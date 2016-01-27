Player Page

Weather | Roster

Vance Joseph | Center

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (44) / 9/20/1972
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 202
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Dolphins DC Vance Joseph is a candidate for Denver's head coach job.
With Gary Kubiak retiring, the Broncos are going to be one of the most attractive jobs this offseason. Denver had interest in Joseph back in 2015 and "likely would’ve hired" him had they not brought in Kubiak. Joseph played a big role in turning around Miami's secondary, coaxing a career year out of Byron Maxwell and developing Tony Lippett and Xavien Howard into starters. There could be interest in Joseph from multiple teams. Joseph won't be able to interview until after the Dolphins are eliminated from the playoffs. Jan 1 - 9:01 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Vance Joseph Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3T.J. Yates
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21Kenny Stills
2DeVante Parker
WR31DeVante Parker
TE1Dion Sims
2MarQueis Gray
3Dominique Jones
LT1Branden Albert
LG1Laremy Tunsil
2Kraig Urbik
C1Anthony Steen
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 