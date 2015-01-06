Shane Ray | Linebacker | #56

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 28
Podcast: Kershaw Sidelined
Jul 28
Dose: The Duda Abides
Jul 28
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Phillies scratch Jeremy Hellickson from start
T.J. Rivera diagnosed with partially torn UCL
Neil Walker activated from disabled list
Royals talking Lance Lynn trade with Cards
Salvador Perez (ribs) returns to lineup Fri.
Logan Morrison sitting out with bruised heel
Rockies @ Nationals game postponed by rain
David Price (elbow) expected back this season
Quad injury sends George Springer to DL
Ian Desmond (calf) placed on disabled list
Teams showing interest in Mike Napoli
Marlins pull Dan Straily back off trade block
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 27
Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
Jul 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Shane Ray out 6-8 weeks with wrist surgery
Raiders agree to terms with CB Gareon Conley
Titans extend Jurrell Casey at 4 years, $60M
Giants owner promises to pay Odell Beckham
Bernard practices fully to open Bengals camp
Isaiah Crowell in extension talks with Browns
Falcons, Freeman negotiating 5-year extension
NFL remains undecided on Zeke suspension
John Brown day to day with quadriceps injury
Bucs plan to start Quizz Rodgers Weeks 1-3
Donald Penn holding out at Raiders camp
Aaron Donald yet to report to Rams camp
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Report: MIA offers Dragic & Winslow for Kyrie
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
D.J. Kennington: LUXXUR 300 stats
Gilliland leads K&N PS combined Practice 1
L.P. Dumoulin: LUXXUR 300 stats
Brennan Poole: US Cellular 250 advance
J.F. Dumoulin: LUXXUR 300 stats
Tyler Reddick: US Cellular 250 advance
Noel Dowler: LUXXUR 300 stats
Mark Dilley: LUXXUR 300 stats
Kaz Grala wins ARCA pole at Pocono Raceway
Bell fastest in final Pocono truck practice
Haley: Different Series, same practice result
Haley fastest in ARCA practice at Pocono
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McGirt WD (undisclosed) during R2 @ RBC
Woodland flirts w/ course record in R2 of RBC
R2 halted late Friday as Levy closes on lead
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
Every posts -11 and clubhouse lead at RBC
Singh turning back the clock at Glen Abbey
Chesters grabs clubhouse lead in Euro Open
Ramsay leads as rain stops play in Euro Open
Darkness strands the closing groups at RBC
Schniederjans makes it five atop RBC board
Chappell bags two eagles en route to co-lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 27
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pitt suspends starting G Bookser for a game
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
Pagano (foot) ahead of schedule in recovery
WR Carrington cleared, admitted into Utah
Arden Key's status for '17 opener in question
Graham hints at 80 plays a game for Ballage
Sumlin calls Josh Rosen best QB in country
Nevada names QB David Cornwell starter
Hugh Freeze makes his first public comments
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
How to Win Your Draft League
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
Chalobah taking some kicks in preseason
Jon Walters scores again for the Clarets
Mohamed Salah scores in PL Asia final
Spurs experiment with 3 CBs in preseason
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
Bernard Pierce
(RB)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Carlos Henderson
(WR)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Kyle Sloter
(QB)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
De'Angelo Henderson
(RB)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Stevan Ridley
(RB)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Jake Butt
(TE)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Isaiah McKenzie
(WR)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Steven Scheu
(TE)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Chad Kelly
(QB)
Anthony Nash
(WR)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Shane Ray | Linebacker | #56
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/18/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 245
College:
Missouri
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (23) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/1/2015: Signed a four-year, $9.116 million contract. The deal contains $8.44 million guaranteed, including a $4.891 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,263,990, 2018: $1,678,485, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Broncos OLB Shane Ray is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a torn ligament in his left wrist.
Ray suffered the injury at Friday's walkthrough. It's a blow for a defense already without OLB Shaq Barrett (hip, active/NFI). The missed reps are a concern as Ray enters his first season as a full-time starter. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos hope Ray can return for Week 2.
Jul 28 - 6:55 PM
Source:
Troy Renck on Twitter
Broncos OLB Shane Ray wants to average at least one sack per game this season.
Following DeMarcus Ware's retirement, Ray will take over as the starter opposite Von Miller, and with Miller drawing all the extra attention that should allow Ray plenty of one-on-ones. "Nobody can honestly stop me from getting one sack a game," Ray said. "Nobody can block me for a whole game." The 2015 first-rounder had eight sacks last year and could easily push for 12-plus.
May 5 - 10:11 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Von Miller thinks Shane Ray is "ready" to take over for retired OLB DeMarcus Ware.
"He’s been ready for a long time," Miller added. A first-round pick in 2015, Ray was forced into a bigger role last season with Ware sidelined by forearm and back injuries, and he responded with eight sacks in 666 snaps including four in the final six games. Denver still needs some more depth on the edge, but Ray should be a solid option opposite Miller.
Apr 13 - 10:34 AM
Source:
ESPN
Broncos OLB Shane Ray is expected to be a starter in 2017.
With free agent DeMarcus Ware unlikely to re-sign and certain to take on a situational role if he does, Ray should get the first crack at the job opposite Von Miller. It will not be a new role for the third-year player. Ray started eight games and played 666 snaps in 2016, finishing strong with four sacks in the last six games. The Broncos will hope Ray can keep that momentum going in 2017.
Jan 30 - 11:14 PM
Source:
ESPN
Shane Ray out 6-8 weeks with wrist surgery
Jul 28 - 6:55 PM
Shane Ray targeting a sack per game in 2017
May 5 - 10:11 AM
Von Miller thinks Shane Ray is 'ready'
Apr 13 - 10:34 AM
Shane Ray expected to be a starter in 2017
Jan 30 - 11:14 PM
More Shane Ray Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Elliott
DAL
(2958)
2
C. Hyde
SF
(2831)
3
S. Watkins
BUF
(2827)
4
L. Whitehead
NYJ
(2513)
5
L. Bell
PIT
(2496)
6
J. Reed
WAS
(2476)
7
K. Dixon
BAL
(2464)
8
D. Martin
TB
(2329)
9
M. Bryant
PIT
(2264)
10
J. Charles
DEN
(2253)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Broncos Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DEN
14
15
5
20
4.0
28
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DEN
16
33
15
48
8.0
43
5.4
0
0
0
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Shane Ray's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Shane Ray's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Shane Ray's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Shane Ray's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 8
CAR
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
IND
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CIN
3
3
6
3.0
12
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@TB
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
ATL
6
1
7
0.5
5
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
@LAC
2
1
3
0.5
6
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
HOU
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
LAC
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@OAK
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NO
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
KC
4
0
4
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@JAC
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TEN
2
0
2
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NE
1
0
1
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@KC
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
OAK
1
0
1
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
2
Paxton Lynch
3
Chad Kelly
Sidelined
Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post left seventh-round QB Chad Kelly (wrist) off his projection for the Broncos' 53-man roster.
Wolfe expects Kelly to spend the year on injured reserve. It makes sense for Kelly to use 2017 as a red-shirt year while working his way back from wrist and knee surgeries. Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will battle for the starting job.
Jun 23
4
Kyle Sloter
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
3
Devontae Booker
Sidelined
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Devontae Booker (wrist) should be ready for the regular season.
Booker is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday to repair a fractured wrist, an operation which carries around a six-week recovery. That timeline puts him right up against it to be ready for Week 1, but it at least sounds like he will avoid the reserve/PUP to begin the season. A fourth-round pick last year, Booker perhaps could have pushed C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles in camp, but he is now destined for a backup role.
Jul 27
4
De'Angelo Henderson
5
Stevan Ridley
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
FB
1
Andy Janovich
2
Juwan Thompson
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Marlon Brown
5
Isaiah McKenzie
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Carlos Henderson
4
Hunter Sharp
5
Kalif Raymond
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
AJ Derby
3
Jeff Heuerman
4
Henry Krieger-Coble
5
Jake Butt
Sidelined
Broncos placed rookie TE Jake Butt (knee) on the reserve/non-football injury list.
Butt suffered his second right ACL tear in Michigan's December Orange Bowl game. The Broncos are optimistic Butt will play "at some point this season," but he is a candidate to spend the first six games on the reserve/NFI list.
Jul 24
LT
1
Garett Bolles
2
Ty Sambrailo
3
Elijah Wilkinson
LG
1
Max Garcia
2
Allen Barbre
3
Cameron Hunt
C
1
Matt Paradis
2
Connor McGovern
3
Dillon Day
RG
1
Ronald Leary
2
Billy Turner
RT
1
Menelik Watson
2
Donald Stephenson
3
Michael Schofield
K
1
Brandon McManus
Headlines
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
Josh Norris, Roto Pat and Rich Hribar dish on the Ravens' backfield as well as starting QB odds for the worst teams in the NFL.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
»
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
»
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
»
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
»
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
»
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
»
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 27
»
Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
Jul 26
NFL Headlines
»
Shane Ray out 6-8 weeks with wrist surgery
»
Raiders agree to terms with CB Gareon Conley
»
Titans extend Jurrell Casey at 4 years, $60M
»
Giants owner promises to pay Odell Beckham
»
Bernard practices fully to open Bengals camp
»
Isaiah Crowell in extension talks with Browns
»
Falcons, Freeman negotiating 5-year extension
»
NFL remains undecided on Zeke suspension
»
John Brown day to day with quadriceps injury
»
Bucs plan to start Quizz Rodgers Weeks 1-3
»
Donald Penn holding out at Raiders camp
»
Aaron Donald yet to report to Rams camp
NFL Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved