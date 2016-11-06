Player Page

Mike Davis | Running Back | #22

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/19/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 217
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (126) / SF
Contract: view contract details
49ers waived RB Mike Davis.
Davis was the closest thing the 49ers had to a No. 2 on the roster before they selected Joe Williams with the No. 121 overall pick of the draft. A 2015 seventh-rounder, Davis is a true plodder, averaging two yards across 54 career carries. He didn't fit coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport claims Davis drew trade interest during the draft. Perhaps he will be claimed off waivers. May 4 - 2:16 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015SF635589.71.7007386.35.40000000
2016SF819506.32.6013253.18.300118000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12LAR31.3000.0000000
2Sep 18@CAR00.0011010.0006000
3Sep 25@SEA00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2DAL00.0000.00012000
5Oct 6ARZ242.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@BUF5132.60166.0000000
7Oct 23TB7213.0100.0000000
9Nov 6NO2115.50199.0010000

