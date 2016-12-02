Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Anthony Denham
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Greg Ward Jr.
(WR)
Billy Brown
(TE)
Dane Evans
(QB)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
David Watford
(WR)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Adam Zaruba
(TE)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ronald Darby | Defensive Back | #28
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/2/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 193
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (50) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/19/2015: Signed a four-year, $4.569 million contract. The deal contains $2.611 million guaranteed, including a $1.583 million signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eagles acquired CB Ronald Darby from the Bills in exchange for WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick.
The Eagles were clearly ready to move on from Matthews, so using him to acquire a talented, young corner with two years left on his deal looks like a no-brainer. Outstanding as a rookie, Darby had a bit of a downturn last season, but he is still easily the best corner the Eagles have on the roster and upgrades what already looked like a stout defense. If Sidney Jones is able to fully come back from his Achilles' injury, the Eagles could have a solid corner duo for years to come.
Aug 11 - 12:58 PM
Bills LCB Ronald Darby (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 13.
Darby would have spent most of Sunday's game on Michael Crabtree, so this is an improvement to Crabtree's matchup. The Bills will either trot out burnable Corey White at left corner, or move sixth-round rookie Kevon Seymour to left corner with Nickell Robey-Coleman reentering at slot corner after being benched earlier in the season. Either way, it's a great spot for Crabtree.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 01:14:00 PM
Bills LCB Ronald Darby is in the league's concussion protocol.
Darby suffered the concussion in last week's win over the Jaguars. He was replaced by Corey White. The Bills will face a stiffer road test this week against Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. Darby would be a significant loss.
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 12:06:00 PM
Source:
Joe Buscaglia on Twitter
Bills LCB Ronald Darby exited Sunday's Week 12 game with a concussion.
He's been replaced by Corey White. Darby did not receive medical clearance when checked on by doctors and was ruled out in the second quarter.
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 01:35:00 PM
Eagles get CB Darby from Bills for Matthews
Aug 11 - 12:58 PM
Bills without No. 2 CB Darby against Raiders
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 01:14:00 PM
Bills LCB Darby in concussion protocol
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 12:06:00 PM
Ronald Darby leaves with possible concussion
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 01:35:00 PM
More Ronald Darby Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Cutler
MIA
(4631)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(4283)
3
M. Bryant
PIT
(3968)
4
A. Luck
IND
(3927)
5
R. Tannehill
MIA
(3570)
6
D. Martin
TB
(3439)
7
L. Bell
PIT
(3347)
8
K. Hunt
KC
(3343)
9
D. Cook
MIN
(3304)
10
J. Mixon
CIN
(3226)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
BUF
15
61
7
68
0.0
0
.0
2
48
0
0
0
0
21
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
14
60
9
69
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@BAL
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
NYJ
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NE
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@LAR
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
SF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@MIA
8
0
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
NE
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
@SEA
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CIN
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
JAC
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
PIT
7
3
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
CLE
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@NYJ
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
3
Matt McGloin
4
Dane Evans
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Darren Sproles
3
Donnel Pumphrey
4
Wendell Smallwood
5
Corey Clement
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Donnel Pumphrey
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Mack Hollins
3
Bryce Treggs
4
Greg Ward Jr.
5
Byron Marshall
WR2
1
Torrey Smith
2
Nelson Agholor
3
Marcus Johnson
4
Paul Turner
5
Shelton Gibson
WR3
1
Nelson Agholor
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
4
Anthony Denham
5
Adam Zaruba
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Dillon Gordon
3
Victor Salako
LG
1
Isaac Seumalo
2
Chance Warmack
3
Aaron Neary
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
3
Josh Andrews
4
Tyler Orlosky
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Matt Tobin
3
Dallas Thomas
4
Darrell Greene
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3
Taylor Hart
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
