Rick Dennison | Center Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (58) / 6/22/1958 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 220 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bills hired Rick Dennison as offensive coordinator. Dennison was the Broncos' coordinator the past two seasons, but wasn't retained following Gary Kubiak's resignation. Dennison also coordinated the Texans' offense under Kubiak from 2010-13. It's a decent, if unimaginative, hire for a Bills team that isn't setting the world ablaze with its new coaching staff. Dennison's addition doesn't really speak to Tyrod Taylor's future one way or the other, though he was Taylor's QBs coach for the Ravens in 2014 when Taylor was still a backup. Like Kubiak, Dennison is a run-first, play-action oriented play-caller.

Broncos fired OC Rick Dennison, OL coach Clancy Barone, and TEs coach Brian Pariani. New coach Vance Joseph will hire his own OC, who will then pick his assistants. Dennison has long been Gary Kubiak's right-hand man, and with Kubiak now stepping away from the game, it's unclear what Dennison will do. It's possible he could join Kyle Shanahan's staff if Shanahan gets the 49ers' job. Source: Denver Post

Broncos will hire Rick Dennison as their new offensive coordinator. Gary Kubiak is bringing Dennison with him once again. This time, it's to talent-laden Denver where he'll institute a version of the Kubiak/Shanahan scheme that will likely be tweaked to fit Peyton Manning. Dennison played for the Broncos from 1982-90 and was a coach in Denver from 1995-2009 under Mike Shanahan. He's been with Kubiak for stops in Houston and Baltimore. Source: Vic Lombardi on Twitter