Richard Smith | Center

Skill Players

Pos Role Name

QB 1 Ryan Lindley Out of FB

Colts waived QB Ryan Lindley. Lindley was signed before Week 17, when the Colts found themselves in truly dire quarterback straits. Going on 27, Lindley has scattered six starts across four NFL seasons. At best, he'll compete for someone's No. 3 job next summer.

2 Phillip Sims Out of FB



3 Josh Freeman Out of FB

ESPN's Josina Anderson has corrected her report that the Cowboys reached out to free agent Josh Freeman, reporting instead that Freeman's agent contacted Dallas. There's a massive difference, obviously. Freeman hasn't put anything good on film since arguably 2010. The Cowboys are unlikely to view him as the answer behind Tony Romo.

4 Josh McCown

5 Bryan Bennett Out of FB



6 G.J. Kinne Out of FB

Eagles cut WR G.J. Kinne. Kinne transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver this offseason in an effort to make the final roster. Along with Kinne, Philadelphia cut CB Marc Anthony, S Brandan Bishop, C Mike Coccia, T Kevin Graf, DE Alfy Hill, WR Mike Johnson, OLB Dasman McCullum, WR Josh Reese, DE Jeremy Towns, TE Justin Tukes and OL Jared Wheeler. The Eagles have three more players to trim before Tuesday's deadline.

7 Austin Davis Out of FB

Broncos declared QB Austin Davis, WR Kalif Raymond, DB Lorenzo Doss, ILB Brandon Marshall, DE Vontarrius Dora, OL Connor McGovern and OL Ty Sambrailo inactive for Week 15 against the Patriots. Versatile lineman Sambrailo is the only notable name.

8 B.J. Daniels Out of FB

Bears waived QB/WR B.J. Daniels. Daniels' world tour continues. Already this offseason he's been cut by the Texans, Giants and now the Bears. The quarterback/receiver hybrid will probably end up on someone's practice squad.

9 Johnny Manziel Out of FB

Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports free agent Johnny Manziel has volunteered to take NFL-administered drug tests as part of his comeback attempt. He claims to be sober and apparently is willing to prove it. Manziel has also been training with quarterback guru George Whitfield Jr. Even without the substance abuse issues and all his off-field distractions, the undersized Manziel was never a sure thing to make it in professional football. The former Heisman Trophy winner burned a lot of bridges on his way out of the league and remains an extreme long shot to ever play in the NFL again.

10 Charlie Whitehurst Out of FB

Browns released QB Charlie Whitehurst. The Clipboard Jesus could be headed to NFL heaven. Whitehurst looked as bad as ever in spot duty on Sunday, and the Browns decided they would rather see what fifth-round rookie Kevin Hogan has to offer if Cody Kessler can't go against the Titans. Whitehurst's release, of course, is a strong indication that Kessler will be ready. Now 34, Whitehurst has been an entertaining NFL presence, but never actually been good at football.

11 Jerrod Johnson Out of FB

Ravens waived/released QB Jerrod Johnson, LB Kavell Conner, G Jarrell Broxton, DT Trevon Coley, WR Dobson Collins, C Anthony Fabiano, WR Chuck Jacobs, LB Mario Ojemudia, and WR Darius White. Baltimore also placed TE Ben Watson (Achilles') and CB Kyle Arrington (concussion) on injured reserve. The Ravens still need to make four more moves by tomorrow's deadline.

12 Ryan Williams Out of FB



13 Seth Lobato Out of FB



14 Brad Sorensen Out of FB

Vikings re-signed QB Brad Sorensen. Sorensen was just cut on Monday, but the Vikings need his arm again after Teddy Bridgewater suffered a torn ACL and dislocated knee in Tuesday's practice. Minnesota will surely look for an upgrade on Sorensen in the coming days. For now, it's Shaun Hill, Sorensen, and UDFA Joel Stave.

15 Tim Tebow Out of FB

Free agent QB Tim Tebow signed a minor-league contract with the New York Mets. He is your problem now, @Rotoworld_BB.

16 McLeod Bethel-Thompson Out of FB

Eagles re-signed QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Bethel-Thompson didn't generate any interest after his release earlier this offseason. He'll provide a camp arm behind Sam Bradford, Chase Daniel, and Carson Wentz.

17 Pat Devlin Out of FB

Browns signed QB Pat Devlin. With Johnny Manziel (elbow) shut down for the remainder of the preseason, Devlin will serve as a camp arm. Devlin will not make it through final cuts.

18 Matt Blanchard Out of FB

ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky said QB Matt Blanchard is "so far ahead of Brett Hundley at this point." Once considered a first-round talent, Hundley failed to improve his stock in his junior year at UCLA, falling all the way to the fifth round. Now he's a distant fourth on the Packers' depth chart behind Blanchard, a former undrafted free agent who has yet to appear in an NFL game. Scott Tolzien is locked into the No. 2 spot behind last year's NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

19 Dan LeFevour Out of FB

Buccaneers signed QB Dan LeFevour. LeFevour has plenty of connections to Tampa Bay. Head coach Dirk Koetter was LeFevour's OC in Jacksonville in 2011 while QBs coach Mike Bajakian was his OC in college at Central Michigan. The 29-year-old has spent his last four seasons in the CFL, most recently playing for the Montreal Alouettes. He's merely a depth signing and probably won't make it out of camp.

20 Austin Trainor Out of FB

Bills signed QB Austin Trainor. That gives the Bills a fourth quarterback behind Tyrod Taylor, E.J. Manuel and Cardale Jones. Trainor went undrafted out of West Georgia in 2015. He tried out for the Bills and Raiders last offseason but never earned a roster spot. With Jones battling a sore shoulder, Trainor will probably get some run in Thursday's preseason finale against Detroit.

21 R.J. Archer Out of FB

Seahawks signed QB R.J. Archer, DL Will Pericak, WR Kevin Smith, C Jared Wheeler, LB Brendan Kelly, LS Luke Ingram, and OG C.J. Davis to reserve/future contracts. These are roster-filler signings for the offseason. Archer will turn 28 before the 2015 season and isn't much of a prospect. He played his college ball at William & Mary before going undrafted in 2010.

22 Dylan Thompson Out of FB

Rams signed QB Dylan Thompson, formerly of the 49ers. The second-year UDFA out of South Carolina completed 24-of-40 passes for 277 yards and a 2:2 TD:INT ratio last preseason. He's a camp body for when the Rams release or trade Nick Foles, who hasn't reported to the team.

23 Cody Fajardo Out of FB

Raiders signed Nevada QB Cody Fajardo. Fajardo (6'1/223) succeeded Colin Kaepernick as a four-year starter for the Wolf Pack, completing 65.5 percent of his passes with a 57:29 TD-to-INT ratio in Nevada's Pistol Spread. He averaged 5.5 yards per rushing attempt and tacked on 44 rushing scores. Fajardo is smart (31 Wonderlic) and a legitimate scrambling threat with 4.63 speed, but offers sub-par arm strength and accuracy, and doesn't react well under duress. Fajardo would be a better Arena League prospect.

24 Shane Carden Out of FB

Bears signed ECU QB Shane Carden. Carden (6'2/218) was named the American Conference's Offensive POY by the league's coaches as a senior after completing 66.6 percent of his collegiate passes with an 86:30 TD-to-INT ratio. A scrambling threat at ECU, Carden added 24 rushing TDs, but has 4.94 speed and isn't a true dual threat. A weak-armed but tough prospect who will likely spend his NFL career holding a clipboard, Carden has been compared to Bruce Gradkowski by CBS Sports' Dane Brugler.

25 Griffin Neal Out of FB

Saints signed QB Griffin Neal to a three-year contract. Neal set school records in passing yards (5,614) and touchdown passes (47) as a three-year starter at Concordia from 2012-14. He spent last season in the German Football League, before catching the Saints' eye at Tulane's Pro Day last month. New Orleans scheduled Neal for a workout on Friday, and he was signed shortly after. Neal should fill the role of camp arm and practice-squad body as he develops.

26 Marquise Williams Out of FB

Vikings signed North Carolina QB Marquise Williams. Williams (6'2/218) made 33 starts for the Tar Heels, succeeding Bryn Renner under center and completing 61.3% of his career throws with a 7.82 YPA, 61:25 TD-to-INT ratio, and 35 rushing scores. He earned second-team All-ACC as a senior. A dual threat in college, Williams turned in a disappointing Pro Day, running 4.81 with a 32 1/2-inch vertical. Williams offers toughness and plus arm strength, but his ball location was consistently poor in the ACC and Williams isn't athletic enough for a position switch. Williams likely lacks an NFL future, but we could envision him lighting up the Arena League.

27 Max Wittek Out of FB



28 Joe Licata Out of FB



29 Jerry Lovelocke Out of FB

Ravens signed Prairie View A&M QB Jerry Lovelocke. Lovelocke (6'5/248) was a four-year starter for the PVAMU Panthers, completing 57.6 percent of his senior-year passes with a 16:9 TD-to-INT ratio and ten additional rushing scores. A massive quarterback with 10 1/2-inch hands and 34 1/4-inch arms, Lovelocke has ideal tight end dimensions and could get a look there after running 4.81/4.84 at his Pro Day with a 31-inch vertical and 9-foot-5 broad jump. Lovelocke isn't going to make it as a quarterback.

30 Chase Rettig Out of FB



31 Chandler Harnish Out of FB

Cardinals signed QB Chandler Harnish to a one-year contract. A fourth-year journeyman, Harnish played for Bruce Arians in Indianapolis. He could fight for No. 3 duties in the desert, but is likely just a camp arm.

32 Dalyn Williams Out of FB



33 Jake Waters Out of FB

Seahawks signed QB Jake Waters. The rookie from Kansas State signed on with Jaguars after going undrafted, but he was cut before training camp. With Tarvaris Jackson (ankle) sidelined, Waters will serve as a camp arm. Seattle cut LS Nate Boyer to make room on the roster.

RB 1 James Starks

2 Joseph Randle Out of FB

Free agent Joseph Randle has been charged with making a criminal threat after allegedly threatening to kill one of his prison guards. Randle has proven elite at making bad situations worse. The troubled running back's NFL career is over.

3 Toby Gerhart Out of FB

Free agent RB Toby Gerhart worked out for the Broncos on Thursday. It's the first we've heard of Gerhart since he was released by the Jaguars nine months ago. Gerhart was extremely ineffective as a Jag, averaging 3.05 yards on 121 carries. The Broncos have serious issues at running back, but it seems unlikely they'd deem Gerhart worth a roster spot.

4 Jhurell Pressley Out of FB

Packers claimed RB Jhurell Pressley off waivers from the Vikings. An UDFA out of New Mexico, Pressley had an unimpressive preseason, taking the rock 28 times for only 80 yards. He's a top-notch athlete who catches passes, but will be practice squad bound at one point or another.

5 C.J. Spiller Out of FB

Jets waived RB C.J. Spiller and WR Jeremy Ross. Spiller was briefly on the field for last night's humiliation, but ended up playing only 32 snaps in a little more than a month as a Jet. Now 29, the 2010 first-rounder has been released by three teams this season. His NFL future is looking bleak. It's a shame for a formerly-dynamic playmaker who could never quite get over the hump.

6 LaMichael James Out of FB

The Cowboys will work out free agent RB LaMichael James during the bye week. The Dolphins waived him after he fumbled in the season opener. If James signs, he'll mostly be used on special teams.

7 Alonzo Harris Out of FB

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers won't sign Alonzo Harris to the practice squad because of his influence on Eddie Lacy. Both players missed curfew the night before Green Bay's game against the Lions. Cleary the Packers have some concerns about Lacy's off-field behavior. Harris is a big body and should be able to catch on elsewhere but the door to Green Bay is closed for him.

8 Joique Bell Out of FB

Lions signed RB Joique Bell. It's an indication Dwayne Washington (ankle) will miss Week 14. Completely washed, Bell is unlikely to see a carry behind Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner.

9 Dominique Williams Out of FB

Jets RB Dominique Williams suffered a concussion in Thursday night's preseason opener. He's done for the night. Williams was noticeably woozy following a ten-yard run, immediately heading to the sideline and later the locker room. A popular preseason DFS play, Williams was replaced by UDFA Romar Morris.

10 Stevan Ridley Out of FB

Free agent RB Stevan Ridley worked out for the Seahawks on Tuesday. As did Jonas Gray, LaMichael James, Dominique Williams and Boom Herron. The Seahawks need a back in the worst way with Thomas Rawls re-joining their parade of injured runners. Ridley spent a month on the Falcons' 53-man roster earlier this season.

11 Anthony Dixon Out of FB

Bills released RB Anthony Dixon. The no-brainer moves creates $1.15 million in cap space, and $1.15 million in real savings. Bothered by a lingering calf injury, Dixon turned 21 carries into just 44 yards (2.09 YPC) last season. A supposed short-yardage hammer, Dixon has never been effective in his six-year career. He turns 29 in September.

12 Zac Stacy Out of FB

Jets waived RB Zac Stacy. It comes with the "failed physical" designation with Stacy still working his way back from surgery to repair a broken ankle suffered last season. Replacing Stacy on the training camp roster is suspended RB Bernard Pierce.

13 Brandon Ross Out of FB

Vikings signed Maryland RB Brandon Ross. Ross (5'10/201) was a three-plus-year starter for the Terrapins, parlaying 487 career carries into 2,541 yards (5.22 YPC) and 19 TDs, adding 40 receptions. He graduated as Maryland's fourth all-time leading rusher and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick as a senior. Snubbed for a Combine invite, Ross showed well at the Terps' Pro Day with a 4.44 forty and 37 1/2-inch vertical. Ross is undersized with a limited passing-game track record, but his speed and outstanding senior-year rushing efficiency (6.39 YPC) make him a long-shot prospect worth monitoring.

14 Josh Harris Out of FB

Steelers waived RB Josh Harris. With Le'Veon Bell on suspension, the Steelers appear poised to enter the season with only DeAngelo Williams and Dri Archer on the roster at tailback. For now, they're carrying two fullbacks in Will Johnson and Roosevelt Nix.

15 Jahwan Edwards Out of FB

Browns waived RB Jahwan Edwards, DL Kenton Adeyemi, DL Chigbo Anunoby, DB Mikell Everette, OL Dan France, DB Charles Gaines, OL Garth Gerhart, TE J.P. Holtz, WR Darius Jennings, OL Kaleb Johnson, OL Mike Matthews, LB Jason Neill, DB Eric Patterson, P Kasey Redfern and LB Justin Tuggle. The Browns released a few notable names earlier in the day, but their final list is full of anonymous UDFA-types. It's a rebuilding year in Cleveland.

16 Ross Scheuerman Out of FB

Eagles waived RB Ross Scheuerman. An UDFA out of Lafayette last year, Scheuerman bounced around the league before landing on the Packers' practice squad in December. He should get another shot before training camp. The Eagles also cut ties with FB Ryan Mueller and LB Brandon Hepburn. The moves create enough space for Philadelphia to sign their undrafted free agent group.

17 Kenneth Harper Out of FB



18 Jawon Chisholm Out of FB



19 Jerome Smith Out of FB

Falcons waived RB Jerome Smith. A plodder out of Syracuse, Smith was proven to be a sub-average fit for new OC Kyle Shanahan's zone scheme. With Antone Smith also on the outs in Atlanta, the Falcons' current tailback depth chart looks like Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, and Terron Ward, although that is subject to change before Monday.

20 Isaiah Pead Out of FB

Cincinnati coach Tommy Tuberville said Isaiah Pead "lost part of his left leg" in a car accident last weekend. It is devastating news for a guy who was still fighting for his NFL career. "I spoke with his mom yesterday," Rams coach Jeff Fisher said. "He's struggling, and he's going to have a tough road. We're hoping that he'll come through this, but his career is over and he was an outstanding young man while we had him. I want to make sure their family knows we care about them." We wish Pead the best in his recovery.

21 Dan Herron Out of FB

Bills signed RB Dan Herron. Herron appeared in four games for Buffalo last season, racking up 57 total yards on 14 touches. He faces a tough road to a roster spot this season, however. With LeSean McCoy, Karlos Williams and rookie Jonathan Williams locked in, he will likely have to beat out Mike Gillislee to stick with the team.

22 Michael Dyer Out of FB

Raiders waived RB Michael Dyer. The undrafted rookie out of Louisville care of Auburn appeared to have a roster spot locked up when Oakland cut Trent Richardson, but he now looks destined to spend his rookie year on the practice squad. Dyer gained 70 yards on 31 carries (2.3 YPC) this preseason.

23 Jeremy Stewart Out of FB

Broncos signed RB Jeremy Stewart off their practice squad. Rookie RB Kapri Bibbs was waived in a corresponding move. Stewart will slot in as the No. 3 back behind C.J. Anderson and Juwan Thompson. Bibbs will likely return to the Broncos practice squad if he clears waivers.

24 LaVance Taylor Out of FB



25 Keshawn Hill Out of FB



GLB 1 Toby Gerhart

3RB 1 Joseph Randle

2 James Starks

FB 1 Henry Hynoski Out of FB

Giants released FB Henry Hynoski. Hynoski was re-signed to a two-year deal in March, but he was beaten out by Nikita Whitlock, who offers more on special teams. Giants also waived K Chirs Boswell.

2 Erik Lorig Out of FB

Saints signed FB Erik Lorig, formerly of the Bucs, to a four-year contract. Lorig, 27, is replacing Jed Collins as the Saints lead blocker. Neither is particularly strong as an actual blocker, per PFF. Lorig has never carried the ball in four seasons but has 30 career catches for 193 yards and a score.

3 Emil Igwenagu Out of FB

Eagles signed FB/TE Emil Igwenagu off their practice squad. Igwenagu is an H-back type that got a lot of reps during training camp when Brent Celek was sidelined by a sprained knee. Now he'll back up starter Clay Harbor with Celek (concussion) ruled out of Thursday's game against the Bengals.

4 Jorvorskie Lane Out of FB

The Buccaneers are expected to move on from restricted free agent FB Jorvorskie Lane. Lane broke his leg against the Bears in the season finale. He earned PFF's eighth-lowest fullback grade out of 22 qualifiers in 2015. The four-year veteran turned 29 this month.

5 James Casey Out of FB

Free agent H-back James Casey worked out for the Giants on Tuesday. As did ex-Giants TE Adrien Robinson. Down to one healthy tight end behind a questionable Larry Donnell (neck), the G-Men need to add somebody for Week 9.

6 Joe Don Duncan Out of FB

According to the Denver Post, the Broncos' fullback depth chart "begins and ends" with Joe Don Duncan. The Broncos abandoned the fullback position in recent years, but coach Gary Kubiak is hoping that will change this season. Duncan is a 6'3", 268-pound behemoth who played tight end in college. Injuries sidelined him for his entire rookie campaign. Kubiak says the team will also look to add a fullback in the draft.

7 Ryan Mueller Out of FB

Eagles signed FB Ryan Mueller, formerly of the Chargers, to a two-year contract. He entered the league as a linebacker last season but the Eagles plan to use him at fullback. Mueller went undrafted out of Kansas State and spent last year on the Chargers' practice squad.

8 Tommy Bohanon Out of FB

Jets FB Tommy Bohanon broke his collarbone in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Lions. Bohanon somehow played through the injury for the entire second half before being diagnosed after the game. The 2013 seventh-rounder will be played on injured reserve. John "The Terminator" Conner has been signed as Bohanon's replacement.

9 Derrick Coleman Out of FB

NFL suspended free agent Derrick Coleman four games. Coleman was arrested for felony hit-and-run charges in October. He's eligible to return Week 10, but there's no interest in him. Coleman's NFL career is likely over.

10 Jordan Campbell Out of FB



11 Patrick Skov Out of FB

Browns signed Georgia Tech FB Patrick Skov. Skov (6'1, 235) has some versatility, having been a traditional NFL-type fullback at Stanford and then a do-it-all B-back in Georgia Tech's triple-option offense. With the Yellow Jackets last year, Skov rushed 93 times for 377 yards with six rushing touchdowns while being limited to eight starts due to injury. A pulled hamstring suffered at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl kept him from running the forty at his Pro Day, though Skov did throw up a superb 31 reps on the bench. Cleveland wants its fullback Marcel Reese-versatile and 2015 sixth-round Malcolm Johnson is the only other FB on the roster, so Skov has at least a puncher's chance here.

12 Soma Vainuku Out of FB

Texans signed USC FB Soma Vainuku. Vainuku (6'0/246) played fullback and special teams for the Trojans, managing 272 yards and four TDs on 41 career touches. A good athlete for his size, Vainuku ran 4.68 with a 32-inch vertical at the Combine. Just an average lead blocker with limited passing-game or rushing experience, Vainuku will have to show value in kickoff and punt coverage to make it in the NFL.

13 John Conner Out of FB

Bills waived FB John Conner. Conner needed to show extremely well on special teams to make the Bills' 53 behind Jerome Felton. Felton will serve as Shady McCoy's 2015 lead blocker.

14 Zach Boren Out of FB

Titans waived FB Zach Boren, CB Ri'Shard Anderson, DB Khalid Wooten, DB Jemea Thomas, DL Isaako Aaitui, WR Josh Stewart and LB Kaelin Burnett. There's nary a notable name on the list. The back end of the Titans' roster boasts very little upside.

15 Kiero Small Out of FB

Browns waived FB Kiero Small. Small started the last two games and will likely be added to practice squad if he clears waivers. The Browns re-signed FB Ray Agnew in a corresponding move.

16 J.C. Copeland Out of FB

Cowboys signed LSU FB J.C. Copeland. Copeland (5-foot-11 1/8, 271) went to LSU as a four-star defensive tackle, but converted to fullback as a true freshman and became a 22-game starter. What Copeland lacks in versatility -- he's no more than a short-yardage runner and caught seven career passes at LSU -- he makes up for with aggressive, relentless lead blocking. An extremely physical player, Copeland consistently removed linebackers from plays to clear alleys for Jeremy Hill. Dallas isn't a great landing spot for Copeland, however, due to OC Scott Linehan's pass-happy leanings.

17 Joey Iosefa Out of FB

Patriots waived RB Joey Iosefa. Iosefa is a coaching staff favorite, but simply isn't talented enough. He literally has 5.00 speed. If Iosefa is going to hang around in the NFL, it's as a special teamer.

18 Blake Renaud Out of FB



19 Alstevis Squirewell Out of FB



20 Sam Bergen Out of FB



21 Brad Smelley Out of FB

Texans waived FB Brad Smelley. Smelley has just four NFL appearances to his name, but had been atop the Texans' depth chart late last season. It's possible he wasn't 100 percent healthy after tearing his calf in Week 16. Sixth-round rookie Jay Prosch is now the Texans' lead blocker.

22 Sione Houma Out of FB



WR1 1 Greg Jennings Out of FB

Greg Jennings announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons. Jennings made the announcement via a YouTube video linked below. Even though he played the final three years of his career in Minnesota and Miami, Jennings will forever be remembered as a Packer. He caught 425 passes for 6,537 yards and 53 touchdowns in his seven seasons with Green Bay, playing a key role in the Packers' Super-Bowl run in 2010. He is not Hall-Of-Fame bound, but he should earn some recognition from Green Bay down the road.

2 Marques Colston Out of FB

Free agent WR Marques Colston said he is still mulling his NFL future. With a shoulder injury still at least a month away from being ready, Colston is taking his time. "Once I'm done with rehab," Colston said. "I'll see what's out there." The 33-year-old has not received any known interested since being released in February and has taken an advisor job with an athletic testing company. It is likely his playing days are over.

3 Jerome Simpson Out of FB

49ers waived/released WR Jerome Simpson, WR DiAndre Campbell, RB Kendall Gaskins, DL Darren Lake, K John Lunsford, LB Wynton McManis, OL Blake Muir, OL Ian Silberman and CB Cleveland Wallace. Simpson was due $885,000 after catching five balls in six games last season. The appearances were the oft-suspended wideout's first since 2013. Now on the wrong side of 30, Simpson is at the end of the line of what's been a career full of missed opportunities.

4 Hakeem Nicks Out of FB

Saints released WR Hakeem Nicks. Nicks lasted less than two weeks on the roster. Once one of the most promising receivers in the game, the 2009 first-rounder just does not have it anymore. Nicks is only 28, but his NFL career is likely over.

5 Tyler Davis Out of FB

Dolphins signed CB/WR Tyler Davis. A former UDFA out of Missouri Valley College, Davis is being signed out of the little-known German Football League. Davis has been a two-way star in Europe, playing corner and receiver. He's the first player to make the leap from the GFL to the NFL. His odds of cracking the Dolphins' 53-man roster are exceedingly slim.

6 Douglas McNeil Out of FB



7 Kyle Prater Out of FB



8 Josh Morgan Out of FB

Free agent WR Josh Morgan was charged with reckless use of a firearm after accidentally shooting himself in Virginia on January 31. That's a misdemeanor offense. Morgan claims he was cleaning the gun when he shot himself. He was hospitalized but none of his injuries were life-threatening. Morgan will appear in court next month. He went to training camp with the Saints last summer but was among the team's final cuts.

9 Jacoby Ford Out of FB

Titans released WR Jacoby Ford. The 28-year-old return specialist is running out of NFL chances.

10 Dwayne Bowe Out of FB

Browns released WR Dwayne Bowe. Ex-GM Ray Farmer laughably gave Bowe $9 million guaranteed just last year, and all the Browns got from the washed-up veteran was five catches for 53 scoreless yards. He was paid over $169,000 per yard. The move clears $3.4 million off the cap for Cleveland (not that they need it). Bowe, entering his age-32 season, may be done in the NFL. He effectively stole the Browns' money last season.

11 James Jones Out of FB

Free agent James Jones indicates he'd like to play for the 49ers. "It's just a waiting game for me right now," Jones said Wednesday after being released by the Chargers. "I just want to play football and stay home in the Bay Area." Two teams are located in the Bay -- the Raiders and 49ers. The Raiders aren't an option, but the 49ers might be a fit. The 49ers' wideout depth chart is laughably bad. Jones would probably be their best possession receiver.

12 Preston Parker Out of FB

Free agent WR Preston Parker has received three years' probation in his drug case. Parker pled guilty to possession of cocaine and paraphernalia. Still only 29, Parker has said he hopes to continue his football career. He caught five passes in two games for the Giants last season, and is two years removed from a 36-grab campaign.

13 Greg Little Out of FB

Bills waived/released WR Greg Little, LS Reid Ferguson, LB David Hawthorne, OL Robert Kugler, TE Jimmay Mundine, LB Eric Striker, DT Alameda Ta’Amu, QB Austin Trainor, and DT Justin Zimmer. Little was outlasted by Greg Salas, Marquise Goodwin, and Dezmin Lewis. Striker got some first-team reps early in camp, but fell down the depth chart recently.

14 Kris Durham Out of FB

Raiders released/waived WR Kris Durham, RB George Atkinson III, OG Mitch Bell, LB Spencer Hadley, DE Shelby Harris, OT Dan Kistler, DE Max Valles, DT Leon Orr, DE C.J. Wilson, TE Brian Leonhardt, DT Ricky Lumpkin, CB Tevin McDonald, LB Josh Shirley, K Giorgio Tavecchio, DE Gary Wilkins, and WR Devon Wylie. Durham was buried on Oakland's depth chart behind Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Andre Holmes, and Brice Butler. He's running out of NFL chances. A sixth-round pick, Valles is a practice squad candidate.

15 Miles Austin Out of FB

Eagles waived WR Miles Austin. 31-year-old Austin was wholly ineffective as a rotational receiver in Philadelphia, managing 224 yards and one touchdown on 31 targets. Long out of gas, Austin may struggle to find another team willing to sign him.

16 Kain Colter Out of FB

Vikings waived WR Kain Colter. Colter played quarterback and wide receiver for Northwestern. The Vikings will try to develop Colter on their practice squad.

17 DeAndre Reaves Out of FB



18 Greg Salas Out of FB

Bills waived WR Greg Salas (groin) from injured reserve. Salas has been out since Week 5. He wasn't an IR/return candidate but his injury isn't a season ender. Salas could re-sign with Buffalo when eligible in three weeks.

19 Keshawn Martin Out of FB

49ers waived WR/PR Keshawn Martin. Martin returned two punts for 37 yards and didn't play a single snap on offense in his month-long stint with San Francisco. Practice-squadder Chris Harper will take his spot on the active roster.

20 Reggie Dunn Out of FB



21 Armon Binns Out of FB

Dolphins waived WR Armon Binns. Binns was beaten out by the likes of Rishard Matthews, Marcus Thigpen, and Damian Williams at the first round of cuts. He's coming off a 2013 torn ACL.

22 Carlton Mitchell Out of FB

Falcons signed WR Carlton Mitchell. It's been over two years since we'd last heard from Mitchell. He hasn't appeared in a game since catching three balls for 31 yards across 11 games for the Browns back in 2011. Now 27, the former sixth-round pick has good size (6'3/215) and speed (4.41 forty) but faces an uphill battle to make it to final cuts.

23 Nick Harwell Out of FB



24 T.J. Graham Out of FB

Eagles waived WR T.J. Graham, WR Xavier Rush, C Bruce Johnson, and RB Cedric O'Neal. They're getting a few first cuts out of the way early. Graham was a third-round pick in the 2012 draft by Buffalo. It is an ominous sign for the careers of Graham and Rush that they couldn't crack Philly's weak wideout corps.

25 Damaris Johnson Out of FB

Patriots signed WR Damaris Johnson. The ex-Eagle and Texan spent the first three months of the season on the street. He could provide help in the slot, and should immediately slide in on special teams. Even with the Pats majorly banged up at wideout, Johnson won't come into fantasy value.

26 Robert Herron Out of FB

Dolphins waived WR Robert Herron, WR Tyler Davis, LB Terrell Manning, DB Damarr Aultman, and DT Robert Thomas. They were all reserve/future players. A Bucs sixth-round pick in 2014, Herron has now been cut by two teams in as many years. The Dolphins tried moving SPARQ freak Aultman from wideout to defensive back, but he couldn't hack it.

27 Solomon Patton Out of FB

Broncos claimed WR/KR Solomon Patton off waivers from the Bucs. A 2014 undrafted free agent, Patton couldn't lock down return duties in Tampa last season. He's unlikely to crack the Broncos' 53-man roster.

28 Josh Lenz Out of FB

Texans waived WR Josh Lenz, DT Ra'Zahn Howard, LB Carlos Thompson and OT Arturo Uzdavinis. Lenz is a fourth-year UDFA who has never appeared in a regular season game.

29 Ricky Collins Out of FB

Packers signed Texas A&M-Commerce WR Ricky Collins. Collins (6'0/198) earned first-team D-2 All-American honors as a senior at TAMU-Commerce after catching 71 balls for 1,187 yards (16.7 YPR) and 14 touchdowns. He previously spent time at Midwestern State and Kilgore JUCO. Flying well under the radar, we could find no pre-draft measurables for Collins.

30 Damian Williams Out of FB

Rams signed WR Damian Williams, FB/TE Brad Smelley, and P Michael Palardy to reserve/future contracts. Williams lasted about four weeks on the Rams' 53-man roster earlier in the season but was cut when St. Louis needed to promote TE Justice Cunningham. He was a third-round pick by coach Jeff Fisher with the Titans in 2010.

31 Nate Washington Out of FB

Free agent WR Nate Washington worked out for the Bucs on Tuesday. The Bucs are absurdly low on receivers behind Mike Evans. Now 33, Washington caught 47 passes in 14 games for the Texans last season, averaging 14 yards per grab. He couldn't make the Patriots this summer, but might have a little something left in the tank.

32 Joshua Stangby Out of FB



33 Jaxon Shipley Out of FB

Cardinals waived WR Jaxon Shipley. Undrafted out of Texas two years ago, Shipley ripped up August as one of the top plays of preseason DFS. A possession receiver at 6-foot, 192 with 4.52 speed, Shipley should be a candidate for the Cardinals' practice squad.

34 Zach D'Orazio Out of FB



35 Kenzel Doe Out of FB



36 Jared Dangerfield Out of FB

Saints signed Western Kentucky WR Jared Dangerfield. Dangerfield (6'2/214) spent two seasons with the Hilltoppers after transferring from community college, parlaying 151 receptions into 1,669 yards (11.1 YPR) and 19 TDs. Dangerfield's Pro Day numbers weren't made available to the media, but he's known as a sub-par athlete with concerns regarding his separation skills and ability to win versus man coverage. Lacking NFL-level movement skills, Dangerfield is a pretty extreme long shot.

37 Terrell Sinkfield Out of FB

Vikings signed WR Terrell Sinkfield to a reserve/future contract. Sinkfield was one of the top receivers in the CFL last year, posting a 69/1,030/6 line. He ran a 4.19 forty at his 2013 Pro Day. 25-year-old Sinkfield will compete for a roster spot at OTAs.

38 Tevin Reese Out of FB

Bengals signed WR Tevin Reese to the practice squad. Reese was the 240th pick in May's draft by the Chargers. He drew the nickname "Sweet Feet" in the spring thanks to his 4.46 wheels. Unfortunately, Street is extremely undersized at 5'10/163. He'd have to make an impact as a returner.

39 Issac Blakeney Out of FB



40 David Porter Out of FB



41 Richard Mullaney Out of FB



42 Duke Williams Out of FB

Rams waived WR Duke Williams, DE Morgan Fox, TE Justice Cunningham, and DB Rohan Gaines. A priority UDFA, Williams caught just two passes in limited preseason snaps. He's been in heavy decline since getting kicked off Auburn his senior year. Cunningham could resurface on the practice squad.

43 Quinshad Davis Out of FB

Lions signed UNC WR Quinshad Davis. The Lions did not draft a wide receiver in Chicago, but they have added a few warm receiving bodies through street free agency. Among them, Davis (6'3, 218). He has the desired frame to compete against larger corners, but his lack of speed (4.69 forty at his Pro Day) will likely kill off his NFL dreams prematurely. A quintessential Quadruple-A-type receiving prospect, Davis will compete with the more gifted UDFA signee Jay Lee (Baylor) and the likes of Austin Willis and Ryan Spadola for a final spot on the 53-man roster.

44 Rashaun Simonise Out of FB



45 Reece Horn Out of FB



46 Tyler Murphy Out of FB

Steelers promoted QB Tyler Murphy from the practice squad. It's another sign Ben Roethlisberger won't return this week. With Michael Vick sidelined, Murphy will back up Landry Jones.

47 Marquez Clark Out of FB



48 Chandler Worthy Out of FB

Texans waived WR/KR Chandler Worthy. Worthy was actually active for three of Houston's first five games, catching three passes for 14 yards. An UDFA out of Troy, Worthy will be stashed back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

49 L'Damian Washington Out of FB

Chiefs waived WR L'Damian Washington. A undrafted free agent in 2014, Washington spent his rookie year on various practice squads. He will likely have a similar sophomore campaign. Chiefs also waived/released LS Andrew East, TE Adam Schiltz, G Marcus Reed, OT Anthony Dima, CB Kenneth Penny, CB Aaron Hester, OL Charles Tuaau, DE Vaughn Martin, WR Kenny Cook and WR Jeret Smith.

50 Marlon Moore Out of FB

Browns re-signed WR Marlon Moore. Moore returned 13 kicks last season while contributing nine tackles on special teams. He hasn't caught a pass since 2013.

51 Josh Harper Out of FB

Raiders signed Fresno State WR Josh Harper. Harper (6'1/191) was a two-year starter and four-year contributor in Fresno State's pro-ish-style offense, piling up 228 career catches for 2,938 yards (12.9 YPR) and 29 TDs. Showing concerning athleticism at the Combine, Harper managed a 4.64 forty, 32-inch vertical, and 9-foot broad jump. Harper did flash playmaking ability after the catch in college, and displays an impressive enough combination of foot quicks and body control that NFL Films' Greg Cosell has suggested Harper boasts similarities to Steelers star Antonio Brown. That is an extremely aggressive assessment, but makes Harper someone to monitor.

52 Josh Stewart Out of FB

Oklahoma State junior WR Josh Stewart will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL draft. A wiry 5-foot-10, 180(ish) pounds, Stewart led the Cowboys with 60 catches this season, but managed just 703 yards. Rotoworld's Josh Norris likes Stewart's ability to find creases in the defense, but believes he's a day-three prospect. Stewart is an excellent punt returner, however, which should help his stock. Stewart could do himself a world of good with a strong Combine.

53 Travis Labhart Out of FB



54 Donatella Luckett Out of FB

Chiefs signed Harding WR Donatella Luckett. Luckett (6'0/211) was a prolific wideout and return specialist in Division 2, scoring 22 all-purpose TDs in four years at Harding -- 15 at receiver, 5 as a ball carrier, and 2 on kick returns. He was a first-team All-Great American Conference pick as both a junior and senior. Luckett was exposed as a sub-par athlete at the Combine, where he ran 4.65 with a 34-inch vertical and 9-foot-10 broad jump. He did clock 4.40 at the Harding Pro Day. Already 24 years old, Luckett faces an uphill climb as an overaged prospect with pedestrian physical attributes.

55 Jarrett Boykin Out of FB

Bills signed WR Jarrett Boykin to a reserve/future contract. Boykin was out of the league for the entire 2015 season after spending the preseason with the Panthers. He caught nine balls for 93 yards in exhibition play. Boykin was Tyrod Taylor's top target at Virginia Tech.

56 Lance Lewis Out of FB

49ers signed WR Lance Lewis. A 2012 UDFA out of East Carolina, Lewis spent time with the Redskins and Cowboys last season. He has zero catches in three career games. The 49ers waive/injured WR Chuck Jacobs to make room for Lewis. Jacobs tore his ACL in the 49ers' preseason opener.

57 Joseph Anderson Out of FB

Eagles waived WR Joe Anderson. Anderson was signed by the Eagles a month ago. Despite receiving a relatively lofty $20,000 offseason signing bonus, the 2012 undrafted free agent and potential special teamer doesn't even make it to the offseason program.

58 Jeff Beathard Out of FB



59 Tyler McDonald Out of FB



60 Ezell Ruffin Out of FB

Colts signed San Diego State WR Ezell Ruffin. Ruffin (6'0/218) caught 111 career passes for 1,877 yards (16.9 YPR) and five TDs as an Aztec. A good college receiver who's unlikely to translate to the pros, Ruffin has small hands (8 3/4") and is painfully short on athleticism, running 4.68 at the Combine with a lineman-like 27 1/2-inch vertical. His upside is a low-end slot receiver.

61 DaVaris Daniels Out of FB

Patriots waived WRs DaVaris Daniels and Zach D'Orazio, RB Tony Creecy, OG Ryan Groy, TE Jake Bequette, OL Caylin Hauptmann, OT Chris Martin, LB James Morris, and DLs Casey Walker and A.J. Pataiali'i. Bequette was released with an injury settlement, making him a free agent. Daniels was recently claimed by the Patriots off waivers from the Vikings, but ostensibly only to serve as a short-term practice body at the end of camp.

WR2 1 Roddy White Out of FB

Pro Football Talk reports the Titans expressed interest in free agent WR Roddy White before signing Andre Johnson. The connection makes sense with former Falcons WRs coach Terry Robiskie coordinating the offense in Tennessee, but White reportedly refused to accept the minimum salary. Johnson would, so he is now on the team. It is possible the Titans look back White's way if (when) Johnson flames out. White is reportedly holding out for a contender, something Tennessee is certainly not.

2 Brian Hartline

3 Riley Cooper Out of FB

Eagles released WR Riley Cooper. The move is more than a year overdue. Cooper was one of the league's worst receivers in 2015, catching only 21 passes while diminishing as a blocker. Since averaging 17.8 yards per catch in 2013, Cooper has managed 11.9 yards per grab. He doesn't make plays. The transaction frees up $2.9 million in cap space. Going on 29, Cooper's phone won't be ringing off the hook. 49ers fans should be worried that coach Chip Kelly might want a reunion in San Francisco.

4 Ace Sanders Out of FB

NFL suspended free agent WR Ace Sanders ten games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Small, slow, and suspended is no way to last in the NFL.

5 Denarius Moore Out of FB

Saints worked out free agent WRs Denarius Moore, Vincent Brown, and Nathan Palmer on Wednesday. This trio is in addition to Hakeem Nicks, who also tried out. With no receiver older than 23 on the roster, it would make sense for the Saints to add a veteran before offseason workouts begin in earnest. Brandin Cooks (22), Willie Snead (23), and rookie Michael Thomas (21) are currently the projected starters.

6 Chris Givens Out of FB

Free agent WRs Chris Givens and Griff Whalen worked out for the Chargers. The Chargers need to add a veteran with Keenan Allen lost for the season. The Bolts' receiver depth chart is extremely low on proven talent behind Travis Benjamin. Givens is a vertical threat with Whalen a slot man.

7 Marcus Thigpen Out of FB

Bills signed KR Marcus Thigpen. Thigpen will likely take over return duties after PR Leodis McKelvin fumbled a punt away to the Patriots on Monday night and muffed another. The Bills also signed OL Ryan Groy, releasing WR Denarius Moore and RB Dan Herron.

8 A.J. Jenkins Out of FB

Cowboys waived/released WR A.J. Jenkins, FB Ray Agnew, LB Donnie Baggs, DE Ben Gardner, WR Clyde Gates, OT Laurence Gibson, WR Nick Harwell, WR A.J. Jenkins, LB Dakorey Johnson, C Shane McDermott, DE Efe Obada, C Ronald Patrick, CB Joel Ross, S Tim Scott and OT John Wetzel. Jenkins made a roster push late in training camp, but it is not a great sign he could crack the Cowboys' shallow receiver corps. He may be out of chances. Dallas also waived/injured LB Ka'Lial Glaud and CB Rod Sweeting.

9 Austin Pettis Out of FB

Free agent WR Austin Pettis will work out for the Chargers Tuesday. As will Vincent Brown. With San Diego suffering another round of receiver injuries Sunday, they need the depth. Pettis spent part of last season and the offseason with the Chargers. Dontrelle Inman's (neck) and Stevie Johnson's (groin) availabilities for Week 14 are still up in the air.

10 Kevin Smith Out of FB

Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle expects Kevin Smith, Kasen Williams and Douglas McNeil to compete for the final wide receiver spot at training camp. Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse and Paul Richardson (assuming he's healthy) will all be on the roster, leaving Smith, Williams and McNeil to battle for one or two spots. Smith should enter camp as the favorite. He outsnapped Williams 215 to 39 last season while earning five targets compared to just one for Williams. McNeil never saw the field in 2015 after joining Seattle's practice squad late in the year.

11 R.J. Harris Out of FB

Saints signed New Hampshire WR R.J. Harris. Harris (6'0/191) was a prolific pass catcher in the Colonial Athletic Association, securing 310 balls for 4,328 yards (14.0 YPR) and 36 TDs as a four-year starter. He graduated as the CAA's all-time leader in receptions. Harris ran 4.51/4.53 at the New Hampshire Pro Day, adding a 37 1/2-inch vertical and explosive 10-foot-7 broad jump. Harris needs work, but his combination of athleticism and collegiate production is impressive, even coming from the FCS.

12 Ryan Whalen Out of FB

Vikings signed WR Ryan Whalen. Whalen has ties to coach Mike Zimmer from their time with the Bengals. He'll compete for a role on special teams. 26-year-old Whalen is a roster longshot.

13 Joe Morgan Out of FB

Ravens signed WR Joe Morgan, formerly of the Saints. Baltimore picked Morgan over washed-up Hakeem Nicks. Morgan had been doing the roster dance in New Orleans all season, getting signed and cut three times each. He gives the Ravens another deep threat behind Chris Givens.

14 Jacoby Jones Out of FB

Steelers released WR Jacoby Jones. They replaced him with practice squad S Ross Ventrone. Jones flopped in the Steelers' return specialist role just as he had with San Diego earlier in the season. At age 31, Jones may be on his last NFL legs.

15 Onterio McCalebb Out of FB

The Bengals have moved Onterio McCalebb from cornerback to wide receiver. An all-purpose running back at Auburn, McCalebb has spent the last two seasons struggling on the Bengals' practice squad as a corner. Now he's shifting back to the offensive side in an effort to find a role. At 5'10/175, McCalebb's ceiling is a seldom-used gadget guy and return man despite 4.34 speed.

16 Ryan Broyles Out of FB

Lions waived WR Ryan Broyles. Broyles reportedly asked for his release after not getting many looks this preseason. A 2012 second-round pick out of Oklahoma, Broyles' career has been derailed by two ACL surgeries and a torn Achilles'. Those injuries have taken their toll on Broyles, who reportedly lacked explosiveness this offseason. He may get a look from someone, but it appears his career is nearing the end.

17 Griff Whalen Out of FB

Patriots waived WR Griff Whalen. The Patriots cut him to clear a roster spot for Michael Floyd, who was claimed off waivers from Arizona. Whalen was only on the team for a week and was a healthy scratch against the Ravens on Monday night.

18 Emory Blake Out of FB



19 Nathan Palmer Out of FB

Broncos signed WR Nathan Palmer to their active roster. Palmer, a practice squadder, takes the place of suspended Wes Welker on the active roster. A 5'11/198 former UDFA out of Northern Illinois, Palmer will compete to dress Sunday as a sixth receiver.

20 DeVier Posey Out of FB

Broncos waived/released WR DeVier Posey, WR Durron Neal, TE Manasseh Garner, S Antonio Glover, DL Calvin Heurtelou, DT David Moala and LB Danrell Sankey. Posey has made one appearance over the past two seasons. Both Posey and Neal were apparently having solid camps, but couldn't crack the Broncos' front-loaded receiver corps. Posey is only 26, but he's running out of NFL rope.

21 Shakim Phillips Out of FB



22 Mike Brown Out of FB

Panthers signed WR Mike Brown to a futures contract. Brown spent three years with the Jags from 2012-14, making 39 catches in 18 games and bouncing around the practice squad. At age 26 (in February) and a bit undersized with a limited skill set, he's not an exciting prospect.

23 Andre Debose Out of FB

Raiders waived/injured WR Andre Debose. His injury is undisclosed. A seventh-round pick in 2015, Debose tore his Achilles' last offseason. When healthy, he could catch on as a return specialist.

24 Tandon Doss Out of FB

Jaguars placed WR Tandon Doss on injured reserve, ending his season. Frequently injured, Doss was tentatively expected to open the year as the Jags' punt returner. They'll have to mix and match until Ace Sanders gets back.

25 Jimmie Hunt Out of FB



26 Mike Williams Out of FB

Chiefs released WR Mike Williams. Williams was trying to rejuvenate his career in Kansas City, but looked sluggish in the preseason and had a drop in the Chiefs' second exhibition game. At age 29, the former second-round pick's career looks to be nearing an end.

27 Devante Davis Out of FB

Eagles waived WR Devante Davis. Davis was a "name" undrafted free agent out of UNLV, but couldn't make it one week in Chip Kelly's camp. An imposing 6-foot-3, 220 pounds with 4.57 speed and mouthwatering athleticism, Davis should get a second chance, but his NFL career is not off to a good start.

28 Devon Wylie Out of FB

Rams signed WR Devon Wylie, OT Steven Baker, WR Emory Blake, G/T Travis Bond, S Christian Bryant, LB Marshall McFadden and DT Doug Worthington to reserve/future contracts. Wylie has made eight career appearances, six of which came with the Chiefs in 2012. All seven players will be long-shots to crack next season's 53-man roster.

29 Jay Lee Out of FB

Lions signed Baylor WR Jay Lee. Lee (6'2/215) made 26 starts for the Bears, compiling 101 career catches for 1,700 yards (16.8 YPR) and 15 TDs as Corey Coleman's bookend out wide. Snubbed for a Combine invite, Lee turned in a mediocre Pro Day with a 4.53 forty, 33 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-11 broad jump. Lee has plus size, long arms (32 7/8") and adequate speed, but he dropped too many passes at Baylor and will have to learn an NFL route tree.

30 Reggie Bell Out of FB



31 Amir Carlisle Out of FB



32 Valdez Showers Out of FB



33 Phil Bates Out of FB

Cowboys waived WR Phil Bates, CB Robert Steeples, DT Carlif Taylor, P Tom Hornsey and LS Casey Kreiter. Bates made one appearance for the Seahawks last season. Going on 26, the former undrafted free agent is running out of NFL chances.

34 DeAndre Carter Out of FB

Ravens waived or released WR DeAndre Carter, WR Aldrick Robinson, LS Patrick Scales, P Justin Manton, CB Tramain Jacobs, OG Leon Brown, OT Marcel Jones, and WR Trent Steelman. Carter is the biggest name on the list. The UDFA out of Sacramento State was turning heads in the spring and caught five passes for 67 yards in the preseason. He's small (5'9/185), but put up some explosive numbers at his Pro Day.

35 Kadron Boone Out of FB

An "AFC personnel man" told CSNPhilly's Geoff Mosher Eagles UDFA rookie WR Kadron Boone was "gonna make that team." Boone did not make much of a mark at LSU playing behind Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. and Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry, but Mosher's unnamed personnel man said Boone has the skill set to fill the vacant Jason Avant role in the Eagles offense. Mosher echoed the scout's claims, saying Boone has a "good chance" to make the Eagles' roster if he can quickly pick up Chip Kelly's offense. It may be a long-shot, but Boone will be a player to keep an eye on during training camp.

36 Ryan Lankford Out of FB



37 Isiah Ferguson Out of FB

Rams undrafted rookie WR Isiah Ferguson has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and meniscus. He'll likely be waived-injured by the Rams and head to I.R. Ferguson has the looks at 6'5/218 and tore up Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Pro Day with a 4.57 forty, 40-inch vertical, and 10-foot-7 broad jump. He opened some eyes at camp.

38 Daniel Rodriguez Out of FB



39 A.J. Cruz Out of FB



40 James Butler Out of FB



41 Milton Williams III Out of FB



42 Michael Preston Out of FB

Dolphins waived WR Michael Preston. The 26-year-old shined in early training camp practices, but didn't carry over his momentum into preseason games. Preston stands 6-foot-5, 220.

43 Marcus Harris Out of FB

The Giants will not retain exclusive rights free agent WR Marcus Harris. Harris often drew raves from beat writers during his three offseasons with the G-Men, but he could never stay healthy. He had microfracture surgery on his right knee last July. Now going on age 27, Harris' NFL prospects are bleak.

44 Clyde Gates Out of FB

Jets waived/released WR Clyde Gates, OG William Campbell, LB Troy Davis, CB Brandon Dixon, LB A.J. Edds, DT Tevita Finau, DL Kerry Hyder, LB Garrett McIntyre, S Rontez Miles, TE Chris Pantale, OT Brent Qvale, CB Jeremy Reeves, OG Caleb Schlauderaff and DE Zach Thompson. A former Dolphins fourth-rounder, Gates, 28, appeared in six games for the Jets last season, catching 12 passes. Gates annually shines in pad-less practices, but is just about out of regular-season chances.

45 Stephen Hill Out of FB

Free agent WR Stephen Hill has been suspended two games. The reason is unclear. We haven't heard a peep on Hill since he couldn't survive the first round of cuts in Panthers camp.

46 Saalim Hakim Out of FB

Coach Rex Ryan named Saalim Hakim the Jets' kickoff primary returner. Rookie Jalen Saunders will presumably return punts. A Tarleton State alum, Hakim clocked forty times in the 4.2s at his 2012 Pro Day. 24 years old, Saalim is the younger brother of former Rams star Az-Zahir Hakim.

47 Juron Criner Out of FB

Giants waived WR Juron Criner, OL Michael Bamiro, DB Justin Halley, OL Eric Herman, OL Derrick Johnson, P Robert Malone, DE Jordan Stanton, DT Jimmy Staten, TE Will Tye, OL Brandon Mosley and RB Akeem Hunt. Mosley and Hunt were waived/injured. A 2012 fifth-rounder, Criner hasn't caught a regular season pass since 2013.

48 Titus Davis Out of FB

Chargers signed Central Michigan WR Titus Davis. Davis (6'1/196) followed in the footsteps of Antonio Brown with the Chippewas, starting all four years and parlaying 204 career catches into 3,700 yards (18.1 YPR) with 37 TDs. First-team All MAC as both a junior and senior, Davis is the only wideout in FBS history to catch eight-plus TD passes in all four seasons. Despite his productive resume, Davis has abnormally short arms (29 5/8") and small hands (8 1/4"), and is an ordinary athlete with 4.51 speed, a 32 1/2-inch vertical, and a 9-foot-11 broad jump. Not quite skilled enough to excel on the perimeter, and not quite sudden enough for the slot, Davis figures to max out as a No. 3/4 receiver in the pros.

49 Andre Davis Out of FB

Bills waived WR Andre Davis. Davis was signed as a priority UDFA out of South Florida and recently drew praise from coach Rex Ryan as a player who stood out at camp. He caught nine passes for 68 yards this preseason and is likely headed to the practice squad.

50 Demetrius Wilson Out of FB



51 Josh Reese Out of FB



52 DiAndre Campbell Out of FB



53 Trevor Harman Out of FB



54 Tom Nelson Out of FB

Ravens released WR Tom Nelson and waived WR Daniel Brown, OT Blaine Clausell, CB Quinton Pointer, and ILB Andrew Bose. Nelson was trying to make the switch to receiver from safety after being out of the league for four years. He caught five passes for 57 yards this preseason.

55 Leonard Hankerson Out of FB

Bills released WR Leonard Hankerson. Hankerson was getting reps with the first-team offense in the spring, and reportedly "looked strong" as a dark horse for No. 3 receiver duties. But once the pads came on in training camp, and particularly the Bills' preseason opener, "HankTime" was a colossal mess. He caught 1-of-5 targets for seven yards on Saturday, and committed three drops. His career is on life support.

56 Durron Neal Out of FB



57 David Glidden Out of FB



58 Kieran Duncan Out of FB



59 Jarvis Turner Out of FB



60 T.J. Thorpe Out of FB



61 Michael Bennett Out of FB



62 Paul Browning Out of FB



63 Austin Willis Out of FB



64 Kashif Moore Out of FB

Steelers signed WR Kashif Moore to a reserve/future contract. An undrafted free agent out of Connecticut last season, Moore was waived by the Bengals after making just one catch during the preseason. He bounced around practice squads during the regular season. He'll compete for a practice-squad spot in Pittsburgh.

65 Kenbrell Thompkins Out of FB

Jets waived WR Kenbrell Thompkins. The Jets tendered Thompkins as a restricted free agent, but he got beaten out by Jalin Marshall. Thompkins has 38 catches over the past two years, but is already 28.

66 Trindon Holliday Out of FB

Raiders released/waived KR Trindon Holliday, CB Ras-I Dowling, CB James Dockery, OG Lamar Mady, P Steven Clark, WR Josh Harper, CB Rob Daniel, QB Cody Fajardo, WR Josh Jarper and S Jimmy Hall. Hall was waived/injured. Holliday is one of the better return men in the NFL, but undersized and mistake prone. Now 29, he's running out of chances to stick in the league.

67 Chris King Out of FB



68 Marken Michel Out of FB



69 Christion Jones Out of FB

Dolphins re-signed WR Christion Jones. Jones went to training camp with the Dolphins last summer but was waived/injured prior to the regular season. With Rishard Matthews headed for free agency, wide receiver depth could be a need for Miami. Jones will have a chance to make the team as a return specialist.

70 Levi Norwood Out of FB



71 Ed Williams Out of FB

Packers signed WR Ed Williams to the practice squad. Williams is a second-year UDFA out of small-school Fort Hays State. Aside from the fact that he's already 24, we know nothing about him, though any wideout on the Packers' practice squad is worth keeping an eye on.

72 Danny Anthrop Out of FB

Colts signed Purdue WR Danny Anthrop. Anthrop (6'0/187) rebounded from a November 2014 ACL tear to catch 57 passes for 430 yards (7.54 YPR) and two touchdowns as a senior at Purdue. After a relatively nondescript college career playing for bad teams, Anthrop put himself on the draft radar by running 4.49 at the Boilermakers' Pro Day. Anthrop is still a limited athlete (30 1/2" vertical, 9'11" broad jump) and short on length (29 1/2-inch arms). He'll have to carve out a role on punt returns and/or in the slot to forge an NFL career.

WR3 1 Riley Cooper

2 Marques Colston

3 Chris Givens

TE 1 Owen Daniels Out of FB

Broncos released TE Owen Daniels. The move saves the Broncos $2.5 million against the cap. This was a no-brainer move. Daniels just wrapped up his age-33 season and has looked close to the end of the line much of the past couple seasons. It's an especially bad sign for Daniels' NFL future that the only head coach he's ever known -- Gary Kubiak -- has now released him. After winning the Super Bowl, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Daniels hang 'em up and call it a career.

2 Craig Stevens Out of FB

Titans TE Craig Stevens is retiring after eight years in the league. The No. 85 overall pick of the 2008 draft, Stevens is forfeiting $2 million by hanging it up. Of course, it's quite possible the decision comes after the Titans told him he wasn't going to make the team. A blocking specialist, Stevens spent his entire eight-year career in Tennessee, catching 60 passes and scoring six touchdowns.

3 Scott Chandler Out of FB

Free agent TE Scott Chandler announced he underwent knee surgery which will sideline him for all of 2016 and may end his career. "This surgery will take me out of next season," Chandler wrote on Facebook, "and probably keep me from playing again." Chandler was released with a failed physical designation by the Patriots. He took a visit with the Colts shortly after his release, but he has not made any waves in free agency since then. This explains why. If this is it for Chandler, he will finish his career with 205 catches for 2,379 yards and 21 touchdowns across seven seasons with four teams. The vast majority of that production came during his four seasons with the Bills from 2011-2014.

4 Zach Sudfeld Out of FB

Jets waived TE Zach Sudfeld. Sudfeld re-signed with the Jets after missing all of 2015 with a torn ACL. Failing to crack the Jets' weak tight end group is not a great sign for his career. Sudfeld being cut is a good sign for Jace Amaro's roster chances.

5 Dante Rosario Out of FB

Bears released TE Dante Rosario. The nine-year veteran spent the past two years in the Windy City, catching 16 passes last season. He'll get calls whenever someone needs a blocker.

6 Tony Moeaki Out of FB

Bears released TE Tony Moeaki. The 29-year-old simply hasn't been the same since wrecking his knee. For what it is worth, The Observer-Reporter's Dale Lolley believes the Steelers will "take a hard look."

7 Mickey Shuler Out of FB

Falcons released TE Mickey Shuler. With Jacob Tamme (concussion) sidelined, Shuler saw 21 snaps against the Texans in Week 4. Tony Moeaki will take Shuler's spot on the active roster.

8 Beau Gardner Out of FB



9 Michael Cooper Out of FB



10 Matt Spaeth Out of FB

Steelers released TE Matt Spaeth with a failed physical designation. According to GM Kevin Colbert, Spaeth never recovered from his January "knee scope." A 2007 third-rounder, Spaeth has been the Steelers' blocking tight end for seven of the past nine seasons. He was due just $1 million, so his release probably isn't related to salary cap reasons. Spaeth turns 33 in November. It could be a while before his phone rings.

11 Andrew Quarless Out of FB

Lions released TE Andrew Quarless. Quarless spent the first two weeks on Detroit's reserve/suspended list, and when his suspension ended the Lions didn't deem enough valuable enough to keep.

12 Kyle Miller Out of FB

Chargers waived TE Kyle Miller. The Chargers signed Miller last week as insurance for Ladarius Green, who was dealing with concussion symptoms at the time. Antonio Gates is slated to return from his PED suspension in Week 5 and the Chargers don't have the roster space to keep five tight ends. Miller played just three snaps last week.

13 Chase Ford Out of FB

Browns waived TE Chase Ford. Ford lasted just a week with the Browns. E.J. Bibbs, Randall Telfer, and 2015 UDFA Connor Hamlett are Cleveland's only tight ends behind Gary Barnidge.

14 Nic Jacobs Out of FB

The Florida Times Union considers TE Nic Jacobs a lock for the 53-man roster. Jacobs has been shut down since OTAs with a wrist injury. He’s fully expected to be ready for training camp. Jacobs is Jacksonville’s top inline blocker behind Marcedes Lewis.

15 Bruce Miller Out of FB

Ex-49ers FB Bruce Miller has been charged with seven felonies stemming from his Monday arrest for assault. Miller is alleged to have beaten a 70-year-old man with a cane, amongst other disturbing charges. The 29-year-old clearly needs help. His NFL career is likely over.

16 Brian Parker Out of FB

Chiefs claimed TE Brian Parker off waivers from the Chargers. Parker (6'4/265) is an UDFA out of Albany, but is somewhat old at 23. He ran 4.75 at his Pro Day with an impressive 38.5-inch vertical. In Kansas City, Parker will bring up the rear of the depth chart behind Travis Kelce, James O'Shaughnessy, and Demetrius Harris. Parker will have to compete on special teams.

17 Orson Charles Out of FB

Saints released TE Orson Charles. The move leaves the Saints with just two active tight ends. Suspended for Week 1, Charles will struggle to find free-agent interest.

18 Richard Gordon Out of FB

Free agent TE Richard Gordon was arrested on charges of battery and battery on a law enforcement officer in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Tuesday. A passerby called the cops after seeing Gordon punching and pushing his girlfriend. The girlfriend said Gordon punched her arm several times and slapped her across the face as she was driving Gordon to pick up his car near a local strip club. When police discovered his car, there was an AR-15 rifle in the vehicle in plain sight. They arrested Gordon and impounded the gun and car.

19 Nick Kasa Out of FB

Raiders waived/failed physical TE Nick Kasa. LB Bojay Filimoeatu, CB Jansen Watson and LB Justin Jackson were also cut loose. A 2013 sixth-rounder, Kasa is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last August. A former defensive end, Kasa was converted to tight end late in his college career. He has (had) 4.71 wheels to go along with his 6-foot-6, 265-pound frame, but caught only one pass in 16 games as a rookie. He'll have to prove he's healthy before getting a second chance elsewhere.

20 Chase Dixon Out of FB



21 Cameron Clear Out of FB

Colts signed TE/OT Cameron Clear to a reserve/future contract. The Colts announced Clear as a tight end, but he has the size (6'5/277) to play tackle. In all likelihood, he'll work in jumbo packages as a blocking specialist if he makes the team. Clear was a "name" UDFA out of Texas A&M after last May's draft. He spent last summer with the Steelers.

22 Ryan Malleck Out of FB

Giants signed Virginia Tech TE Ryan Malleck. Malleck (6'5/247) made 32 starts for Virgina Tech, totaling 62 career catches for 658 yards (10.6 YPR) and four touchdowns. A passable athlete for his size, Malleck runs 4.81 with a 34 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot-1 broad jump. Although he needs to continue adding strength, Malleck is a quality in-line blocker with growth potential as a possession receiving threat.

23 Justice Cunningham Out of FB

Rams signed TE Justice Cunningham, WR Emory Blake, DE Mason Brodine, OT Sean Hooey and CB Darren Woodard to reserve/future contracts. Cunningham was "Mr. Irrelevant" in this year's draft, going with the No. 254 overall — and final — pick to the Colts. He's yet to appear in an NFL game. Brodine appeared in two games for the 2011 Raiders. All five players will spend the offseason on the Rams' roster before likely getting cut in camp.

24 Steve Maneri Out of FB

Jets signed TE Steve Maneri. Maneri (6-foot-7, 280) is purely a blocker. He played 22 snaps for the Patriots last season and takes the roster spot of Zach Sudfeld, who tore his ACL last week.

25 David Paulson Out of FB

Chargers waived TE David Paulson, QB Chase Rettig, LB Brock Hekking, TE Logan Stokes, OT Forrestal Hickman, CB Manny Asprilla, DL Cam Botticelli, WR Titus Davis, RB Jahwan Edwards, LB Curtis Grant, and DL Luther Robinson. This is the Chargers' first round of cuts.

26 Casey Pierce Out of FB



27 Mike McFarland Out of FB



28 Chase Coffman Out of FB

Colts signed TE Chase Coffman. Coffman spent some time with the Colts in the preseason. This signing confirms Dwayne Allen is going to miss a couple games.

29 D.J. Williams Out of FB

Redskins signed TE D.J. Williams, formerly of the Buccaneers. Williams was billed as an athletic, catch-first tight end coming out of Arkansas in 2011, but he isn't particularly athletic and really struggles to block. In Washington, Williams will have a realistic chance at making the 53-man roster after Niles Paul and Logan Paulsen were placed on I.R. The Redskins should be continuing to look at tight ends at final NFL cuts.

30 Rob Blanchflower Out of FB

Seventh-round TE Rob Blanchflower suffered a high ankle sprain at Steelers camp. The UMass alum will miss "at least a week," according to coach Mike Tomlin, but could be sidelined even further than that. Blanchflower was slated to compete for a roster spot behind starter Heath Miller and blocker Matt Spaeth.

31 Jacob Maxwell Out of FB



32 Jake Murphy Out of FB



33 Rory Anderson Out of FB

49ers selected South Carolina TE Rory Anderson with the No. 254 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Affectionately known as "Busta," Anderson (6'5/244) finished his college career with just 61 receptions for 954 yards (15.6 YPR) and nine touchdowns, never catching more than 22 passes in a season. He tore both of his triceps tendons a senior. Anderson flashed seam-stretching ability for the Gamecocks, but has abnormally small hands (8 3/4") and dropped far too many balls in college. He's essentially a poor man's Ladarius Green.

34 Ryan Taylor Out of FB

Chiefs signed TE Ryan Taylor to a one-year contract. A special teams standout, Taylor will compete for a roster spot behind Travis Kelce, Demetrius Harris, and fifth-rounder James O’Shaughnessy.

35 Konrad Reuland Out of FB

Former Jets and Ravens TE Konrad Reuland died Monday at the age of 29. Reuland reportedly died from complications stemming from a brain aneurysm he suffered November 28. "We lost a Raven today," Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. "I just want to offer condolences to his family. We love Konrad Reuland. Every single guy in the locker room loves him." An undrafted free agent out of Stanford, Reuland appeared in 30 games across three seasons for the Jets and Ravens. Our condolences go out to his loved ones.

36 Brett Brackett Out of FB

Titans waived/injured TE Brett Brackett. Buried on the depth chart in Tennessee, Brackett apparently isn't fully recovered from a knee ailment that sent him to injured reserve last December.

37 Michael Egnew Out of FB

Saints signed TE Michael Egnew, LB Justin Anderson, LB Chris Young, and DT Austin Brown. All four will be camp bodies for the Saints over the next couple weeks.

38 Adrien Robinson Out of FB

Free agent TE Adrien Robinson worked out for the Dolphins on Tuesday. It could be an indication the Dolphins are concerned about Jordan Cameron's (groin) status. Robinson is an athletic freak, but never translated it to game days in three years on the Giants' roster.

39 John Peters Out of FB



40 Jay Rome Out of FB



41 Braxton Deaver Out of FB



42 M.J. McFarland Out of FB



43 Clayton Echard Out of FB



44 Brandon Barden Out of FB

Cowboys waived TE Brandon Barden, WR David Porter, WR Antwan Goodley, LB Jonathan Brown, DE Kenneth Boatright, OT R.J Dill and RB Michael Hill. Boatright, Dill and Hill were waived/injured, and will revert to injured reserve once they clear waivers. Barden's lone three regular season appearances came in 2012.

45 Kevin Greene Out of FB



46 Gerell Robinson Out of FB

Browns signed TE Gerell Robinson. Robinson was plucked off the Broncos' practice squad. His addition is a sign the Browns are worried about Jordan Cameron's (shoulder) Week 2 status. A third-year undrafted free agent, Robinson has never appeared in a regular-season game.

47 Dan Light Out of FB



48 Jack Tabb Out of FB



49 Jordan Thompson Out of FB

Lions waived TE Jordan Thompson (knee) with a failed physical designation. Thompson made two appearances for Detroit in 2014, but he missed all of 2015 after suffering a "significant" knee injury in the preseason. He is likely still recovering from that injury.

50 Arthur Lynch Out of FB

Falcons signed TE Arthur Lynch. Atlanta had an open roster spot with S Charles Godfrey retiring. A 2014 fifth-round pick, Lynch will add depth as an inline blocker. 26-year-old Lynch has never appeared in an NFL game.

LT 1 Takoby Cofield Out of FB

Redskins waived G/T Takoby Cofield. Cofield received one of this year's highest signing bonuses for an undrafted free agent, $25,000. The Washington Post reports the Redskins will stash him on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

2 Tyson Chandler Out of FB

Bills released OT Tyson Chandler with a non-football injury. Chandler joined the Bills last year as an undrafted free agent out of NC State. He still hasn't played an NFL snap.

3 Kyle Roberts Out of FB



4 Micah Hatchie Out of FB



5 Jason Fox Out of FB

Dolphins waived RT Jason Fox. Pressed into duty after Ja'Wuan James injured his toe, Fox was extraordinarily bad on Ryan Tannehill's right side. It's unusual for a team to release an 11-game starter at this stage of the (off)season, but Fox wasn't in the Dolphins' 2016 plans. His release creates $1.4 million in cap space. Fox turns 28 in May. He'll search for swing work on the open market.

6 Rob Crisp Out of FB



7 Eugene Monroe Out of FB

Free agent OT Eugene Monroe announced his retirement after seven seasons in the NFL. In his retirement letter linked below, Monroe cites health concerns as one of the main reasons for his decision. "The last 18 years have been full of traumatic injuries to both my head and my body," Monroe wrote. "That’s why one of the first things I’m planning to do is to go to the doctor ... I’m going to get brain and body imaging scans, mental health assessments — anything that might help me get a handle on the state of my body and my mind." Monroe added he will continue to be a "vocal advocate" for medical marijuana research, especially as it pertains to treating CTE. Only 29, Monroe is not the first and certainly will not be the last to hang up their cleats early because of head trauma concerns.

8 Charles Brown Out of FB

Cowboys OT Charles Brown has retired. A 2010 second-rounder, Brown was a journeyman who served as the Cowboys' No. 3 tackle last season. The 29 year old retires with 54 career appearances to his name, including 23 starts.

9 Cameron Bradfield Out of FB

Cowboys signed OT Cameron Bradfield. Bradfield, 29 in September, has been out of the league since making two starts for the Jaguars back in 2014. He has 41 career games and 27 starts under his belt and will compete with Charles Brown, Chaz Green, and others for a backup job.

10 Andrew McDonald Out of FB

Browns claimed OT Andrew McDonald off waivers from the Colts. McDonald appeared in two games for the Seahawks earlier this season. He'll sit at the end of the Browns' bench for the final two games.

11 Carter Bykowski Out of FB

49ers waived OT Carter Bykowski, TE Asante Cleveland and LB Shayne Skov. A seventh-round pick in 2013, Bykowski spend his rookie year on the 49ers practice squad. An undrafted rookie out of Stanford, Skov was pushed out of the draft by his shaky medical history. All three are candidates for the practice squad.

12 Cody Booth Out of FB



13 Justin Renfrow Out of FB



14 David Foucault Out of FB



15 David Hedelin Out of FB



16 Taylor Fallin Out of FB

Bucs signed Memphis OT Taylor Fallin. Fallin (6'7/340) made 33 starts on the blind side of Paxton Lynch, earning first-team All-Conference USA as a senior. Fallin has a massive frame, long arms (34 5/8"), and big hands (10 1/8"), but guard-level feet and athleticism and plays with poor technique as a heavy-legged waist bender. Fallin's ceiling is probably a swing guard-right tackle. He may not even have what it takes to win a stable backup job.

17 John Weidenaar Out of FB



18 Vince Kowalski Out of FB



19 Lars Hanson Out of FB



20 Garry Williams Out of FB

Ex-Panthers G/T Garry Williams has signed with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders. A 2009 undrafted free agent, Williams made 41 appearances between 2009-14, though just one of those came last season. He turns 29 in August.

21 Cameron Jefferson Out of FB



22 Jordan Swindle Out of FB



LG 1 Ben Grubbs Out of FB

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports free agent OG Ben Grubbs' neck injury is likely career ending. Grubbs suffered the injury in Week 7. He was released with a "failed physical" designation in the opening days of free agency. Now 32, Grubbs was the No. 29 overall pick of the 2007 draft. He was one of the best guards in the league for the Ravens and Saints. Grubbs hasn't made any official announcements about his football future.

2 Ben Heenan Out of FB

Colts waived/injured OG Ben Heenan. Heenan underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee on Friday. The 25-year-old was signed out of the CFL in February.

3 Antoine Everett Out of FB



4 Edawn Coughman Out of FB



5 Mackenzy Bernadeau Out of FB

Jaguars OG Mackenzy Bernadeau is the favorite to start at left guard in 2016. The Jaguars were hoping Alabama center Ryan Kelly would fall to them in the second round but the Colts grabbed him with the 18th overall pick. Now Brandon Linder will shift to center with Bernadeau sliding in at left guard. Bernadeau has made 40 career starts at left guard, though his only start for Dallas last season came at right guard. Bernadeau may have to hold off Luke Joeckel in camp.

6 Darren Keyton Out of FB

Lions C/G Darren Keyton suffered a "significant" knee injury in Thursday night's preseason opener and may miss the entire season. Keyton spent the bulk of last season on the Lions' practice squad and was competing for an interior reserve job this summer. He's likely headed for I.R.

7 Jake Bernstein Out of FB



8 Collin Rahrig Out of FB



9 Vi Teofilo Out of FB



10 Tanner Hawkinson Out of FB

Jaguars OL Tanner Hawkinson has retired from the NFL after three seasons. Jacksonville claimed Hawkinson off waivers from Philadelphia less than two weeks ago. He only appeared in four games over three seasons. The 25-year-old entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2013.

11 Adrian Bellard Out of FB



12 Chris Watt Out of FB

Chargers waived/failed physical C Chris Watt. He had been on the reserve/PUP list with a knee injury. The No. 89 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Watt has been limited to 17 career appearances by injury.

13 Brian Folkerts Out of FB



14 Matthew Masifilo Out of FB

The Bucs converted DT Matthew Masifilo to guard this year. Masifilo, a 2012 undrafted free agent out of Stanford, has spent the better part of the past two seasons on Tampa Bay's practice squad. He's appeared in one regular-season game. Two weeks into the preseason, Masifilo has graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 2 overall guard, receiving strong marks in the run game.

15 Lene Maiava Out of FB

Seahawks signed Arizona G Lene Maiava. Maiava (6'5/314) spent 2013-2014 as a rotational guard-tackle at U of A before taking over as the Wildcats' starting right tackle as a senior. He has plus arm length (33 5/8") and big (10 1/2"), heavy hands. A powerful drive blocker with impressive weight-room strength (34 reps of 225), Maiava struggled in pass protection when placed at tackle, but looked better on junior tape at guard. Maiava has some potential to develop into a useful swing reserve, or perhaps a short-term starter.

16 Jamison Lalk Out of FB



17 Al Bond Out of FB



18 Alex Cooper Out of FB



19 Garrick Mayweather Out of FB



C 1 Marcus Henry Out of FB

Saints signed Boise State C Marcus Henry. Henry (6'3/300) made 39 starts for the Broncos, earning first-team All-WAC honors as both a junior and senior. With short arms (32") and small hands (8 7/8"), Henry is a center-only prospect, albeit a decent one with adequate athleticism and a competitive, gritty playing demeanor. Snubbed for a Combine invite and a career overachiever, Henry has a chance to overcome his physical limitations on sheer will.

2 Fernando Velasco Out of FB

Bills signed G/C Fernando Velasco. A jack-of-all-trades-type on the interior, Velasco appeared in 23 games for the Panthers over the past two seasons, making eight starts. Now 31, he arrives in Buffalo as a pure reserve.

3 Jacques McClendon Out of FB

Jaguars released/waived G/C Jacques McClendon, DL Richard Ash, DL T.J. Barnes, CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, TE Braedon Bowman, OL Kadeem Edwards, WR Shaq Evans, OL Rashod Hill, WR Rashad Lawrence, LB Sean Porter, OL Pearce Slater, LB Jordan Tripp and WR Shane Wynn. A journeyman, McClendon made only three 2015 appearances. The Jags released most of their notable names earlier on Saturday.

4 Drew Nowak Out of FB

Seahawks waived C Drew Nowak, RB Cameron Marshall, TE Ronnie Shields, DE Josh Shirley and WR Tyler Slavin. The moves make room for Seattle's undrafted free agent class. Nowak started the first eight games last season at center, but he ended up losing his job to Patrick Lewis. He will be a roster long shot wherever he lands.

5 Garth Gerhart Out of FB



6 Julian Vandervelde Out of FB

Eagles re-signed G/C Julian Vandervelde. G/T Wade Smith was released in a corresponding roster move. Vandervelde was among the Eagles' final cuts, but it was partly because he was dealing with a back injury. Vandervelde appeared in 14 games last season, and will provide some much needed depth along the Eagles' battered interior line.

7 Manuel Ramirez Out of FB

Bears OL Manuel Ramirez has retired from the NFL. Ramirez has been in decline the past two seasons, but his retirement comes as a surprise. He was expected to push for the starting center job despite getting reduced to a backup role with the Lions last year. Chicago will move forward with Cornelius Edison behind Hroniss Grasu.

8 Mitchell Bell Out of FB



9 Robert Kugler Out of FB

Bills signed Purdue C Robert Kugler. Kugler (6'3/297) converted from tight end to center as a freshman and went on make 43 straight starts, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior. Kugler's arms (30 1/2") limit him to center only and his Pro Day workout was horrific, running 5.47 with a 26 1/2-inch vertical.

10 Braxston Cave Out of FB

Patriots claimed C Braxston Cave off waivers from the Browns. An undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, Cave will serve as Ryan Wendell's backup in Foxboro. Cave was a 35-game, three-year starter for the Irish.

11 Barrett Jones Out of FB

Eagles signed C Barrett Jones off the Bears' practice squad. Once a folk hero of #RamsTwitter -- yes, such a thing exists -- Jones was a low-level prospect coming out of Alabama despite many college accolades, and has earned 23 career snaps as a third-year pro. He takes the roster spot of G/C Julian Vandervelde, who was waived in a corresponding move.

12 Dalton Freeman Out of FB



13 Mike Matthews Out of FB

Browns signed Texas A&M C Mike Matthews. Matthews (6'2/290) is the son of Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews, brother of 2014 Falcons first-round pick Jake Matthews and cousin of Pro Bowl linebacker Clay Matthews. He's flattered by the conflation, but that doesn't mean Mike's NFL dreams are DOA. He can't fix the poor athleticism (5.45 forty, 8.09 3-cone, 24.5-inch vertical), but he's as smart, technically sound and tough (has played through a broken foot) as you'd expect from an apple shaken off the Matthews tree. For those reasons, NFL Media's Gil Brandt believes he'll develop into a long-time NFL starter. Matthews received a signing bonus of $7,500 from the Browns. He'll head to summer camp No. 3 on the center depth chart behind Cam Erving and Garth Gerhart. Party on.

14 Ben Clarke Out of FB



15 Brian De La Puente Out of FB

Bears placed OL Brian De La Puente (ankle) on injured reserve, ending his season. De La Puente was Chicago's starting left guard the last two weeks, and made five appearances at center earlier in the season. Michael Ola is expected to move back inside, with Jordan Mills (ribs) returning at right tackle. The Bears promoted DT Brandon Dunn from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

16 Dillon Farrell Out of FB



17 Reese Dismukes Out of FB

Steelers signed Auburn C Reese Dismukes. Dismukes (6'3/296) won the 2014 Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center, finishing his time at Auburn with two first-team All-SEC selections and 50 starts. He showed passable athleticism in Indianapolis, running 5.31 with a 27 1/2-inch vertical and 8-foot-11 broad jump. An undersized, high-effort scrapper, Dismukes can only play center. He'll compete for a roster spot in training camp.

18 Quinton Schooley Out of FB



RG 1 Todd Herremans Out of FB

Free agent OG Todd Herremans is participating in Ravens minicamp on a tryout basis. The Colts signed Herremans last offseason to start at right guard. After two games, the Colts ended that experiment and ended up cutting the 33-year-old in December. This is Herremans' first known visit since his release.

2 Louis Vasquez Out of FB

The Titans are still in talks with free agent RG Louis Vasquez. Vasquez visited Tennessee last week, but left without a deal. The Titans could bring him in as a pass-blocking upgrade over Jeremiah Poutasi and Chance Warmack. Vasquez is coming off a down season in Gary Kubiak's zone scheme, grading as PFF’s No. 50 guard out of 81 qualifiers.

3 Garrett Gilkey Out of FB

Bucs place OL Garrett Gilkey (knee) on injured reserve. Gilkey suffered a "significant" left knee injury in the preseason finale. He appeared in all 16 games for the Bucs last season including one start at center.

4 Amini Silatolu Out of FB

Bears signed OG Amini Silatolu to a one-year contract. Silatolu started 15 games as a rookie in 2012, but he's made just 13 starts in the three years since with his career derailed by injuries. He'll compete for the final guard spot in Chicago behind starters Cody Whitehair and Kyle Long.

5 Cyril Lemon Out of FB



6 Geoff Schwartz Out of FB

Lions released OG Geoff Schwartz. Signed to a one-year deal in March, it is not a great sign Schwartz failed to earn a spot in a disappointing interior line group. As it turns out, the Lions' trade for Brandon Thomas Sunday could have spelled the end for Schwartz. A veteran with plenty of starting experience, he should latch on somewhere else in the near future.

7 Leon Brown Out of FB



8 Paul Fanaika Out of FB

Chiefs released OL Paul Fanaika. Fanaika signed a three-year, $6.5 million contract last March, but quickly lost his starting guard job in camp. He was placed on injured reserve with a back injury before the season. Now 30, Fanaika struggled mightily for the Cardinals in 2014.

9 Ryan Seymour Out of FB

Giants signed G/C Ryan Seymour. The interior lineman hasn't appeared in a game since 2014 when he started three games for the lowly Browns. He was a 2013 seventh-rounder by Seattle.

10 Jared Smith Out of FB

Falcons signed OG Jared Smith, formerly of the Seahawks. A seventh-round pick out of New Hampshire in 2013, Smith was converted from defensive tackle to guard in Seattle. He has familiarity with new coach Dan Quinn and will battle for one of the Falcons' final roster spots.

11 Kitt O'Brien Out of FB



12 Darrion Weems Out of FB

Broncos waived G/T Darrion Weems. The Broncos needed to clear a roster spot for Billy Turner, who was claimed off waivers from the Ravens on Monday. Weems logged 114 snaps for Denver this year while mostly playing at right guard. He struggled mightily, grading out as one of the worst guards in football, according to ProFootballFocus.

13 Shahbaz Ahmed Out of FB



14 Trip Thurman Out of FB



15 Adam Replogle Out of FB

The Falcons have moved DT Adam Replogle to offensive guard. Replogle reportedly "didn't look lost" on offense during post-draft rookie camp, but he's undersized for a guard at 6-foot-2, 299, and is shaping up as a long shot for a roster spot. Replogle went undrafted out of Indiana in 2013.

16 Malcolm Bunche Out of FB



17 Ryker Mathews Out of FB



18 Boston Stiverson Out of FB



19 Terran Vaughn Out of FB



20 Donovan Williams Out of FB



21 Antoine McClain Out of FB

Raiders claimed OG Antoine McClain off waivers from the Ravens. Players cut by Ozzie Newsome typically don't go on to help other teams, but the Raiders will take what they can get. He's a second-year UDFA from Clemson.

22 Blake Muir Out of FB



23 Mike McQueen Out of FB



RT 1 J'Marcus Webb Out of FB

NFL suspended free agent OL J'Marcus Webb the first four games of 2017. It's likely a violation of the NFL's drug policy. Webb has been out of the league since getting cut from Seattle in November. The suspension puts his chances of a return in doubt.

2 Kevin Graf Out of FB



3 Erik Pears Out of FB

49ers released RT Erik Pears. They also cut tight end Rory "Busta" Anderson. Pears started all 16 games for the Niners last season but couldn't hold off Trent Brown in camp. The 34-year-old should land a backup gig in relatively short order despite his struggles last year.

4 Tayo Fabuluje Out of FB

Bears waived G/T Tayo Fabuluje. Fabuluje was a 2015 sixth-rounder who played two snaps as a rookie before drawing a four-game PEDs suspension in November.

5 Khalif Barnes Out of FB

Saints released OL Khalif Barnes. It's the fourth time Barnes has been cut. His release is a sign the Saints expect LT Terron Armstead (questionable, knee) to play this week.

6 Jeff Adams Out of FB

Restricted free agent G/T Jeff Adams (patellar tendon) expects to be ready for OTAs. A fourth-year UDFA, Adams won left guard duties in camp, but went down in Week 2. A torn patellar tendon is arguably the most severe knee injury a player can suffer, so setbacks remain possible for Adams ahead of the offseason program. It's not a guarantee that he's tendered a contract.

7 Bryce Harris Out of FB

Falcons released/waived OT Bryce Harris, DE Nordly Capi, OT Laurence Gibson, DT Cory Johnson, CB Devonte Johnson, S Damian Parms, OL Collin Rahrig, WR Corey Washington and LB Matt Wells. Harris was a deep reserve probably lucky to survive until final cuts. The Falcons still aren't all the way down to 53.

8 Mitchell Van Dyk Out of FB

Rams signed No. 226 overall pick OT Mitchell Van Dyk to a four-year contract. Van Dyk was a three-year starter at Portland State, earning All-Big Sky honors his senior year. He is a plus athlete for his 6-foot-7, 313-pound frame, but will need to build his functional strength before he can make an impact in the league. Van Dyk will likely land on the Rams' practice squad this season.

9 Adrian Bellard

10 John Kling Out of FB



11 Nick Ritcher Out of FB



12 Patrick Miller Out of FB



13 Darryl Baldwin Out of FB



14 Kona Schwenke Out of FB



15 Zeth Ramsay Out of FB



16 Ryan Mack Out of FB



17 Torian White Out of FB



18 Lamar Holmes Out of FB

Lions signed OT Lamar Holmes to a reserve/future contract. Holmes was a third-round pick by the Falcons in 2012 and made 19 starts for the team before suffering a season-ending broken foot in Week 4 of 2014. He never played another down for Atlanta before being released with an injury settlement back in December. Holmes will compete for a backup job in Detroit.

19 Luke Marquardt Out of FB

49ers waived/injured OT Luke Marquardt. An undrafted free agent last season, Marquardt reportedly re-fractured the same foot that sidelined him his senior year in college and his rookie season in the NFL. He had been participating fully in the 49ers offseason program, and there were even rumblings San Francisco saw Marquardt as their swing-tackle of the future. At 6-foot-8, 317, Marquardt has a ton of upside, but he will have to prove his health to make a mark in the league. He'll spend 2014 on I.R.

K 1 Josh Scobee Out of FB

Saints released K Josh Scobee. Scobee had been set to compete with Kai Forbath. Forbath was far from effective last season, and should still face legitimate competition in training camp.

2 Mike Nugent Out of FB

Bengals waived K Mike Nugent. He's been replaced by Randy Bullock. Nugent has been the Bengals' kicker since 2010. The team was extremely patient, but Nugent simply cost them too many times this season. Nugent shanked an astonishing six extra points on 29 tries. He was converting an almost-acceptable 79.3 percent of his field goals. Now 34, Nugent might not be the first call teams make when needing a kicker.

3 Travis Coons Out of FB

Browns K Travis Coons (undisclosed) is not participating in minicamp. It explains why the Browns signed Patrick Murray. Coons will compete to keep his job when healthy.

4 Josh Brown Out of FB

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is still investigating free agent K Josh Brown. Brown is being investigated regarding numerous complaints by his ex-wife of domestic abuse, and one happened at last year's Pro Bowl. The Giants turned a blind eye to the matter for months before releasing Brown in October. He'll never play another down.

5 Blair Walsh Out of FB

Vikings released K Blair Walsh. Walsh exploded onto the scene by earning All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2012. Since then, it's been all downhill. Walsh missed a chip shot that would have won the game against Seattle in the playoffs last year and has already shanked four field goals this season. His missed extra point against the Redskins in Week 10 was the final nail in his coffin. The Vikings put Walsh on notice by working out several kickers last week, so the news hardly comes as a surprise. Look for the Vikes to sign a kicker within the next 24 hours.

6 Giorgio Tavecchio Out of FB

Raiders signed K Giorgio Tavecchio. Despite bouncing around training camps the last few seasons, Tavecchio has yet to appear in an NFL game. With Sebastian Janikowski under contract until 2018, Tavecchio is unlikely to see the field in Oakland, either.

7 Marshall Morgan Out of FB



8 Andrew Furney Out of FB



9 Justin Manton Out of FB

Ravens signed Louisiana-Monroe K Justin Manton. Manton served as ULM's punter, kickoff specialist, and placekicker during his four-year career. He connected on 20-of-24 field goals (83.3 percent) as a senior. Manton earned first-team All-Sun Belt as a junior punter and second-team honors as a kicker in 2014. Manton's ability to perform a variety of tasks gives him an outside chance at an NFL career. Unfortunately, that won't happen in Baltimore behind stud PK Justin Tucker.

10 Corey Acosta Out of FB



11 Carey Spear Out of FB



12 Billy Cundiff Out of FB

Bills released K Billy Cundiff. They needed to make room on the roster for backup quarterback Josh Johnson. The Bills used Cundiff on kickoffs in Sunday's win against Tennessee. Now that role will be absorbed by placekicker Dan Carpenter.

13 Jaden Oberkrom Out of FB

Browns placed K Jaden Oberkrom on the reserve/retired list. Cleveland claimed Oberkrom off waivers from Jacksonville on Wednesday. The roster move clears a spot for WR Dennis Parks. Oberkrom was a productive college kicker at TCU but it looks like he's decided not to pursue a career in the NFL. The Browns still hold his rights if he changes his mind.

14 Shaun Suisham Out of FB

Free agent K Shaun Suisham announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. "Unfortunately, the injury I sustained in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game last preseason was catastrophic and has proven to be critical to continuing my career," Suisham said in a statement. Suisham was released with a failed physical tag by the Steelers on Friday. He finishes his career with an 84.1-percent conversion rate on 251 career field goal attempts.

15 Brandon Bogotay Out of FB

Bucs signed K Brandon Bogotay and waived C Ben Gottschalk. Bogotay, who played behind Blair Walsh at Georgia, will try to push incumbent Patrick Murray.

16 Zach Hocker Out of FB

Bengals waived/released K Zach Hocker, LB Jayson DiManche, WR Michael Bennett, FB Jeff Luc, TE John Peters, S Floyd Raven, DE Jack Gangwish, WR Antwane Grant, LB Darien Harris, QB Joe Licata, and CB Corey Tindal. These are the Bengals' first round of cuts. Hocker never put serious heat on incumbent K Mike Nugent, who went 23-of-28 on field goals last season.

17 Kyle Brindza Out of FB

Jets waived K Kyle Brindza. Brindza made it 13 days with the Jets after signing a reserve/future contract. His undoing was a torn Achilles' tendon suffered during a workout last week. It's been a cruel NFL career thus far for Brindza, who was waived by the Bucs in early October after proving addicted to missed extra points. Brindza is a 2015 UDFA out of Notre Dame.

18 Taylor Bertolet Out of FB

Rams signed Texas A&M K Taylor Bertolet. Bertolet (5'8/188) spent a little more than two seasons as the Aggies' placekicker, finishing his career 37-of-56 (66.1%) on field goals and 128-of-138 on extra points. Simply put, Bertolet isn't accurate enough to nail down a job in the NFL.

19 Brad Craddock Out of FB

Browns signed Maryland K Brad Craddock. Craddock (6'0/186) earned the 2014 Lou Groza Award as the nation's top kicker before suffering a season-ending wrist dislocation nine games into his senior year. He finished his career 57-of-70 (81.4 percent) on field goals with four missed extra points. Craddock has an NFL leg and is a willing tackler in kick coverage, but he needs to improve his kickoffs to become a full-time NFL placekicker. Craddock's competition in Cleveland will be "Travis Coons."

20 Shayne Graham Out of FB

Ex-Bengals K Shayne Graham has announced his retirement after 17 seasons. A 2000 UDFA, Graham made 178 career appearances, the majority of them with the Bengals. A career 85.5 percent kicker, Graham's Achilles' heel was his lack of a "deep ball." He converted just 17-of-32 kicks of 50 yards or longer. Graham turned 39 in December.

21 Tom Obarski Out of FB

