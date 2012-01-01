Player Page

Landon Collins | Defensive Back | #21

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/10/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 218
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (33) / NYG
Giants SS Landon Collins was seen in a walking boot after Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Cowboys.
He injured himself in the fourth quarter while bringing down Cole Beasley at the end of a 54-yard catch-and-run. We don't know the extent of his injury yet but with three games left in a lost season, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Giants simply shut him down for the year. Collins hasn't been quite as good this year compared to his breakout 2016 campaign, he remains one of the league's best young safeties. Dec 10 - 6:04 PM
Source: Jordan Raanan on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NYG127124950.00.02210201600000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015NYG1684281120.00.0100001900000
2016NYG16100251254.0399.857211001300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@DAL4260.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18DET6170.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@PHI6390.00.0000001000000
4Oct 1@TB5270.00.0000000200000
5Oct 8LAC8080.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15@DEN0000.00.01210000100000
7Oct 22SEA4150.00.0000100000000
9Nov 5LAR5270.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@SF2570.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19KC114150.00.0100000100000
12Nov 23@WAS132150.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@OAK7290.00.0000100100000
14Dec 10DAL0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17PHIGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24@ARZGame scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17Dec 31WASGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Geno Smith
3Davis Webb
RB1Paul Perkins
2Shane Vereen
3Orleans Darkwa
4Wayne Gallman
GLB1Paul Perkins
2Orleans Darkwa
3RB1Shane Vereen
2Paul Perkins
WR11Sterling Shepard
2Tavarres King
WR21Roger Lewis
2Travis Rudolph
WR31Tavarres King
TE1Evan Engram
2Rhett Ellison
3Jerell Adams
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Chad Wheeler
LG1John Jerry
C1Brett Jones
RG1Bobby Hart
2John Greco
RT1Justin Pugh
K1Aldrick Rosas
 

 