Ryan Pace | Guard Team: Chicago Bears Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Bears are "considering trading back from No. 3." The Bears are one of three teams in the top five -- the 49ers and Titans round out the list -- interested in trading back. With the Jaguars at No. 4 rumored to be in the quarterback market, the Bears are in a good spot if the Browns want to jump back up for UNC QB Mitchell Trubisky. If the Bears stand pat, they are reportedly interested in Stanford DL Solomon Thomas, LSU S Jamal Adams, and Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Bears GM Ryan Pace said the organization has "three names right now that we like" for the No. 3 overall pick. That is convenient. ESPN's Jeff Dickerson reports the Bears "are known to like" Stanford DL Solomon Thomas, LSU S Jamal Adams, and Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore, so those might the three names Pace referenced. Chicago's defensive front is in good shape, but they do need help in the secondary. Source: ESPN

ESPN's Dianna Marie Russini reports the Bears are "looking to unload players that don't fit their scheme" who are left over from the previous regime. ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson mentioned Matt Forte and Alshon Jeffery as players GM Ryan Pace should explore trading next after shipping DE Jared Allen to Carolina on Monday. There's little chance the Bears trade Jeffery; at least, we don't think Pace is that stupid. Jeffery is making near-minimum, and even though he's scheduled to be a free agent next spring, he's an ideal candidate for the franchise tag if there's no extension. Forte makes more sense. He'll be 30 in December, is in the final year of his contract, and would make for a prime sell-high candidate. Martellus Bennett could also generate some interest. Source: Dianna Marie Russini on Twitter