Player Page

Weather | Roster

Delvin Breaux | Defensive Back | #40

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/25/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 196
College: None
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Saints placed CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder) on injured reserve.
Breaux was already ruled out for Week 16. The Saints are shutting him down in a lost season. Breaux was healthy for just six games this year due to multiple injuries. He should be fine for 2017 OTAs. Dec 23 - 6:00 PM
More Delvin Breaux Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NO 6183210.00.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015NO 16378450.00.032201001900000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11OAK0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@SF2020.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13DEN5160.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27LAR2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4DET6280.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@TB3030.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24TBGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Jan 1@ATLGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Luke McCown
RB1Mark Ingram
2Tim Hightower
3Travaris Cadet
4Daniel Lasco
5Marcus Murphy
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Tim Hightower
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Brandin Cooks
2Brandon Coleman
3Tommylee Lewis
WR21Michael Thomas
2Willie Snead
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Coby Fleener
2John Phillips
LT1Tony Hills
LG1Andrus Peat
2Tim Lelito
C1Max Unger
2Landon Turner
RG1Jahri Evans
2Senio Kelemete
RT1Zach Strief
K1Wil Lutz
 

 