Jamison Crowder | Wide Receiver | #80

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/17/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 182
College: Duke
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (105) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Jamison Crowder caught 2-of-3 targets for 16 yards in the Redskins' Week 17 loss to the Giants.
The second-year fourth-rounder ends his breakout campaign with 67 grabs for 847 yards and seven touchdowns. Crowder finished extremely slowly, totaling 132 yards over his final five games, but showed great chemistry with Kirk Cousins, and proved himself as a legitimate red zone threat. With DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon both potentially moving on in free agency, Crowder is a lock for a bigger role in 2017, and could be a WR3 even in standard formats. Jan 1 - 8:17 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016WAS156583155.412.8372-2-.1-1.0001002881
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015WAS165960437.810.21222.11.00011301580
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12PIT6589.7000.00000170
2Sep 18DAL6396.5100.00000300
3Sep 25@NYG47819.5100.00000580
4Oct 2CLE22110.5000.0000000
5Oct 9@BAL33511.7000.00000891
6Oct 16PHI35217.311-9-9.00000130
7Oct 23@DET710815.4000.0000000
8Oct 30@CIN910711.9100.00000230
10Nov 13MIN4379.31177.0000060
11Nov 20GB310234.0100.0000080
12Nov 24@DAL88811.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@ARZ34214.0100.00000170
14Dec 11@PHI23718.5000.00000130
15Dec 19CAR4246.0000.00100140
16Dec 24@CHI133.0000.0000000
17Jan 1NYG2168.0000.00000410

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3Chris Thompson
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Matt Jones
WR11DeSean Jackson
2Jamison Crowder
WR21Pierre Garcon
2Ryan Grant
3Maurice Harris
WR31Jamison Crowder
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Derek Carrier
LT1Trent Williams
2Vinston Painter
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2John Sullivan
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Ty Nsekhe
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 