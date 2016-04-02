Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jerell Adams
(TE)
Robbie Gould
(K)
Tavarres King
(WR)
Paul Perkins
(RB)
Will Tye
(TE)
Odell Beckham
(WR)
Dwayne Harris
(WR)
Matt LaCosse
(TE)
Darius Powe
(WR)
Shane Vereen
(RB)
Victor Cruz
(WR)
Jacob Huesman
(RB)
Roger Lewis
(WR)
Bobby Rainey
(RB)
Keith Wenning
(QB)
Orleans Darkwa
(RB)
Rashad Jennings
(RB)
Eli Manning
(QB)
Aldrick Rosas
(K)
Nikita Whitlock
(RB)
Larry Donnell
(TE)
Josh Johnson
(QB)
Ryan Nassib
(QB)
Sterling Shepard
(WR)
George Winn
(RB)
Ben Edwards
(WR)
Will Johnson
(RB)
Kevin Norwood
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Steve Spagnuolo | Defensive Lineman
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
57
) / 12/21/1959
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Giants re-signed DC Steve Spagnuolo.
His contract ran dry after the Super Bowl, and both sides were obviously interested in keeping this thing going. Spagnuolo rejoined the Giants as the defensive boss prior to the 2015 season. With the additions of RE Olivier Vernon, DT Damon Harrison, and CB Janoris Jenkins on top of LE Jason Pierre-Paul being healthy, the Giants finished No. 2 in team defense DVOA, checking in at No. 4 against the pass and No. 3 versus the run. SS Landon Collins was also a big part.
Feb 8 - 3:59 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Giants DC Steve Spagnuolo said he was "disappointed" he was not named head coach.
The Giants interviewed Spagnuolo before promoting former OC Ben McAdoo. "I was disappointed I wasn’t the guy," Spagnuolo said, "but I’m not giving up on my dream of being a head coach." Spagnuolo's units have finished dead last in total defense in each of his last two years as coordinator, and his 2012 Saints "defense" was perhaps the worst in NFL history. He should feel lucky to still be employed.
Sat, Apr 2, 2016 11:19:00 AM
Source:
New York Daily News
Giants retained DC Steve Spagnuolo.
Statistically, Spags' defense was atrocious in 2015, though he was dealing with major talent deficiencies at every level. Of course, Spags was even worse the last time he coordinated a defense, the 2012 Saints. "Continuity" is about the best that can be said for Spags' return.
Tue, Feb 16, 2016 01:46:00 PM
Source:
Associated Press
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Giants DC Steve Spagnuolo is expected to remain with the team.
The Eagles reportedly asked permission to interview Spagnuolo for their open defensive coordinator position but were denied. With that, the tug-of-war for the services of a coach who has led back-to-back defenses to last place finishes in total defense and bottom three results in points allowed is over. The Giants may have done the Eagles a favor.
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 11:35:00 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Giants do extension with DC Steve Spagnuolo
Feb 8 - 3:59 PM
Spagnuolo 'disappointed' not named head coach
Sat, Apr 2, 2016 11:19:00 AM
Giants retain DC Steve Spagnuolo
Tue, Feb 16, 2016 01:46:00 PM
Spagnuolo expected to stay in New York
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 11:35:00 AM
More Steve Spagnuolo Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Giants Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Pos | Role | Name
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Keith Wenning
RB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Rashad Jennings
3
Shane Vereen
Sidelined
Shane Vereen re-tore his triceps in the Giants' Week 15 win over the Lions.
Coach Ben McAdoo confirmed the report. Vereen requires surgery. Vereen initially tore his triceps back in Week 3 and spent 10 weeks on I.R. before returning to action in Week 14. He clearly wasn't 100 percent and rushed back. Moving forward, the Giants will roll with a two-man committee of Rashad Jennings and rookie Paul Perkins. Vereen is signed through 2017 but could be a release candidate this spring.
Dec 19
4
4 Orleans Darkwa
Sidelined
Giants placed RB Orleans Darkwa on injured reserve with a leg injury, ending his season.
Darkwa has missed only one game this season, but played zero snaps on offense since Week 5. He wasn't heard from after the Giants scrapped their unbelievably-ineffective four-man committee. Darkwa's removal from the 53-man roster suggests Shane Vereen (triceps, injured reserve) is close to a return.
Nov 29
5
George Winn
GLB
1
Rashad Jennings
2
Paul Perkins
3RB
1
Shane Vereen
2
Rashad Jennings
FB
1
Will Johnson
2
Nikita Whitlock
WR1
1
Odell Beckham
2
Roger Lewis
3
Dwayne Harris
4
Ben Edwards
WR2
1
Sterling Shepard
2
Victor Cruz
3
Tavarres King
4
Kevin Norwood
5
Darius Powe
WR3
1
Victor Cruz
TE
1
Will Tye
2
Jerell Adams
3
Matt LaCosse
LT
1
Ereck Flowers
2
Martin Wallace
LG
1
Justin Pugh
2
Adam Gettis
C
1
Weston Richburg
2
Khaled Holmes
RG
1
Brett Jones
2
Jon Halapio
RT
1
Bobby Hart
2
Michael Bowie
K
1
Aldrick Rosas
