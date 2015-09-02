Player Page

Scot McCloughan | Guard

Team: Washington Redskins
The Washington Post reports Redskins president Bruce Allen has put GM Scot McCloughan on notice, and wants him "completely locked in on talent evaluation."
Specifically, reporter Mike Jones says Allen is "breathing down" McCloughan's neck after his shaky 2016. McCloughan won't be allowed to meet with reporters at the Combine. McCloughan has provided much-needed stability, but been hit or miss in the player acquisition department. He hasn't quite lived up to the reputation he established in San Francisco and Seattle. Be that as it may, the last thing the Redskins need is another shakeup. Feb 9 - 5:21 PM
Source: Washington Post
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colt McCoy
2Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Matt Jones
4Keith Marshall
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Jamison Crowder
2Maurice Harris
3Kendal Thompson
WR21Josh Doctson
2Ryan Grant
3Matt Hazel
4Reggie Diggs
WR31Ryan Grant
TE1Jordan Reed
2Niles Paul
3Derek Carrier
4Wes Saxton
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
3Isaiah Williams
LG1Shawn Lauvao
2Arie Kouandjio
C1Spencer Long
2Kory Lichtensteiger
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Ronald Patrick
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
3Kevin Bowen
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 