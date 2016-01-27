Vance Joseph | Center

Questionable

DeVante Parker caught 4-of-7 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 16 win over the Bills.

Parker's big play was a 56-yard touchdown that, frankly, should not have happened. Matt Moore tossed a ball into a scrum of bodies and the Bills proceeded to make the worst "tackling" attempts you will ever see in a football game. Today was the first time in seven games Parker cleared 80 yards. He won't be an intriguing DFS option against the Patriots in Week 17.