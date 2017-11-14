Cameron Artis-Payne | Running Back | #34 Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (27) / 6/23/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 215 College: Auburn Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (174) / CAR Contract: view contract details [x] 5/9/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.39 million contract. The deal contains $166,252 fully guaranteed. 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Cameron Artis-Payne will get the "opportunity" to replace Jonathan Stewart. Carolina has not added any running backs since cutting ties with Stewart, opening up a potentially large role for Artis-Payne. The draft is deep with running back talent, however, and it would be surprising if the Panthers do not select a runner at some point. As it stands now, Artis-Payne is just a best ball flier. Source: ESPN

Cameron Artis-Payne rushed seven times for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' Week 10 win over the Dolphins. Artis-Payne got some work after the game was well out of hand. He broke multiple tackles on an impressive 43-yard run and showed great patience and burst on his touchdown run. CAP is a good third-stringer on a team that is starting to find its groove rushing the ball but doesn't hold any fantasy value.

Cameron Artis-Payne rushed four times for eight yards in the Panthers' Week 8 win over the Bucs. Artis-Payne entered Week 8 with one snap and zero touches. He was only on the field for a handful of plays aside from his carries. Trying to spark their rushing attack, the Panthers gave CAP two goal-line totes, but he was stuffed on both. Jonathan Stewart then came in to finish the job. Perhaps CAP will remain involved going forward, but he doesn't have a realistic path to fantasy value.