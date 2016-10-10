Vic Beasley | Linebacker | #44

The injury is expected to sideline him for at least a month. It is a big blow to a defense which has opened the season well. Rookie Takk McKinley will need to take on a bigger pass-rushing role with Beasley sidelined.

Beasley was able to walk off the field, but he'll likely be held out the rest of the game. Adrian Clayborn, Brooks Reed, and Takk McKinley will take on bigger pass-rushing roles.

Vic Beasley worked with DeMarcus Ware to improve his first step at Von Miller's pass-rush summit in June.

Beasley led the league with 15.5 sacks last season -- two more than Miller -- but he still has kinks to work out of his game. "(Ware) was telling me normally my feet are back too far a majority of the time," Beasley said of his stance. "And he said if I kind of coil up and put my butt up in the air more and take that first step that I'll step out a longer distance." Beasley said coaches have told him the same thing, but hearing it from a former player helped it hit home. With more talent around him on the defensive line, Beasley has a chance to be even better this season.