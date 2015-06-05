Player Page

Lake Dawson | Guard

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (46) / 1/2/1972
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 207
Bills assistant director of college scouting Lake Dawson received a second interview for the Panthers' general-manager vacancy.
He's the lone candidate to reportedly get a second interview to this point, though NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Panthers are "not close" to offering the job to anyone. Carolina likely hit the reset button on the search after it was revealed interim GM Marty Hurney is being investigated for harassment against his wife. Dawson was a hot GM candidate a couple years back. Feb 9 - 10:29 AM
Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter
