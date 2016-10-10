Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Vic Beasley | Linebacker | #44
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/8/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 246
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (8) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $14.5 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including an $8.8 million signing bonus. 2017: $615,000 (+ $1,137,748 roster bonus), 2018: $705,000 (+ $1,706,622 roster bonus), 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Falcons SLB Vic Beasley suffered a "slight hamstring tear" Week 2 against the Packers.
The injury is expected to sideline him for at least a month. It is a big blow to a defense which has opened the season well. Rookie Takk McKinley will need to take on a bigger pass-rushing role with Beasley sidelined.
Sep 18 - 1:00 PM
Source:
Zach Klein on Twitter
Falcons SLB Vic Beasley suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Packers.
Beasley was able to walk off the field, but he'll likely be held out the rest of the game. Adrian Clayborn, Brooks Reed, and Takk McKinley will take on bigger pass-rushing roles.
Sep 17 - 10:45 PM
Vic Beasley worked with DeMarcus Ware to improve his first step at Von Miller's pass-rush summit in June.
Beasley led the league with 15.5 sacks last season -- two more than Miller -- but he still has kinks to work out of his game. "(Ware) was telling me normally my feet are back too far a majority of the time," Beasley said of his stance. "And he said if I kind of coil up and put my butt up in the air more and take that first step that I'll step out a longer distance." Beasley said coaches have told him the same thing, but hearing it from a former player helped it hit home. With more talent around him on the defensive line, Beasley has a chance to be even better this season.
Aug 1 - 10:10 AM
Source:
ESPN
Vic Beasley was credited with eight tackles, 3.5 sacks, and four quarterback hits Week 5 against the Broncos.
Beasley entered the game with just one sack on the season and just five total in his first 20 NFL games. The sophomore was able to take advantage of backup and likely still banged up RT Ty Sambrailo, and he did not have any more trouble causing havoc once Michael Schofield entered at right tackle. With another bad offensive line on deck in Seattle, Beasley has a chance to consolidate this good performance.
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 08:40:00 AM
Vic Beasley suffered 'slight hamstring tear'
Sep 18 - 1:00 PM
Vic Beasley suffers hamstring injury on SNF
Sep 17 - 10:45 PM
Beasley worked with Miller, Ware in offseason
Aug 1 - 10:10 AM
Vic Beasley has big game against the Broncos
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 08:40:00 AM
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
ATL
2
3
1
4
2.0
19
9.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
ATL
16
20
6
26
4.0
35
8.8
1
0
0
0
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ATL
16
32
7
39
15.5
93
6.0
0
0
0
1
1
6
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@CHI
2
0
2
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
GB
1
1
2
1.0
15
15.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@DET
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
BUF
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 15
MIA
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@NE
Game scheduled for 10/22 8:30 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@NYJ
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
@CAR
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
DAL
Game scheduled for 11/12 4:25 PM ET
11
Nov 20
@SEA
Game scheduled for 11/20 8:30 PM ET
12
Nov 26
TB
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
MIN
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 7
NO
Game scheduled for 12/7 8:25 PM ET
15
Dec 18
@TB
Game scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@NO
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
CAR
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
2
Matt Schaub
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3
Terron Ward
4
Brian Hill
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
FB
1
Derrick Coleman
WR1
1
Julio Jones
2
Taylor Gabriel
3
Andre Roberts
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Justin Hardy
3
Nick Williams
WR3
1
Taylor Gabriel
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Levine Toilolo
3
Eric Saubert
LT
1
Jake Matthews
2
Ty Sambrailo
LG
1
Andy Levitre
C
1
Alex Mack
2
Ben Garland
RG
1
Wes Schweitzer
2
Sean Harlow
3
Austin Pasztor
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
K
1
Matt Bryant
