Lake Dawson | Guard Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (46) / 1/2/1972 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 207

Bills assistant director of college scouting Lake Dawson received a second interview for the Panthers' general-manager vacancy. He's the lone candidate to reportedly get a second interview to this point, though NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Panthers are "not close" to offering the job to anyone. Carolina likely hit the reset button on the search after it was revealed interim GM Marty Hurney is being investigated for harassment against his wife. Dawson was a hot GM candidate a couple years back. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Bills assistant director of college scouting Lake Dawson will interview for the Panthers' general manager job. Dawson was a hot name back in 2015 but has faded the last few years. Texans VP of player personnel Jimmy Raye III will also interview, but interim GM Marty Hurney is the heavy favorite to get the job. Dawson is the second Bills' front office member to draw interest after Buffalo lost Brian Gaine to Houston earlier this month. Source: ESPN

Browns hired former Seahawks and Titans executive Lake Dawson. Dawson spent the previous eight seasons working in the Titans' front office before getting canned in January. Prior to that, he worked 12 years with the Seahawks. Dawson, 43, has been a hot name on the future-GM circuit in recent years, seemingly interviewing for most openings. He's considered a respected talent evaluator. It's believed to be the first hire outside of GM Ray Farmer's "circle." Source: ESPN Cleveland