Player Results
Article Results
Cardale Jones | Quarterback | #7
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/29/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 250
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 4 (139) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/7/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.72 million contract. The deal included a $383,393 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to the Buffalo News, the idea of starting Cardale Jones at quarterback is "appealing" to GM Doug Whaley.
The fourth-round pick out of Ohio State attempted just 11 passes as a rookie. Jones is a major project, but with Buffalo on the fence about Tyrod Taylor, Jones is an alternative they may have to consider. Taking a quarterback 10th overall would probably be a reach, while the free agent market is even more sparse. In the end, the Bills may decide that Taylor is their best option.
Feb 11 - 12:01 PM
Source:
Buffalo News
Bills GM Doug Whaley said he does not want to see rookie QB Cardale Jones get any snaps this season.
"That would mean something terrible happened," Whaley said. The GM was noncommittal on Tyrod Taylor's future with the team, but the reality is the Bills do not have any other options. Jones is a fourth-round project who struggled with inaccuracy in camp, and there is zero chance the Bills will feel comfortable handing him the keys next season. With backup E.J. Manuel headed to free agency, Jones could serve as the No. 2 next year.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 09:03:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Bills rookie QB Cardale Jones completed 11-of-21 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason opener.
He also logged 34 yards on four carries including a 12-yard scramble on fourth-and-10 late in the fourth quarter. "12 Gauge" completed 3-of-8 passes for 66 yards on the Bills' final drive, including a four-yard touchdown strike to Jarrett Boykin as time expired. Jones remains a major project but his first taste of preseason action was a success. He'll open the year as Buffalo's No. 3 quarterback behind Tyrod Taylor and E.J. Manuel.
Sun, Aug 14, 2016 09:47:00 AM
WKBW Buffalo's Joe Buscaglia reports fourth-round pick Cardale Jones poses "no immediate threat" to E.J. Manuel's backup job.
Buscaglia observed "inaccuracy and uncomfortability" from Jones during spring practices, and it sounds like Jones was too far behind Manuel to make up significant ground in training camp. Buscaglia predicts Jones will spend his rookie season "redshirting" as a healthy scratch on game days.
Mon, Jul 18, 2016 11:31:00 PM
Source:
WKBW Buffalo
Bills GM open to starting Cardale Jones at QB
Feb 11 - 12:01 PM
Bills GM does not want to see Cardale play
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 09:03:00 AM
Jones throws for 162 yards in preseason debut
Sun, Aug 14, 2016 09:47:00 AM
Cardale no threat to E.J. Manuel
Mon, Jul 18, 2016 11:31:00 PM
More Cardale Jones Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
BUF
1
6
11
54.5
96
96.0
8.7
0
0
1
1
-1
-1.0
-1.0
0
0
0
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
BUF
1
6
11
54.5
96
96.0
8.7
0
0
1
1
-1
-1.0
-1.0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
17
Jan 1
@NYJ
6
11
54.5
96
8.7
0
1
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
Sidelined
According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, Tyrod Taylor is not open to a contract restructure.
Taylor feels he's worth every penny of the six-year, $92 million deal he inked last August. He'll be due $30.5 million guaranteed in 2017 if the Bills pick up his option. The Bills would like to avoid paying that, but in a thin free agent market, keeping Tyrod might be their best bet. 2016 fourth-round pick Cardale Jones isn't an option, and none of this year's rookie quarterbacks are ready to play. The Bills have until March 11 to exercise Taylor's option.
Feb 9
2
Cardale Jones
3
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Jonathan Williams
4
Cedric O'Neal
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
Sammy Watkins underwent foot surgery on Friday, January 20.
The Buffalo News previously reported Watkins needed more surgery, so this note is just for bookkeeping purposes. The Bills announced the procedure and claimed Watkins should be ready for training camp in 2017. Watkins has now undergone two surgeries to address a Jones fracture in his foot. Not yet 24 years old, Watkins will need to overcome repeated early-career injury setbacks in order to realize his immense NFL ceiling.
Jan 20
2
Marcus Easley
3
Kolby Listenbee
WR2
1
Walter Powell
2
Dezmin Lewis
WR3
1
Dezmin Lewis
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Blake Annen
4
Gerald Christian
5
Logan Thomas
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
2
Michael Ola
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Eric Wood
Sidelined
Bills placed C Eric Wood on injured reserve with a broken right fibula.
He won't be back this season. Although Wood wasn't having one of his best years, his loss will be felt by the Bills' running game, where Ryan Groy will now take over at center. Wood will be back at his $4.125 million salary in 2017.
Nov 14
2
Ryan Groy
RG
1
John Miller
2
Patrick Lewis
RT
1
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio has undergone hip surgery after an incident in his home, and will miss the entire offseason program.
Kouandjio, a 6-foot-7, 322 pound man in his athletic prime, apparently fell in his home. Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2014 second-rounder started the final three games of the season at left tackle as Cordy Glenn dealt with a back injury. He's a potential 2017 option at right tackle, though this complicates matters. Kouandjio's career has bene marked by ineffectiveness.
Jan 26
K
1
Dan Carpenter
