Duke Johnson | Running Back | #29

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/23/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 210
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (77) / CLE
According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Duke Johnson is the "leading candidate" to replace Andrew Hawkins as the Browns' primary slot receiver.
Johnson was surprisingly profiled in Cabot's preview of the team's wide receivers. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the more polished receiving backs in football, topping 500 yards receiving in each of his two seasons. Cabot believes he has a "good chance" of taking over the Hawkins role and it stands to reason that his receiving output would increase under those conditions. Johnson hasn't been used much in the running game anyway, logging a mere 177 carries since arriving as a third-round pick in 2015. Jul 23 - 10:47 AM
Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015CLE1610437923.73.6006153433.48.802052000
2016CLE167335822.44.9015351432.19.70011901120
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@PHI3227.303289.3000000
2Sep 18BAL3124.0044411.00019000
3Sep 25@MIA10696.905122.4000000
4Oct 2@WAS8455.606315.20100180
5Oct 9NE41.3022110.50000200
6Oct 16@TEN4184.5145614.0000060
7Oct 23@CIN6152.504184.5000030
8Oct 30NYJ4297.3068714.50000280
9Nov 6DAL5306.002168.0000020
10Nov 10@BAL263.003258.30000-20
11Nov 20PIT2105.0034615.30000320
12Nov 27NYG5142.803268.7000050
14Dec 11CIN4246.0012121.0000000
15Dec 18@BUF5316.2056212.4000000
16Dec 24LAC7284.0022110.5000000
17Jan 1@PIT144.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cody Kessler
2DeShone Kizer
3Brock Osweiler
4Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3George Atkinson III
4Matt Dayes
5Terrence Magee
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
FB1Dan Vitale
WR11Kenny Britt
2Ricardo Louis
3Mario Alford
4Jordan Leslie
5Richard Mullaney
WR21Corey Coleman
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
4Rannell Hall
5Josh Boyce
WR31Ricardo Louis
TE1David Njoku
2Seth DeValve
3Randall Telfer
4J.P. Holtz
5Taylor McNamara
LT1Joe Thomas
2Matt McCants
LG1Joel Bitonio
2Spencer Drango
3Anthony Fabiano
C1J.C. Tretter
2Gabe Ikard
3Austin Reiter
4Marcus Martin
RG1Kevin Zeitler
2John Greco
3Zach Sterup
4Chris Barker
RT1Shon Coleman
2Cameron Erving
3Roderick Johnson
K1Zane Gonzalez
2Cody Parkey
 

 