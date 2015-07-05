Player Page

Jay Ajayi | Running Back | #23

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/15/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 229
College: Boise State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (149) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Jay Ajayi rushed 32 times for 206 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 16 overtime win over the Bills, adding a three-yard reception.
Gassed late, Ajayi was favoring his left shoulder, but it's not an exaggeration to say he nearly singlehandedly kept the Dolphins' season alive. Ajayi was devouring chunk yardage every time he touched the ball, with his 57-yard run in overtime probably the difference in the game. The 200-yard effort was Ajayi's third of the year, and second against the Bills. He'll be on the RB1/2 borderline for next week's must-win game against the Patriots. It's the biggest Dolphins game since arguably 2008. Dec 24 - 4:52 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA13212100777.54.837231289.85.60010000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015MIA94918720.83.80179010.012.900020000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 18@NE5142.804317.8010000
3Sep 25CLE7284.0100.0000000
4Sep 29@CIN6335.502136.5000000
5Oct 9TEN13423.2100.0000000
6Oct 16PIT252048.22133.0000000
7Oct 23BUF282147.61122.0000000
9Nov 6NYJ241114.613196.3000000
10Nov 13@SD19794.20111.0000000
11Nov 20@LAR16774.80372.3000000
12Nov 27SF18452.5111111.0000000
13Dec 4@BAL12615.106264.3000000
14Dec 11ARZ20482.4011515.0000000
15Dec 17@NYJ19512.7000.0000000
16Dec 24@BUF322066.41133.0000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3T.J. Yates
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21Kenny Stills
2DeVante Parker
WR31DeVante Parker
TE1Dion Sims
2MarQueis Gray
3Dominique Jones
LT1Branden Albert
LG1Laremy Tunsil
2Kraig Urbik
C1Anthony Steen
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 