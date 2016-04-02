Player Page

Steve Spagnuolo | Defensive Lineman

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (57) / 12/21/1959
Giants re-signed DC Steve Spagnuolo.
His contract ran dry after the Super Bowl, and both sides were obviously interested in keeping this thing going. Spagnuolo rejoined the Giants as the defensive boss prior to the 2015 season. With the additions of RE Olivier Vernon, DT Damon Harrison, and CB Janoris Jenkins on top of LE Jason Pierre-Paul being healthy, the Giants finished No. 2 in team defense DVOA, checking in at No. 4 against the pass and No. 3 versus the run. SS Landon Collins was also a big part. Feb 8 - 3:59 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Keith Wenning
RB1Paul Perkins
2Rashad Jennings
3Shane Vereen
4Orleans Darkwa
5George Winn
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3RB1Shane Vereen
2Rashad Jennings
FB1Will Johnson
2Nikita Whitlock
WR11Odell Beckham
2Roger Lewis
3Dwayne Harris
4Ben Edwards
WR21Sterling Shepard
2Victor Cruz
3Tavarres King
4Kevin Norwood
5Darius Powe
WR31Victor Cruz
TE1Will Tye
2Jerell Adams
3Matt LaCosse
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Martin Wallace
LG1Justin Pugh
2Adam Gettis
C1Weston Richburg
2Khaled Holmes
RG1Brett Jones
2Jon Halapio
RT1Bobby Hart
2Michael Bowie
K1Aldrick Rosas
 

 