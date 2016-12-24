Jamison Crowder | Wide Receiver | #80 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (23) / 6/17/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 182 College: Duke Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (105) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.825 million contract. The deal included a $545,624 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jamison Crowder caught 2-of-3 targets for 16 yards in the Redskins' Week 17 loss to the Giants. The second-year fourth-rounder ends his breakout campaign with 67 grabs for 847 yards and seven touchdowns. Crowder finished extremely slowly, totaling 132 yards over his final five games, but showed great chemistry with Kirk Cousins, and proved himself as a legitimate red zone threat. With DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon both potentially moving on in free agency, Crowder is a lock for a bigger role in 2017, and could be a WR3 even in standard formats.

Jamison Crowder caught 1-of-2 targets for three yards in the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Bears. Since his string of 85 yards and/or a touchdown in six-straight games that lasted through Thanksgiving, Crowder has been held totaled seven catches for 64 scoreless yards the past three games. He's fallen off the fantasy map ahead of a Week 17 home date with the Giants.

Jamison Crowder caught 4-of-5 targets for 24 yards in the Redskins' Week 15 loss to the Panthers. Crowder also lost a fumble on the final, meaningless possession of the game. The sophomore had a stretch from Weeks 6-13 where he posted at least 100 yards and/or a touchdown in every game, but over the last two he's been held to six total catches for 61 scoreless yards. He'll be in a position to bounce back next week at the Bears, but this offense is struggling right now.