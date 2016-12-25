Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Dennis Pitta
(TE)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Stephen Houston
(RB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Terrance West
(RB)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Dustin Vaughan
(QB)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Breshad Perriman | Wide Receiver | #18
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 9/10/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 215
College:
UCF
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (26) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
5/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $8.705 million contract. The deal contains $7.09 million guaranteed, including a $4.59 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,226,394, 2018: $972,606 (+ $649,485 roster bonus), 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens coach John Harbaugh believes Breshad Perriman can be a "top-flight receiver."
"He’s talented, he’s tough, he works hard. And he’s really fast," Harbaugh said. "I’m looking forward to seeing how he does." The Ravens will need to add some receiver help this offseason regardless, but Perriman becoming the guy they thought they were drafting in the first round in 2015 would be a big boost. Last year's fourth-rounder Chris Moore also could play a bigger role moving forward.
Mar 2 - 9:10 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens coach John Harbaugh hopes Breshad Perriman can become a true No. 1 receiver.
He'll have that opportunity next year with Steve Smith retiring and Kamar Aiken headed for free agency. "To me, there are signs that's possible," said Harbaugh. "But he's got a lot of work to do." Perriman tallied 33 catches for 499 yards and three touchdowns this season after missing his rookie campaign due to recurring knee issues. His role should increase in year three, but how much remains to be seen.
Jan 3 - 12:06 PM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Breshad Perriman caught 4-of-7 targets for 62 yards in the Ravens' Week 17 loss to the Bengals.
He got tackled a yard short of the goal line at the end of a 39-yard reception, setting up Kenneth Dixon's one-yard touchdown run. Perriman flashed playmaking ability as an NFL sophomore, but he was too often not on the same page as Joe Flacco. Still, the Ravens should maintain high hopes for their 2015 first-round pick. Perriman should be given every opportunity to make a third-year leap and offers some sleeper potential for 2017.
Jan 1 - 4:23 PM
Breshad Perriman caught 3-of-5 targets for 32 yards in the Ravens' Week 16 loss to the Steelers.
Perriman was a little more involved than usual, and he would have had a touchdown early in the game if Joe Flacco had thrown a better ball in the end zone. He also came back from a hit which likely should have been a flag to convert a third-and-10 on the very next play. With Steve Smith likely playing his final game next week, Perriman should play a big role in the offense next season. He is a strong hold in Dynasty formats.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:35:00 PM
Harbaugh: Perriman can be 'top-flight' WR
Mar 2 - 9:10 AM
Harbaugh hoping Perriman can be a true No. 1
Jan 3 - 12:06 PM
Perriman goes 4-62 against Bengals
Jan 1 - 4:23 PM
Breshad Perriman catches 3 passes in loss
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:35:00 PM
More Breshad Perriman Player News
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
16
33
499
31.2
15.1
0
3
1
2
.1
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
16
33
499
31.2
15.1
0
3
1
2
.1
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
BUF
1
35
35.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CLE
2
32
16.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@JAC
2
22
11.0
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
OAK
3
24
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
WAS
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NYG
3
48
16.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@NYJ
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
3
33
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
3
64
21.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
1
14
14.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
2
59
29.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
@NE
3
52
17.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@PIT
3
32
10.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
4
62
15.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3
Buck Allen
4
Lorenzo Taliaferro
5
Stephen Houston
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3RB
1
Kenneth Dixon
2
Terrance West
WR1
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
3
Vince Mayle
4
Chris Matthews
5
Kenny Bell
WR2
1
Breshad Perriman
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Kaelin Clay
WR3
1
Chris Moore
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun believes retaining Ben Watson (Achilles') and Dennis Pitta "could be an either/or situation" for the Ravens.
The Ravens currently have six tight ends on the roster and need cap space, but their "depth" at the position consists of injury-riddled and underwhelming talent, which makes moving on from both veterans difficult. Cutting Pitta would earn Baltimore slightly more room ($3.3 million vs. $3 million), but Watson is older and coming off an Achilles' tear. Unless Pitta is willing to take another pay cut, this will be a tough decision.
Feb 9
3
Crockett Gillmore
4
Maxx Williams
5
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Ryan Jensen
3
Jarrod Pughsley
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
John Urschel
3
Matt Skura
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
2
Jarell Broxton
Out of FB
Jan 1
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
K
1
Justin Tucker
