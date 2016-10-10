Player Page

Vic Beasley | Linebacker | #44

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/8/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 246
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (8) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Falcons SLB Vic Beasley suffered a "slight hamstring tear" Week 2 against the Packers.
The injury is expected to sideline him for at least a month. It is a big blow to a defense which has opened the season well. Rookie Takk McKinley will need to take on a bigger pass-rushing role with Beasley sidelined. Sep 18 - 1:00 PM
Source: Zach Klein on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017ATL23142.0199.5000001000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015ATL16206264.0358.8100002300000
2016ATL163273915.5936.0000116200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@CHI2021.044.0000000000000
2Sep 17GB1121.01515.0000001000000
3Sep 24@DETGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1BUFGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 15MIAGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22@NEGame scheduled for 10/22 8:30 PM ET
8Oct 29@NYJGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5@CARGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12DALGame scheduled for 11/12 4:25 PM ET
11Nov 20@SEAGame scheduled for 11/20 8:30 PM ET
12Nov 26TBGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3MINGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 7NOGame scheduled for 12/7 8:25 PM ET
15Dec 18@TBGame scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16Dec 24@NOGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31CARGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
 

 