Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Daryl Richardson
(RB)
Bryan Walters
(WR)
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Tony Washington
(WR)
Justin Blackmon
(WR)
Chad Henne
(QB)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Denard Robinson
(RB)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Bronson Hill
(RB)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Jason Myers
(K)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
T.J. Yeldon | Running Back | #24
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/2/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 223
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (36) / JAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/27/2015: Signed a four-year, $5.913 million contract. The deal contains $3.699 million guaranteed, including a $2.56 million signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jaguars placed RB T.J. Yeldon on injured reserve with an ankle injury, ending his season.
Yeldon has battled the ankle issue for weeks and aggravated it again in Week 16. Jacksonville claimed RB Daryl Richardson off waivers to take Yeldon's spot. It'll be Chris Ivory's backfield in the Week 17 finale. Yeldon finishes the season with 130 carries for 465 yards (3.6 YPC) and one score. He added 50 catches for 312 yards and a second touchdown. It was a disappointing sophomore year and one that saw Yeldon finish without a 20-yard run.
Dec 26 - 7:04 PM
T.J. Yeldon is done for the day in Week 16 with an ankle injury.
Yeldon has battled the ankle injury for weeks. Chris Ivory will close out the game as the Jags' feature back. Yeldon had two carries for five yards.
Dec 24 - 2:41 PM
T.J. Yeldon delivered 28 yards on eight carries while adding five catches for 34 yards on seven targets Sunday in the Jaguars' Week 15 loss to the Texans.
Yeldon, if you can believe it, led the Jags in receiving yards and was second in targets behind Allen Robinson. He accounted for nearly half of the team’s catches, which isn’t nearly as impressive as it sounds. Jacksonville’s offense was anemic all day, producing a mere 150 yards from scrimmage while getting destroyed in time of possession. Now that Chris Ivory is back in the lineup, Yeldon will merely be a mid-range RB3 next week against the Titans.
Dec 18 - 5:35 PM
T.J. Yeldon rushed 17 times for 59 yards and caught 7-of-9 targets for 31 yards in the Jaguars' Week 14 loss to Minnesota.
As Chris Ivory (hamstring) and Denard Robinson (ankle) were inactive against the Vikings, Yeldon took over as the Jaguars' every-down back and logged 24 touches compared to No. 2 back Corey Grant's four. The Jaguars' backfield has been a mess for fantasy reliability all season, but Yeldon will be worthy of an RB2/flex look in Week 15 at Houston if Ivory and Robinson are out again.
Dec 11 - 5:23 PM
Jaguars send RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle) to IR
Dec 26 - 7:04 PM
Yeldon suffers ankle injury
Dec 24 - 2:41 PM
Yeldon leads JAX with 34 receiving yds Sunday
Dec 18 - 5:35 PM
T.J. Yeldon logs 24 touches in loss to Vikes
Dec 11 - 5:23 PM
More T.J. Yeldon Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
JAC
15
130
465
31.0
3.6
0
1
50
312
20.8
6.2
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
JAC
12
182
740
61.7
4.1
2
2
36
279
23.3
7.8
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
GB
21
39
1.9
1
4
30
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@SD
7
28
4.0
0
8
10
1.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
BAL
6
17
2.8
0
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
IND
14
71
5.1
0
4
46
11.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@CHI
6
21
3.5
0
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
OAK
6
24
4.0
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
@TEN
3
20
6.7
0
4
36
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@KC
7
33
4.7
0
5
32
6.4
1
1
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
HOU
9
32
3.6
0
3
27
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DET
4
16
4.0
0
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BUF
6
17
2.8
0
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
DEN
14
55
3.9
0
3
27
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
MIN
17
59
3.5
0
7
31
4.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@HOU
8
28
3.5
0
5
34
6.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TEN
2
5
2.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@IND
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
T.J. Yeldon
I.L.
Jaguars placed RB T.J. Yeldon on injured reserve with an ankle injury, ending his season.
Yeldon has battled the ankle issue for weeks and aggravated it again in Week 16. Jacksonville claimed RB Daryl Richardson off waivers to take Yeldon's spot. It'll be Chris Ivory's backfield in the Week 17 finale. Yeldon finishes the season with 130 carries for 465 yards (3.6 YPC) and one score. He added 50 catches for 312 yards and a second touchdown. It was a disappointing sophomore year and one that saw Yeldon finish without a 20-yard run.
Dec 26
2
Chris Ivory
3
Denard Robinson
Sidelined
Denard Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 16.
Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon will share the backfield versus Tennessee.
Dec 23
4
Corey Grant
5
Bronson Hill
GLB
1
Chris Ivory
2
T.J. Yeldon
3RB
1
T.J. Yeldon
2
Chris Ivory
WR1
1
Allen Robinson
2
Marqise Lee
3
Arrelious Benn
4
Tony Washington
WR2
1
Allen Hurns
Sidelined
Jaguars declared WR Allen Hurns, QB Brandon Allen, WR Arrelious Benn, LB Sean Porter, RB Denard Robinson, TE Neal Sterling, and DT Jordan Hill inactive for Week 16 against the Titans.
Hurns remains out indefinitely with a severe hamstring strain.
Dec 24
2
Bryan Walters
3
Shane Wynn
WR3
1
Marqise Lee
TE
1
Ben Koyack
2
Neal Sterling
Sidelined
Jaguars TE Neal Sterling (concussion) is out for Week 16.
Ben Koyack will be the Jags' full-time tight end against the Titans.
Dec 24
3
Alex Ellis
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
Questionable
Jaguars LT Kelvin Beachum (knee) is questionable for Week 7.
Jacksonville managed Beachum's reps this week, but he's fully expected to start against Oakland. Beachum is PFF's No. 31 tackle through five games.
Oct 22
LG
1
Jeremiah Poutasi
I.L.
Jaguars placed G/T Jeremiah Poutasi (ankle) on injured reserve, ending his season.
He's been replaced on the active roster by LB Marcus Rush, who was signed off the 49ers' practice squad on Tuesday. Poutasi drew the start at left guard Sunday against Houston but only lasted 18 snaps before getting hurt. The Jaguars' offensive line is a mess right now.
Dec 20
C
1
Brandon Linder
Sidelined
Jaguars C Brandon Linder (knee) is out for Week 3 against the Ravens.
He got hurt on Wednesday. The Jaguars will also be without LT Kelvin Beachum (concussion). Jacksonville's offensive line completely failed to open run-game holes in the first two weeks when their line was at full strength, so we wouldn't expect any improvement from the decimated group Sunday against the Ravens.
Sep 25
2
Tyler Shatley
3
Luke Bowanko
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Chris Reed
I.L.
Jan 1
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
Josh Wells
K
1
Jason Myers
