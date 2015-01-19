Player Page

Rick Dennison | Center

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (58) / 6/22/1958
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220
Bills hired Rick Dennison as offensive coordinator.
Dennison was the Broncos' coordinator the past two seasons, but wasn't retained following Gary Kubiak's resignation. Dennison also coordinated the Texans' offense under Kubiak from 2010-13. It's a decent, if unimaginative, hire for a Bills team that isn't setting the world ablaze with its new coaching staff. Dennison's addition doesn't really speak to Tyrod Taylor's future one way or the other, though he was Taylor's QBs coach for the Ravens in 2014 when Taylor was still a backup. Like Kubiak, Dennison is a run-first, play-action oriented play-caller. Jan 19 - 6:32 PM
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2E.J. Manuel
3Cardale Jones
4Josh Woodrum
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3Reggie Bush
4Jonathan Williams
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Reggie Bush
FB1Jerome Felton
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Marquise Goodwin
3Justin Hunter
WR21Robert Woods
2Brandon Tate
3Marcus Easley
WR31Marquise Goodwin
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Gerald Christian
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cyrus Kouandjio
LG1Richie Incognito
C1Ryan Groy
2Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
RT1Jordan Mills
2Seantrel Henderson
3Michael Ola
K1Dan Carpenter
 

 