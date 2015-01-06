Player Page

Shane Ray | Linebacker | #56

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/18/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 245
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (23) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Broncos OLB Shane Ray is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a torn ligament in his left wrist.
Ray suffered the injury at Friday's walkthrough. It's a blow for a defense already without OLB Shaq Barrett (hip, active/NFI). The missed reps are a concern as Ray enters his first season as a full-time starter. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos hope Ray can return for Week 2. Jul 28 - 6:55 PM
Source: Troy Renck on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015DEN14155204.0287.0000000100000
2016DEN163315488.0435.4000211000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8CAR1120.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18IND0110.00.0000110000000
3Sep 25@CIN3363.0124.0000000000000
4Oct 2@TB2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9ATL6170.5510.0000000000000
6Oct 13@LAC2130.5612.0000000000000
7Oct 24HOU2350.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30LAC0220.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@OAK2240.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NO0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27KC4041.033.0000000000000
13Dec 4@JAC4040.00.0000100000000
14Dec 11@TEN2021.01010.0000000000000
15Dec 18NE1011.077.0000000000000
16Dec 25@KC3140.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1OAK1011.00.0000001000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Chad Kelly
4Kyle Sloter
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
3Devontae Booker
4De'Angelo Henderson
5Stevan Ridley
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Isaiah McKenzie
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Carlos Henderson
4Hunter Sharp
5Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Jake Butt
LT1Garett Bolles
2Ty Sambrailo
3Elijah Wilkinson
LG1Max Garcia
2Allen Barbre
3Cameron Hunt
C1Matt Paradis
2Connor McGovern
3Dillon Day
RG1Ronald Leary
2Billy Turner
RT1Menelik Watson
2Donald Stephenson
3Michael Schofield
K1Brandon McManus
 

 