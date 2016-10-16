Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jalen Collins | Defensive Back | #32

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 203
College: LSU
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (42) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL suspended Falcons CB Jalen Collins ten games for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing substances.
Collins was banned four games for the same violation last year. "We are extremely disappointed that for the second straight season we are dealing with a suspension for Jalen," GM Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. "Such are the consequences when certain choices are made." Collins enjoyed a mini breakout as he earned a starting job down the stretch last season. The Falcons are at least prepared for his absence, returning Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford as starters on the outside, and Brian Poole in the slot. Aug 6 - 3:44 PM
More Jalen Collins Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015ATL16170170.00.0000000000000
2016ATL8283310.00.023700001000000
Jalen Collins's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jalen Collins's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jalen Collins's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Jalen Collins's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
7Oct 23LAC0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 3@TB2020.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13@PHI6060.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27ARZ4260.00.0000000300000
13Dec 4KC1010.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@LAR4150.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@CAR6060.00.01370000200000
17Jan 1NO5050.00.0100000300000
 

 