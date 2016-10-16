Welcome,
Jalen Collins | Defensive Back | #32
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Bryant
(K)
Reggie Davis
(WR)
Marvin Hall
(WR)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Matt Schaub
(QB)
Deante Burton
(WR)
Reginald Davis III
(WR)
Justin Hardy
(WR)
Tyler Renew
(RB)
Matt Simms
(QB)
Bra'Lon Cherry
(WR)
Devonta Freeman
(RB)
Brian Hill
(RB)
Andre Roberts
(WR)
Levine Toilolo
(TE)
Derrick Coleman
(RB)
Devin Fuller
(WR)
Austin Hooper
(TE)
Matt Ryan
(QB)
Alek Torgersen
(QB)
Tevin Coleman
(RB)
Taylor Gabriel
(WR)
Julio Jones
(WR)
Mohamed Sanu
(WR)
Terron Ward
(RB)
Anthony Dable
(WR)
Alex Gray
(TE)
Josh Magee
(WR)
Eric Saubert
(TE)
Nick Williams
(WR)
B.J. Daniels
(QB)
Darion Griswold
(TE)
Mike Meyer
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jalen Collins | Defensive Back | #32
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/20/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 203
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (42) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/9/2015: Signed a four-year, $5.428 million contract. The deal contains $3.324 million guaranteed -- a $2.208 million signing bonus and each of Collins' first two base salaries. 2017: $928,439, 2018: $1,175,159, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL suspended Falcons CB Jalen Collins ten games for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing substances.
Collins was banned four games for the same violation last year. "We are extremely disappointed that for the second straight season we are dealing with a suspension for Jalen," GM Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. "Such are the consequences when certain choices are made." Collins enjoyed a mini breakout as he earned a starting job down the stretch last season. The Falcons are at least prepared for his absence, returning Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford as starters on the outside, and Brian Poole in the slot.
Aug 6 - 3:44 PM
Falcons declared CB Jalen Collins, LB Paul Worrilow, LB A.J. Hawk, OL Wes Schweitzer, OL Mike Person, TE Joshua Perkins and DL Courtney Upshaw inactive for Week 6 against the Seahawks.
Collins' PED ban ended two weeks ago, but the Falcons aren't ready to make him part of the game-day 46. It's an otherwise quiet list for a healthy team.
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 03:03:00 PM
Source:
Vaughn McClure on Twitter
Falcons CB Jalen Collins' four-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy has ended.
A 2015 second-rounder, Collins struggled in 306 snaps as a rookie, but is returning as the No. 3 or 4 corner for a Falcons secondary without much depth.
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 07:30:00 PM
NFL suspended Falcons CB Jalen Collins four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs.
Collins appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, but failed to capitalize when given opportunities to join the starting lineup. PFF charged Collins with a 98.7 passer rating allowed on throws into his coverage. Last year's 42nd overall draft pick, Collins' one-month ban is a blow to his early-career development.
Fri, Apr 8, 2016 04:23:00 PM
Source:
Vaughn McClure on Twitter
Falcons lose CB Jalen Collins to 10-game ban
Aug 6 - 3:44 PM
Jalen Collins leads Falcons' inactives
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 03:03:00 PM
Jalen Collins coming off suspension
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 07:30:00 PM
Jalen Collins draws four-game PED suspension
Fri, Apr 8, 2016 04:23:00 PM
More Jalen Collins Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Falcons Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
ATL
16
17
0
17
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ATL
8
28
3
31
0.0
0
.0
2
37
0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
0
Jalen Collins's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jalen Collins's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jalen Collins's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Jalen Collins's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
7
Oct 23
LAC
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 3
@TB
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PHI
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
ARZ
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
KC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@LAR
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CAR
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
1
37
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NO
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
2
Matt Schaub
3
Matt Simms
4
Alek Torgersen
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3
Brian Hill
4
Terron Ward
5
B.J. Daniels
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
FB
1
Derrick Coleman
2
Tyler Renew
WR1
1
Julio Jones
2
Taylor Gabriel
3
Andre Roberts
4
Marvin Hall
5
Deante Burton
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Justin Hardy
3
Nick Williams
4
Anthony Dable
5
Josh Magee
WR3
1
Taylor Gabriel
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Levine Toilolo
3
Josh Perkins
4
Eric Saubert
5
D.J. Tialavea
LT
1
Jake Matthews
2
Kevin Graf
3
Wil Freeman
4
Larson Graham
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Travis Averill
3
Marquis Lucas
C
1
Alex Mack
2
Ben Garland
3
Cornelius Edison
RG
1
Wes Schweitzer
2
Sean Harlow
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
2
Andreas Knappe
3
Daniel Brunskill
K
1
Matt Bryant
2
Mike Meyer
