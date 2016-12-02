Ronald Darby | Defensive Back | #28 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (23) / 1/2/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 193 College: Florida State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (50) / BUF Contract: view contract details [x] 5/19/2015: Signed a four-year, $4.569 million contract. The deal contains $2.611 million guaranteed, including a $1.583 million signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Eagles acquired CB Ronald Darby from the Bills in exchange for WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick. The Eagles were clearly ready to move on from Matthews, so using him to acquire a talented, young corner with two years left on his deal looks like a no-brainer. Outstanding as a rookie, Darby had a bit of a downturn last season, but he is still easily the best corner the Eagles have on the roster and upgrades what already looked like a stout defense. If Sidney Jones is able to fully come back from his Achilles' injury, the Eagles could have a solid corner duo for years to come.

Bills LCB Ronald Darby (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 13. Darby would have spent most of Sunday's game on Michael Crabtree, so this is an improvement to Crabtree's matchup. The Bills will either trot out burnable Corey White at left corner, or move sixth-round rookie Kevon Seymour to left corner with Nickell Robey-Coleman reentering at slot corner after being benched earlier in the season. Either way, it's a great spot for Crabtree.

Bills LCB Ronald Darby is in the league's concussion protocol. Darby suffered the concussion in last week's win over the Jaguars. He was replaced by Corey White. The Bills will face a stiffer road test this week against Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. Darby would be a significant loss. Source: Joe Buscaglia on Twitter