Eric Kendricks | Linebacker | #54
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/29/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 232
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (45) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $5.155 million contract. The deal contains $3.114 million guaranteed, including a $2.009 million signing bonus. 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Vikings signed LB Eric Kendricks to a five-year, $50 million extension through 2023.
The deal includes $25 million guaranteed. A second-round pick in 2015, Kendricks was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Kendricks has started 41 games in his first three seasons, averaging over 100 tackles a season with 7.5 total sacks. Even with Kendricks under contract, Minnesota still has a lot of work to do. Stefon Diggs, Anthony Barr, and Danielle Hunter are all entering the final year of their deals.
Apr 16 - 12:44 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Vikings LB Eric Kendricks (hip) is active Week 13 against the Falcons.
Kendricks missed some practice time this week, but there never was any real doubt about his status. Minnesota will be without RT Mike Remmers (back), QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, RB Mack Brown, OT Aviante Collins, DE Tashawn Bower, and DT Jaleel Johnson.
Sun, Dec 3, 2017 11:34:00 AM
Vikings MLB Eric Kendricks (hip) returned to practice Thursday.
Kendricks exited Week 10 in the first quarter with a hip injury. He sat out Wednesday, but the Thursday return gives him a shot to play. Audie Cole got more snaps with Kendricks out against the Redskins.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 12:31:00 PM
Source:
Chris Tomasson on Twitter
Vikings MLB Eric Kendricks left Week 10 against the Redskins with a hip injury.
Kendricks went down on a collision with Anthony Barr in the first quarter. He tried to play through the injury, but suffered a setback. Audie Cole replaced Kendricks in base sets.
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 01:37:00 PM
Vikings lock up Kendricks w/5-year, $50M deal
Apr 16 - 12:44 PM
Eric Kendricks (hip) active for Week 13
Sun, Dec 3, 2017 11:34:00 AM
Eric Kendricks returns to practice Thursday
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 12:31:00 PM
Vikings MLB Eric Kendricks suffers hip injury
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 01:37:00 PM
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
MIN
16
67
46
113
1.0
4
4.0
1
31
1
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
MIN
14
73
20
93
4.0
23
5.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIN
15
70
39
109
2.5
25
10.0
1
77
1
1
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
2017
MIN
16
67
46
113
1.0
4
4.0
1
31
1
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NO
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@PIT
3
6
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
TB
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
DET
4
1
5
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CHI
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
GB
6
4
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
BAL
10
3
13
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@CLE
8
1
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@WAS
5
5
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
LAR
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
@DET
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@ATL
9
1
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@CAR
1
8
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
CIN
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
1
31
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 23
@GB
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
CHI
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Everson Griffen
2
Danielle Hunter
3
Brian Robison
4
Stephen Weatherly
5
Tashawn Bower
DT
1
Linval Joseph
2
Sheldon Richardson
3
Jaleel Johnson
4
Caushaud Lyons
5
Dylan Bradley
MLB
1
Eric Kendricks
2
Kentrell Brothers
WLB
1
Ben Gedeon
2
Shaan Washington
3
Reshard Cliett
SLB
1
Anthony Barr
2
Antwione Williams
3
Eric Wilson
CB
1
Xavier Rhodes
2
Trae Waynes
3
Mackensie Alexander
4
Marcus Sherels
5
Horace Richardson
FS
1
Andrew Sendejo
2
Anthony Harris
SS
1
Harrison Smith
2
Jayron Kearse
3
Jack Tocho
P
1
Ryan Quigley
