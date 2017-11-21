Player Page

Ken Norton Jr. | Linebacker

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (51) / 9/29/1966
Seahawks hired Ken Norton as defensive coordinator.
Norton coached the Seahawks' linebackers from 2010-2014 and is a "comfortable" hire, reuniting with Pete Carroll. He signed a deal on January 8 to work as the 49ers' assistant head coach/linebackers, but Norton can break that contract for a higher-up position. Norton coordinated abominable defenses in Oakland the past two years. After his firing this past season, the Raiders' defense played better down the stretch under John Pagano. Both of Seattle's coordinator hires -- including OC Brian Schottenheimer -- have been thoroughly uninspiring. Jan 15 - 5:35 PM
Source: Alex Rozier on Twitter
