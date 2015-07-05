Player Page

Nelson Agholor | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/24/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 198
College: USC
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (20) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Eagles third-year WR Nelson Agholor spent spring practices playing slot receiver.
Agholor was merely filling in for Jordan Matthews (knee tendinitis), but played well enough to turn coach Doug Pederson's head. "I'll tell you, he's been explosive in there," Pederson said of Agholor. "He's made some big plays in there for us this spring." If Agholor keeps it up in training camp, it's fair to wonder if he could cut into Matthews' regular season snaps. Jun 15 - 3:24 PM
Source: Philly Voice
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015PHI132328321.812.30100.0.00010000
2016PHI153636524.310.102514.92.800092000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE45714.3100.0000000
2Sep 19@CHI44210.5000.0000000
3Sep 25PIT3217.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@DET22713.50155.0000000
6Oct 16@WAS33411.3000.0000000
7Oct 23MIN2105.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@DAL3258.3000.0000000
9Nov 6@NYG44110.3000.0000000
10Nov 13ATL273.5000.0000000
11Nov 20@SEA00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@CIN4235.80144.0000000
14Dec 11WAS22211.0000.00027000
15Dec 18@BAL199.00111.00027000
16Dec 22NYG24723.51155.00038000
17Jan 1DAL00.001-1-1.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Matt McGloin
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2Darren Sproles
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
5Ryan Mathews
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2Darren Sproles
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Torrey Smith
3Mack Hollins
4Bryce Treggs
5Byron Marshall
WR21Jordan Matthews
2Nelson Agholor
3Dorial Green-Beckham
4Paul Turner
5Shelton Gibson
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
4Anthony Denham
LT1Jason Peters
2Matt Tobin
3Dillon Gordon
LG1Isaac Seumalo
2Allen Barbre
3Josh Andrews
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
3Aaron Neary
4Tyler Orlosky
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
3Darrell Greene
4Dallas Thomas
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3Taylor Hart
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 