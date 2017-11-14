Player Page

Cameron Artis-Payne | Running Back | #34

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/23/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 215
College: Auburn
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (174) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Cameron Artis-Payne will get the "opportunity" to replace Jonathan Stewart.
Carolina has not added any running backs since cutting ties with Stewart, opening up a potentially large role for Artis-Payne. The draft is deep with running back talent, however, and it would be surprising if the Panthers do not select a runner at some point. As it stands now, Artis-Payne is just a best ball flier. Mar 27 - 8:01 AM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017CAR1318957.35.30112.22.00000000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015CAR74518326.14.1015588.311.60000000
2016CAR33614448.04.0021113.711.00000000
2017CAR1318957.35.30112.22.00000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
4Oct 1@NE00.0000.0000000
5Oct 8@DET00.0000.0000000
6Oct 12PHI00.0000.0000000
7Oct 22@CHI00.0000.0000000
8Oct 29@TB482.00122.0000000
9Nov 5ATL133.0000.0000000
10Nov 13MIA7689.7100.0000000
12Nov 26@NYJ10.0000.0000000
13Dec 3@NO00.0000.0000000
14Dec 10MIN00.0000.0000000
15Dec 17GB00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24TB00.0000.0000000
17Dec 31@ATL5163.2000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Garrett Gilbert
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Fozzy Whittaker
3Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB1Christian McCaffrey
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Alex Armah
WR11Devin Funchess
2Russell Shepard
3Damiere Byrd
4Fred Ross
5Rasheed Bailey
WR21Torrey Smith
2Curtis Samuel
3Mose Frazier
4Austin Duke
5Jamaal Jones
WR31Jarius Wright
TE1Greg Olsen
2Chris Manhertz
3Evan Baylis
4Kent Taylor
LT1Matt Kalil
2Blaine Clausell
LG1Jeremiah Sirles
2Greg Van Roten
C1Ryan Kalil
2Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Dorian Johnson
3Zach Banner
RT1Daryl Williams
2Taylor Moton
K1Graham Gano
 

 