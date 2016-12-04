Player Page

Buck Allen | Running Back | #37

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/27/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 222
College: USC
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (125) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec believes Buck Allen "has been the Ravens’ most effective back."
Early in camp, Zrebiec reported Allen was showing well, and he has continued that into the preseason, gaining 61 yards on 18 carries and catching six passes for 27 yards for an offense which has struggled to get anything going. Allen even got run with the first-team in the second preseason game. He looks locked into a roster spot, and he could push Danny Woodhead and Terrance West for touches. Aug 22 - 9:58 AM
Source: Baltimore Sun
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015BAL1613751432.13.8014535322.17.81220000
2016BAL89344.33.8003151.95.00000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
4Oct 2OAK3134.302157.5000000
5Oct 9WAS4184.5010.0000000
6Oct 16@NYG00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@NYJ00.0000.0000000
9Nov 6PIT00.0000.0000000
10Nov 10CLE231.5000.0000000
11Nov 20@DAL00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27CIN00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Thad Lewis
4Josh Woodrum
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Bobby Rainey
5Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
FB1Lorenzo Taliaferro
2Ricky Ortiz
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Chris Matthews
5Quincy Adeboyejo
WR21Mike Wallace
2Breshad Perriman
3Chris Moore
4Vince Mayle
5Griff Whalen
WR31Breshad Perriman
TE1Ben Watson
2Nick Boyle
3Maxx Williams
4Larry Donnell
5Ryan Malleck
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2Stephane Nembot
3Roubbens Joseph
LG1Ryan Jensen
2Jarell Broxton
3Maurquice Shakir
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Matt Skura
3Brandon Kublanow
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Jermaine Eluemunor
3Jarrod Pughsley
RT1Austin Howard
2James Hurst
3De'Ondre Wesley
K1Justin Tucker
 

 