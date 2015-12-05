Player Page

Tevin Coleman | Running Back | #26

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/16/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210
College: Indiana
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (73) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Tevin Coleman was helped off the field in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 51 against the Patriots.
Coleman appeared to suffer a left ankle injury and was taken to the locker room for X-rays. Before exiting, Coleman rushed seven times for 29 yards and caught a six-yard touchdown pass. Feb 5 - 9:39 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016ATL1311852040.04.4083142132.413.61300000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015ATL128739232.74.5112141.27.00030000
2016ATL1311852040.04.4083142132.413.61300000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11TB8222.8059519.0000000
2Sep 18@OAK12463.8122512.5000000
3Sep 26@NO12423.5334715.7000000
4Oct 2CAR8192.403144.7000000
5Oct 9@DEN6315.20413233.0100000
6Oct 16@SEA5102.00177.0000000
7Oct 23SD8648.0111010.0000000
12Nov 27ARZ891.11242.0000000
13Dec 4KC12494.1000.0000000
14Dec 11@LAR8364.512199.5100000
15Dec 18SF14584.10284.0000000
16Dec 24@CAR99010.0134515.0000000
17Jan 1NO8445.503155.0100000
 

 