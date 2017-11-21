Ken Norton Jr. | Linebacker Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (51) / 9/29/1966 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Seahawks hired Ken Norton as defensive coordinator. Norton coached the Seahawks' linebackers from 2010-2014 and is a "comfortable" hire, reuniting with Pete Carroll. He signed a deal on January 8 to work as the 49ers' assistant head coach/linebackers, but Norton can break that contract for a higher-up position. Norton coordinated abominable defenses in Oakland the past two years. After his firing this past season, the Raiders' defense played better down the stretch under John Pagano. Both of Seattle's coordinator hires -- including OC Brian Schottenheimer -- have been thoroughly uninspiring. Source: Alex Rozier on Twitter

49ers hired ex-Raiders DC Ken Norton Jr. as assistant head coach. He'll focus on coaching inside linebackers where the Niners have 2017 first-rounder Reuben Foster looking to stay healthy and become one of the best at his position. Norton is a longtime Pete Carroll assistant who coached with Carroll at both USC and in Seattle as a linebackers coach. His tenure in Oakland as defensive coordinator lasted 2.5 seasons before he was fired in November.

Raiders fired DC Ken Norton Jr. In many ways, Norton is the scapegoat for an underachieving team, but his firing is also completely justifiable. The Raiders have a league-low six takeaways, including an historic zero interceptions. No team has ever gone this late in the year without picking off a pass. Despite having reigning Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack up front, the Raiders are tied with the Giants for the fewest sacks (14). Opposing passers are posting a 113.3 QB rating when they face the Raiders. Something had to change. Ex-Chargers DC John Pagano is taking over. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter