Danny Shelton | Defensive Lineman | #55 Team: Cleveland Browns Age / DOB: (24) / 8/20/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 335 College: Washington Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (12) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 5/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $11.703 million contract. The deal included a $6.771 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,498,970, 2018: $2,030,955, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent

Browns declared DT Danny Shelton, QB Cody Kessler, WR Sammie Coates, LB Jamie Collins, OL Marcus Martin, OL Zach Banner and DL Myles Garrett inactive for Week 4 against the Bengals. Shelton suffered the injury in practice on Thursday. With the Browns also missing Garrett and Collins, they will have their hands full trying to slow down the run. Expect the Bengals to have plenty of rushing opportunity. Cleveland has trailed for a league-high 82% of their snaps to begin the season.

Browns NT Danny Shelton (calf) is questionable for Week 4 against the Bengals. Shelton picked up a calf injury on Thursday. While the injury is reportedly minor, he was not able to practice on Friday, raising real concerns about his availability. The Browns have been stout against the run, but Joe Mixon's matchup would soften if Shelton is forced to sit.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Browns NT Danny Shelton's calf injury is believed to be minor. Shelton received good news from his Thursday MRI, but he's still highly questionable for this weekend after leaving Wednesday's practice. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter