Rick Dennison | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Trumbo gets 3 years, $37.5M from O's
Rangers finalize contract with RHP Tyson Ross
Reds, Fish finalize four-player Straily trade
Brewers sign closer Neftali Feliz for $5.35M
Yankees will go to arb hearing with Betances
Phils, Saunders finalize one-year, $9M pact
Jason Hammel was 'in talks' with Mariners
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge elected into HOF
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
Athletics finalize one-year deal with Plouffe
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hitting off tee
Blue Jays officially re-sign OF Jose Bautista
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Packers WRs Banged Up
Jan 19
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 18
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bills tap Rick Dennison to coordinate offense
Davante Adams won't guarantee he will play
Jordy Nelson (ribs) practices without pads
Ladarius Green downgraded to 'DNP' Thursday
Pack: WRs only playing because it's playoffs
Jets owner expected to be named UK ambassador
Julio not practicing, but insists he'll play
Seahawks could be docked second-round pick
Eliot Wolf pulls out of 49ers' GM search
Peterson interested in Texans, Bucs, Giants
Andrew Luck looking at six-month timetable
Report: Geronimo Allison expected to play
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Promising Rookies
Jan 19
Dose: Rudy Gay's season over?
Jan 19
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jodie Meeks (right thumb) out 4-6 weeks
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) ruled out for Friday
Joakim Noah ruled out for Thursday night
Kristaps Porzingis available to play vs. WAS
Rudy Gay suffers full rupture of Achilles
Kevin Love (back) out; James Jones starting
Mike Muscala (ankle) out again for Friday
Wade expected to play Friday and Saturday
Taj Gibson (ankle) is a game-time call Friday
Nikola Jokic (ankle) will play on Thursday
Gallinari (ankle) downgraded to questionable
Wilson Chandler, Gary Harris out Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 15
Jan 19
Dose: Another McDavid Night
Jan 19
Leafs Love Their HOGs
Jan 18
Podcast: Pavelec returns
Jan 18
Stars Win Wild game vs Rangers
Jan 18
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Thursday
Jonathan Huberdeau might miss rest of 2016-17
Aleksander Barkov might not return in 16-17
Flames will scratch Sam Bennett on Thursday
Hawks will start Scott Darling Friday night
Johnny Boychuk (UBI) won't play on Thursday
Al Montoya is expected to start Friday
Andrei Markov will stay off the ice for now
Mikael Granlund has flourished on the wing
Connor McDavid gets last minute GWG over FLA
Patrice Bergeron nets 3 points in shootout L
Tomas Tatar scores 1G, 2A in comeback win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
Kizzire cruises to the top of the board @ CBC
Varner III sets early pace at CB Challenge
Stenson claims an early Abu Dhabi advantage
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kiper: Foster best ILB Alabama has produced
Del Rio (shoulder) out for spring practices
SDSU inks HC Long to 5-year extension
Former TTU 5-star DT Fehoko to transfer
LSU boots DT Valentine off team for 2nd time
Norris: Coley a healthy omission from Shrine
Corey Davis declines Senior Bowl invitation
Bruins EDGE McKinley out of the Senior Bowl
Dede Westbrook drops out of the Senior Bowl
Colorado hires away Kentucky DC D.J. Eliot
Yurcich removes name from Auburn OC search
Swinney blasts scouts for Rd. 2 Watson grades
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Antoine Griezmann to Man Utd in the summer?
Koeman yet to decide on starting keeper
Carroll expected to overcome whiplash injury
Gradel to Watford rumours losing credibility
Elabdellaoui to arrive to Hull on loan?
West Brom looking to sign Odion Ighalo
Arsenal extend Big Per for additional year
Kieran Gibbs available for Week 22
Koeman backs Baines to recover from injury
Francis Coquelin could start vs Clarets
Olivier Giroud shakes off injury for Week 22
Bilic confident WHU four will be fit.
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Marcus Easley
(WR)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Logan Thomas
(QB)
Dri Archer
(RB)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Reggie Bush
(RB)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Dan Carpenter
(K)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Gerald Christian
(TE)
Chris Gragg
(TE)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rick Dennison | Center
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
58
) / 6/22/1958
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 220
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills hired Rick Dennison as offensive coordinator.
Dennison was the Broncos' coordinator the past two seasons, but wasn't retained following Gary Kubiak's resignation. Dennison also coordinated the Texans' offense under Kubiak from 2010-13. It's a decent, if unimaginative, hire for a Bills team that isn't setting the world ablaze with its new coaching staff. Dennison's addition doesn't really speak to Tyrod Taylor's future one way or the other, though he was Taylor's QBs coach for the Ravens in 2014 when Taylor was still a backup. Like Kubiak, Dennison is a run-first, play-action oriented play-caller.
Jan 19 - 6:32 PM
Broncos fired OC Rick Dennison, OL coach Clancy Barone, and TEs coach Brian Pariani.
New coach Vance Joseph will hire his own OC, who will then pick his assistants. Dennison has long been Gary Kubiak's right-hand man, and with Kubiak now stepping away from the game, it's unclear what Dennison will do. It's possible he could join Kyle Shanahan's staff if Shanahan gets the 49ers' job.
Jan 13 - 11:27 AM
Source:
Denver Post
Broncos will hire Rick Dennison as their new offensive coordinator.
Gary Kubiak is bringing Dennison with him once again. This time, it's to talent-laden Denver where he'll institute a version of the Kubiak/Shanahan scheme that will likely be tweaked to fit Peyton Manning. Dennison played for the Broncos from 1982-90 and was a coach in Denver from 1995-2009 under Mike Shanahan. He's been with Kubiak for stops in Houston and Baltimore.
Mon, Jan 19, 2015 12:01:00 AM
Source:
Vic Lombardi on Twitter
Ravens QB coach Rick Dennison is considered the frontrunner for the Broncos' offensive coordinator job.
Dennison was Gary Kubiak's offensive coordinator in Houston and coordinated the Broncos' offense from 2006-08. An offensive line guru, Dennison has extensive experience in Kubiak's zone-blocking scheme. The Ravens also have interest in Dennison as a potential in-house replacement for Kubiak.
Sat, Jan 17, 2015 09:31:00 PM
Source:
Denver Post
Bills tap Rick Dennison to coordinate offense
Jan 19 - 6:32 PM
Broncos ax several assistants, including OC
Jan 13 - 11:27 AM
Rick Dennison going with Kubiak to DEN
Mon, Jan 19, 2015 12:01:00 AM
Rick Dennison expected to get Broncos OC job
Sat, Jan 17, 2015 09:31:00 PM
More Rick Dennison Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
GB
(4687)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(3967)
3
L. Green
PIT
(3784)
4
L. Blount
NE
(3130)
5
M. Mitchell
NE
(2926)
6
T. Romo
DAL
(2903)
7
A. Brown
PIT
(2819)
8
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(2760)
9
D. Adams
GB
(2736)
10
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2690)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
Sidelined
ESPN Browns reporter Pat McManamon expects Cleveland to target Tyrod Taylor if he's released by the Bills.
Taylor is fully expected to be released by Buffalo, and ESPN Bills reporter Mike Rodak reiterated it on Tuesday. The Bills brought in new coach Sean McDermott and are overhauling the coaching staff, while GM Doug Whaley has never seemed to be a big fan of Taylor after ex-coach Rex Ryan handpicked him and started him over Whaley's bust, E.J. Manuel. Taylor will have no shortage of suitors once he's free. He'd be a fine match in Cleveland with Hue Jackson.
Jan 17
2
E.J. Manuel
3
Cardale Jones
4
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Reggie Bush
4
Jonathan Williams
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Reggie Bush
FB
1
Jerome Felton
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
The Buffalo News reports Sammy Watkins will undergo another operation on his left foot.
Splendid. Watkins had said he was "leaning" against another operation, but evidently got bad news at his Monday physical. It's hardly unexpected after Watkins first went under the knife last spring, as "Jones" fractures have a high rate of requiring second surgeries. Watkins is still only 23, but has accrued one of the more troubling injury histories amongst skill players. It's unclear how soon Watkins will have the procedure, or how long he might be sidelined. He's all but certain to miss most of the offseason program.
Jan 2
2
Marquise Goodwin
3
Justin Hunter
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Brandon Tate
3
Marcus Easley
WR3
1
Marquise Goodwin
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Gerald Christian
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Ryan Groy
2
Patrick Lewis
RG
1
John Miller
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
3
Michael Ola
K
1
Dan Carpenter
Headlines
Dose: Packers WRs Banged Up
Jan 19
Graham Barfield checks in on Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Julio Jones in Thursday's Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Packers WRs Banged Up
Jan 19
»
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 18
»
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
»
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
»
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
»
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
NFL Headlines
»
Bills tap Rick Dennison to coordinate offense
»
Davante Adams won't guarantee he will play
»
Jordy Nelson (ribs) practices without pads
»
Ladarius Green downgraded to 'DNP' Thursday
»
Pack: WRs only playing because it's playoffs
»
Jets owner expected to be named UK ambassador
»
Julio not practicing, but insists he'll play
»
Seahawks could be docked second-round pick
»
Eliot Wolf pulls out of 49ers' GM search
»
Peterson interested in Texans, Bucs, Giants
»
Andrew Luck looking at six-month timetable
»
Report: Geronimo Allison expected to play
NFL Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved