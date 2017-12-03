Eric Kendricks | Linebacker | #54 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (26) / 2/29/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 232 College: UCLA Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (45) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $5.155 million contract. The deal contains $3.114 million guaranteed, including a $2.009 million signing bonus. 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Vikings signed LB Eric Kendricks to a five-year, $50 million extension through 2023. The deal includes $25 million guaranteed. A second-round pick in 2015, Kendricks was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Kendricks has started 41 games in his first three seasons, averaging over 100 tackles a season with 7.5 total sacks. Even with Kendricks under contract, Minnesota still has a lot of work to do. Stefon Diggs, Anthony Barr, and Danielle Hunter are all entering the final year of their deals. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks (hip) is active Week 13 against the Falcons. Kendricks missed some practice time this week, but there never was any real doubt about his status. Minnesota will be without RT Mike Remmers (back), QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, RB Mack Brown, OT Aviante Collins, DE Tashawn Bower, and DT Jaleel Johnson.

Vikings MLB Eric Kendricks (hip) returned to practice Thursday. Kendricks exited Week 10 in the first quarter with a hip injury. He sat out Wednesday, but the Thursday return gives him a shot to play. Audie Cole got more snaps with Kendricks out against the Redskins. Source: Chris Tomasson on Twitter