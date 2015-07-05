Jay Ajayi | Running Back | #23 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (23) / 6/15/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 229 College: Boise State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (149) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 5/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.5 million contract. The deal included a $220,812 signing bonus. Another $196,000 is available through incentives. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jay Ajayi rushed 32 times for 206 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 16 overtime win over the Bills, adding a three-yard reception. Gassed late, Ajayi was favoring his left shoulder, but it's not an exaggeration to say he nearly singlehandedly kept the Dolphins' season alive. Ajayi was devouring chunk yardage every time he touched the ball, with his 57-yard run in overtime probably the difference in the game. The 200-yard effort was Ajayi's third of the year, and second against the Bills. He'll be on the RB1/2 borderline for next week's must-win game against the Patriots. It's the biggest Dolphins game since arguably 2008.

Jay Ajayi had 19 carries for 51 yards in Week 15 against the Jets. Ajayi didn't have any running room, getting stuffed behind the line most of the game. His biggest play of the night was an eight-yard run. Ajayi failed to convert two goal-line carries and continued to lose work to Damien Williams in the red-zone. He's been held under 70 yards in four straight weeks. Ajayi gets a matchup with Buffalo in Week 16.

Jay Ajayi rushed 20 times for 48 yards and caught 1-of-3 targets for 15 yards Week 14 against the Cardinals. It was not an efficient day from Ajayi, but he ran well against a tough defensive front and was just a couple of breaks away from a good fantasy day. Ajayi was able to get open on a wheel route in the first half, but Ryan Tannehill just overthrew him. Tannehill also fumbled a snap at the two-yard line, and Ajayi had a touchdown called back on a hold. Any one of those plays could have changed his fantasy day. Ajayi might struggle to find success again next week against a tough Jets run defense, especially with Tannehill looking likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. He will be an RB2 in that matchup.