Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tanaka (shoulder) activated for Tuesday start
Trea Turner (wrist) beings rehab assignment
Puig cranks go-ahead solo homer in the 12th
Buxton stays hot with homer vs. White Sox
Alex Wood's SC joint flares up again Monday
Granderson hits grand slam Monday vs. Bucs
Pollock slugs go-ahead two-run HR vs. Mets
Adam Jones goes 4-for-4 with two homers
Carlos Santana lifted with back tightness
Andrew Miller pulled after re-injuring knee
Gomez (shoulder) expects to return Saturday
Matz will have season-ending elbow surgery
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Quincy Adeboyejo
(WR)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Bobby Rainey
(RB)
Terrance West
(RB)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Larry Donnell
(TE)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Griff Whalen
(WR)
Kenny Allen
(K)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Tim White
(WR)
Aaron Bailey
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
C.J. Board
(WR)
Thad Lewis
(QB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Ricky Ortiz
(RB)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Buck Allen | Running Back | #37
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/27/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 222
College:
USC
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 4 (125) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.75 million contract. The deal included a $474,472 signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec believes Buck Allen "has been the Ravens’ most effective back."
Early in camp, Zrebiec reported Allen was showing well, and he has continued that into the preseason, gaining 61 yards on 18 carries and catching six passes for 27 yards for an offense which has struggled to get anything going. Allen even got run with the first-team in the second preseason game. He looks locked into a roster spot, and he could push Danny Woodhead and Terrance West for touches.
Aug 22 - 9:58 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec wrote Ravens RB Buck Allen is "having a really nice camp."
On the roster bubble after spending the second half of last season as a healthy scratch, Allen needed to strong start to camp, and it sounds like he has met the challenge. With Kenneth Dixon (knee) out for the season, Allen could carve out a roster spot behind Danny Woodhead and Terrance West.
Aug 3 - 11:03 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
The Ravens want third-year RB Buck Allen to be more decisive when running the ball.
Allen appeared in all 16 games as a 2015 rookie and ran 137 times for 514 yards (3.8 YPC) and one score. Last season, however, Allen made just eight appearances with nine carries and was a healthy scratch much of the second half of the year. With the addition of Danny Woodhead, Allen's roster spot could be in jeopardy, especially once Kenneth Dixon's four-game suspension ends.
May 26 - 8:47 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens declared RB Buck Allen, LB Kamalei Correa, TE Crockett Gillmore, CB Chris Lewis-Harris, OL Ryan Jensen, G Alex Lewis and RB Lorenzo Taliaferro inactive for Week 13 against the Dolphins.
Allen missed the last two practices this week while dealing with a personal matter. Kamar Aiken (thigh) and Jimmy Smith (back) are both active for Baltimore.
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 11:37:00 AM
Buck Allen has been 'most effective back'
Aug 22 - 9:58 AM
Buck Allen 'having a really nice camp'
Aug 3 - 11:03 AM
Ravens want Buck Allen to be more decisive
May 26 - 8:47 AM
Buck Allen leads Ravens' Week 13 inactives
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 11:37:00 AM
More Buck Allen Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
BAL
16
137
514
32.1
3.8
0
1
45
353
22.1
7.8
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
2016
BAL
8
9
34
4.3
3.8
0
0
3
15
1.9
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Buck Allen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Buck Allen's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Buck Allen's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Buck Allen's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
4
Oct 2
OAK
3
13
4.3
0
2
15
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
WAS
4
18
4.5
0
1
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
2
3
1.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
Sidelined
Mike Wallace sounded optimistic and confident Joe Flacco (back) will be able to practice before Week 1.
Flacco has already been ruled out for practice all of next week. "Joe is a vet. He has been 10 years in the game," Wallace said. "He has won Super Bowls, he has been in every situation. He might need to knock a little rust off, but hopefully we can knock that out in those days of practice before Week 1. ... He will be fine." Flacco remains a better than 50:50 bet to be ready for Week 1, but there's no telling what effects his back injury will have on his performance and/or going-forward durability.
Aug 20
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Thad Lewis
4
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Bobby Rainey
5
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Lorenzo Taliaferro
2
Ricky Ortiz
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Chris Matthews
5
Quincy Adeboyejo
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Breshad Perriman
Sidelined
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec reports Breshad Perriman has a "Grade 2 hamstring strain."
The usual timeline for the injury is around a month, and the receiver has already missed two weeks. Coach John Harbaugh did not rule out Perriman returning during the preseason, but it is more likely they try to get him ready for Week 1. "He's making progress. Everything is on schedule," Harbaugh said. "They're happy with the way he's progressing." Coming off a lost camp, Perriman should be well behind both Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace in the pecking order.
Aug 15
3
Chris Moore
4
Vince Mayle
5
Griff Whalen
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Ben Watson
2
Nick Boyle
3
Maxx Williams
4
Larry Donnell
5
Ryan Malleck
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
Stephane Nembot
3
Roubbens Joseph
LG
1
Ryan Jensen
2
Jarell Broxton
3
Maurquice Shakir
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
Matt Skura
3
Brandon Kublanow
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (shoulder) guaranteed he will be ready for Week 1.
Yanda wouldn't say if he'll be ready for training camp as he continues to rehab from labrum surgery. He's heading into his age-33 season and doesn't necessarily need to practice to be ready to play in the opener. Yanda has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall guard in back-to-back-to-back years.
Jun 14
2
Jermaine Eluemunor
3
Jarrod Pughsley
RT
1
Austin Howard
2
James Hurst
3
De'Ondre Wesley
K
1
Justin Tucker
Headlines
Dose: Boldin Calls it Quits
Aug 22
In Tuesday's Dose, Ryan McDowell covers the latest NFL news, including the surprising retirement of Anquan Boldin.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Boldin Calls it Quits
Aug 22
»
Podcast: Stack Doug & Quizz
Aug 22
»
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 21
»
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 20
»
Silva's Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 20
»
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 18
»
Dose: QB Question Marks
Aug 18
»
Last Chance: Beat the Experts
Aug 17
NFL Headlines
»
Rivera: Cam Newton on track to play Thursday
»
Tyler Boyd will be Bengals' 2nd-best WR?
»
John Ross will have limited early role
»
Coach says Jordan Matthews will be ready Wk 1
»
McDermott: Cordy Glenn on track for Week 1
»
Bowles will announce QB decision next week
»
Jesse James locked into starting TE job
»
Buck Allen has been 'most effective back'
»
Wendell Smallwood returns to full practice
»
Hue Jackson hopes to name QB by Wednesday
»
Donald Penn expected to end holdout this week
»
Odell Beckham suggests he will be ready Wk 1
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Draft Guide for new FanDuel users
»
Check out Rotogrinders GPP ResultsDB Tool!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
