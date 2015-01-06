Shane Ray | Linebacker | #56 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (24) / 5/18/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 245 College: Missouri Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (23) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 6/1/2015: Signed a four-year, $9.116 million contract. The deal contains $8.44 million guaranteed, including a $4.891 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,263,990, 2018: $1,678,485, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Broncos OLB Shane Ray is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a torn ligament in his left wrist. Ray suffered the injury at Friday's walkthrough. It's a blow for a defense already without OLB Shaq Barrett (hip, active/NFI). The missed reps are a concern as Ray enters his first season as a full-time starter. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos hope Ray can return for Week 2. Source: Troy Renck on Twitter

Broncos OLB Shane Ray wants to average at least one sack per game this season. Following DeMarcus Ware's retirement, Ray will take over as the starter opposite Von Miller, and with Miller drawing all the extra attention that should allow Ray plenty of one-on-ones. "Nobody can honestly stop me from getting one sack a game," Ray said. "Nobody can block me for a whole game." The 2015 first-rounder had eight sacks last year and could easily push for 12-plus. Source: ESPN.com

Von Miller thinks Shane Ray is "ready" to take over for retired OLB DeMarcus Ware. "He’s been ready for a long time," Miller added. A first-round pick in 2015, Ray was forced into a bigger role last season with Ware sidelined by forearm and back injuries, and he responded with eight sacks in 666 snaps including four in the final six games. Denver still needs some more depth on the edge, but Ray should be a solid option opposite Miller. Source: ESPN