T.J. Yeldon | Running Back | #24 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (23) / 10/2/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 223 College: Alabama Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (36) / JAC Contract: view contract details [x] 5/27/2015: Signed a four-year, $5.913 million contract. The deal contains $3.699 million guaranteed, including a $2.56 million signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent

Jaguars placed RB T.J. Yeldon on injured reserve with an ankle injury, ending his season. Yeldon has battled the ankle issue for weeks and aggravated it again in Week 16. Jacksonville claimed RB Daryl Richardson off waivers to take Yeldon's spot. It'll be Chris Ivory's backfield in the Week 17 finale. Yeldon finishes the season with 130 carries for 465 yards (3.6 YPC) and one score. He added 50 catches for 312 yards and a second touchdown. It was a disappointing sophomore year and one that saw Yeldon finish without a 20-yard run.

T.J. Yeldon is done for the day in Week 16 with an ankle injury. Yeldon has battled the ankle injury for weeks. Chris Ivory will close out the game as the Jags' feature back. Yeldon had two carries for five yards.

T.J. Yeldon delivered 28 yards on eight carries while adding five catches for 34 yards on seven targets Sunday in the Jaguars' Week 15 loss to the Texans. Yeldon, if you can believe it, led the Jags in receiving yards and was second in targets behind Allen Robinson. He accounted for nearly half of the team’s catches, which isn’t nearly as impressive as it sounds. Jacksonville’s offense was anemic all day, producing a mere 150 yards from scrimmage while getting destroyed in time of possession. Now that Chris Ivory is back in the lineup, Yeldon will merely be a mid-range RB3 next week against the Titans.