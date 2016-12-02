Player Page

Ronald Darby | Defensive Back | #28

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 193
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (50) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Eagles acquired CB Ronald Darby from the Bills in exchange for WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick.
The Eagles were clearly ready to move on from Matthews, so using him to acquire a talented, young corner with two years left on his deal looks like a no-brainer. Outstanding as a rookie, Darby had a bit of a downturn last season, but he is still easily the best corner the Eagles have on the roster and upgrades what already looked like a stout defense. If Sidney Jones is able to fully come back from his Achilles' injury, the Eagles could have a solid corner duo for years to come. Aug 11 - 12:58 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015BUF15617680.00.024800002100000
2016BUF14609690.00.00000001300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL7070.00.0000000200000
2Sep 15NYJ5160.00.0000000300000
4Oct 2@NE2130.00.0000000100000
5Oct 9@LAR6060.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16SF3030.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23@MIA8080.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30NE3030.00.0000000100000
9Nov 7@SEA1120.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20@CIN2240.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27JAC4040.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11PIT73100.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18CLE4040.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24MIA4150.00.0000000200000
17Jan 1@NYJ4040.00.0000000000000
 

 