Landon Collins | Defensive Back | #21

Giants SS Landon Collins was seen in a walking boot after Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Cowboys.

He injured himself in the fourth quarter while bringing down Cole Beasley at the end of a 54-yard catch-and-run. We don't know the extent of his injury yet but with three games left in a lost season, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Giants simply shut him down for the year. Collins hasn't been quite as good this year compared to his breakout 2016 campaign, he remains one of the league's best young safeties.