Buck Allen | Running Back | #37

Early in camp, Zrebiec reported Allen was showing well, and he has continued that into the preseason, gaining 61 yards on 18 carries and catching six passes for 27 yards for an offense which has struggled to get anything going. Allen even got run with the first-team in the second preseason game. He looks locked into a roster spot, and he could push Danny Woodhead and Terrance West for touches.

On the roster bubble after spending the second half of last season as a healthy scratch, Allen needed to strong start to camp, and it sounds like he has met the challenge. With Kenneth Dixon (knee) out for the season, Allen could carve out a roster spot behind Danny Woodhead and Terrance West.

The Ravens want third-year RB Buck Allen to be more decisive when running the ball.

Allen appeared in all 16 games as a 2015 rookie and ran 137 times for 514 yards (3.8 YPC) and one score. Last season, however, Allen made just eight appearances with nine carries and was a healthy scratch much of the second half of the year. With the addition of Danny Woodhead, Allen's roster spot could be in jeopardy, especially once Kenneth Dixon's four-game suspension ends.