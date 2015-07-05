Jay Ajayi | Running Back | #23

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Browns bring Antonio Gates to life: 8-94-1
Tom Brady hangs three TDs on hapless Jets
Ajayi rumbles for 209 yards, keeps Fins alive
LeGarrette Blount ups touchdown total to 17
Cameron Meredith goes 9-135-1 on 12 targets
Redskins score 4 rush TDs, Fat Rob gets none
Jordy Nelson drops 9/154/2 on the Vikings
Marcus Mariota diagnosed with broken fibula
Crowell scores twice; Browns finally get win
Cousins throws TD, runs for 2 more vs. Bears
Adam Thielen erupts for 12/202/2 in Green Bay
Matt Barkley throws five more INTs vs. Skins
Gasol, Parker and Ginobili to play on Sunday
Julius Randle (personal) expected to play Sun
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
Zach LaVine's 40 points not enough for Wolves
Anthony Davis racks up 23 & 22 w/ four blocks
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
Jared Coreau gets first NHL win on Friday
Bobrovsky helps Jackets win 12th in a row
John Carlson scores two goals in win over TB
Sidney Crosby scores in third straight game
Charlie Coyle picks up 4 pts in win over NYR
Ryan Strome scores 1G, 1A in win over BUF
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
Lawry notches 133 yds in first ODU bowl win
BSU dismisses S Dylan Sumner-Gardner
Joe Mixon apologizes for 2014 assault
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
Gudmundsson makes welcome return from injury
Coutinho plan to return NYE looking unlikely
Middlesbrough forward out with injury
Kirchhoff ruled out for three months
McCarthy set to miss weeks due to injury
James Morrison could miss out with flu
Jonny Evans uncertain for Boxing Day
Oxlade-Chamberlain injury not too severe
Aaron Ramsey could feature on Boxing Day
Welbeck training but still a ways to go
Cathcart likely to continue on the bench
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Jordan Cameron
(TE)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Dominique Jones
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jay Ajayi | Running Back | #23
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/15/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 229
College:
Boise State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 5 (149) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.5 million contract. The deal included a $220,812 signing bonus. Another $196,000 is available through incentives. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jay Ajayi rushed 32 times for 206 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 16 overtime win over the Bills, adding a three-yard reception.
Gassed late, Ajayi was favoring his left shoulder, but it's not an exaggeration to say he nearly singlehandedly kept the Dolphins' season alive. Ajayi was devouring chunk yardage every time he touched the ball, with his 57-yard run in overtime probably the difference in the game. The 200-yard effort was Ajayi's third of the year, and second against the Bills. He'll be on the RB1/2 borderline for next week's must-win game against the Patriots. It's the biggest Dolphins game since arguably 2008.
Dec 24 - 4:52 PM
Jay Ajayi had 19 carries for 51 yards in Week 15 against the Jets.
Ajayi didn't have any running room, getting stuffed behind the line most of the game. His biggest play of the night was an eight-yard run. Ajayi failed to convert two goal-line carries and continued to lose work to Damien Williams in the red-zone. He's been held under 70 yards in four straight weeks. Ajayi gets a matchup with Buffalo in Week 16.
Dec 17 - 11:42 PM
Jay Ajayi rushed 20 times for 48 yards and caught 1-of-3 targets for 15 yards Week 14 against the Cardinals.
It was not an efficient day from Ajayi, but he ran well against a tough defensive front and was just a couple of breaks away from a good fantasy day. Ajayi was able to get open on a wheel route in the first half, but Ryan Tannehill just overthrew him. Tannehill also fumbled a snap at the two-yard line, and Ajayi had a touchdown called back on a hold. Any one of those plays could have changed his fantasy day. Ajayi might struggle to find success again next week against a tough Jets run defense, especially with Tannehill looking likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. He will be an RB2 in that matchup.
Dec 11 - 4:38 PM
Jay Ajayi collected 61 yards on 12 carries and caught six-of-seven targets for 26 yards Sunday in the Dolphins' Week 13 loss to the Ravens.
Ajayi had a strong first half, turning eight carries into 43 yards. The Dolphins stopped running the ball in the second half but Ajayi stayed active by catching five passes after halftime. Ajayi has cooled off over the last month but game script was to blame for his latest disappointment. He’ll be safe to fire up as an RB2 in next week’s home game against Arizona.
Dec 4 - 5:00 PM
Ajayi rumbles for 209 yards, keeps Fins alive
Dec 24 - 4:52 PM
Jay Ajayi held in check against Jets
Dec 17 - 11:42 PM
Jay Ajayi held to 48 yards in Week 14 win
Dec 11 - 4:38 PM
Ajayi tacks on 87 yards in loss to Ravens
Dec 4 - 5:00 PM
More Jay Ajayi Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
13
212
1007
77.5
4.8
3
7
23
128
9.8
5.6
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
MIA
9
49
187
20.8
3.8
0
1
7
90
10.0
12.9
0
0
0
20
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 18
@NE
5
14
2.8
0
4
31
7.8
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CLE
7
28
4.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
@CIN
6
33
5.5
0
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
TEN
13
42
3.2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PIT
25
204
8.2
2
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BUF
28
214
7.6
1
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NYJ
24
111
4.6
1
3
19
6.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@SD
19
79
4.2
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@LAR
16
77
4.8
0
3
7
2.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SF
18
45
2.5
1
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@BAL
12
61
5.1
0
6
26
4.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ARZ
20
48
2.4
0
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYJ
19
51
2.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@BUF
32
206
6.4
1
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NE
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
Sidelined
The Miami Herald reports Ryan Tannehill (knee) is making "every effort" to return this season.
Week 17 is still considered a "major long shot," but has not been officially ruled out. "They haven't told me that we should shut him down yet," coach Adam Gase said. "That's all I know." The Dolphins are clearly holding out hope Tannehill will be ready for a potential playoff game. The odds seem against it, but Tannehill has always been a bit of a physical freak when it comes to his health.
Dec 22
2
Matt Moore
3
T.J. Yates
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
DeVante Parker
Questionable
DeVante Parker caught 1-of-3 targets for 17 yards in Week 15 against the Jets.
Parker wasn't needed in a game Miami attempted 18 passes. He's fallen behind Kenny Stills over the last month. Parker won't be more than a WR4 for Week 16.
Dec 18
WR3
1
DeVante Parker
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
MarQueis Gray
3
Dominique Jones
LT
1
Branden Albert
Questionable
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirms Dolphins LT Branden Albert (wrist, questionable) is expected to play Sunday in Week 13 against the Ravens.
So is Laremy Tunsil (shoulder). Both were absent last week against the Niners. According to Rapoport, Albert is expected to play with a cast on his injured wrist. It's a boost to Jay Ajayi's rushing outlook, though he still has a difficult matchup against Baltimore's front seven.
Dec 4
LG
1
Laremy Tunsil
Questionable
Dolphins LT/LG Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) will return for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
He'll play wearing a harness. Tunsil will man left guard if Branden Albert (wrist) can also return. If not, Tunsil will find himself on the blindside. It's a huge boost for the Dolphins' offense.
Dec 1
2
Kraig Urbik
C
1
Anthony Steen
Sidelined
Dolphins C Anthony Steen suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3.
Steen has started the last three games in place of Mike Pouncey. He's looking at a multi-week absence, but it's not a huge loss given his struggles. Pouncey might not return until Week 5.
Sep 25
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 16's top plays, including a returning Julio Jones.
