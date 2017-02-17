Player Page

Ameer Abdullah | Running Back | #21

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/13/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 203
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (54) / DET
Latest News

Ameer Abdullah has been medically cleared from last season's foot surgery.
Abdullah went down in Week 2 with a torn ligament in his foot. There was some hope he'd return for a playoff run, but it never materialized. He should have a normal offseason and be ready for the start of OTAs. The Lions are expected to have their eyes on running back help in the coming weeks. Mar 3 - 10:04 AM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DET21810150.55.60055728.511.40100000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015DET1614359737.34.2022518311.47.30121077000
2016DET21810150.55.60055728.511.40100000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@IND12635.3055711.4100000
2Sep 18TEN6386.3000.0000000
 

 