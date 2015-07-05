Nelson Agholor | Wide Receiver | #13 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (24) / 5/24/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 198 College: USC Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (20) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 5/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $9.377 million contract. The deal contains $8.8 million, including a $5.079 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,287,488, 2018: $1,713,732, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Eagles third-year WR Nelson Agholor spent spring practices playing slot receiver. Agholor was merely filling in for Jordan Matthews (knee tendinitis), but played well enough to turn coach Doug Pederson's head. "I'll tell you, he's been explosive in there," Pederson said of Agholor. "He's made some big plays in there for us this spring." If Agholor keeps it up in training camp, it's fair to wonder if he could cut into Matthews' regular season snaps. Source: Philly Voice

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has seen improvement from Nelson Agholor this offseason. "As I've said all along, competition, man, sharpens you," said Pederson. "And that's what I've seen from Nelson. He's done a great job already this spring." Agholor has been a bust since arriving as a first-round pick in 2015. He seems to be making strides, but it may be too little too late as Agholor will take a backseat to newcomers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. Source: ESPN.com

Coach Doug Pederson said Nelson Agholor could take on a bigger special teams role in 2017. Agholor has mentioned the possibility of returning kicks. Following the additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith to go with slot man Jordan Matthews, Agholor's role on offense has evaporated. He's no higher than the No. 4 wideout at the moment and could even be a trade candidate on draft weekend. Dynasty owners have no choice but to sit tight with Agholor's stock at zero. Source: Zach Berman on Twitter