Duke Johnson | Running Back | #29

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Duke Johnson is the "leading candidate" to replace Andrew Hawkins as the Browns' primary slot receiver.

Johnson was surprisingly profiled in Cabot's preview of the team's wide receivers. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the more polished receiving backs in football, topping 500 yards receiving in each of his two seasons. Cabot believes he has a "good chance" of taking over the Hawkins role and it stands to reason that his receiving output would increase under those conditions. Johnson hasn't been used much in the running game anyway, logging a mere 177 carries since arriving as a third-round pick in 2015.