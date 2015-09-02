Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mack Brown
(RB)
Reggie Diggs
(WR)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Wes Saxton
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Kendal Thompson
(WR)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Scot McCloughan | Guard
Team:
Washington Redskins
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Washington Post reports Redskins president Bruce Allen has put GM Scot McCloughan on notice, and wants him "completely locked in on talent evaluation."
Specifically, reporter Mike Jones says Allen is "breathing down" McCloughan's neck after his shaky 2016. McCloughan won't be allowed to meet with reporters at the Combine. McCloughan has provided much-needed stability, but been hit or miss in the player acquisition department. He hasn't quite lived up to the reputation he established in San Francisco and Seattle. Be that as it may, the last thing the Redskins need is another shakeup.
Feb 9 - 5:21 PM
Source:
Washington Post
The wife of Redskins GM Scot McCloughan -- Jessica McCloughan -- admitted Wednesday that she recently sent a disparaging tweet to an ESPN reporter accusing the reporter of performing sexual favors on Scot in exchange for news scoops.
Redskins PR director Tony Wyllie -- a known liar -- initially claimed that Jessica McCloughan's tweet came from a fake Twitter account, but she's since admitted it was hers and apologized. In a statement, Jessica wrote that her accusation was "unfounded and inappropriate" and stated she has "the utmost respect" for the reporter and ESPN. The Redskins have been a circus throughout Dan Snyder's ownership. That circus has continued into the tenure of respected talent evaluator Scot McCloughan, who took over as Redskins GM eight months ago.
Wed, Sep 2, 2015 08:28:00 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
Redskins hired Scot McCloughan as their general manager.
He inked a four-year contract, just as it was reported Tuesday. McCloughan built the 49ers teams that recently came to life under coach Jim Harbaugh and had a big-time helping hand in shaping the current Seahawks dynasty. It's a big get for the Redskins, as McCloughan will have final say over the 53-man roster. It sounds great, but Dan Snyder still owns the team and McCloughan reports to GM-turned-president Bruce Allen. As long as they let McCloughan do his job, they should see results. Keeping Snyder out of personnel decisions is easier said than done.
Wed, Jan 7, 2015 01:41:00 PM
Profootballtalk reports Scot McCloughan's hiring as the Redskins' general manager is not a done deal, and that the Raiders and Jets continue to pursue him.
PFT's Mike Florio reports there's also still wrangling over who'd have final say in Washington, McCloughan or team president Bruce Allen. The deal appears very likely to go through, but nothing is certain when an irrational presence like owner Daniel Snyder is involved.
Tue, Jan 6, 2015 07:38:00 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBCSports.com
Report: Redskins have GM McCloughan on notice
Feb 9 - 5:21 PM
Wife of Skins GM apologizes for vulgar tweet
Wed, Sep 2, 2015 08:28:00 PM
Redskins officially name Scot McCloughan GM
Wed, Jan 7, 2015 01:41:00 PM
Report: McCloughan's hiring not finalized
Tue, Jan 6, 2015 07:38:00 PM
More Scot McCloughan Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Colt McCoy
2
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
Sidelined
Scout.com's Ben Standig reports Rob Kelley underwent surgery on his right knee following Washington's season-ending loss to the Giants.
Kelley suffered the injury in Week 16, played with a brace against the Giants, and had the knee operated on shortly after the loss. A source told Standig the surgery was "relatively minor" and "dealt with the meniscus." Kelley averaged just 3.33 yards per carry over the Redskins' final six games and showed next to no passing-game ability. He'll face competition for his starting job in 2017.
Jan 21
2
Chris Thompson
3
Matt Jones
4
Keith Marshall
5
Mack Brown
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Rob Kelley
WR1
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Maurice Harris
3
Kendal Thompson
WR2
1
Josh Doctson
Sidelined
CSN MidAtlantic’s Rich Tandler projects over 100 targets for Josh Doctson in 2017.
Doctson played just two rookie-year games and was limited all season with an Achilles' issue. Doctson profiled as an eventual No. 1 receiver coming out of college, but his future outlook is murky due to repeated Achilles' setbacks. Tandler's projected role for Doctson assumes DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon won’t be re-signed, and that Doctson will return at full strength.
Feb 8
2
Ryan Grant
3
Matt Hazel
4
Reggie Diggs
WR3
1
Ryan Grant
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Niles Paul
3
Derek Carrier
4
Wes Saxton
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Ty Nsekhe
3
Isaiah Williams
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
2
Arie Kouandjio
C
1
Spencer Long
2
Kory Lichtensteiger
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
Ronald Patrick
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Vinston Painter
3
Kevin Bowen
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
