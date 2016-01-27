Welcome,
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Jordan Cameron
(TE)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Dominique Jones
(TE)
Vance Joseph | Center
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
44
) / 9/20/1972
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 202
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Dolphins DC Vance Joseph is a candidate for Denver's head coach job.
With Gary Kubiak retiring, the Broncos are going to be one of the most attractive jobs this offseason. Denver had interest in Joseph back in 2015 and "likely would’ve hired" him had they not brought in Kubiak. Joseph played a big role in turning around Miami's secondary, coaxing a career year out of Byron Maxwell and developing Tony Lippett and Xavien Howard into starters. There could be interest in Joseph from multiple teams. Joseph won't be able to interview until after the Dolphins are eliminated from the playoffs.
Jan 1 - 9:01 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
New Dolphins DC Vance Joseph will run a 4-3 defense.
This is not a surprise. Joseph comes from a Bengals team which has a 4-3 base, and the even front suits star DT Ndamukong Suh and the rest of Miami's talent. More important than the scheme they will play, Joseph and the front office will need to find more talent in both the front seven and secondary. Locking up impending free agent DE Olivier Vernon would be a good start.
Wed, Jan 27, 2016 06:04:00 PM
Source:
Palm Beach Post
Dolphins hired Bengals DBs coach Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator.
An NFL DBs coach since 2006, Joseph was pursued by the Broncos last season, but the Bengals didn't grant him permission to interview. They couldn't block Miami's attempt to hire him because his contract was up. Joseph oversaw one of the league's very best secondaries this season, and will be tasked with turning around one of its worst in Miami. Coming from a 4-3 defense, Joseph and the Dolphins will leave their 4-3 intact with Ndamukong Suh as the anchor.
Tue, Jan 12, 2016 05:22:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Dolphins will target Bengals DBs coach Vance Joseph for their open defensive coordinator position.
FOX Sports' Alex Marvez reported Joseph to Miami is a "done deal," but other outlets have reported Joseph is still looking at his options, which could include following Bengals OC Hue Jackson wherever he lands. Cincinnati did not allow Joseph to interview for the Broncos coordinator vacancy last season, but he is in the final year of his deal. Joseph has spent eleven seasons as a secondary coach with the 49ers, Texans and Bengals. Cincinnati's secondary has been among the best in the league this season.
Sat, Jan 9, 2016 12:06:00 PM
Source:
Alex Marvez on Twitter
Dolphins DC Vance Joseph on Denver's radar
Jan 1 - 9:01 AM
Vance Joseph will stick with 4-3 scheme
Wed, Jan 27, 2016 06:04:00 PM
'Fins tab Vance Joseph to coordinate defense
Tue, Jan 12, 2016 05:22:00 PM
Vance Joseph will be on Dolphins' radar
Sat, Jan 9, 2016 12:06:00 PM
More Vance Joseph Player News
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
Sidelined
The Miami Herald believes Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be ready for the Wild Card round.
Specifically, reporter Armando Salguero states "it is not impossible that Tannehill could play then." Per Salguero, Tannehill's MCL is a bigger issue than his ACL. He's trying to get the ligament to "regenerate" in time for a playoff appearance. Matt Moore has played well in Tannehill's absence, but isn't exactly Wally Pipp-ing him. Realistically, Miami needs Tannehill to make anything resembling a run.
Dec 29
2
Matt Moore
3
T.J. Yates
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
Questionable
Jay Ajayi (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Week 17.
He did practice in full on Friday. Coach Adam Gase has promised Ajayi will play against the Patriots, but it's fair to wonder if the Dolphins' offensive centerpiece will be pulled early, especially if the game gets out of hand. Ajayi is dealing with what's believed to be an AC sprain in his shoulder. He'll be a high-risk RB2 option in Week 17.
Dec 30
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
DeVante Parker
Questionable
DeVante Parker caught 4-of-7 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 16 win over the Bills.
Parker's big play was a 56-yard touchdown that, frankly, should not have happened. Matt Moore tossed a ball into a scrum of bodies and the Bills proceeded to make the worst "tackling" attempts you will ever see in a football game. Today was the first time in seven games Parker cleared 80 yards. He won't be an intriguing DFS option against the Patriots in Week 17.
Dec 24
WR3
1
DeVante Parker
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
MarQueis Gray
3
Dominique Jones
LT
1
Branden Albert
Questionable
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirms Dolphins LT Branden Albert (wrist, questionable) is expected to play Sunday in Week 13 against the Ravens.
So is Laremy Tunsil (shoulder). Both were absent last week against the Niners. According to Rapoport, Albert is expected to play with a cast on his injured wrist. It's a boost to Jay Ajayi's rushing outlook, though he still has a difficult matchup against Baltimore's front seven.
Dec 4
LG
1
Laremy Tunsil
Questionable
Dolphins LT/LG Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) will return for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
He'll play wearing a harness. Tunsil will man left guard if Branden Albert (wrist) can also return. If not, Tunsil will find himself on the blindside. It's a huge boost for the Dolphins' offense.
Dec 1
2
Kraig Urbik
C
1
Anthony Steen
Sidelined
Dolphins C Anthony Steen suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3.
Steen has started the last three games in place of Mike Pouncey. He's looking at a multi-week absence, but it's not a huge loss given his struggles. Pouncey might not return until Week 5.
Sep 25
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
