T.J. Yeldon | Running Back | #24

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/2/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 223
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (36) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Jaguars placed RB T.J. Yeldon on injured reserve with an ankle injury, ending his season.
Yeldon has battled the ankle issue for weeks and aggravated it again in Week 16. Jacksonville claimed RB Daryl Richardson off waivers to take Yeldon's spot. It'll be Chris Ivory's backfield in the Week 17 finale. Yeldon finishes the season with 130 carries for 465 yards (3.6 YPC) and one score. He added 50 catches for 312 yards and a second touchdown. It was a disappointing sophomore year and one that saw Yeldon finish without a 20-yard run. Dec 26 - 7:04 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016JAC1513046531.03.6015031220.86.20110000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015JAC1218274061.74.1223627923.37.80100000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB21391.914307.5000000
2Sep 18@SD7284.008101.3000000
3Sep 25BAL6172.802115.5000000
4Oct 2IND14715.1044611.5000000
6Oct 16@CHI6213.50155.0000000
7Oct 23OAK6244.00144.0000000
8Oct 27@TEN3206.704369.0000000
9Nov 6@KC7334.705326.4110000
10Nov 13HOU9323.603279.0000000
11Nov 20@DET4164.002168.0000000
12Nov 27@BUF6172.80133.0000000
13Dec 4DEN14553.903279.0000000
14Dec 11MIN17593.507314.4000000
15Dec 18@HOU8283.505346.8000000
16Dec 24TEN252.5000.0000000
17Jan 1@INDGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
2Chad Henne
3Brandon Allen
RB1T.J. Yeldon
2Chris Ivory
3Denard Robinson
4Corey Grant
5Bronson Hill
GLB1Chris Ivory
2T.J. Yeldon
3RB1T.J. Yeldon
2Chris Ivory
WR11Allen Robinson
2Marqise Lee
3Arrelious Benn
4Tony Washington
WR21Allen Hurns
2Bryan Walters
3Shane Wynn
WR31Marqise Lee
TE1Ben Koyack
2Neal Sterling
3Alex Ellis
LT1Kelvin Beachum
LG1Jeremiah Poutasi
C1Brandon Linder
2Tyler Shatley
3Luke Bowanko
RG1A.J. Cann
2Chris Reed
RT1Jermey Parnell
2Josh Wells
K1Jason Myers
 

 