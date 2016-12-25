Breshad Perriman | Wide Receiver | #18

Sidelined

Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun believes retaining Ben Watson (Achilles') and Dennis Pitta "could be an either/or situation" for the Ravens.

The Ravens currently have six tight ends on the roster and need cap space, but their "depth" at the position consists of injury-riddled and underwhelming talent, which makes moving on from both veterans difficult. Cutting Pitta would earn Baltimore slightly more room ($3.3 million vs. $3 million), but Watson is older and coming off an Achilles' tear. Unless Pitta is willing to take another pay cut, this will be a tough decision.