Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Landon Collins
Roster
Jerell Adams
(TE)
Wayne Gallman
(RB)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Aldrick Rosas
(K)
Shane Smith
(RB)
Odell Beckham
(WR)
Dwayne Harris
(WR)
Paul Perkins
(RB)
Travis Rudolph
(WR)
Colin Thompson
(TE)
Orleans Darkwa
(RB)
Tavarres King
(WR)
Darius Powe
(WR)
Sterling Shepard
(WR)
Shane Vereen
(RB)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Roger Lewis
(WR)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Davis Webb
(QB)
Evan Engram
(TE)
Eli Manning
(QB)
Landon Collins | Defensive Back | #21
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/10/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 218
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (33) / NYG
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/19/2015: Signed a four-year, $6.12 million contract. The deal contains $4.459 million guaranteed, including a $2.711 million signing bonus. 2017: $991,414, 2018: $$1,269,621, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Giants SS Landon Collins was seen in a walking boot after Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Cowboys.
He injured himself in the fourth quarter while bringing down Cole Beasley at the end of a 54-yard catch-and-run. We don't know the extent of his injury yet but with three games left in a lost season, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Giants simply shut him down for the year. Collins hasn't been quite as good this year compared to his breakout 2016 campaign, he remains one of the league's best young safeties.
Dec 10 - 6:04 PM
Source:
Jordan Raanan on Twitter
Giants SS Landon Collins was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 11.
Collins was a big part of the Giants' upset home win over the Chiefs. He was nails against the run and picked off a Travis Kelce pass on a trick play deep into the fourth quarter with game tied 6-6. Collins' play has taken a step back after his outstanding 2016 season, but he's still one of the best players at his position. Collins will likely be in line for an extension in the offseason.
Nov 22 - 9:43 AM
Giants S Landon Collins (ankle) is active for Week 6 against the Broncos.
Collins will start despite not practicing. It's not a suprise after he played thorugh his ankle injury last week, but his snaps could be scaled back. The Giants inactives are QB Davis Webb, C Weston Richburg, RB Paul Perkins, WR Sterling Shepard,DE Romeo Okwara, DE Olivier Vernon LB Jonathan Casillas.
Oct 15 - 7:08 PM
Giants S Landon Collins (ankle) is expected to play Week 6 against the Broncos.
Collins did not take a snap in practice this week, but it always seemed like the plan was to play through the injury, as he was able to do when he suffered it last week. Already without Olivier Vernon and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, the Giants need Collins available.
Oct 15 - 8:47 AM
Landon Collins (ankle) seen in walking boot
Dec 10 - 6:04 PM
Landon Collins wins Defensive Player of Week
Nov 22 - 9:43 AM
Landon Collins active vs Broncos
Oct 15 - 7:08 PM
Landon Collins (ankle) expected to play
Oct 15 - 8:47 AM
More Landon Collins Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
NYG
12
71
24
95
0.0
0
.0
2
21
0
2
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
NYG
16
84
28
112
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYG
16
100
25
125
4.0
39
9.8
5
72
1
1
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@DAL
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
DET
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@PHI
6
3
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@TB
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
LAC
8
0
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@DEN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
1
21
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
SEA
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
LAR
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@SF
2
5
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
KC
11
4
15
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
@WAS
13
2
15
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@OAK
7
2
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
DAL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
PHI
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@ARZ
Game scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17
Dec 31
WAS
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Geno Smith
3
Davis Webb
RB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Shane Vereen
3
Orleans Darkwa
4
Wayne Gallman
GLB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Orleans Darkwa
3RB
1
Shane Vereen
2
Paul Perkins
WR1
1
Sterling Shepard
2
Tavarres King
WR2
1
Roger Lewis
2
Travis Rudolph
WR3
1
Tavarres King
TE
1
Evan Engram
2
Rhett Ellison
3
Jerell Adams
LT
1
Ereck Flowers
2
Chad Wheeler
LG
1
John Jerry
C
1
Brett Jones
RG
1
Bobby Hart
Questionable
Giants RT Bobby Hart (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday.
He took a seat Sunday at Philadelphia after lasting just two snaps against the Lions in Week 2. Hart's injury has created a domino effect on the Giants' offensive line with Brett Jones manning left guard and Justin Pugh filling in at right tackle.
Sep 28
2
John Greco
RT
1
Justin Pugh
Sidelined
Giants RT Justin Pugh underwent an MRI on his injured back.
Pugh was nearing a return from a back injury he suffered in Week 7 but must have suffered a setback. With Pugh still ailing, undrafted rookie Chad Wheeler will draw another start at right tackle Sunday against Dallas.
Dec 7
K
1
Aldrick Rosas
Headlines
Week 14 Live Blog
Dec 10
Join Ryan McDowell as he covers all of the Week 14 big plays, touchdowns, injuries and more.
NFL Headlines
