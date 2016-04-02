Steve Spagnuolo | Defensive Lineman Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (57) / 12/21/1959 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Giants re-signed DC Steve Spagnuolo. His contract ran dry after the Super Bowl, and both sides were obviously interested in keeping this thing going. Spagnuolo rejoined the Giants as the defensive boss prior to the 2015 season. With the additions of RE Olivier Vernon, DT Damon Harrison, and CB Janoris Jenkins on top of LE Jason Pierre-Paul being healthy, the Giants finished No. 2 in team defense DVOA, checking in at No. 4 against the pass and No. 3 versus the run. SS Landon Collins was also a big part. Source: ESPN.com

Giants DC Steve Spagnuolo said he was "disappointed" he was not named head coach. The Giants interviewed Spagnuolo before promoting former OC Ben McAdoo. "I was disappointed I wasn’t the guy," Spagnuolo said, "but I’m not giving up on my dream of being a head coach." Spagnuolo's units have finished dead last in total defense in each of his last two years as coordinator, and his 2012 Saints "defense" was perhaps the worst in NFL history. He should feel lucky to still be employed. Source: New York Daily News

Giants retained DC Steve Spagnuolo. Statistically, Spags' defense was atrocious in 2015, though he was dealing with major talent deficiencies at every level. Of course, Spags was even worse the last time he coordinated a defense, the 2012 Saints. "Continuity" is about the best that can be said for Spags' return. Source: Associated Press