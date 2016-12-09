Chan Gailey | Center Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (64) / 1/5/1952 Share: Tweet

Speaking on NFL GameDay First, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Jets OC Chan Gailey will either be fired or moved to an off-field role next season. Rapoport adds that Ryan Fitzpatrick will not be re-signed, which almost goes without saying. Per Rapsheet, the Jets want more involvement out of their tight ends (tight ends have caught a combined 17 passes for 166 yards this season) and are also looking to put a greater emphasis on their power running game under a new coordinator. Gailey was a strange hire to begin with and could have trouble landing another gig after a dismal showing in New York this past season.

NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes wrote "there's no guarantee" Jets OC Chan Gailey will be back next season even if coach Todd Bowles keeps his job. Gailey, 64, said has no plans to retire or resign, so the only way he is not running the offense next season is if he is fired. The calls for that exact scenario have picked up in the second half of a dreadful offensive season, but Gailey said he is not concerned. "I've been through this enough times," Gailey said. "You can't let it affect who you are, and what you're trying to get done." A proven coordinator whose offense overachieved last season, firing Gailey would be a short-sighted decision. Source: New York Daily News

Jets hired Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator. Gailey's hiring was first reported a week ago, but an official announcement was delayed as Gailey angled for a better deal. Two weeks removed from his 63rd birthday, Gailey faltered as the Bills' head coach from 2010-12, but favors a fast-paced, modern offense. He spreads the field and tries to rack up plays. He's an improvement on the departing Marty Mornhinweg. Gailey's success, of course, will depend in large part on who is under center. Geno Smith would be an unideal solution, but certain to improve under Gailey's tutelage. The Jets will be strongly linked to ex-Bill C.J. Spiller in free agency.