Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hawks claim Nicolas Brussino off waivers
Knicks unwilling to trade Porzingis for Kyrie
Kyrie Watch Possibilities: NY, SA, MIA, MIN
Woj: Pau Gasol re-signs with the Spurs
ESPN: Kyrie Irving asked Cavs to trade him
ESPN: Rose, Lakers meet for about 3 hours
Report: Lakers have interest in Ian Clark
Lakers to meet w/ Derrick Rose Thursday
Troy Williams agrees to 3-year deal w/ HOU
Derrick Rose in 'serious talks' w/ Cavaliers
Wolves, Wiggins working on 5-year extension
Lillard: A 'real possibility' Melo joins POR
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mario Alford
(WR)
Matt Dayes
(RB)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Jordan Leslie
(WR)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
George Atkinson III
(RB)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
J.P. Holtz
(TE)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Cody Parkey
(K)
Josh Boyce
(WR)
Zane Gonzalez
(K)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Terrence Magee
(RB)
Jordan Payton
(WR)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
Taylor McNamara
(TE)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Rannell Hall
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
Richard Mullaney
(WR)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
David Njoku
(TE)
James Wright
(WR)
Duke Johnson | Running Back | #29
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 9/23/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 210
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 3 (77) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/16/2015: Signed a four-year, $3.105 million contract. The deal included a $710,092 signing bonus. 2017: $642,000 (+ $10,000 workout bonus), 2018: $742,000 (+ $10,000 workout bonus), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Duke Johnson is the "leading candidate" to replace Andrew Hawkins as the Browns' primary slot receiver.
Johnson was surprisingly profiled in Cabot's preview of the team's wide receivers. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the more polished receiving backs in football, topping 500 yards receiving in each of his two seasons. Cabot believes he has a "good chance" of taking over the Hawkins role and it stands to reason that his receiving output would increase under those conditions. Johnson hasn't been used much in the running game anyway, logging a mere 177 carries since arriving as a third-round pick in 2015.
Jul 23 - 10:47 AM
Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer
Duke Johnson rushed one time for four yards in the Browns' Week 17 loss to the Steelers.
Johnson ends his sophomore year with 73 carries for 358 yards and one touchdown a year after posting a 104-379-0 rushing line. He added 53 catches for 514 scoreless yards as a receiver. Johnson has shown no nose for the end zone through two seasons. His value comes on racking up catches in PPR formats, but the ceiling proved low there. Johnson will enter 2017 as an RB4.
Jan 1 - 7:12 PM
Duke Johnson (ankle) is active for Week 17 against the Steelers.
CB Joe Haden is also active after both he and Johnson were listed as questionable. Inactive for the Browns are QB Kevin Hogan, QB Josh McCown, CB Trey Caldwell, RB Darius Jackson, OLB Cam Johnson, C Gabe Ikard, and DE Stephen Paea.
Jan 1 - 11:47 AM
Duke Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Week 17 against the Steelers.
Johnson remains a non-factor in normal-sized and daily fantasy leagues.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 11:54:00 AM
Browns view Duke Johnson as slot receiver?
Jul 23 - 10:47 AM
Duke Johnson gets one touch in Week 17
Jan 1 - 7:12 PM
Duke Johnson officially active for Week 17
Jan 1 - 11:47 AM
Duke Johnson listed questionable
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 11:54:00 AM
More Duke Johnson Player News
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
CLE
16
104
379
23.7
3.6
0
0
61
534
33.4
8.8
0
2
0
52
0
0
0
2016
CLE
16
73
358
22.4
4.9
0
1
53
514
32.1
9.7
0
0
1
19
0
112
0
Duke Johnson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Duke Johnson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Duke Johnson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Duke Johnson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@PHI
3
22
7.3
0
3
28
9.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
BAL
3
12
4.0
0
4
44
11.0
0
0
19
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@MIA
10
69
6.9
0
5
12
2.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@WAS
8
45
5.6
0
6
31
5.2
0
1
0
0
18
0
5
Oct 9
NE
4
1
.3
0
2
21
10.5
0
0
0
0
20
0
6
Oct 16
@TEN
4
18
4.5
1
4
56
14.0
0
0
0
0
6
0
7
Oct 23
@CIN
6
15
2.5
0
4
18
4.5
0
0
0
0
3
0
8
Oct 30
NYJ
4
29
7.3
0
6
87
14.5
0
0
0
0
28
0
9
Nov 6
DAL
5
30
6.0
0
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
10
Nov 10
@BAL
2
6
3.0
0
3
25
8.3
0
0
0
0
-2
0
11
Nov 20
PIT
2
10
5.0
0
3
46
15.3
0
0
0
0
32
0
12
Nov 27
NYG
5
14
2.8
0
3
26
8.7
0
0
0
0
5
0
14
Dec 11
CIN
4
24
6.0
0
1
21
21.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BUF
5
31
6.2
0
5
62
12.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
LAC
7
28
4.0
0
2
21
10.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PIT
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cody Kessler
2
DeShone Kizer
3
Brock Osweiler
4
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
George Atkinson III
4
Matt Dayes
5
Terrence Magee
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
FB
1
Dan Vitale
WR1
1
Kenny Britt
2
Ricardo Louis
3
Mario Alford
4
Jordan Leslie
5
Richard Mullaney
WR2
1
Corey Coleman
Sidelined
Browns WRs coach Al Saunders was "disappointed" by Corey Coleman's (hamstring, side) missed time during the offseason program.
"I'm disappointed for him that he can't continue to grow in the fundamentals and skills at his position," were Saunders' exact words, hinting Coleman was falling behind. "He missed a significant amount of time last training camp (with a hamstring). He missed significant amount of time during the season and his growth and development, he was having a terrific OTA session and then he got hurt." The Browns are clearly ready for Coleman to get off the training table. Coleman's hamstring has been an issue going back to his freshman year at Baylor. Coleman has a ton of upside, but is a dice-roll WR4 in re-draft leagues.
Jun 29
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
4
Rannell Hall
5
Josh Boyce
WR3
1
Ricardo Louis
TE
1
David Njoku
2
Seth DeValve
3
Randall Telfer
4
J.P. Holtz
5
Taylor McNamara
LT
1
Joe Thomas
2
Matt McCants
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
Sidelined
Browns LG Joel Bitonio (Lisfranc) is taking part in individual work at minicamp.
It's the first time Bitonio has done so this offseason. The Browns are "hopeful" Bitonio will be ready for Week 1. He figures be eased into camp, but barring a setback, Bitonio should be ready for the opener. The Browns had to have made that calculation when they gave Bitonio a six-year, $51.237 deal at the start of the new league year.
Jun 13
2
Spencer Drango
3
Anthony Fabiano
C
1
J.C. Tretter
2
Gabe Ikard
3
Austin Reiter
Sidelined
Browns placed C Austin Reiter on injured reserve with a torn left ACL, ending his season.
A 2015 seventh-round pick of the Redskins, Reiter made his first career appearance Sunday, starting against the Redskins. With first-rounder Cameron Erving still week to week with a bruised lung, the Browns could be down to option three at the pivot in Week 5.
Oct 3
4
Marcus Martin
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
2
John Greco
Sidelined
Browns OL John Greco (foot) is questionable for training camp.
Greco missed the offseason recovering from Lisfranc surgery. He's unlikely to be cleared for training camp and isn't a lock to be ready for Week 1. ESPN Cleveland believes the "odds are stacked against" Greco making the final roster.
Jun 30
3
Zach Sterup
4
Chris Barker
RT
1
Shon Coleman
2
Cameron Erving
3
Roderick Johnson
K
1
Zane Gonzalez
2
Cody Parkey
