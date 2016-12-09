Chan Gailey | Center

Player Page

Chan Gailey

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (64) / 1/5/1952
Speaking on NFL GameDay First, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Jets OC Chan Gailey will either be fired or moved to an off-field role next season.
Rapoport adds that Ryan Fitzpatrick will not be re-signed, which almost goes without saying. Per Rapsheet, the Jets want more involvement out of their tight ends (tight ends have caught a combined 17 passes for 166 yards this season) and are also looking to put a greater emphasis on their power running game under a new coordinator. Gailey was a strange hire to begin with and could have trouble landing another gig after a dismal showing in New York this past season. Jan 1 - 8:57 AM
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Brandon Wilds
4Brandon Burks
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
WR11Brandon Marshall
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Brandon Bostick
3Eric Tomlinson
LT1Brandon Shell
LG1James Carpenter
C1Wesley Johnson
RG1Craig Watts
2Dakota Dozier
RT1Brent Qvale
2Ben Ijalana
K1Nick Folk
 

 