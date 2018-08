Minnesota has dealt with several injuries in the trenches during camp. Trading for Jones at least ensures an experienced body at center if starter Pat Elflein (ankle, shoulder) isn't available in Week 1. Jones also brings a utility factor to the Vikings as he's started 12 games at center and two at left guard in his career. Jon Halapio was entrenched as the Giants' starting center since OTAs and had outperformed Jones in camp every step of the way. Jon Greco will now takeover as the Halapio's backup for New York.

Jones is coming off a decent season in pass protection, but PFF rated him one of the league's worst run-blocking centers. Halapio is more of a power pig in the middle but lacks NFL experience. The Giants have a chance to field a solid left side with LT Nate Solder and LG Will Hernandez, but their center, right guard, and right tackle positions are all open to competition.