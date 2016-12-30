Amari Cooper | Wide Receiver | #89

Amari Cooper (shoulder) and Michael Crabtree (finger) are both active for Week 17 against the Broncos.

There was never any concern about the duo playing, but neither is an exciting fantasy option against the Broncos' secondary with Matt McGloin at quarterback. Oakland declared Derek Carr (ankle), S Karl Joseph (toe), RT Austin Howard (shoulder), CB Antonio Hamilton, OG Denver Kirkland, DT Stacy McGee, and DE Branden Jackson inactive for Week 17.