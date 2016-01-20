John DeFilippo | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Patricia lines up Chargers, Rams interviews
Report: Jets interested in DeFilippo as OC
Jets OC Chan Gailey announces 'retirement'
Jets find 1st scapegoat: Axe DL coach Johnson
Osweiler tabbed as starter for Wild Card game
Zimmer: Bradford 'earned the right' to start
Report: Vince Wilfork considering retirement
Tomlin: Ladarius still in protocol, may play
'Solid chance' Garcon not back with Redskins
Rex to Pegula: If you are firing me, do it
Shocker: Ravens will retain OC Mornhinweg
GM has 'no concerns' about Kuechly's health
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
James Johnson (illness) is a GTD for Tuesday
Dwyane Wade (knee) will be a GTD on Wednesday
Goran Dragic (back) expected to play Tuesday
George Hill (concussion) ruled out Tuesday
Kyrie Irving (hamstring) questionable for Wed
George Hill (concussion) doubtful for Tuesday
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) ruled out Tuesday
Marcus Smart (illness) questionable for Tues
Rudy Gay (hip) questionable for Tuesday
DeAndre Jordan grabs 20 rebounds in win
T.J. Warren scores 24 on 12-of-20 shooting
Draymond Green joins triple-double party
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Vladimir Tara-terrifc
Jan 3
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Max Pacioretty will be a game-time decision
Flyers activate Michal Neuvirth from IR
Alexander Steen tops 500 career points
Chicago sends Tyler Motte to the AHL
Stamkos making progress, off of crutches
Ryan Miller stops 24 in win over Avs
Two points for Taylor Hall in 3-0 victory
NJ G Cory Schneider rebounds with shutout
Travis Zajac not playing vs. BOS on Monday
Johan Larsson is done for the 2016-17 season
Alex Burrows (eye) won't play on Monday
Stars consider Jamie Benn to be day-to-day
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
Oklahoma RB Perine declares for the NFL draft
Patrick Mahomes joins growing 2017 QB class
Pauline expects Vea to return to Washington
Mahomes to announce draft intentions Tuesday
Samaje Perine passes Sims as OU's No. 1 RB
Sean White's father says QB has broken arm
Chris Godwin brings bite with 9-187-2 line
Saquon Barkley electrifies in Rose Bowl loss
Darnold tosses five TD in Rose Bowl classic
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
Zaha to join Ivory Coast after Tuesday's game
Moyes to check on injured trio
Ten-man Manchester City defeat Burnley 2-1
Mee strikes late for Burnley in losing effort
Snodtgrass shines as Hull City fall again
Phillips leads the way as Albion win again
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Seyi Ajirotutu
(WR)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
John DeFilippo | Center
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 4/12/1978
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Jets are interested in Eagles QBs coach John DeFilippo for their offensive coordinator vacancy.
A sprightly 38 by coaching standards, DeFilippo had a well-regarded year as Derek Carr's QBs coach in 2014 before overseeing a number of career years for the otherwise dispiriting 2015 Cleveland Browns. He would be an excellent hire for Gang Green, but the Eagles don't have to grant permission to interview.
Jan 3 - 1:48 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Eagles hired ex-Browns OC John DeFilippo as QBs coach.
DeFilippo was a semi-popular man the past couple weeks; he interviewed for the 49ers' head-coaching vacancy and the Rams' OC job before linking up with Doug Pederson in Philadelphia. DeFilippo was Derek Carr's QBs coach as a rookie before his one-year stint as the Browns' play-caller. Despite the Browns' tough season, "Flip" managed career years out of Gary Barnidge and Travis Benjamin, got more out of Johnny Manziel, and turned Josh McCown back into a successful bridge quarterback. Free agent Sam Bradford would be wise to re-sign in Philly.
Wed, Jan 20, 2016 09:32:00 AM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Browns released OC John DeFilippo.
Ownership reportedly wanted to retain DeFilippo, but there was not a place for him on the staff with new coach Hue Jackson deciding against having an offensive coordinator. An up-and-comer, DeFilippo has already interviewed with the Rams and 49ers. He will not be out of work long.
Sat, Jan 16, 2016 10:42:00 AM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Browns OC John DeFilippo is interviewing with the Rams on Tuesday.
According to the Sacramento Bee, DeFilippo could also be in the running for the 49ers' coordinator position if Tom Coughlin is hired. The Browns are trying to keep DeFilippo in-house as they search for a new coach, but he could be lured away before Mike Pettine's replacement is identified.
Tue, Jan 12, 2016 02:47:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Report: Jets interested in DeFilippo as OC
Jan 3 - 1:48 PM
Eagles nab ex-Browns OC DeFilippo as QB coach
Wed, Jan 20, 2016 09:32:00 AM
Browns release OC John DeFilippo
Sat, Jan 16, 2016 10:42:00 AM
John DeFilippo interviewing for Rams OC job
Tue, Jan 12, 2016 02:47:00 PM
More John DeFilippo Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4126)
2
S. Ware
KC
(3956)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(3753)
4
D. Johnson
ARZ
(3612)
5
B. Powell
NYJ
(3583)
6
L. Miller
HOU
(3544)
7
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3350)
8
L. Bell
PIT
(3303)
9
L. McCoy
BUF
(3287)
10
T. Riddick
DET
(3263)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Chase Daniel
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
3
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
WR1
1
Jordan Matthews
Questionable
Eagles declared Jordan Matthews (ankle) inactive for Week 17 against the Cowboys.
It is a disappointing end to a somewhat disappointing season for the third-year pro. Matthews did top 65 catches and 800 yards for the third year in a row, but he only found the end zone three times with his last score coming in Week 8. He also sat out two games with this ankle injury and surpassed 90 yards just once all season. Matthews clearly is talented and a mismatch in the slot, but he does not profile as a true No. 1 receiver. The Eagles will almost certainly look to add some receiving talent during the offseason, and that could put a serious dent in Matthews' target share moving forward.
Jan 1
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
Questionable
Dorial Green-Beckham hauled in 1-of-5 targets for 15 yards Week 17 against the Cowboys.
Even with Nelson Agholor exiting the game on the first drive, Green-Beckham was not able to do anything. It was a fitting end to another disappointing season for the career underachiever. DGB ended up catching 36-of-74 targets for 392 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the Eagles after being acquired from the Titans in training camp. Green-Beckham showed flashes like he always does and has two more cheap years left on his rookie deal, but the Eagles need to surround Carson Wentz with better and more consistent weapons. Green-Beckham remains a hold if possible in Dynasty formats, but that could change in the very near future.
Jan 1
3
Paul Turner
WR2
1
Nelson Agholor
2
Bryce Treggs
WR3
1
Dorial Green-Beckham
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
Questionable
Eagles declared Allen Barbre (hamstring), Jordan Matthews (ankle), LB Mychal Kendricks (quad), CB Dwayne Gratz, OL Josh Andrews, OL Dillon Gordon, and DT Taylor Hart inactive for Week 17 against the Cowboys.
Barbre has established himself as a solid starter at left guard, but he will be 33 in June and missed four games due to injury this season. Still, the Eagles may look to lock him up to a short-term extension this offseason. Barbre is set to be a free agent after the 2017 season.
Jan 1
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh Andrews
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
Sidelined
Eagles RG Brandon Brooks revealed he's dealing with an anxiety issue, which has caused him to be inactive two of the past three games.
He was a surprise scratch Weeks 12 and 14, which would suggest he's getting so anxious on game days that it's making him sick or causing him to freak. "I'll get through this," Brooks said. He said it's more of an obsession with the game rather than nervousness or fear. Brooks is up in the air for Week 15.
Dec 14
2
Dillon Gordon
RT
1
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Sidelined
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai has a grade-two MCL sprain.
He is going to be sidelined at least a couple weeks. With Lane Johnson still suspended, LG Allen Barbre will switch out to right tackle with Stefen Wisniewski taking over at left guard.
Nov 21
2
Lane Johnson
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
Headlines
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
After a wave of firings, six head-coaching jobs are up for grabs. Jesse Pantuosco sorts out the chaos in Tuesday's Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
»
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
NFL Headlines
»
Patricia lines up Chargers, Rams interviews
»
Report: Jets interested in DeFilippo as OC
»
Jets OC Chan Gailey announces 'retirement'
»
Jets find 1st scapegoat: Axe DL coach Johnson
»
Osweiler tabbed as starter for Wild Card game
»
Zimmer: Bradford 'earned the right' to start
»
Report: Vince Wilfork considering retirement
»
Tomlin: Ladarius still in protocol, may play
»
'Solid chance' Garcon not back with Redskins
»
Rex to Pegula: If you are firing me, do it
»
Shocker: Ravens will retain OC Mornhinweg
»
GM has 'no concerns' about Kuechly's health
NFL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved