Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Bryant
(K)
Devin Fuller
(WR)
Mike Meyer
(K)
Matt Schaub
(QB)
Brian Vogler
(TE)
Tevin Coleman
(RB)
Taylor Gabriel
(WR)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Jacob Tamme
(TE)
Terron Ward
(RB)
Anthony Dable
(WR)
Justin Hardy
(WR)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
D.J. Tialavea
(TE)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Austin Hooper
(TE)
Matt Ryan
(QB)
Levine Toilolo
(TE)
Nick Williams
(WR)
Devonta Freeman
(RB)
Julio Jones
(WR)
Mohamed Sanu
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tevin Coleman | Running Back | #26
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/16/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 210
College:
Indiana
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 3 (73) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $3.219 million contract. The deal included a $745,244 signing bonus. 2017: $680,000, 2018: $791,268, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tevin Coleman was helped off the field in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 51 against the Patriots.
Coleman appeared to suffer a left ankle injury and was taken to the locker room for X-rays. Before exiting, Coleman rushed seven times for 29 yards and caught a six-yard touchdown pass.
Feb 5 - 9:39 PM
Tevin Coleman rushed 11 times for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' NFC Championship Game victory over the Packers, adding three catches for 35 additional yards.
It was business as usual in the Falcons' backfield, with Coleman operating as the 1B to Devonta Freeman's 1A. Coleman's big-play ability will be a potential X-factor in a Super Bowl 51 matchup with either New England or Pittsburgh.
Jan 22 - 6:48 PM
Tevin Coleman rushed 11 times for 57 yards in the Falcons' Divisional Round win over the Seahawks, adding three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.
Coleman did his thing against the 'Hawks, averaging 5.2 yards per carry as Atlanta advanced to the NFC Championship Game. The huge-play threat will enter next Sunday's title tilt with 12 touchdowns in 14 games this season. The owner of a surprisingly high floor in DFS, Coleman offers plenty of ceiling.
Jan 14 - 8:39 PM
Tevin Coleman rushed eight times for 44 yards and caught 3-of-4 targets for 15 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons' Week 17 win over the Saints.
Coleman scored the Falcons' first touchdown, capping off the first drive with a seven-yard touchdown grab. He's now scored four touchdowns over the past four games and heads into the playoffs as one of the biggest game-breakers on any offense. Coleman can score from anywhere on the field. Devonta Freeman has been getting the higher floor for touches, but both backs are must-starts in fantasy each week. The Falcons clinched a first-round bye.
Jan 1 - 8:57 PM
Tevin Coleman helped off with ankle injury
Feb 5 - 9:39 PM
Tevin Coleman totals 64 yards in NFCCG
Jan 22 - 6:48 PM
Tevin Coleman totals 79 yards, TD vs. 'Hawks
Jan 14 - 8:39 PM
Tevin Coleman scores another TD in victory
Jan 1 - 8:57 PM
More Tevin Coleman Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Falcons Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ATL
13
118
520
40.0
4.4
0
8
31
421
32.4
13.6
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
ATL
12
87
392
32.7
4.5
1
1
2
14
1.2
7.0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2016
ATL
13
118
520
40.0
4.4
0
8
31
421
32.4
13.6
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
TB
8
22
2.8
0
5
95
19.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@OAK
12
46
3.8
1
2
25
12.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 26
@NO
12
42
3.5
3
3
47
15.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CAR
8
19
2.4
0
3
14
4.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DEN
6
31
5.2
0
4
132
33.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@SEA
5
10
2.0
0
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
SD
8
64
8.0
1
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
ARZ
8
9
1.1
1
2
4
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
KC
12
49
4.1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@LAR
8
36
4.5
1
2
19
9.5
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
SF
14
58
4.1
0
2
8
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CAR
9
90
10.0
1
3
45
15.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NO
8
44
5.5
0
3
15
5.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3
Terron Ward
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
WR1
1
Julio Jones
2
Taylor Gabriel
3
Devin Fuller
4
Anthony Dable
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Justin Hardy
3
Nick Williams
WR3
1
Taylor Gabriel
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Josh Perkins
3
D.J. Tialavea
4
Brian Vogler
LT
1
Jake Matthews
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Wes Schweitzer
C
1
Alex Mack
2
Trevor Robinson
RG
1
Ben Garland
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
K
1
Matt Bryant
2
Mike Meyer
