James Bettcher | Defensive Lineman

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals DC James Bettcher is scheduled to meet with the Giants and Titans about their defensive coordinator vacancies. Bettcher has not been let go by the Cardinals, but it seems to be a fait accompli after Arizona hired Steve Wilks to be their new head coach. The coordinator since 2015, Bettcher has overseen quality defenses during his time in Arizona. He would be a good hire for either team. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reports Cardinals DC James Bettcher is drawing interest from other teams. He was a finalist for the Cardinals' head-coaching job but lost out to Panthers DC Steve Wilks, who is likely to hire his own staff. Bettcher used a 3-4 scheme in Arizona and would probably have a hard time coexisting with Wilks, who ran a 4-3 base in Carolina. It shouldn't take Bettcher long to resurface. Source: Josh Weinfuss on Twitter

According to Kent Somers of AZ Central Sports, DC James Bettcher is still a candidate for the Cardinals' head-coaching vacancy. The Cardinals' coaching search is beginning to take shape. Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong and Panthers DC Steve Wilks have been granted second interviews while Steelers OL coach Mike Munchak and Vikings OC Pat Shurmur have both bowed out. Patriots LBs coach Brian Flores is also in the running to replace Bruce Arians, though he won't be able to interview this week with New England preparing for its AFC title bout with Jacksonville. Bettcher was the first candidate the Cardinals interviewed back on January 3. Because he's been with the team for five years, Bettcher won't require a second interview. Source: Kent Somers on Twitter