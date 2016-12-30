Player Page

Amari Cooper | Wide Receiver | #89

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (22) / 6/17/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (4) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Amari Cooper (shoulder) and Michael Crabtree (finger) are both active for Week 17 against the Broncos.
There was never any concern about the duo playing, but neither is an exciting fantasy option against the Broncos' secondary with Matt McGloin at quarterback. Oakland declared Derek Carr (ankle), S Karl Joseph (toe), RT Austin Howard (shoulder), CB Antonio Hamilton, OG Denver Kirkland, DT Stacy McGee, and DE Branden Jackson inactive for Week 17. Jan 1 - 3:02 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016OAK1579111474.314.14410.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015OAK1672107066.914.9563-3-.2-1.000100410
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NO613722.8000.0000000
2Sep 18ATL57114.2000.0000000
3Sep 25@TEN46215.5000.0000000
4Oct 2@BAL5489.6000.0000000
5Oct 9SD613823.0100.0000000
6Oct 16KC1012912.9000.0000000
7Oct 23@JAC4297.3000.0000000
8Oct 30@TB1217314.4100.0000000
9Nov 6DEN6569.3000.0000000
11Nov 21HOU45714.3100.0000000
12Nov 27CAR4225.5000.0000000
13Dec 4BUF25929.5110.0000000
14Dec 8@KC5295.8000.0000000
15Dec 18@SD12828.0000.0000000
16Dec 24IND57615.2000.0000000
17Jan 1@DENGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt McGloin
2Connor Cook
RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
3Jalen Richard
4Taiwan Jones
GLB1Latavius Murray
2Jamize Olawale
3RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Andre Holmes
3Johnny Holton
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Clive Walford
2Mychal Rivera
LT1Donald Penn
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Vadal Alexander
C1Rodney Hudson
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Jon Feliciano
3Denver Kirkland
RT1Menelik Watson
2Austin Howard
K1Sebastian Janikowski
 

 