Player Page

Weather | Roster

Pepper Johnson | Center

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (52) / 7/29/1964
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 248
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jets fired DL coach Pepper Johnson.
The Jets have also axed OLBs coach Mark Collins and DBs coach Joe Danna. We don't normally post position coach news, but this one is notable. Johnson is a big name in the industry, and is the first of what figures to be multiple Jets assistants to be shown the door. Johnson made his name with the Pats, but oversaw a wildly underachieving unit with Gang Green. Jan 3 - 1:29 PM
Source: Manish Mehta on Twitter
More Pepper Johnson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Lindley
2Phillip Sims
3Josh Freeman
4Keith Wenning
5Bryan Bennett
6Seth Lobato
7Ryan Williams
8Brad Sorensen
9Mike Bercovici
10Tim Tebow
11G.J. Kinne
12Sean Renfree
13B.J. Daniels
14Johnny Manziel
15Brandon Doughty
16Charlie Whitehurst
17Jerrod Johnson
18R.J. Archer
19Marquise Williams
20Max Wittek
21Joe Licata
22Dylan Thompson
23Cody Fajardo
24Shane Carden
25Griffin Neal
26McLeod Bethel-Thompson
27Matt Blanchard
28Dan LeFevour
29Austin Trainor
30Pat Devlin
31Jerry Lovelocke
32Chase Rettig
33Chandler Harnish
34Jake Waters
35Dalyn Williams
RB1Joseph Randle
2Zurlon Tipton
3Toby Gerhart
4Alonzo Harris
5LaMichael James
6C.J. Spiller
7Jhurell Pressley
8Dominique Williams
9Stevan Ridley
10Anthony Dixon
11Zac Stacy
12Mike James
13Josh Harris
14Brandon Wegher
15Brandon Ross
16Brandon Brown-Dukes
17Kenneth Harper
18Jawon Chisholm
19Jahwan Edwards
20Ross Scheuerman
21Storm Johnson
22Darrin Reaves
23Jerome Smith
24Isaiah Pead
25Dan Herron
26Keshawn Hill
27LaVance Taylor
28Senorise Perry
29Michael Dyer
30Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
FB1James Casey
2Darrel Young
3Julian Howsare
4Erik Lorig
5Emil Igwenagu
6Jorvorskie Lane
7Joe Don Duncan
8Derrick Coleman
9Tommy Bohanon
10Ryan Mueller
11Henry Hynoski
12Brad Smelley
13Trey Millard
14Sam Bergen
15Patrick Skov
16Soma Vainuku
17Rod Smith
18Jordan Campbell
19Zach Boren
20Kiero Small
21J.C. Copeland
22Joey Iosefa
23Blake Renaud
24Alstevis Squirewell
25John Conner
26Sione Houma
WR11Greg Jennings
2Marques Colston
3Jerome Simpson
4Hakeem Nicks
5Tyler Davis
6Douglas McNeil
7Chris Hubert
8Josh Morgan
9Jacoby Ford
10Dwayne Bowe
11James Jones
12Preston Parker
13Greg Little
14Kris Durham
15Rueben Randle
16Rasheed Bailey
17Kyle Prater
18Miles Austin
19Kain Colter
20DeAndre Reaves
21Greg Salas
22Keshawn Martin
23Reggie Dunn
24Armon Binns
25Carlton Mitchell
26Nick Harwell
27Joshua Stangby
28Ricky Collins
29Jaxon Shipley
30Josh Lenz
31Robert Herron
32Solomon Patton
33Rashad Lawrence
34T.J. Graham
35Damaris Johnson
36Damian Williams
37Jared Dangerfield
38Zach D'Orazio
39Kenzel Doe
40Nate Washington
41Rodney Smith
42Terrell Sinkfield
43Tevin Reese
44Issac Blakeney
45David Porter
46Richard Mullaney
47Duke Williams
48L'Damian Washington
49Devin Lucien
50Quinshad Davis
51Marcus Tucker
52Rashaun Simonise
53Reece Horn
54Marlon Moore
55Jarrett Boykin
56Lance Lewis
57Joseph Anderson
58Travis Labhart
59Donatella Luckett
60Shaq Evans
61Josh Stewart
62Tyler Murphy
63Marquez Clark
64Josh Harper
65Chandler Worthy
66Jeff Beathard
67DaVaris Daniels
68Tyler McDonald
69Ezell Ruffin
70Jamel Johnson
WR21Roddy White
2Brian Hartline
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8A.J. Jenkins
9Austin Pettis
10Ryan Broyles
11Griff Whalen
12Emory Blake
13Jonathan Krause
14Kevin Smith
15Ryan Whalen
16Joe Morgan
17Devin Hester
18Jacoby Jones
19Nathan Palmer
20Andy Jones
21Jaydon Mickens
22Onterio McCalebb
23R.J. Harris
24DeVier Posey
25Shakim Phillips
26Aaron Dobson
27Mike Brown
28Tandon Doss
29Andre Debose
30Mike Williams
31Devante Davis
32Devon Wylie
33Jimmie Hunt
34Frankie Hammond
35Jay Lee
36Isiah Ferguson
37Daniel Rodriguez
38A.J. Cruz
39James Butler
40Anthony Dable
41Paul McRoberts
42Milton Williams III
43Michael Preston
44DeAndre Carter
45Mekale McKay
46Brandon Shippen
47Reggie Bell
48Amir Carlisle
49Valdez Showers
50Phil Bates
51Marcus Harris
52Clyde Gates
53Antwan Goodley
54Ryan Lankford
55Kadron Boone
56Kashif Moore
57Kenbrell Thompkins
58Stephen Hill
59Saalim Hakim
60Juron Criner
61Tom Nelson
62Leonard Hankerson
63Trindon Holliday
64Chris King
65Tevin Jones
66Durron Neal
67David Glidden
68Kieran Duncan
69Jarvis Turner
70T.J. Thorpe
71Michael Bennett
72Paul Browning
73Austin Willis
74Titus Davis
75Andre Davis
76Demetrius Wilson
77Josh Reese
78DiAndre Campbell
79Trevor Harman
80Marken Michel
81Levi Norwood
82Ed Williams
83Danny Anthrop
84Christion Jones
WR31Marques Colston
2Chris Givens
3Riley Cooper
TE1Owen Daniels
2Craig Stevens
3Scott Chandler
4Zach Sudfeld
5Dante Rosario
6Tony Moeaki
7Mickey Shuler
8Beau Gardner
9Matt Spaeth
10Andrew Quarless
11Ryan O'Malley
12Kyle Miller
13Michael Cooper
14Nic Jacobs
15E.J. Bibbs
16Chase Ford
17Bruce Miller
18Richard Gordon
19Nick Kasa
20Chase Dixon
21Brian Parker
22Orson Charles
23Rob Housler
24Connor Hamlett
25Ryan Malleck
26Justice Cunningham
27Steve Maneri
28Cameron Clear
29David Paulson
30Casey Pierce
31Mike McFarland
32Thomas Duarte
33Henry Krieger-Coble
34Chase Coffman
35Chris Pantale
36Rob Blanchflower
37Jacob Maxwell
38D.J. Williams
39Ryan Taylor
40Konrad Reuland
41Brett Brackett
42Michael Egnew
43Adrien Robinson
44Anthony Denham
45Jake Murphy
46Rory Anderson
47Jay Rome
48Kivon Cartwright
49Jake McGee
50John Peters
51Tim Semisch
52Brandon Barden
53Kevin Greene
54Gerell Robinson
55J.P. Holtz
56Bryce Williams
57Braxton Deaver
58M.J. McFarland
59Clayton Echard
60Arthur Lynch
61Dan Light
62Jack Tabb
63Jordan Thompson
LT1Tyson Chandler
2Kyle Roberts
3Takoby Cofield
4Dallas Thomas
5Micah Hatchie
6Jason Fox
7Colin Kelly
8Reid Fragel
9Rob Crisp
10Eugene Monroe
11Charles Brown
12Cameron Bradfield
13Andrew McDonald
14Carter Bykowski
15Cody Booth
16Justin Renfrow
17David Foucault
18David Hedelin
19Taylor Fallin
20Tyler Johnstone
21Matt Feiler
22John Weidenaar
23Vince Kowalski
24Lars Hanson
25Garry Williams
26Cameron Jefferson
27Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Mackenzy Bernadeau
3Jamil Douglas
4Cyril Richardson
5Ben Heenan
6Josh James
7Edawn Coughman
8Martin Wallace
9Antoine Everett
10Clay DeBord
11Lene Maiava
12Jamison Lalk
13Chris Watt
14Brian Folkerts
15Matthew Masifilo
16Oni Omoile
17Jesse Davis
18Al Bond
19Jake Bernstein
20Collin Rahrig
21Vi Teofilo
22Adrian Bellard
23Tanner Hawkinson
24Isiah Cage
25Alex Cooper
26Chris Barker
27Darren Keyton
28Garrick Mayweather
29Kaleb Eulls
C1Fernando Velasco
2Jacques McClendon
3Drew Nowak
4Garth Gerhart
5Daniel Munyer
6Marcus Henry
7Jack Allen
8Manuel Ramirez
9Julian Vandervelde
10Mitchell Bell
11Josh LeRibeus
12Braxston Cave
13Robert Kugler
14Trevor Robinson
15James Stone
16Reese Dismukes
17Dillon Farrell
18Mike Matthews
19Ben Clarke
20Barrett Jones
21Dalton Freeman
22Ian Silberman
23Brian De La Puente
24Quinton Schooley
RG1Louis Vasquez
2Todd Herremans
3Jonathan Cooper
4Kitt O'Brien
5Garrett Gilkey
6Cyril Lemon
7Amini Silatolu
8Jordan Devey
9Darrion Weems
10Geoff Schwartz
11Paul Fanaika
12Will Pericak
13Jared Smith
14Lawrence Okoye
15Leon Brown
16Adam Replogle
17Karim Barton
18Brett Boyko
19Malcolm Bunche
20Antoine McClain
21Ryker Mathews
22Boston Stiverson
23Terran Vaughn
24Donovan Williams
25Matt Rotheram
26Blake Muir
27Jarvis Harrison
28Kadeem Edwards
29Trip Thurman
30Shahbaz Ahmed
31Mike McQueen
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Avery Young
3Kevin Graf
4Tayo Fabuluje
5Adrian Bellard
6Jeff Adams
7William Poehls
8Bryce Harris
9Mitchell Van Dyk
10Erik Pears
11Keavon Milton
12Khalif Barnes
13John Kling
14Nick Ritcher
15Patrick Miller
16Kona Schwenke
17Zeth Ramsay
18Ryan Mack
19Torian White
20Lamar Holmes
21Luke Marquardt
K1Josh Scobee
2Mike Nugent
3Blair Walsh
4Travis Coons
5Josh Brown
6Carey Spear
7Billy Cundiff
8Jaden Oberkrom
9Nick Rose
10Marshall Koehn
11John Lunsford
12Corey Acosta
13Ross Martin
14Ka'imi Fairbairn
15Giorgio Tavecchio
16Marshall Morgan
17Mike Meyer
18Andrew Furney
19Justin Manton
20Shaun Suisham
21Brandon Bogotay
22Zach Hocker
23Kyle Brindza
24Taylor Bertolet
25Brad Craddock
26Aldrick Rosas
27Devon Bell
28Shayne Graham
29Ty Long
30Jonathan Brown
31Tom Obarski
 

 