Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jared Abbrederis
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Andre Roberts
(WR)
Andrew Turzilli
(WR)
Kennard Backman
(TE)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Matthew Mulligan
(TE)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Mike James
(RB)
Dan Orlovsky
(QB)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Anquan Boldin
(WR)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ameer Abdullah | Running Back | #21
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/13/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 203
College:
Nebraska
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (54) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/13/2015: Signed a four-year, $4.156 million contract. The deal contains $2.291 million guaranteed -- a $1.282 million signing bonus and each of Abdullah's first two base salaries. 2017: $786,830 (+ $100,000 roster bonus + $50,000 workout bonus), 2018: $876,745 (+ $100,000 roster bonus + $50,000 workout bonus), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ameer Abdullah has been medically cleared from last season's foot surgery.
Abdullah went down in Week 2 with a torn ligament in his foot. There was some hope he'd return for a playoff run, but it never materialized. He should have a normal offseason and be ready for the start of OTAs. The Lions are expected to have their eyes on running back help in the coming weeks.
Mar 3 - 10:04 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Amer Abdullah (foot) remains on track for OTAs.
Abdullah was close to returning late in the season, but never made it back. He’s been cleared to run and should be 100 percent for the start of OTAs. Abdullah is the favorite to open 2017 as the Lions’ No. 1 back.
Feb 17 - 8:10 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
When asked if he believes Ameer Abdullah or Theo Riddick could be lead backs, Lions GM Bob Quinn said, "I do."
The Riddick remark can be safely ignored — he's more of a slot receiver than running back — but Quinn's continued trust in Abdullah is notable. The Lions' run game scuffled badly in his absence, though Zach Zenner emerged as a passable three-down back down the stretch. We're guessing Abdullah will be the No. 1 running back heading into training camp, but he won't be gifted the starting job.
Jan 12 - 3:26 PM
Source:
Dave Birkett on Twitter
Ameer Abdullah (foot) expects to be 100 percent for the start of OTAs.
Abdullah injured his foot in Week 2 and ended up missing the remainder of the season despite the Lions holding out hope that he could return from I.R. He carried the ball 18 times for 101 scoreless yards in two games, adding a 5-57-1 receiving line. With the emergence of Zach Zenner as a three-down back the final couple games, Abdullah's 2017 role has become unclear.
Jan 9 - 11:39 AM
Source:
Dave Birkett on Twitter
Ameer Abdullah fully cleared from foot injury
Mar 3 - 10:04 AM
Amer Abdullah should be ready for OTAs
Feb 17 - 8:10 PM
Bob Quinn sees Ameer Abdullah as a lead back
Jan 12 - 3:26 PM
Ameer Abdullah (foot) to be ready for OTAs
Jan 9 - 11:39 AM
More Ameer Abdullah Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DET
2
18
101
50.5
5.6
0
0
5
57
28.5
11.4
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DET
16
143
597
37.3
4.2
0
2
25
183
11.4
7.3
0
1
2
1077
0
0
0
2016
DET
2
18
101
50.5
5.6
0
0
5
57
28.5
11.4
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@IND
12
63
5.3
0
5
57
11.4
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TEN
6
38
6.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Theo Riddick
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Mike James
GLB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Ameer Abdullah
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Jace Billingsley
3
Ryan Spadola
4
Andrew Turzilli
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
T.J. Jones
3
Jared Abbrederis
WR3
1
T.J. Jones
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Cole Wick
3
Khari Lee
4
Kennard Backman
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Corey Robinson
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Joe Dahl
C
1
Travis Swanson
RG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Brandon Thomas
RT
1
Cornelius Lucas
2
Matt Rotheram
3
Pierce Burton
K
1
Matt Prater
