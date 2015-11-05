Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Matt Dayes
(RB)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Jordan Leslie
(WR)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Zane Gonzalez
(K)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
David Njoku
(TE)
James Wright
(WR)
Reggie Davis
(WR)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Danny Shelton | Defensive Lineman | #55
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/20/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 335
College:
Washington
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (12) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $11.703 million contract. The deal included a $6.771 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,498,970, 2018: $2,030,955, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Browns declared DT Danny Shelton, QB Cody Kessler, WR Sammie Coates, LB Jamie Collins, OL Marcus Martin, OL Zach Banner and DL Myles Garrett inactive for Week 4 against the Bengals.
Shelton suffered the injury in practice on Thursday. With the Browns also missing Garrett and Collins, they will have their hands full trying to slow down the run. Expect the Bengals to have plenty of rushing opportunity. Cleveland has trailed for a league-high 82% of their snaps to begin the season.
Oct 1 - 11:42 AM
Browns NT Danny Shelton (calf) is questionable for Week 4 against the Bengals.
Shelton picked up a calf injury on Thursday. While the injury is reportedly minor, he was not able to practice on Friday, raising real concerns about his availability. The Browns have been stout against the run, but Joe Mixon's matchup would soften if Shelton is forced to sit.
Sep 30 - 10:33 AM
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Browns NT Danny Shelton's calf injury is believed to be minor.
Shelton received good news from his Thursday MRI, but he's still highly questionable for this weekend after leaving Wednesday's practice.
Sep 28 - 6:11 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Danny Shelton injured his left calf at Wednesday's practice.
It was reportedly a non-contact injury and Shelton has already undergone an MRI. Shelton was noncommittal when asked if it was a long-term injury. Jamie Meder would start at nose tackle if Shelton can't get the green light for Sunday's game versus Cincinnati.
Sep 28 - 2:08 PM
Source:
Nate Ulrich on Twitter
Danny Shelton out vs CIN with calf injury
Oct 1 - 11:42 AM
Danny Shelton questionable for Week 4
Sep 30 - 10:33 AM
Shelton's calf injury believed to be minor
Sep 28 - 6:11 PM
Danny Shelton suffers calf injury Wednesday
Sep 28 - 2:08 PM
More Danny Shelton Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CLE
3
4
4
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
CLE
16
19
17
36
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CLE
16
32
27
59
1.5
13
8.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
PIT
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@BAL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@IND
3
4
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
CIN
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
NYJ
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@HOU
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
TEN
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
MIN
Game scheduled for 10/29 9:30 AM ET
10
Nov 12
@DET
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
JAC
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@CIN
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@LAC
Game scheduled for 12/3 4:05 PM ET
14
Dec 10
GB
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 17
BAL
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@CHI
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@PIT
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
DeShone Kizer
2
Kevin Hogan
3
Cody Kessler
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Matt Dayes
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Matt Dayes
3RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Matt Dayes
FB
1
Dan Vitale
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
I.L.
Browns placed WR Corey Coleman on injured reserve with a broken hand.
Coleman underwent surgery on his broken right hand Monday. The second-year pro is expected to be one of the Browns' "return" players. He can resume practicing in six weeks and return to game action in eight. That timeline pretty much takes him off the table as a hold in 12-team leagues, though Coleman should make an impact upon his return. He was off to a solid start, and the Browns have a dire situation at receiver.
Sep 19
2
Kenny Britt
3
Ricardo Louis
4
Sammie Coates
5
Jordan Leslie
WR2
1
Rashard Higgins
2
Duke Johnson
3
Reggie Davis
WR3
1
Kenny Britt
TE
1
David Njoku
2
Seth DeValve
3
Randall Telfer
LT
1
Joe Thomas
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
2
Marcus Martin
C
1
J.C. Tretter
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
2
Spencer Drango
RT
1
Shon Coleman
2
Zach Banner
K
1
Zane Gonzalez
