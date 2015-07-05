Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Anthony Denham
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Billy Brown
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Greg Ward Jr.
(WR)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
David Watford
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Nelson Agholor | Wide Receiver | #13
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/24/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 198
College:
USC
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (20) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $9.377 million contract. The deal contains $8.8 million, including a $5.079 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,287,488, 2018: $1,713,732, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eagles third-year WR Nelson Agholor spent spring practices playing slot receiver.
Agholor was merely filling in for Jordan Matthews (knee tendinitis), but played well enough to turn coach Doug Pederson's head. "I'll tell you, he's been explosive in there," Pederson said of Agholor. "He's made some big plays in there for us this spring." If Agholor keeps it up in training camp, it's fair to wonder if he could cut into Matthews' regular season snaps.
Jun 15 - 3:24 PM
Source:
Philly Voice
Eagles coach Doug Pederson has seen improvement from Nelson Agholor this offseason.
"As I've said all along, competition, man, sharpens you," said Pederson. "And that's what I've seen from Nelson. He's done a great job already this spring." Agholor has been a bust since arriving as a first-round pick in 2015. He seems to be making strides, but it may be too little too late as Agholor will take a backseat to newcomers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.
May 26 - 3:59 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Coach Doug Pederson said Nelson Agholor could take on a bigger special teams role in 2017.
Agholor has mentioned the possibility of returning kicks. Following the additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith to go with slot man Jordan Matthews, Agholor's role on offense has evaporated. He's no higher than the No. 4 wideout at the moment and could even be a trade candidate on draft weekend. Dynasty owners have no choice but to sit tight with Agholor's stock at zero.
Mar 29 - 11:01 AM
Source:
Zach Berman on Twitter
Nelson Agholor is focused on improving his mental approach in 2017.
Agholor had well-documented confidence issues in 2016, reportedly seeing a sports psychologist and getting a Week 12 benching to clear his head. "It’s something that I should have just allowed to flow," Agholor said of his campaign. "I think too many times in the season, when I was in those moments, I was trying to be the controller of things. And I’m not. ... I’m just a player, and this is a reaction game." Agholor has shown very little in two NFL seasons. Despite what seems to be the right focus, it's unlikely the light flips on in 2017.
Jan 12 - 1:58 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Agholor shined as slot WR at OTAs/minicamp
Jun 15 - 3:24 PM
Competition has 'sharpened' Nelson Agholor
May 26 - 3:59 PM
Agholor likely to play more special teams
Mar 29 - 11:01 AM
Agholor wants to improve mental approach
Jan 12 - 1:58 PM
More Nelson Agholor Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
PHI
13
23
283
21.8
12.3
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
PHI
15
36
365
24.3
10.1
0
2
5
14
.9
2.8
0
0
0
92
0
0
0
Nelson Agholor's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Nelson Agholor's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Nelson Agholor's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Nelson Agholor's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CLE
4
57
14.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 19
@CHI
4
42
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
PIT
3
21
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DET
2
27
13.5
0
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@WAS
3
34
11.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
MIN
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DAL
3
25
8.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@NYG
4
41
10.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
ATL
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CIN
4
23
5.8
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
WAS
2
22
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
27
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BAL
1
9
9.0
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
27
0
0
0
16
Dec 22
NYG
2
47
23.5
1
1
5
5.0
0
0
38
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
DAL
0
0
.0
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
3
Matt McGloin
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Darren Sproles
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Donnel Pumphrey
5
Ryan Mathews
Sidelined
Ryan Mathews (neck surgery) is not participating in mandatory minicamp.
The Eagles said they were being "cautious" with the oft-injured back. Reporter Jeff McLane, like many others, expects Mathews to be released once he is back to full health. Without knowing his health status or what team he will be playing for come Week 1, Mathews is currently off the 2017 fantasy radar.
Jun 13
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Torrey Smith
3
Mack Hollins
4
Bryce Treggs
5
Byron Marshall
WR2
1
Jordan Matthews
Sidelined
Jordan Matthews (knee) expects to be ready for the start of training camp.
The Eagles open camp on July 27. Matthews missed all of minicamp due to knee tendinitis, but the team hasn't expressed much concern with his health.
Jun 15
2
Nelson Agholor
3
Dorial Green-Beckham
4
Paul Turner
5
Shelton Gibson
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
4
Anthony Denham
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Matt Tobin
3
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Isaac Seumalo
2
Allen Barbre
3
Josh Andrews
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
3
Aaron Neary
4
Tyler Orlosky
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
3
Darrell Greene
4
Dallas Thomas
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3
Taylor Hart
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
Headlines
How Rookie QBs Impact Fantasy
Jun 15
Rich Hribar examines the fantasy impact for teams that turn to rookie quarterback play.
More NFL Columns
»
How Rookie QBs Impact Fantasy
Jun 15
»
Bears Fantasy Preview
Jun 14
»
Return of the Maclin
Jun 14
»
Panthers Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
»
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
»
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
»
Done With Decker
Jun 7
»
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
NFL Headlines
»
Agholor shined as slot WR at OTAs/minicamp
»
Bucs make Ali Marpet move to center official
»
Eagles RB Smallwood falling behind Pumphrey?
»
Niners UDFA Breida out-shining Joe Williams?
»
Gase: Pouncey (hip) on a 'really good track'
»
Zimmer: Murray ready around start of camp
»
Tarik Cohen has shined in t-shirts and shorts
»
Ravens to use Jeremy Maclin at slot receiver
»
Report: Browns believe Myles Garrett 'fine'
»
Browns to jump into bidding for Eric Decker?
»
Sammy Watkins took 'most' team reps Wednesday
»
GM promises Bortles will have fewer attempts
