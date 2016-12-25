Player Page

Breshad Perriman | Wide Receiver | #18

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/10/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
College: UCF
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (26) / BAL
Ravens coach John Harbaugh believes Breshad Perriman can be a "top-flight receiver."
"He’s talented, he’s tough, he works hard. And he’s really fast," Harbaugh said. "I’m looking forward to seeing how he does." The Ravens will need to add some receiver help this offseason regardless, but Perriman becoming the guy they thought they were drafting in the first round in 2015 would be a big boost. Last year's fourth-rounder Chris Moore also could play a bigger role moving forward. Mar 2 - 9:10 AM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL163349931.215.10312.12.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL163349931.215.10312.12.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF13535.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@CLE23216.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@JAC22211.00122.0000000
4Oct 2OAK3248.0000.0000000
5Oct 9WAS2115.5000.0000000
6Oct 16@NYG34816.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@NYJ11111.0000.0000000
9Nov 6PIT33311.0000.0000000
10Nov 10CLE36421.3100.0000000
11Nov 20@DAL00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27CIN11414.0100.0000000
13Dec 4MIA25929.5100.0000000
14Dec 12@NE35217.3000.0000000
15Dec 18PHI00.0000.0000000
16Dec 25@PIT33210.7000.0000000
17Jan 1@CIN46215.5000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3Buck Allen
4Lorenzo Taliaferro
5Stephen Houston
GLB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3RB1Kenneth Dixon
2Terrance West
WR11Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
3Vince Mayle
4Chris Matthews
5Kenny Bell
WR21Breshad Perriman
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Kaelin Clay
WR31Chris Moore
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Ben Watson
3Crockett Gillmore
4Maxx Williams
5Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Ryan Jensen
3Jarrod Pughsley
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2John Urschel
3Matt Skura
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Jarell Broxton
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
K1Justin Tucker
 

 