Sidelined

Saints coach Sean Payton said 2015 first-rounder Andrus Peat could be moved to left guard.

The Saints planned to use Peat on the right side -- either at guard or tackle -- this season, but he has struggled at both positions. "He hasn't played very well over on that right side, so we've got to keep looking and pay close attention to it," Payton said. "I know what he can do well, and we've got to find a way to be at a high enough level inside. And I think we can get that done." The offensive line has struggled mightily in the preseason, and the guard spots are a big reason why. The Saints could look to add a veteran like newly-released OG Geoff Schwartz in the next couple days.