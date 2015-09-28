Ryan Pace | Guard

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: You Need Yuli
Apr 27
Daily Dose: Cup of Joe
Apr 27
Bedrosian Bedridden
Apr 26
Notes: Mariners Get Desperate
Apr 26
Dose: Bet On Bellinger
Apr 26
Roundtable: Up Comes Urias
Apr 25
MLB Power Rankings: Week 4
Apr 25
MLB Live Chat
Apr 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Shelby Miller diagnosed with torn UCL
Gary Sanchez to begin rehab on Tuesday
Carpenter hits walkoff grand slam vs. Toronto
Gregorius expected to be activated Friday
Jays closer Roberto Osuna blows third save
Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) headed for MRI
Harvey loses command, velocity in loss
Braves' Dickey leaves start with quad spasm
Pedroia (knee, ankle) returns to lineup Thurs
Altuve (head) remains out Thursday vs. CLE
George Springer (hamstring) still out Thurs.
Cespedes diagnosed with a pulled hamstring
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 27
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
Silva's 2017 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 24
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jags bolster backfield with Leonard Fournette
49ers nab DE Solomon Thomas with No. 3 pick
Stunner: Bears move up to make Trubisky No. 2
Sanity prevails: Browns take Garrett at No. 1
Bears 'considering trading back from No. 3'
Report: Jarrad Davis won't fall past No. 22
Chiefs making 'most noise' about trading up
Report: Pat Mahomes expected to go in top 10
Report: Browns trying to move up for Trubisky
Report: Evan Engram could 'sneak' into Day 1
Report: Myles Garrett will be the No. 1 pick
Report: Jets could take O.J. Howard at No. 6
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Wizards, Celtics win
Apr 27
Buyer Beware: Free Throw Woes
Apr 26
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 26
Apr 26
Dose: Westbrook, Out!
Apr 26
Stats: Green With Envy
Apr 25
Dose: The Norman Powell Effect
Apr 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 24
Apr 24
Dose: The King Advances
Apr 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jamal Murray has core muscle-related surgery
Joakim Noah undergoes successful surgery
Celtics win Game 5, Avery Bradley scores 24
Kelly Olynyk w/ playoff career-high 14 points
Dwyane Wade's 26/11/8 not enough in Game 5
Markieff Morris struggles with fouls...again
Bradley Beal posts 27 pts in Wizards win
Otto Porter scores 17 pts on four FG attempts
Dennis Schroder double-doubles in Game 5 loss
Jason Smith (bruised calf) exits Wednesday
DEN GM: Top priority to bring back Gallinari
Jaylen Brown (illness) is available to play
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Fiddler on the Roof
Apr 27
Podcast: Second-Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: On to Round Two
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 25
West Second Round Preview
Apr 24
Dose: MacArthur Parks One
Apr 24
Dose: Great to Still be King
Apr 23
Bruins, Caps win in overtime
Apr 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Fiala has fractured femur, done for playoffs
Leon Draisaitl nets 1G, 3A in Game 1 win
Kevin Bieksa doesn't finish GM 1 vs. Oilers
Ryan Getzlaf picks up 2 pts in GM 1 loss
P.K. Subban has huge night in GM 1 win vs STL
Blues-Preds GM 1 delayed during second period
Kevin Fiala stretchered off after ugly injury
Report: BUF interviews Bill Guerin for GM job
John Tortorella chosen as Jack Adams finalist
Erik Karlsson thinks foot issue is behind him
Tyler Seguin undergoes shoulder surgery
Bruins remove interim tag from Bruce Cassidy
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 22
Food City 500 Stats
Apr 20
DFS: Bristol (Spring)
Apr 19
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cole Custer: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Harvick adds K&N West, XFINITY road courses
Truex Jr. team penalized post-Bristol
Dylan Lupton: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Pennink: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Eric Goodale: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Todd Szegedy: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Max Zachem: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Andy Seuss: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Solomito: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Bonsignore: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
Christopher: NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spieth and Palmer co-lead after R1 in NOLA
Stanley & Ruffels lead the way in NOLA
Choi & Wi start strong at the Zurich Classic
Levy the man to catch in Volvo China Open
Stenson (with Rose) headline Zurich Classic
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
Hao Tong Li defending the Volvo China Open
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
Wiesberger wins the Shenzhen International
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
Podcast: Dueling Mock Drafts
Apr 24
Norris: Top 150 Draft Board
Apr 23
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Chicago trades up, lands Mitchell Trubisky
Myles Garrett first overall pick of 2017
Report: Pat Mahomes could go in top-10
Report: McKinley may have to start on NFI
Report: Browns will take DE Garrett No. 1
Rap Sheet: Ross could possibly slip to Day 2
GM: McCaffrey had best Combine I've ever seen
Zierlein: A&M DL Hall could go in the top-40
King: CIN, MIN, GB, Jax like Mixon the most
Kiper joins McShay in mocking Trubisky No. 1
Watson: Insulting if Trubisky goes before me
'Bunch of teams' targeting Foster around 11
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 35
Apr 27
AM's Perfect XI - Week 35
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter-Week 35
Apr 26
Overreaction Monday - Week 34
Apr 24
Team News - Week 34
Apr 22
DFS Soccer: Week 34
Apr 21
Sean's Super Subs - GW34
Apr 21
Late Fitness Check GW34
Apr 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United hold City as Fellaini sees derby red
City dominate a goalless Manchester derby
Other shoe drops, Barton banned for 18 months
Barton could be forced into early retirement
No return for Hull's Norwegian full-back
Eriksen's magic keeps title hopes alive
Relegation looms after Tees-Wear derby defeat
Monreal inspires late Arsenal winner
Huth's blunder gives the Gunners the win
Injury rule Pogba out of the Manchester derby
City fitness boost but no Silva, lining up
What does the future hold for Hector Bellerin
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Bralon Addison
(RB)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Dres Anderson
(WR)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Paul Lasike
(RB)
Eddie Royal
(WR)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Connor Barth
(K)
David Cobb
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Kevin White
(WR)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Justin Perillo
(TE)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Pace | Guard
Team:
Chicago Bears
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Bears are "considering trading back from No. 3."
The Bears are one of three teams in the top five -- the 49ers and Titans round out the list -- interested in trading back. With the Jaguars at No. 4 rumored to be in the quarterback market, the Bears are in a good spot if the Browns want to jump back up for UNC QB Mitchell Trubisky. If the Bears stand pat, they are reportedly interested in Stanford DL Solomon Thomas, LSU S Jamal Adams, and Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore.
Apr 27 - 7:45 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Bears GM Ryan Pace said the organization has "three names right now that we like" for the No. 3 overall pick.
That is convenient. ESPN's Jeff Dickerson reports the Bears "are known to like" Stanford DL Solomon Thomas, LSU S Jamal Adams, and Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore, so those might the three names Pace referenced. Chicago's defensive front is in good shape, but they do need help in the secondary.
Apr 27 - 9:45 AM
Source:
ESPN
ESPN's Dianna Marie Russini reports the Bears are "looking to unload players that don't fit their scheme" who are left over from the previous regime.
ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson mentioned Matt Forte and Alshon Jeffery as players GM Ryan Pace should explore trading next after shipping DE Jared Allen to Carolina on Monday. There's little chance the Bears trade Jeffery; at least, we don't think Pace is that stupid. Jeffery is making near-minimum, and even though he's scheduled to be a free agent next spring, he's an ideal candidate for the franchise tag if there's no extension. Forte makes more sense. He'll be 30 in December, is in the final year of his contract, and would make for a prime sell-high candidate. Martellus Bennett could also generate some interest.
Mon, Sep 28, 2015 07:51:00 PM
Source:
Dianna Marie Russini on Twitter
New Bears GM Ryan Pace has full control of the team's football operations.
As it should be with any general manager. Pace gets final call in the team's head-coaching search and over the 53-man roster. He has a strong background in pro personnel, having overseen the Saints' personnel department for a handful of years under GM Mickey Loomis. Pace admitted to not being as rehearsed in salary cap management, but he'll lean on others in the organization for that. He also said he'll meet with Jay Cutler soon to discuss his future with the Bears.
Fri, Jan 9, 2015 12:40:00 PM
Bears 'considering trading back from No. 3'
Apr 27 - 7:45 PM
Bears have 'three names' they like at No. 3
Apr 27 - 9:45 AM
Report: Winless Bears looking to trade players
Mon, Sep 28, 2015 07:51:00 PM
New Bears GM Pace has final say on roster
Fri, Jan 9, 2015 12:40:00 PM
More Ryan Pace Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Lynch
OAK
(3288)
2
A. Peterson
NO
(2906)
3
M. Gillislee
NE
(2836)
4
M. Garrett
CLE
(1990)
5
M. Trubisky
CLG
(1937)
6
M. Bryant
PIT
(1859)
7
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1800)
8
J. Charles
FA
(1662)
9
L. Blount
FA
(1566)
10
T. Bridgewater
MIN
(1559)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Ryan Pace's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ryan Pace's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ryan Pace's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Ryan Pace's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mitchell Trubisky
3
Mark Sanchez
4
Connor Shaw
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Ka'Deem Carey
4
Benny Cunningham
5
David Cobb
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Paul Lasike
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Markus Wheaton
Sidelined
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports Markus Wheaton's contract with the Bears amounts to a one-year deal at $6 million.
The full contract is for two years at $11 million with $5 million guaranteed, and apparently $6 million in year one. It sounds like the second year on Wheaton's deal amounts to a team option. So the Bears gave Wheaton a deal similar to Brandon Marshall's, who landed a two-year, $11 million contract from the Giants with another $1 million available through incentives. Reports out of Chicago had the team struggling to woo free agents due to organizational instability coming off a 3-13 season. The Bears were forced to severely overpay backup-caliber players Wheaton, CB Marcus Cooper, TE Dion Sims, and QB Mike Glennon.
Mar 12
3
Eddie Royal
4
Deonte Thompson
5
Daniel Braverman
WR2
1
Kevin White
Sidelined
Bears GM Ryan Pace expects Kevin White to bounce back.
The No. 7 overall pick in 2015, White has been limited to four games due to injury and looked overmatched in those contests, but Pace thinks he has what it takes to turn his career around. "Knowing his work ethic and his approach and his support system, I know he's going to come back ready to go," Pace said. "He has just got to shake off some of that bad luck." With Alshon Jeffery now in Philadelphia, the Bears need White to reach his No. 1 potential in a hurry.
Apr 4
2
Kendall Wright
3
Josh Bellamy
4
Rueben Randle
5
Dres Anderson
WR3
1
Kendall Wright
TE
1
Zach Miller
Sidelined
Zach Miller (foot) anticipates being ready for OTAs.
Miller suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot back in November. It's a long recovery process, but Miller has been through it before after blowing out his left Lisfranc in 2014. Miller is entering his age-33 season. The Bears can't count on him staying healthy. Look for them to explore tight ends in the draft.
Feb 8
2
Dion Sims
3
Daniel Brown
4
Ben Braunecker
5
MyCole Pruitt
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
William Poehls
LG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Eric Kush
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Kyle Long
Sidelined
Bears RG Kyle Long will no longer undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder due to complications from November ankle surgery.
According to Kyle's father, FOX analyst Howie Long, Kyle has "struggled with medication" following his ankle operation and has lost 40 pounds. Losing some weight was by design to make the recovery faster, but 40 pounds is a ton of muscle mass. The ankle surgery was considered "minor" at first, but the rehab will now be an "extended process." Long could miss most of the offseason.
Mar 1
2
Cornelius Edison
3
Cyril Richardson
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Tom Compton
K
1
Connor Barth
Headlines
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 27
Live NFL Draft results, beginning with Thursday's Rd. 1 and running through Friday's Rds. 2-3 and Saturday's Rds. 4-7.
More NFL Columns
»
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 27
»
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
»
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
»
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
»
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
»
Silva's 2017 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 24
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
NFL Headlines
»
Jags bolster backfield with Leonard Fournette
»
49ers nab DE Solomon Thomas with No. 3 pick
»
Stunner: Bears move up to make Trubisky No. 2
»
Sanity prevails: Browns take Garrett at No. 1
»
Bears 'considering trading back from No. 3'
»
Report: Jarrad Davis won't fall past No. 22
»
Chiefs making 'most noise' about trading up
»
Report: Pat Mahomes expected to go in top 10
»
Report: Browns trying to move up for Trubisky
»
Report: Evan Engram could 'sneak' into Day 1
»
Report: Myles Garrett will be the No. 1 pick
»
Report: Jets could take O.J. Howard at No. 6
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved