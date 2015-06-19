Malcom Brown | Defensive Lineman | #90

Brown was one of the better tackles in the league last season. He's also missed just three games to injury, so there wasn't much downside in picking up his option. The Patriots may try to extend Brown for lower than the $7 million he would have made in 2019.

It comes with a fifth-year team option. Brown is expected to compete with Sealver Siliga for snaps next to 2014 first-rounder Dominique Easley on the interior of the Patriots' line. The front seven is the strength of New England's defense.

Brown is competing with Sealver Siliga at nose tackle, but at the very least will make an impact as a sub-package interior rusher. Dominique Easley is expected to start at three technique.

Patriots selected Texas DT Malcom Brown with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Brown (6'2/319) was a consensus first-team All American in 2014, finishing his Longhorns career with 29 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He flashed adequate athleticism in Indianapolis, running 5.05 with a 29 1/2-inch vertical. Capable of playing both one- and three-technique tackle, Brown is a quick-footed penetrator who flashes power to impose his will in run defense. He's like a lower-case Danny Shelton. With Chandler Jones, Rob Ninkovich, and Jabaal Sheard rotating on the ends, Brown figures to compete with Sealver Siliga to start at nose tackle, with Dom Easley at three technique. On paper, at least, the Pats have a nasty defensive line.