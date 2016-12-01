La'El Collins | Tackle | #71

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lamar Miller 'set to return' against Raiders
Rams, Bills also interested in Fins DC Joseph
Texans expected to start Osweiler against OAK
Cowboys expected to activate OL La'El Collins
Browns want to extend LB Collins, WR Pryor
Vance Joseph appears on Chargers HC wish list
Bengals hope to trade backup QB A.J. McCarron
Bills expected to interview Eagles OC Reich
Texans will announce QB decision on Tuesday
Bills seek to interview Panthers DC McDermott
Chargers to interview Pats DC Matt Patricia
Whaley claims no knowledge of Rex Ryan firing
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Evan Fournier (heel) ruled out for Monday
Patrick Beverley (wrist) ruled out Monday
Dwyane Wade (knee) out, McDermott starting
Evan Fournier (heel) a game-time decision
Porzingis (Achilles) ruled out for Monday
Anthony, Lee, O'Quinn available to play Mon
Dellavedova (hamstring) out, Brogdon starting
Jordan McRae will start again Monday vs. NO
Kyrie Irving (hamstring) ruled out for Monday
Whiteside, Winslow not traveling on road trip
Marc Gasol (ankle) questionable for Tuesday
Deron Williams (illness) misses practice
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Johan Larsson is done for the 2016-17 season
Alex Burrows (eye) won't play on Monday
Stars consider Jamie Benn to be day-to-day
Travis Zajac is a game-time decision Monday
Taylor Hall (LBI) will rejoin Devils Monday
Al Montoya agrees to a two-year extension
Taylor Chorney calls his shot with GWG
Winter Classic stays noon start in St. Louis
Ryan Kesler kicks off 2017 with a hat trick
DeAngelo gets three games for official abuse
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jerod Evans heads off to 2017 NFL Draft
Utah S Marcus Williams tosses name to NFL
FSU RB commit Laborn named UA MVP
Virginia Tech WR Isaiah Ford heading to draft
Corey Davis hauls in impressive TD in loss
Michigan QB Shane Morris set to transfer
OSU S Malik Hooker declares for NFL Draft
Feldman: UCLA to hire Michigan's Fisch as OC
Report: Indiana cans OC Kevin Johns
Minnesota reportedly back/forth on Claeys
Georgia nets five-star ATH DeAngelo Gibbs
Utah hires Eastern Washington OC Troy Taylor
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Remy could return for Cup weekend
Zaha to join Ivory Coast after Tuesday's game
Moyes to check on injured trio
Ten-man Manchester City defeat Burnley 2-1
Mee strikes late for Burnley in losing effort
Snodtgrass shines as Hull City fall again
Phillips leads the way as Albion win again
Marcus Rashford creates as United win
Pool settle for draw after losing lead twice
Everton sweep aside poor Southampton
Cats use 2 Defoe pens to draw with Liverpool
Boro lose Barragan but manage clean sheet
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Tony Romo
(QB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Chris Brown
(WR)
Gavin Escobar
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Jameill Showers
(QB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Brice Butler
(WR)
La'El Collins | Tackle | #71
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/26/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 315
College:
LSU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/7/2015: Signed a three-year, $1.599 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $21,000 signing bonus. Another $50,000 is available through incentives. 2016: $526,750, 2017: $616,750, 2018: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Cowboys are expected to activate G/T La'El Collins (toe) from injured reserve-designated for return.
Collins is coming back from a torn ligament in his right big toe in Week 3. He underwent surgery on October 4 and has missed the required eight weeks, meaning Collins would be eligible to return for Dallas' Divisional Round game. Collins is expected to return as guard-tackle depth for the postseason.
Jan 2 - 5:22 PM
Source:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Cowboys LG La'El Collins (toe, I.R.) is expected to return this season.
He'll be the Cowboys' designated player to return. Collins has been sidelined since injuring his toe in Week 3. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Collins is expected back in "late December or in the playoffs." Ronald Leary has done a superb job in his absence, earning PFF's 14th-highest grade out of 81 qualifiers at guard.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 03:45:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Cowboys placed LG La'El Collins on injured reserve with a toe injury.
Jerry Jones said he is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right big toe. The operation was put off to see if rest and rehab could solve the issue, but surgery was the best long-term solution. Ronald Leary has taken over at left guard.
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 09:04:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Cowboys LG La'El Collins will seek a second opinion on his injured toe.
Collins is believed to have a torn ligament in his toe but wants to be certain before deciding on surgery. He'll meet with Indiana-based Dr. David Porter, who is well-known for his work with NBA players. Collins has already been placed on injured reserve and won't be eligible to return for at least two months. Ronald Leary will slide in at left guard and might actually be an upgrade on Collins, who has struggled this year.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 11:25:00 AM
Source:
Josina Anderson on Twitter
Cowboys expected to activate OL La'El Collins
Jan 2 - 5:22 PM
La'El Collins expected to return this season
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 03:45:00 PM
Cowboys LG La'El Collins opts for toe surgery
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 09:04:00 AM
La'El Collins (toe, I.R.) seeking second opinion
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 11:25:00 AM
More La'El Collins Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DAL
3
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DAL
12
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
3
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Tony Romo
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Lance Dunbar
Questionable
Lance Dunbar rushed three times for 20 yards and caught 3-of-6 targets for 19 yards Week 17 against the Eagles.
Dunbar saw plenty of snaps on passing downs, and he dominated work late in the game. He will return to a sparsely used third-down role in the playoffs.
Jan 1
4
Darren McFadden
Questionable
Darren McFadden rushed seven times for 28 yards and caught 2-of-3 targets for 19 yards Week 17 against the Eagles.
McFadden got the start, but he was not able to find any success against a swarming defense outside of a 24-yard run. Alfred Morris, who rotated fairly evenly with McFadden, did not find much more success, and neither will play a big role in the playoffs. Ezekiel Elliott will see as much work as he can handle in the postseason.
Jan 1
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Lucky Whitehead
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
Gavin Escobar
LT
1
Tyron Smith
Sidelined
Cowboys declared LT Tyron Smith (knee), CB Morris Claiborne (groin), DE Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, hamstring), LB Justin Durant (elbow), DE Demarcus Lawrence (back), DT Cedric Thornton (ankle), and DT Terrell McClain (ankle) inactive for Week 17 against the Eagles.
Smith's knee injury is a concern, but he is expected to be ready when the Cowboys open their playoffs in the Divisional Round. Lawrence should also be good to go by then, but Claiborne is more of a question mark. The Cowboys could certainly use both as they attempt a Super Bowl run.
Jan 1
LG
1
Ronald Leary
Questionable
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team expects LG Ronald Leary (concussion) to play this week.
Leary exited Week 9 to be evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter and never returned. It is still not clear if he was placed in the concussion protocol, but Jones' optimism suggests he avoided injury. Joe Looney replaced Leary on Sunday.
Nov 8
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Ryan Seymour
RT
1
Doug Free
Questionable
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn't give a timetable for RT Doug Free's return from foot surgery but said he doesn't "anticipate him missing very much time."
"We think he’s going to be healthy as we go here," said Garrett. Free also underwent foot surgery last offseason. He went on to start all 16 games for the Cowboys. The nine-year veteran should be ready in time for training camp.
Mar 23
2
Chaz Green
I.L.
Cowboys OT Chaz Green will undergo back surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Green made a pair of starts at left tackle earlier this season but hasn't played since Week 4. A third-round pick last year, Green was hurt his entire rookie year.
Dec 16
K
1
Dan Bailey
Questionable
Cowboys K Dan Bailey (questionable, back) is expected to play Week 5 against the Bengals.
Bailey reportedly came through Friday's practice session without any problems, so Dallas is not even going to sign a backup. Bailey will be fine for Sunday.
Oct 8
Headlines
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Ryan McDowell discusses the fate of a number of NFL coaches and the latest fantasy football developments in Monday's Daily Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
»
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
NFL Headlines
»
Lamar Miller 'set to return' against Raiders
»
Rams, Bills also interested in Fins DC Joseph
»
Texans expected to start Osweiler against OAK
»
Cowboys expected to activate OL La'El Collins
»
Browns want to extend LB Collins, WR Pryor
»
Vance Joseph appears on Chargers HC wish list
»
Bengals hope to trade backup QB A.J. McCarron
»
Bills expected to interview Eagles OC Reich
»
Texans will announce QB decision on Tuesday
»
Bills seek to interview Panthers DC McDermott
»
Chargers to interview Pats DC Matt Patricia
»
Whaley claims no knowledge of Rex Ryan firing
NFL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
