Cardale Jones | Quarterback | #7

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/29/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 250
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (139) / BUF
According to the Buffalo News, the idea of starting Cardale Jones at quarterback is "appealing" to GM Doug Whaley.
The fourth-round pick out of Ohio State attempted just 11 passes as a rookie. Jones is a major project, but with Buffalo on the fence about Tyrod Taylor, Jones is an alternative they may have to consider. Taking a quarterback 10th overall would probably be a reach, while the free agent market is even more sparse. In the end, the Bills may decide that Taylor is their best option. Feb 11 - 12:01 PM
Source: Buffalo News
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016BUF161154.59696.08.70011-1-1.0-1.0000
Career Stats
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
17Jan 1@NYJ61154.5968.7011-1-1.000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2Cardale Jones
3Josh Woodrum
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3Jonathan Williams
4Cedric O'Neal
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Marcus Easley
3Kolby Listenbee
WR21Walter Powell
2Dezmin Lewis
WR31Dezmin Lewis
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Blake Annen
4Gerald Christian
5Logan Thomas
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Michael Ola
LG1Richie Incognito
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
RG1John Miller
2Patrick Lewis
RT1Seantrel Henderson
2Cyrus Kouandjio
K1Dan Carpenter
 

 