Anthony Lynn | Center Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (48) / 12/21/1968 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 230

The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci reports "every indication from within One Bills Drive" is that Buffalo has settled on promoting OC Anthony Lynn to head coach in 2017. According to Carucci, the Bills aren't going to get serious outside interest in the head-coaching post because prospective "big-name" candidates don't want to work with GM Doug Whaley. As the leader of the "search," Whaley's job appears secure, and he will maintain control of the 53-man roster. That won't fly with guys like Josh McDaniels, Jon Gruden, Tom Coughlin, and any other "name" candidate. McDaniels allegedly has interest, but he wants control of the roster. Lynn would be getting his first coaching opportunity, so he'd be in no position to make those demands. He's the heavy favorite in the clubhouse for the full-time gig. Source: Buffalo News

Bills OC Anthony Lynn is a candidate to replace Rex Ryan this offseason. Lynn has interviewed for head-coaching jobs the last two offseasons. The Bills "may not want him jumping ship" and could promote him if they fire Ryan. Lynn has only one year of coordinating experience but has overseen the league's top rushing offense in his Buffalo tenure. It's possible Lynn could be this year's Ben McAdoo. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Bills promoted Anthony Lynn to offensive coordinator. Lynn is a Rex Ryan guy from New York, where he previously coached running backs for the Jets. His old title with Buffalo was assistant head coach/running backs. The Bills needed someone to blame for Rex's inability to stop offenses, so they fired Greg Roman and gave Lynn -- Rex's longtime buddy -- his job. All of these guys are going to get fired after the season, if not before it ends.