Eric Kendricks | Linebacker | #54

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/29/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 232
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (45) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Vikings signed LB Eric Kendricks to a five-year, $50 million extension through 2023.
The deal includes $25 million guaranteed. A second-round pick in 2015, Kendricks was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Kendricks has started 41 games in his first three seasons, averaging over 100 tackles a season with 7.5 total sacks. Even with Kendricks under contract, Minnesota still has a lot of work to do. Stefon Diggs, Anthony Barr, and Danielle Hunter are all entering the final year of their deals. Apr 16 - 12:44 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017MIN1667461131.044.01311000600000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015MIN147320934.0235.8000000100000
2016MIN1570391092.52510.01771101900000
2017MIN1667461131.044.01311000600000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NO3360.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17@PIT3690.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24TB2240.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1DET4151.044.0000000000000
5Oct 9@CHI4150.00.0000000100000
6Oct 15GB64100.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22BAL103130.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@CLE8190.00.0000000200000
10Nov 12@WAS55100.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19LAR1340.00.0000000000000
12Nov 23@DET1120.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@ATL91100.00.0000000100000
14Dec 10@CAR1890.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17CIN3250.00.01311000100000
16Dec 23@GB5380.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31CHI2240.00.0000000000000
 

 