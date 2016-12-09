Cardale Jones | Quarterback | #7 Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (24) / 9/29/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 250 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (139) / BUF Contract: view contract details [x] 6/7/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.72 million contract. The deal included a $383,393 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to the Buffalo News, the idea of starting Cardale Jones at quarterback is "appealing" to GM Doug Whaley. The fourth-round pick out of Ohio State attempted just 11 passes as a rookie. Jones is a major project, but with Buffalo on the fence about Tyrod Taylor, Jones is an alternative they may have to consider. Taking a quarterback 10th overall would probably be a reach, while the free agent market is even more sparse. In the end, the Bills may decide that Taylor is their best option. Source: Buffalo News

Bills GM Doug Whaley said he does not want to see rookie QB Cardale Jones get any snaps this season. "That would mean something terrible happened," Whaley said. The GM was noncommittal on Tyrod Taylor's future with the team, but the reality is the Bills do not have any other options. Jones is a fourth-round project who struggled with inaccuracy in camp, and there is zero chance the Bills will feel comfortable handing him the keys next season. With backup E.J. Manuel headed to free agency, Jones could serve as the No. 2 next year. Source: ESPN

Bills rookie QB Cardale Jones completed 11-of-21 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason opener. He also logged 34 yards on four carries including a 12-yard scramble on fourth-and-10 late in the fourth quarter. "12 Gauge" completed 3-of-8 passes for 66 yards on the Bills' final drive, including a four-yard touchdown strike to Jarrett Boykin as time expired. Jones remains a major project but his first taste of preseason action was a success. He'll open the year as Buffalo's No. 3 quarterback behind Tyrod Taylor and E.J. Manuel.