Danny Shelton | Defensive Lineman | #55

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 335
College: Washington
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (12) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Browns declared DT Danny Shelton, QB Cody Kessler, WR Sammie Coates, LB Jamie Collins, OL Marcus Martin, OL Zach Banner and DL Myles Garrett inactive for Week 4 against the Bengals.
Shelton suffered the injury in practice on Thursday. With the Browns also missing Garrett and Collins, they will have their hands full trying to slow down the run. Expect the Bengals to have plenty of rushing opportunity. Cleveland has trailed for a league-high 82% of their snaps to begin the season. Oct 1 - 11:42 AM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CLE34480.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015CLE161917360.00.0000000000000
2016CLE163227591.5138.7000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10PIT1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@BAL0000.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@IND3470.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1CINGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5Oct 8NYJGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 15@HOUGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22TENGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29MINGame scheduled for 10/29 9:30 AM ET
10Nov 12@DETGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19JACGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26@CINGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3@LACGame scheduled for 12/3 4:05 PM ET
14Dec 10GBGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17BALGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24@CHIGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@PITGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1DeShone Kizer
2Kevin Hogan
3Cody Kessler
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Matt Dayes
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Matt Dayes
3RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Matt Dayes
FB1Dan Vitale
WR11Corey Coleman
2Kenny Britt
3Ricardo Louis
4Sammie Coates
5Jordan Leslie
WR21Rashard Higgins
2Duke Johnson
3Reggie Davis
WR31Kenny Britt
TE1David Njoku
2Seth DeValve
3Randall Telfer
LT1Joe Thomas
LG1Joel Bitonio
2Marcus Martin
C1J.C. Tretter
RG1Kevin Zeitler
2Spencer Drango
RT1Shon Coleman
2Zach Banner
K1Zane Gonzalez
 

 