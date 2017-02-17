Ameer Abdullah | Running Back | #21 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (23) / 6/13/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 203 College: Nebraska Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (54) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 5/13/2015: Signed a four-year, $4.156 million contract. The deal contains $2.291 million guaranteed -- a $1.282 million signing bonus and each of Abdullah's first two base salaries. 2017: $786,830 (+ $100,000 roster bonus + $50,000 workout bonus), 2018: $876,745 (+ $100,000 roster bonus + $50,000 workout bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ameer Abdullah has been medically cleared from last season's foot surgery. Abdullah went down in Week 2 with a torn ligament in his foot. There was some hope he'd return for a playoff run, but it never materialized. He should have a normal offseason and be ready for the start of OTAs. The Lions are expected to have their eyes on running back help in the coming weeks. Source: ESPN.com

Amer Abdullah (foot) remains on track for OTAs. Abdullah was close to returning late in the season, but never made it back. He’s been cleared to run and should be 100 percent for the start of OTAs. Abdullah is the favorite to open 2017 as the Lions’ No. 1 back. Source: Detroit Free Press

When asked if he believes Ameer Abdullah or Theo Riddick could be lead backs, Lions GM Bob Quinn said, "I do." The Riddick remark can be safely ignored — he's more of a slot receiver than running back — but Quinn's continued trust in Abdullah is notable. The Lions' run game scuffled badly in his absence, though Zach Zenner emerged as a passable three-down back down the stretch. We're guessing Abdullah will be the No. 1 running back heading into training camp, but he won't be gifted the starting job. Source: Dave Birkett on Twitter