Player Page

Weather | Roster

David Cobb | Running Back | #43

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/3/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 229
College: Minnesota
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (138) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bears waived RB David Cobb.
The ex-Titans bust made it four months on the Bears' offseason roster. Also waived Monday were RB Bralon Addison, WR Dres Anderson, CB DeVante Bausby, CB Jacoby Glenn and TE Justin Perillo. May 1 - 3:28 PM
Source: Brad Biggs on Twitter
More David Cobb Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015TEN75214620.92.8011-2-.3-2.00000000
David Cobb's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View David Cobb's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View David Cobb's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to David Cobb's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Colin Kaepernick
3Luke McCown
4Ryan Lindley
5Phillip Sims
6Josh Freeman
7Bryan Bennett
8G.J. Kinne
9Austin Davis
10Johnny Manziel
11Charlie Whitehurst
12Jerrod Johnson
13Brad Sorensen
14Tim Tebow
15Ryan Williams
16Seth Lobato
17Pat Devlin
18Matt Blanchard
19McLeod Bethel-Thompson
20Austin Trainor
21Jay Cutler
22Dan LeFevour
23R.J. Archer
24Zach Mettenberger
25Dylan Thompson
26Cody Fajardo
27Shane Carden
28Griffin Neal
29Marquise Williams
30Max Wittek
31Joe Licata
32Jerry Lovelocke
33Chase Rettig
34Chandler Harnish
35Keith Wenning
36Dalyn Williams
37Jake Waters
RB1James Starks
2John Crockett
3Jamaal Charles
4Joseph Randle
5Christine Michael
6Rashad Jennings
7Dominique Williams
8Joique Bell
9Khiry Robinson
10Toby Gerhart
11Jhurell Pressley
12LaMichael James
13Karlos Williams
14Alonzo Harris
15Brandon Burks
16Anthony Dixon
17Zac Stacy
18Josh Harris
19Brandon Ross
20Stevan Ridley
21Keshawn Hill
22Glenn Winston
23LaVance Taylor
24Jahwan Edwards
25Ross Scheuerman
26Kenneth Harper
27Jawon Chisholm
28Zac Brooks
29Jerome Smith
30Isaiah Pead
31Dan Herron
32Daryl Richardson
33Michael Dyer
34Jeremy Stewart
35Tyler Gaffney
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Jamaal Charles
3Toby Gerhart
3RB1Jamaal Charles
2Joseph Randle
3James Starks
4Rashad Jennings
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Ryan Mueller
3Joe Don Duncan
4Erik Lorig
5Will Johnson
6Emil Igwenagu
7Jorvorskie Lane
8James Casey
9John Conner
10Zach Boren
11Kiero Small
12J.C. Copeland
13Joey Iosefa
14Blake Renaud
15Alstevis Squirewell
16Jordan Campbell
17Patrick Skov
18Nikita Whitlock
19Sam Bergen
20Trey Millard
21Brad Smelley
22Sione Houma
WR11Marcus Easley
2Jerome Simpson
3Greg Jennings
4Marques Colston
5Dwayne Bowe
6James Jones
7Preston Parker
8Greg Little
9Kris Durham
10Hakeem Nicks
11Tyler Davis
12Douglas McNeil
13Stevie Johnson
14Josh Morgan
15Jacoby Ford
16Kyle Prater
17Miles Austin
18Kain Colter
19Greg Salas
20DeAndre Reaves
21Ben Edwards
22Nick Harwell
23Reggie Dunn
24Armon Binns
25Carlton Mitchell
26Joshua Stangby
27Robert Herron
28Shaq Evans
29Solomon Patton
30Ricky Collins
31Jaxon Shipley
32Zach D'Orazio
33Kenzel Doe
34Jared Dangerfield
35Kenny Cook
36Tevin Reese
37Issac Blakeney
38T.J. Graham
39Damaris Johnson
40Damian Williams
41Nate Washington
42Josh Lenz
43Josh Stewart
44Marlon Moore
45Jarrett Boykin
46Lance Lewis
47Joseph Anderson
48Duke Williams
49David Porter
50Richard Mullaney
51L'Damian Washington
52Dennis Parks
53Quinshad Davis
54Rashaun Simonise
55Reece Horn
56Tyler Murphy
57Marquez Clark
58Josh Harper
59Travis Labhart
60Donatella Luckett
61Chandler Worthy
62Tyler McDonald
63Ezell Ruffin
64Jeff Beathard
65DaVaris Daniels
WR21Andrew Hawkins
2Brian Hartline
3Roddy White
4Riley Cooper
5Victor Cruz
6Ace Sanders
7Denarius Moore
8Chris Givens
9Marcus Thigpen
10A.J. Jenkins
11Austin Pettis
12Ryan Broyles
13Ryan Whalen
14Joe Morgan
15Jacoby Jones
16Kevin Smith
17R.J. Harris
18Emory Blake
19Griff Whalen
20Onterio McCalebb
21Nathan Palmer
22DeVier Posey
23Shakim Phillips
24Andre Debose
25Tandon Doss
26Mike Brown
27Devante Davis
28Jimmie Hunt
29Devon Wylie
30Mike Williams
31Jay Lee
32Reggie Bell
33Amir Carlisle
34Valdez Showers
35Phil Bates
36Milton Williams III
37Michael Preston
38Isiah Ferguson
39Devin Street
40Kadron Boone
41Ryan Lankford
42Daniel Rodriguez
43A.J. Cruz
44James Butler
45Marcus Harris
46Clyde Gates
47Stephen Hill
48Saalim Hakim
49Juron Criner
50Tom Nelson
51Leonard Hankerson
52Durron Neal
53David Glidden
54Kieran Duncan
55Jarvis Turner
56T.J. Thorpe
57Michael Bennett
58Paul Browning
59Austin Willis
60Kashif Moore
61Kenbrell Thompkins
62Titus Davis
63Andre Davis
64Demetrius Wilson
65Josh Reese
66DiAndre Campbell
67Trevor Harman
68Trindon Holliday
69Chris King
70Tony Washington
71Dres Anderson
72Danny Anthrop
73Levi Norwood
74Christion Jones
75Marken Michel
76Ed Williams
WR31Victor Cruz
2Riley Cooper
3Marques Colston
4Chris Givens
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Scott Chandler
4Craig Stevens
5Dante Rosario
6Brandon Bostick
7Zach Sudfeld
8Tony Moeaki
9Mickey Shuler
10Beau Gardner
11Michael Cooper
12Kyle Miller
13Andrew Quarless
14Matt Spaeth
15Nic Jacobs
16Dominique Jones
17Chase Ford
18Bruce Miller
19Nick Kasa
20Chase Dixon
21Richard Gordon
22Orson Charles
23Cameron Clear
24Justice Cunningham
25Steve Maneri
26David Paulson
27Casey Pierce
28Mike McFarland
29Chase Coffman
30Rob Blanchflower
31Jacob Maxwell
32Gerald Christian
33D.J. Williams
34Ryan Taylor
35Konrad Reuland
36Brett Brackett
37Michael Egnew
38Adrien Robinson
39Jake Murphy
40Rory Anderson
41Gannon Sinclair
42John Peters
43Jay Rome
44Kivon Cartwright
45Braxton Deaver
46M.J. McFarland
47Clayton Echard
48Brandon Barden
49Gerell Robinson
50Kevin Greene
51Jack Tabb
52Arthur Lynch
53Dan Light
54Jordan Thompson
LT1Ryan Clady
2King Dunlap
3Eugene Monroe
4Charles Brown
5Cameron Bradfield
6Rob Crisp
7Carter Bykowski
8Micah Hatchie
9Jason Fox
10Takoby Cofield
11Kyle Roberts
12Tyson Chandler
13Arturo Uzdavinis
14Garry Williams
15Lars Hanson
16John Weidenaar
17David Hedelin
18Taylor Fallin
19Vince Kowalski
20Cody Booth
21Justin Renfrow
22David Foucault
23Andrew McDonald
24Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Sam Brenner
3Mackenzy Bernadeau
4Ben Heenan
5Antoine Everett
6Tony Bergstrom
7Edawn Coughman
8Ryan Seymour
9Chris Watt
10Brian Folkerts
11Matthew Masifilo
12Lene Maiava
13Jamison Lalk
14Al Bond
15Collin Rahrig
16Vi Teofilo
17Jake Bernstein
18Tanner Hawkinson
19Darren Keyton
20Alex Cooper
21Adrian Bellard
22Garrick Mayweather
C1Nick Mangold
2Manuel Ramirez
3Julian Vandervelde
4Mitchell Bell
5Marcus Henry
6Fernando Velasco
7Jacques McClendon
8Drew Nowak
9Garth Gerhart
10Barrett Jones
11Dalton Freeman
12Ben Clarke
13Brian De La Puente
14Dillon Farrell
15Reese Dismukes
16Ben Gottschalk
17Braxston Cave
18Robert Kugler
19Greg Van Roten
RG1Todd Herremans
2Louis Vasquez
3Geoff Schwartz
4Cyril Lemon
5Garrett Gilkey
6Kitt O'Brien
7Darrion Weems
8Paul Fanaika
9Jared Smith
10Tre' Jackson
11Leon Brown
12Malcolm Bunche
13Alvin Bailey
14Adam Replogle
15Antoine McClain
16Ryker Mathews
17Boston Stiverson
18Terran Vaughn
19Donovan Williams
20Trip Thurman
21Shahbaz Ahmed
22Blake Muir
23Mike McQueen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2J'Marcus Webb
3Khalif Barnes
4Erik Pears
5Tayo Fabuluje
6Adrian Bellard
7Sebastian Vollmer
8Bryce Harris
9Mitchell Van Dyk
10Nick Ritcher
11Patrick Miller
12Darryl Baldwin
13Lamar Holmes
14Luke Marquardt
15Colin Kelly
16Kona Schwenke
17Zeth Ramsay
18Ryan Mack
19Torian White
K1Mike Nugent
2Josh Brown
3Travis Coons
4Dan Carpenter
5Marshall Morgan
6Corey Acosta
7Andrew Furney
8Justin Manton
9Carey Spear
10Billy Cundiff
11Jaden Oberkrom
12Shaun Suisham
13Brandon Bogotay
14Zach Hocker
15Kyle Brindza
16Taylor Bertolet
17Brad Craddock
18Devon Bell
19Shayne Graham
20Ty Long
21Tom Obarski
 

 