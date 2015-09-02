Scot McCloughan | Guard Team: Washington Redskins Share: Tweet

The Washington Post reports Redskins president Bruce Allen has put GM Scot McCloughan on notice, and wants him "completely locked in on talent evaluation." Specifically, reporter Mike Jones says Allen is "breathing down" McCloughan's neck after his shaky 2016. McCloughan won't be allowed to meet with reporters at the Combine. McCloughan has provided much-needed stability, but been hit or miss in the player acquisition department. He hasn't quite lived up to the reputation he established in San Francisco and Seattle. Be that as it may, the last thing the Redskins need is another shakeup. Source: Washington Post

The wife of Redskins GM Scot McCloughan -- Jessica McCloughan -- admitted Wednesday that she recently sent a disparaging tweet to an ESPN reporter accusing the reporter of performing sexual favors on Scot in exchange for news scoops. Redskins PR director Tony Wyllie -- a known liar -- initially claimed that Jessica McCloughan's tweet came from a fake Twitter account, but she's since admitted it was hers and apologized. In a statement, Jessica wrote that her accusation was "unfounded and inappropriate" and stated she has "the utmost respect" for the reporter and ESPN. The Redskins have been a circus throughout Dan Snyder's ownership. That circus has continued into the tenure of respected talent evaluator Scot McCloughan, who took over as Redskins GM eight months ago. Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports

Redskins hired Scot McCloughan as their general manager. He inked a four-year contract, just as it was reported Tuesday. McCloughan built the 49ers teams that recently came to life under coach Jim Harbaugh and had a big-time helping hand in shaping the current Seahawks dynasty. It's a big get for the Redskins, as McCloughan will have final say over the 53-man roster. It sounds great, but Dan Snyder still owns the team and McCloughan reports to GM-turned-president Bruce Allen. As long as they let McCloughan do his job, they should see results. Keeping Snyder out of personnel decisions is easier said than done.