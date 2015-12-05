Tevin Coleman | Running Back | #26 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (23) / 4/16/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 210 College: Indiana Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (73) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $3.219 million contract. The deal included a $745,244 signing bonus. 2017: $680,000, 2018: $791,268, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tevin Coleman was helped off the field in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 51 against the Patriots. Coleman appeared to suffer a left ankle injury and was taken to the locker room for X-rays. Before exiting, Coleman rushed seven times for 29 yards and caught a six-yard touchdown pass.

Tevin Coleman rushed 11 times for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' NFC Championship Game victory over the Packers, adding three catches for 35 additional yards. It was business as usual in the Falcons' backfield, with Coleman operating as the 1B to Devonta Freeman's 1A. Coleman's big-play ability will be a potential X-factor in a Super Bowl 51 matchup with either New England or Pittsburgh.

Tevin Coleman rushed 11 times for 57 yards in the Falcons' Divisional Round win over the Seahawks, adding three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown. Coleman did his thing against the 'Hawks, averaging 5.2 yards per carry as Atlanta advanced to the NFC Championship Game. The huge-play threat will enter next Sunday's title tilt with 12 touchdowns in 14 games this season. The owner of a surprisingly high floor in DFS, Coleman offers plenty of ceiling.