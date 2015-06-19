Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Montgomery (flexor) could miss two months
Edwin Encarnacion breaks out for three homers
Corey Kluber runs winning streak to five
Matt Moore bottoms out in loss to Cleveland
McCutchen leaves after HBP in elbow
Mookie Betts buries Royals with three homers
Rendon (toe) begins rehab assignment Thursday
Murphy still has pain in knee when running
Carlos Martinez does it all in Cardinals' win
Moncada day-to-day with tight left hamstring
Jordan Montgomery (elbow) placed on the DL
Bour (back) in Marlins' lineup on Wednesday
Malcom Brown | Defensive Lineman | #90
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 2/2/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 320
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (32) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
6/19/2015: Signed a four-year, $7.613 million contract. The deal contains $6.242 million guaranteed, including a $3.883 million signing bonus. 2018: $1,473,168, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Patriots declined DT Malcolm Brown's 2019 team option.
Brown was one of the better tackles in the league last season. He's also missed just three games to injury, so there wasn't much downside in picking up his option. The Patriots may try to extend Brown for lower than the $7 million he would have made in 2019.
May 2 - 4:45 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Patriots signed first-round DT Malcolm Brown to a four-year contract.
It comes with a fifth-year team option. Brown is expected to compete with Sealver Siliga for snaps next to 2014 first-rounder Dominique Easley on the interior of the Patriots' line. The front seven is the strength of New England's defense.
Fri, Jun 19, 2015 12:31:00 PM
Patriots rookie DT Malcom Brown has been getting nickel reps at OTAs.
Brown is competing with Sealver Siliga at nose tackle, but at the very least will make an impact as a sub-package interior rusher. Dominique Easley is expected to start at three technique.
Sat, Jun 6, 2015 04:27:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Boston
Patriots selected Texas DT Malcom Brown with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.
Brown (6'2/319) was a consensus first-team All American in 2014, finishing his Longhorns career with 29 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He flashed adequate athleticism in Indianapolis, running 5.05 with a 29 1/2-inch vertical. Capable of playing both one- and three-technique tackle, Brown is a quick-footed penetrator who flashes power to impose his will in run defense. He's like a lower-case Danny Shelton. With Chandler Jones, Rob Ninkovich, and Jabaal Sheard rotating on the ends, Brown figures to compete with Sealver Siliga to start at nose tackle, with Dom Easley at three technique. On paper, at least, the Pats have a nasty defensive line.
Thu, Apr 30, 2015 11:30:00 PM
Patriots decline option on DT Malcolm Brown
May 2 - 4:45 PM
Patriots get first-round DT Brown signed
Fri, Jun 19, 2015 12:31:00 PM
Malcom Brown getting time in nickel packages
Sat, Jun 6, 2015 04:27:00 PM
Patriots grab DT Malcom Brown with 32nd pick
Thu, Apr 30, 2015 11:30:00 PM
More Malcom Brown Player News
New England Patriots Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
NE
16
31
17
48
3.0
17
5.7
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
16
23
27
50
3.0
28
9.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
2017
NE
13
29
20
49
2.5
18
7.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Malcom Brown's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Malcom Brown's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Malcom Brown's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Malcom Brown's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 7
KC
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@NO
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
HOU
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
CAR
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 5
@TB
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@NYJ
4
0
4
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
ATL
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
MIA
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@BUF
4
3
7
0.5
2
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@PIT
3
4
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
BUF
3
3
6
1.0
15
15.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
NYJ
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Adrian Clayborn
2
Trey Flowers
3
Deatrich Wise
4
Geneo Grissom
5
Eric Lee
DT
1
Malcom Brown
2
Danny Shelton
3
Lawrence Guy
4
Adam Butler
5
Vincent Valentine
MLB
1
Dont'a Hightower
2
Elandon Roberts
3
Nicholas Grigsby
WLB
1
Marquis Flowers
2
Trevor Reilly
3
Christian Sam
SLB
1
Kyle Van Noy
2
Harvey Langi
3
Ja'whaun Bentley
CB
1
Stephon Gilmore
2
Jason McCourty
3
Eric Rowe
4
Jonathan Jones
5
Duke Dawson
FS
1
Devin McCourty
Sidelined
Patriots FS Devin McCourty had shoulder surgery this offseason.
This sounds like a clean-up procedure that shouldn't impact his status for OTAs. McCourty didn't miss any time last year, playing 97 percent of snaps. He'll return at a $7.5 million salary in 2018.
Feb 14
2
Duron Harmon
3
Brandon King
4
Matthew Slater
5
David Jones
SS
1
Pat Chung
2
Jordan Richards
3
Nate Ebner
4
Damarius Travis
P
1
Ryan Allen
