Cameron Artis-Payne | Running Back | #34

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Broken Bird
Mar 27
Top 10 Prospects: March 26
Mar 26
ST Daily: A Kingery's Ransom
Mar 26
2018 Breakdowns: Shortstops
Mar 25
2018 Breakdowns: 3rd Basemen
Mar 23
All About Steals: AL Edition
Mar 23
Roundtable: Taking Stock
Mar 23
Week Ahead: I Wanna Go Fast
Mar 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blake Parker likely to open at closer for LAA
Zack Greinke outstanding in spring finale
Brent Suter fans seven in final spring tuneup
Sonny Gray whiffs seven over five innings
Devers day-to-day with bruised right knee
Bird (ankle) needs surgery, out 6-8 weeks
Phils cut ties with catcher Cameron Rupp
Steven Wright (knee) lands on 10-day DL
Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) placed on 10-day DL
Red Sox place Pomeranz (forearm) on 10-day DL
Report: D-Backs reach extension with Marte
Dinelson Lamet (elbow) sidelined until May
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 27
NFL Draft Needs: Patriots
Mar 27
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 27
NFL Draft Needs: Bills
Mar 26
NFL Draft Needs: Dolphins
Mar 26
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 24
Silva's Best-Ball TE Tiers
Mar 21
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Mar 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Gase: Ryan Tannehill will be ready for OTAs
Rivera: Artis-Payne will get 'opportunity'
Koetter: Barber our starting RB 'right now'
David Johnson expected to be ready for OTAs
Jordan Reed not expected to take part in OTAs
Beckham (ankle) expected to be ready by Wk 1
Reich says Andrew Luck has resumed throwing
Rams land Ndamukong Suh on 1-year, $14M deal
Kim Jones: Giants 'are not shopping' Beckham
'Hawks listening to Earl Thomas trade offers
Bills GM: Zay Jones' future with us unchanged
Kicker Blair Walsh works out for the Dolphins
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Doctor Trey
Mar 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 24
Mar 26
Daily Dose: Scary Terry
Mar 26
Specialists: Randle's Rebound
Mar 25
Mar. 25 Waiver Wire Pod
Mar 25
The Week Ahead: Week 24
Mar 25
Dose: Simmons is Special
Mar 25
Wired: Hot NBA Pickups Week 24
Mar 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tyler Ulis scores season-high 19 in loss
Alex Len plays 14 minutes, sprains ankle
Wayne Selden scores 23 points on 9-of-14 FGs
Brook Lopez hands out career-high 9 dimes
Nicolas Batum returns for nine points
Ball hits 7-of-8 FGs, nearly triple-doubles
Trey Burke explodes for career-high 42
Markelle Fultz scores 10 w/ 8 dimes in return
Reggie Jackson scores 20 in 28 minutes
Jimmy Butler (knee) will not play on Monday
Lance Thomas starting, Ntilikina to the bench
Danilo Gallinari (hand) doubtful for Tuesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Vegas Golden To-Knight
Mar 27
Penguins the Kings of the PP
Mar 26
Jets clinch Playoff Berth
Mar 26
Waiver Wired: Stepan Up
Mar 25
Daily Dose: Beltline Bonanza
Mar 25
ITC: More Murray
Mar 24
Devils Get Key Win vs Penguins
Mar 24
The Penultimate Week
Mar 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Carey Price gets first win since Feb. 4
Lias Andersson scores in NHL debut
32-save shutout for Reimer over Islanders
Two-goal night from Jack Eichel in win
Two points in NHL debut for Warren Foegele
Panthers sign Henrik Borgstrom to ELC
Chad Johnson will start for BUF on Monday
Connor McDavid claims first star of the week
Sharks agree to ELC with Dylan Gambrell
Filip Chytil will center second line Monday
Holtby back, but Grubauer will start Monday
Keith Kinkaid will start again on Tuesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrap-up: Martinsville Speedway
Mar 26
Weekend Update: Martinsville
Mar 24
Start or Park: STP 500
Mar 23
STP 500 NASCAR DFS Preview
Mar 23
STP 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 21
Fantasy Live: STP 500
Mar 20
Power Ranking After: Auto Club
Mar 19
Wrap-up: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Jimmie Johnson gets disappointing 15th
Brake-check spoils Denny Hamlin’s day
Brad Keselowski fades to 10th in STP 500
Chase Elliott surges late for M’ville 9th
AJ Allmendinger scores another M’ville top-10
Alex Bowman gets 1st HMS top-10 at M’ville
Joey Logano finishes 6th in STP 500
Kevin Harvick rounds out STP 500 top-5
Martin Truex Jr. keeps top-five streak alive
Ryan Blaney finishes third in STP 500
Kyle Busch finishes 2nd—again
Clint Bowyer wins STP 500
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Watson wins the WGC-Match Play
Mar 26
Houston Open Preview
Mar 26
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
Expert Picks: WGC and Corales
Mar 20
WGC-Match Play Preview
Mar 20
McIlroy closing 64; heists API
Mar 19
Corales Championship Preview
Mar 19
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Suri medals at the Houston Open Monday Q
Vaughn Taylor (wrist) continues WD streak
32-seed Kevin Kisner bags runner-up @ Dell MP
2-seed Thomas settles for 4th place at WGC
13-seed Alex Noren wins 3rd-Place Match 5&3
35-seed Bubba Watson wins WGC-Dell Match Play
Andrew Putnam posts career-best T5 @ Corales
Brice Garnett grabs maiden win at the Corales
Paul Dunne plays his way into Houston Open
K. Mitchell grabs career-low finish @ Corales
32-seed Kisner bests 13-seed Noren; 19 holes
35-seed Watson in WGC-MP Finals w/ 3&2 win
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 27
NFL Draft Needs: Patriots
Mar 27
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 27
NFL Draft QB Rankings
Mar 26
NFL Draft Needs: Dolphins
Mar 26
NFL Draft Needs: Bills
Mar 26
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Mar 24
Draft Prospect Comparisons: WR
Mar 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Vita Vea has 8 team visits scheduled
Mayfield goes to Broncos in B/R mock draft
Manziel will throw to Kirk at A&M pro day
Monson: Smith 'perfect' LB for today's NFL
Four-star UGA signing Wilson has torn ACL
Raanan: NYG might be Darnold or bust at QB
Could Josh Rosen be the 4th QB drafted?
Eagles to host TE Herndon on a visit in April
QB Carta-Samuels spurns UCLA, bolts to CSU
Norris hails UGA G Wynn as top-10 prospect
Perkins the front-runner to replace Benkert
Duffey among 4 TTU players facing charges
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 31
Mar 17
Late Fitness Check GW31
Mar 16
Stag's Take - Gameweek 31
Mar 15
Sean's Super Subs - Week 31
Mar 15
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW31
Mar 15
AM's Perfect XI - Week 31
Mar 14
The Bargain Hunter - Week 31
Mar 13
Team News - Week 30
Mar 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Newcastle sweating on the fitness of star man
Worrying signs as WHU winger misses training
Injury won't end Wilshere's World Cup hopes
Courtois withdraws from international duty
Liverpool midfielder struggling with injury
Everton's Gueye could miss weeks
Charlie Austin set for Saints return
Liverpool defender limps off after 10 minutes
Fatigue sends defender back to Chelsea
Palace attackers withdraw from internationals
Benitez fretting over Slimani callup
Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United early
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Anderson
(QB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Graham Gano
(K)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Alex Armah
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Garrett Gilbert
(QB)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Austin Duke
(WR)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Kent Taylor
(TE)
Rasheed Bailey
(WR)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Fred Ross
(WR)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Evan Baylis
(TE)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Cameron Artis-Payne | Running Back | #34
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 6/23/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 215
College:
Auburn
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 5 (174) / CAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/9/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.39 million contract. The deal contains $166,252 fully guaranteed. 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Cameron Artis-Payne will get the "opportunity" to replace Jonathan Stewart.
Carolina has not added any running backs since cutting ties with Stewart, opening up a potentially large role for Artis-Payne. The draft is deep with running back talent, however, and it would be surprising if the Panthers do not select a runner at some point. As it stands now, Artis-Payne is just a best ball flier.
Mar 27 - 8:01 AM
Source:
ESPN
Cameron Artis-Payne rushed seven times for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' Week 10 win over the Dolphins.
Artis-Payne got some work after the game was well out of hand. He broke multiple tackles on an impressive 43-yard run and showed great patience and burst on his touchdown run. CAP is a good third-stringer on a team that is starting to find its groove rushing the ball but doesn't hold any fantasy value.
Tue, Nov 14, 2017 12:21:00 AM
Cameron Artis-Payne rushed four times for eight yards in the Panthers' Week 8 win over the Bucs.
Artis-Payne entered Week 8 with one snap and zero touches. He was only on the field for a handful of plays aside from his carries. Trying to spark their rushing attack, the Panthers gave CAP two goal-line totes, but he was stuffed on both. Jonathan Stewart then came in to finish the job. Perhaps CAP will remain involved going forward, but he doesn't have a realistic path to fantasy value.
Sun, Oct 29, 2017 05:17:00 PM
Panthers declared RB Cameron Artis-Payne, QB Brad Kaaya, CB LaDarius Gunter, OT John Theus, C Greg Van Roten, LB Jeremy Cash and DE Daeshon Hall inactive for Week 2 against the Bills.
CAP will be a weekly healthy scratch as long as the Panthers' backfield stays healthy. He's not worth holding onto in Dynasty leagues.
Sun, Sep 17, 2017 11:39:00 AM
Rivera: Artis-Payne will get 'opportunity'
Mar 27 - 8:01 AM
Cameron Artis-Payne goes 7/68/1 in win on MNF
Tue, Nov 14, 2017 12:21:00 AM
Cameron Artis-Payne gets first carries of '17
Sun, Oct 29, 2017 05:17:00 PM
Cameron Artis-Payne leads CAR inactives
Sun, Sep 17, 2017 11:39:00 AM
More Cameron Artis-Payne Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Suh
LAR
(3617)
2
A. Hurns
DAL
(3606)
3
Z. Jones
BUF
(2649)
4
O. Beckham
NYG
(2639)
5
J. Matthews
FA
(2215)
6
J. Pierre-Paul
TB
(2136)
7
C. Meredith
CHI
(2058)
8
B. Osweiler
MIA
(2041)
9
E. Gaines
CLE
(2030)
10
M. Wallace
PHI
(1964)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CAR
13
18
95
7.3
5.3
0
1
1
2
.2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
CAR
7
45
183
26.1
4.1
0
1
5
58
8.3
11.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CAR
3
36
144
48.0
4.0
0
2
1
11
3.7
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
CAR
13
18
95
7.3
5.3
0
1
1
2
.2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
4
Oct 1
@NE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@DET
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 12
PHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@TB
4
8
2.0
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
ATL
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIA
7
68
9.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@NYJ
1
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
GB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@ATL
5
16
3.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Garrett Gilbert
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
3
Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
FB
1
Alex Armah
WR1
1
Devin Funchess
2
Russell Shepard
3
Damiere Byrd
Sidelined
Panthers tendered ERFAs WR Damiere Byrd, C Tyler Larsen, TE Chris Manhertz and P Michael Palardy.
The Panthers did not extend a tender to OG Dan France, who was also an exclusive rights free agent. Injuries and Kelvin Benjamin's surprise trade to Buffalo forced Byrd into a larger than expected role last season. He really hit his stride late in the season with a pair of touchdowns in Week 15 but finished the year on I.R. with a knee injury. Byrd turned 25 in January.
Mar 9
4
Fred Ross
5
Rasheed Bailey
WR2
1
Torrey Smith
2
Curtis Samuel
Sidelined
Panthers second-year WR Curtis Samuel (ankle) needed surgery to repair both a broken bone and ligament damage following his Week 10 injury.
Samuel caught 15 passes for a measly 115 yards and no touchdowns as a rookie. He was hurt far more often than he was healthy, as he also battled back and hamstring issues. Samuel was finally sent to I.R. in late November. He currently has no timetable for recovery and remains in a boot and rehab. The team is optimistic Samuel will be ready for training camp come July.
Feb 7
3
Mose Frazier
4
Austin Duke
5
Jamaal Jones
WR3
1
Jarius Wright
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Chris Manhertz
3
Evan Baylis
4
Kent Taylor
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Blaine Clausell
LG
1
Jeremiah Sirles
2
Greg Van Roten
C
1
Ryan Kalil
2
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Dorian Johnson
3
Zach Banner
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
K
1
Graham Gano
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 27
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the Jets' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 27
»
NFL Draft Needs: Patriots
Mar 27
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 27
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bills
Mar 26
»
NFL Draft Needs: Dolphins
Mar 26
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 24
»
Silva's Best-Ball TE Tiers
Mar 21
»
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Mar 20
NFL Headlines
»
Gase: Ryan Tannehill will be ready for OTAs
»
Rivera: Artis-Payne will get 'opportunity'
»
Koetter: Barber our starting RB 'right now'
»
David Johnson expected to be ready for OTAs
»
Jordan Reed not expected to take part in OTAs
»
Beckham (ankle) expected to be ready by Wk 1
»
Reich says Andrew Luck has resumed throwing
»
Rams land Ndamukong Suh on 1-year, $14M deal
»
Kim Jones: Giants 'are not shopping' Beckham
»
'Hawks listening to Earl Thomas trade offers
»
Bills GM: Zay Jones' future with us unchanged
»
Kicker Blair Walsh works out for the Dolphins
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved