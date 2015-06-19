Player Page

Malcom Brown | Defensive Lineman | #90

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 320
College: Texas
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (32) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Patriots declined DT Malcolm Brown's 2019 team option.
Brown was one of the better tackles in the league last season. He's also missed just three games to injury, so there wasn't much downside in picking up his option. The Patriots may try to extend Brown for lower than the $7 million he would have made in 2019. May 2 - 4:45 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015NE 163117483.0175.7000200000000
2016NE 162327503.0289.3000001010000
2017NE 132920492.5187.2000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 7KC4260.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@NO0110.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24HOU5050.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1CAR2240.00.0000000000000
5Oct 5@TB2130.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15@NYJ4041.011.0000000000000
7Oct 22ATL0110.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26MIA2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@BUF4370.524.0000000000000
14Dec 11@MIA0110.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@PIT3470.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24BUF3361.01515.0000000000000
17Dec 31NYJ0220.00.0000000000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Adrian Clayborn
2Trey Flowers
3Deatrich Wise
4Geneo Grissom
5Eric Lee
DT1Malcom Brown
2Danny Shelton
3Lawrence Guy
4Adam Butler
5Vincent Valentine
MLB1Dont'a Hightower
2Elandon Roberts
3Nicholas Grigsby
WLB1Marquis Flowers
2Trevor Reilly
3Christian Sam
SLB1Kyle Van Noy
2Harvey Langi
3Ja'whaun Bentley
CB1Stephon Gilmore
2Jason McCourty
3Eric Rowe
4Jonathan Jones
5Duke Dawson
FS1Devin McCourty
2Duron Harmon
3Brandon King
4Matthew Slater
5David Jones
SS1Pat Chung
2Jordan Richards
3Nate Ebner
4Damarius Travis
P1Ryan Allen
 

 