Player Page

Weather | Roster

Anthony Lynn | Center

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (48) / 12/21/1968
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 230
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci reports "every indication from within One Bills Drive" is that Buffalo has settled on promoting OC Anthony Lynn to head coach in 2017.
According to Carucci, the Bills aren't going to get serious outside interest in the head-coaching post because prospective "big-name" candidates don't want to work with GM Doug Whaley. As the leader of the "search," Whaley's job appears secure, and he will maintain control of the 53-man roster. That won't fly with guys like Josh McDaniels, Jon Gruden, Tom Coughlin, and any other "name" candidate. McDaniels allegedly has interest, but he wants control of the roster. Lynn would be getting his first coaching opportunity, so he'd be in no position to make those demands. He's the heavy favorite in the clubhouse for the full-time gig. Dec 28 - 9:47 AM
Source: Buffalo News
More Anthony Lynn Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2E.J. Manuel
3Cardale Jones
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3Reggie Bush
4Jonathan Williams
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Reggie Bush
FB1Jerome Felton
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Marquise Goodwin
3Justin Hunter
WR21Robert Woods
2Brandon Tate
3Marcus Easley
WR31Marquise Goodwin
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Gerald Christian
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cyrus Kouandjio
LG1Richie Incognito
C1Ryan Groy
2Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
RT1Jordan Mills
2Seantrel Henderson
3Michael Ola
K1Dan Carpenter
 

 