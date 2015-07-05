Stefon Diggs | Wide Receiver | #14

How they messed that one up, we have no idea, but okay. Diggs has battled numerous lower-body issues this season, including knee and groin injuries. And it has clearly affected his performance on game days. We'll update Diggs again on Thursday. If he sits, Kyle Rudolph and Adam Thielen get bumps.

Stefon Diggs is in the league's concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday.

It's obviously a concern on a short week. Diggs was a non-factor in the Vikings' blowout loss to the Colts, catching just two passes for 13 yards. We didn't notice anything out of the ordinary during that game, but Diggs will now have to pass through the five stages of the protocol ahead of Saturday. If he sits, it does more to solidify Kyle Rudolph as a surefire TE1.