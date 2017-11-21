Ken Norton Jr. | Linebacker

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: McCutchen on the Move
Jan 15
Lowdown: Lend Me a Hand
Jan 15
Lowdown: A Lump For Cole
Jan 14
Lowdown: Dominoes Falling
Jan 12
2018 Category Sleepers - ERA
Jan 11
Lowdown: Rotation Roulette
Jan 10
Lowdown: Solarte Goes North
Jan 8
Lowdown: What About Cain?
Jan 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Granderson inks one-year deal with Blue Jays
Giants make trade for McCutchen official
Twins announce $16.75M deal with RP Reed
Pirates signing Felipe Rivero to extension
Molina plans to retire after contract is up
Nelson (shoulder) to begin throwing Friday
Morneau to officially retire on Wednesday
Report: Nats, Kendrick reach two yr, $7M deal
Brewers reportedly still 'in' on Jake Arrieta
Report: Brewers a possibility for Moustakas?
Yankees' interest in Yu Darvish 'very real'
Nightengale: Mets, A-Gonz agree to deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 15
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 15
Dose: Divisional Round Recap
Jan 15
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 14
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 14
Weather: Divisional Forecasts
Jan 13
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Jan 12
Dose: Norv is Back
Jan 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Titans will interview Rams OC LaFleur for HC
Ken Norton rejoins Seahawks as D-Coordinator
Todd Haley could be on the outs in Pittsburgh
Titans to interview Panthers DC Wilks for HC
Report: Reich a candidate for Titans HC job
Report: Eberflus will serve as McDaniels' DC
Report: McDaniels expected to pick Colts
Report: Pat Shurmur Giants' 'top choice'
Martavis Bryant wants to remain with Steelers
Report: Titans to interview Texans DC Vrabel
Mike Mularkey could resurface as Browns OC
Report: McDaniels prefers Titans over Colts
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 14
Jan 15
Dose: Brow Goes Bonkers
Jan 15
The Specialists: Marked Man
Jan 15
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 14
Jan 14
Dose: Drummond & Dunn Dominate
Jan 14
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 13
Dose: Bismack Beastyombo
Jan 13
Stew: Lou Streak
Jan 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Isaiah Thomas hits 8-of-21 shots
Kings will rest two veterans every game
Russell Westbrook scores 19, ejected in 4Q
DeAndre Jordan (ankle) out vs. the Rockets
Jordan Bell starting, Pachulia to bench
Bogdanovic and Labissiere starting for Kings
Pau Gasol dealing with right hand injury
Zach LaVine scores 18 points in 20 minutes
Update: No MRI scheduled for Tyler Johnson
Justin Holiday scores 25 w/ seven triples
Larry Nance Jr. (back) available to return
Kawhi Leonard says he was rested on Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sharks take eight seconds
Jan 15
Petr Mrazek gets a Shutout
Jan 15
Waiver Wired: Bring in Bernier
Jan 14
Daily Dose: Five Alive
Jan 14
ITC: Keeping up with the Jones
Jan 13
Flames Push Win Streak to Six
Jan 13
Podcast: All-Star Snubs
Jan 12
Shark Attack
Jan 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Max Pacioretty scores in fourth straight game
Mathew Barzal collects 3 pts in win over Habs
Johnny Gaudreau claims 1st star of the week
Hurricanes' Aho has concussion and LBI
Nathan MacKinnon hits 20-goal plateau
Avs' Bernier extends win streak to 6 games
Tyler Seguin nets GWG in OT against Boston
Darcy Kuemper will start Monday vs. Sharks
Ducks will go with Ryan Miller against COL
Jason Spezza will be a healthy scratch Monday
Andrew Shaw (LBI) is out indefinitely
Paul Martin has been placed on waivers
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Daytona in 35 days
Jan 14
22. Ty Dillon
Jan 13
23. Chris Buescher
Jan 12
24. AJ Allmendinger
Jan 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 42 days
Jan 7
25. Kasey Kahne
Jan 6
NASCAR Cup racing in 49 days
Dec 31
Countdown to the 500: 54 days
Dec 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hessert fastest overall in ARCA Daytona test
Blown engine ends Larson's Chili Bowl run
Blown engine alters Chili Bowl results
UniFirst unveils design for Byron's No. 24
Creed fastest in ARCA Daytona test on Friday
Parker Kligerman returns to Henderson in 2018
Frank Kimmel trades helmet for crew chief hat
Gragson returns to KBM with Safelite sponsor
Rookie Grosso teams with KSR for full 2018
Justin Bonsignore sets sights on NWMT title
Timmy Solomito eager to get back on track
Dalton Sargeant joins GMS Racing for 2018
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Kizzire wins Sony Open playoff
Jan 15
CareerBuilder Preview
Jan 15
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 15
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 9
Dustin Johnson romps on Maui
Jan 8
Sony Open in Hawaii Preview
Jan 8
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 8
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
James Hahn week-low 62; loses in extra time
Kizzire wins Sony in marathon 6-hole playoff
Harman salvages R4 70; fifth straight top 10
Hoge R4 70; settles for career-best solo 3rd
Paisley wins the 2018 BMW South African Open
Kizzire T2, one back at Sony with R3 64
Harman dips to T2 on Oahu after R3 68
Hoge leads Sony by 1; bogey-free 64 in R3
Saddier chasing Euro Tour best in SA Open
Paisley holds one shot 54-hole SA Open lead
Henley among notable MCs at Sony Open
Talor Gooch sits three of the pace @ the Sony
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
East-West Shrine Game 2018
Jan 13
NFL Draft Declarations Tracker
Jan 10
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 1
Jan 9
Alabama-Georgia Preview
Jan 8
Small School Standouts
Jan 3
ATS Playoff Semifinal Picks
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Picks: January 1
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 30
Dec 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Freeze candidate for Alabama OC job
Ex-Duck, A&M WR Merritt transfers to Ark. St.
Coach-pushing LB Brown transfers to TSU
Brooks: Bama's Tua has Russell Wilson traits
DT Wilkins joins Ferrell, Bryant in returning
Huskies QB Carta-Samuels transfers to UCLA
Georgia WR Terry Godwin heading back for 2018
Miami QB Evan Shirreffs opts to transfer out
Feldman: Mazzone following Sumlin to Arizona
Spartans WR Jackson transfers to Syracuse
Miller: Insiders like Love back with Stanford
Likely top LB Roquan Smith declares for NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 23
Jan 15
Team News - Week 23
Jan 13
Late Fitness Check GW23
Jan 12
Stag's Take - Gameweek 23
Jan 11
Sean's Super Subs - Week 23
Jan 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW23
Jan 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 23
Jan 10
The Bargain Hunter - Week 23
Jan 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Delph may return quicker than anticipated
United make light work of Stoke City
Mourinho confirms Martial injury doubt
Swans lose Dutch DEF to a hamstring injury
No Virgil van Dijk, no problem....
Reds first to beat City behind unstoppable Ox
City's undefeated season is no more, lose 4-3
Arsenal fall as Sanchez exit looms
Wilson stars as Cherries beat Gunners
Clinical Spurs thump Everton at Wembley
Toffees battered on Tosun's debut
Palace picks three points off Burnley
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
Jason Myers
(K)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Chris Carson
(RB)
Cyril Grayson
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Amara Darboh
(WR)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
David Moore
(WR)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ken Norton Jr. | Linebacker
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
51
) / 9/29/1966
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks hired Ken Norton as defensive coordinator.
Norton coached the Seahawks' linebackers from 2010-2014 and is a "comfortable" hire, reuniting with Pete Carroll. He signed a deal on January 8 to work as the 49ers' assistant head coach/linebackers, but Norton can break that contract for a higher-up position. Norton coordinated abominable defenses in Oakland the past two years. After his firing this past season, the Raiders' defense played better down the stretch under John Pagano. Both of Seattle's coordinator hires -- including OC Brian Schottenheimer -- have been thoroughly uninspiring.
Jan 15 - 5:35 PM
Source:
Alex Rozier on Twitter
49ers hired ex-Raiders DC Ken Norton Jr. as assistant head coach.
He'll focus on coaching inside linebackers where the Niners have 2017 first-rounder Reuben Foster looking to stay healthy and become one of the best at his position. Norton is a longtime Pete Carroll assistant who coached with Carroll at both USC and in Seattle as a linebackers coach. His tenure in Oakland as defensive coordinator lasted 2.5 seasons before he was fired in November.
Jan 8 - 6:11 PM
Raiders fired DC Ken Norton Jr.
In many ways, Norton is the scapegoat for an underachieving team, but his firing is also completely justifiable. The Raiders have a league-low six takeaways, including an historic zero interceptions. No team has ever gone this late in the year without picking off a pass. Despite having reigning Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack up front, the Raiders are tied with the Giants for the fewest sacks (14). Opposing passers are posting a
113.3
QB rating when they face the Raiders. Something had to change. Ex-Chargers DC John Pagano is taking over.
Tue, Nov 21, 2017 04:46:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Raiders hired Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator.
It's a flashy hire for new Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, who spent time in the same linebacker group as Norton on the Cowboys in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Norton Jr. spent the last five years coaching linebackers on Pete Carroll's Seahawks staff. He was passed over for Seattle's defensive coordinator vacancy in favor of DBs coach Kris Richard.
Fri, Feb 6, 2015 02:57:00 PM
Source:
Vic Tafur on Twitter
Ken Norton rejoins Seahawks as D-Coordinator
Jan 15 - 5:35 PM
49ers hire Ken Norton as assistant head coach
Jan 8 - 6:11 PM
Raiders can defensive coordinator Ken Norton
Tue, Nov 21, 2017 04:46:00 PM
Raiders hire Ken Norton Jr. to coordinate DEF
Fri, Feb 6, 2015 02:57:00 PM
More Ken Norton Jr. Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Brown
PIT
(5409)
2
R. Burkhead
NE
(4975)
3
D. Murray
TEN
(4608)
4
C. Hogan
NE
(4134)
5
J. White
NE
(3667)
6
J. Jones
ATL
(3485)
7
L. Bell
PIT
(3367)
8
M. Gillislee
NE
(3286)
9
S. Bradford
MIN
(3282)
10
J. Edelman
NE
(3166)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Austin Davis
RB
1
Mike Davis
2
J.D. McKissic
3
Eddie Lacy
4
Thomas Rawls
GLB
1
Mike Davis
2
Eddie Lacy
3RB
1
J.D. McKissic
2
Mike Davis
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Tanner McEvoy
3
Amara Darboh
WR2
1
Paul Richardson
2
Tyler Lockett
3
David Moore
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
Matt Tobin
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
2
Jordan Roos
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
RG
1
Ethan Pocic
RT
1
Germain Ifedi
2
Isaiah Battle
K
1
Blair Walsh
2
Jason Myers
Headlines
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 15
Raymond Summerlin looks into every coaching rumor and runs down the organizational structure of every team in the AFC.
More NFL Columns
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 15
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 15
»
Dose: Divisional Round Recap
Jan 15
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 14
»
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 14
»
Weather: Divisional Forecasts
Jan 13
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Jan 12
»
Dose: Norv is Back
Jan 12
NFL Headlines
»
Titans will interview Rams OC LaFleur for HC
»
Ken Norton rejoins Seahawks as D-Coordinator
»
Todd Haley could be on the outs in Pittsburgh
»
Titans to interview Panthers DC Wilks for HC
»
Report: Reich a candidate for Titans HC job
»
Report: Eberflus will serve as McDaniels' DC
»
Report: McDaniels expected to pick Colts
»
Report: Pat Shurmur Giants' 'top choice'
»
Martavis Bryant wants to remain with Steelers
»
Report: Titans to interview Texans DC Vrabel
»
Mike Mularkey could resurface as Browns OC
»
Report: McDaniels prefers Titans over Colts
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved