Jalen Collins | Defensive Back | #32 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (24) / 3/20/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 203 College: LSU Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (42) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/9/2015: Signed a four-year, $5.428 million contract. The deal contains $3.324 million guaranteed -- a $2.208 million signing bonus and each of Collins' first two base salaries. 2017: $928,439, 2018: $1,175,159, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL suspended Falcons CB Jalen Collins ten games for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing substances. Collins was banned four games for the same violation last year. "We are extremely disappointed that for the second straight season we are dealing with a suspension for Jalen," GM Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. "Such are the consequences when certain choices are made." Collins enjoyed a mini breakout as he earned a starting job down the stretch last season. The Falcons are at least prepared for his absence, returning Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford as starters on the outside, and Brian Poole in the slot.

Falcons declared CB Jalen Collins, LB Paul Worrilow, LB A.J. Hawk, OL Wes Schweitzer, OL Mike Person, TE Joshua Perkins and DL Courtney Upshaw inactive for Week 6 against the Seahawks. Collins' PED ban ended two weeks ago, but the Falcons aren't ready to make him part of the game-day 46. It's an otherwise quiet list for a healthy team. Source: Vaughn McClure on Twitter

Falcons CB Jalen Collins' four-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy has ended. A 2015 second-rounder, Collins struggled in 306 snaps as a rookie, but is returning as the No. 3 or 4 corner for a Falcons secondary without much depth.