Player Page

Weather | Roster

James Bettcher | Defensive Lineman

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals DC James Bettcher is scheduled to meet with the Giants and Titans about their defensive coordinator vacancies.
Bettcher has not been let go by the Cardinals, but it seems to be a fait accompli after Arizona hired Steve Wilks to be their new head coach. The coordinator since 2015, Bettcher has overseen quality defenses during his time in Arizona. He would be a good hire for either team. Jan 23 - 11:25 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More James Bettcher Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
RB1David Johnson
2Adrian Peterson
3Elijhaa Penny
4D.J. Foster
5T.J. Logan
GLB1David Johnson
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1David Johnson
2D.J. Foster
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Chad Williams
WR21J.J. Nelson
2Carlton Agudosi
3Rashad Ross
WR31Chad Williams
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Ifeanyi Momah
3Ricky Seals-Jones
4Gabe Holmes
LT1D.J. Humphries
2John Wetzel
3Vinston Painter
LG1Mike Iupati
2Daniel Munyer
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Max Tuerk
RG1Evan Boehm
2Josh Allen
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Will Holden
K1Phil Dawson
 

 