Player Page

Weather | Roster

La'El Collins | Tackle | #71

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/26/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 315
College: LSU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Cowboys are expected to activate G/T La'El Collins (toe) from injured reserve-designated for return.
Collins is coming back from a torn ligament in his right big toe in Week 3. He underwent surgery on October 4 and has missed the required eight weeks, meaning Collins would be eligible to return for Dallas' Divisional Round game. Collins is expected to return as guard-tackle depth for the postseason. Jan 2 - 5:22 PM
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram
More La'El Collins Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL30000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015DAL123140.00.0000000000000
2016DAL30000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Lance Dunbar
4Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Lucky Whitehead
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Gavin Escobar
LT1Tyron Smith
LG1Ronald Leary
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Ryan Seymour
RT1Doug Free
2Chaz Green
K1Dan Bailey
 

 