Ryan Pace | Guard

Team: Chicago Bears
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Bears are "considering trading back from No. 3."
The Bears are one of three teams in the top five -- the 49ers and Titans round out the list -- interested in trading back. With the Jaguars at No. 4 rumored to be in the quarterback market, the Bears are in a good spot if the Browns want to jump back up for UNC QB Mitchell Trubisky. If the Bears stand pat, they are reportedly interested in Stanford DL Solomon Thomas, LSU S Jamal Adams, and Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore. Apr 27 - 7:45 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
4Connor Shaw
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
4Benny Cunningham
5David Cobb
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Markus Wheaton
3Eddie Royal
4Deonte Thompson
5Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Kendall Wright
3Josh Bellamy
4Rueben Randle
5Dres Anderson
WR31Kendall Wright
TE1Zach Miller
2Dion Sims
3Daniel Brown
4Ben Braunecker
5MyCole Pruitt
LT1Charles Leno
2William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Kyle Long
2Cornelius Edison
3Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
K1Connor Barth
 

 