Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Carlton Agudosi
(WR)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
Bronson Hill
(RB)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Ricky Seals-Jones
(TE)
Matt Barkley
(QB)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
David Johnson
(RB)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Darius Victor
(RB)
John Brown
(WR)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
T.J. Logan
(RB)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Chad Williams
(WR)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
Ifeanyi Momah
(TE)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
James Bettcher | Defensive Lineman
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals DC James Bettcher is scheduled to meet with the Giants and Titans about their defensive coordinator vacancies.
Bettcher has not been let go by the Cardinals, but it seems to be a fait accompli after Arizona hired Steve Wilks to be their new head coach. The coordinator since 2015, Bettcher has overseen quality defenses during his time in Arizona. He would be a good hire for either team.
Jan 23 - 11:25 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reports Cardinals DC James Bettcher is drawing interest from other teams.
He was a finalist for the Cardinals' head-coaching job but lost out to Panthers DC Steve Wilks, who is likely to hire his own staff. Bettcher used a 3-4 scheme in Arizona and would probably have a hard time coexisting with Wilks, who ran a 4-3 base in Carolina. It shouldn't take Bettcher long to resurface.
Jan 22 - 1:46 PM
Source:
Josh Weinfuss on Twitter
According to Kent Somers of AZ Central Sports, DC James Bettcher is still a candidate for the Cardinals' head-coaching vacancy.
The Cardinals' coaching search is beginning to take shape. Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong and Panthers DC Steve Wilks have been granted second interviews while Steelers OL coach Mike Munchak and Vikings OC Pat Shurmur have both bowed out. Patriots LBs coach Brian Flores is also in the running to replace Bruce Arians, though he won't be able to interview this week with New England preparing for its AFC title bout with Jacksonville. Bettcher was the first candidate the Cardinals interviewed back on January 3. Because he's been with the team for five years, Bettcher won't require a second interview.
Jan 17 - 7:32 PM
Source:
Kent Somers on Twitter
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Cardinals will interview DC James Bettcher for their head-coaching vacancy.
Bettcher was promoted from OLBs coach to defensive coordinator after Todd Bowles departed for the Jets in 2015. The Cardinals' defense remained an above-average unit on Bettcher's watch, but he's probably an unlikely candidate to succeed Bruce Arians.
Jan 2 - 2:21 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Bettcher scheduled to meet w/Giants, Titans
Jan 23 - 11:25 AM
James Bettcher drawing interest elsewhere
Jan 22 - 1:46 PM
Bettcher still a candidate to replace Arians
Jan 17 - 7:32 PM
Cardinals to interview DC Bettcher for HC
Jan 2 - 2:21 PM
More James Bettcher Player News
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
RB
1
David Johnson
2
Adrian Peterson
3
Elijhaa Penny
4
D.J. Foster
5
T.J. Logan
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
D.J. Foster
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Chad Williams
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
Carlton Agudosi
3
Rashad Ross
WR3
1
Chad Williams
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
Sidelined
Jermaine Gresham caught 3-of-3 targets for 24 yards before tearing his Achilles' in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Seahawks.
It's the worst possible ending to a season that saw Gresham start strong and then fade. Thankfully for the eight-year veteran, he signed a new contract that included $13 million guaranteed last March. He will be back in Arizona but will be highly questionable for Week 1. Gresham turns 30 in June. He has not cleared 400 yards receiving since 2014, his final year in Cincinnati.
Dec 31
2
Ifeanyi Momah
3
Ricky Seals-Jones
4
Gabe Holmes
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
Sidelined
Cardinals placed LT D.J. Humphries on injured reserve with an MCL injury and dislocated kneecap, ending his season.
They'll go forward with Jared Veldheer at left tackle and John Wetzel on the right side. Humphries has been a bust as the 24th pick in the 2015 draft, struggling with injuries and effectiveness on the rare occasions he has cracked the lineup. Arizona may have to go back to the drawing board at left tackle this offseason. Veldheer has considered retirement in recent years.
Nov 13
2
John Wetzel
3
Vinston Painter
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Daniel Munyer
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
Evan Boehm
2
Josh Allen
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Will Holden
K
1
Phil Dawson
Dose: Dan The Man
Jan 23
Jesse Pantuosco reflects on Danny Amendola's clutch performance in the AFC title game in Tuesday's Daily Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Dan The Man
Jan 23
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 22
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 22
»
Dose: Conference Title Recap
Jan 22
»
AFCCG & NFCCG Matchups
Jan 21
»
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 20
»
Weather: Championship Forecast
Jan 20
»
Dose: Brady Banged Up
Jan 19
NFL Headlines
»
Bettcher scheduled to meet w/Giants, Titans
»
Derek Carr wants Gruden 'to be tough' on him
»
Stephen Jones says Dez 'can be a distraction'
»
Josh Allen wants to help turn around Browns
»
Peter King: Watch for Raiders on Le'Veon Bell
»
Ohio State OC Day not expected to join Titans
»
Ex-Seahawks DC Richard lands on Cowboys staff
»
Giants officially name Shurmur head coach
»
Browns land Haley as offensive coordinator
»
Bevell interviewing for Cardinals' OC job
»
Dalvin Cook (ACL) has resumed jogging
»
CAR expected to promote Eric Washington to DC
