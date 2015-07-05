Player Page

Stefon Diggs | Wide Receiver | #14

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/29/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 191
College: Maryland
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (146) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Updating a previous item, Stefon Diggs is now listed as having a hip injury, not a concussion.
How they messed that one up, we have no idea, but okay. Diggs has battled numerous lower-body issues this season, including knee and groin injuries. And it has clearly affected his performance on game days. We'll update Diggs again on Thursday. If he sits, Kyle Rudolph and Adam Thielen get bumps. Dec 21 - 3:08 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN128087472.810.932310.83.300000450
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015MIN135272055.413.8243131.04.300022000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN710314.701-1-1.0000000
2Sep 18GB918220.2100.0000000
3Sep 25@CAR44010.0000.0000000
4Oct 3NYG5479.401-1-1.0000000
7Oct 23@PHI2189.0000.0000000
8Oct 31@CHI8769.5100.00000110
9Nov 6DET13806.2011212.00000290
10Nov 13@WAS1316412.6000.0000050
11Nov 20ARZ6376.2000.0000000
13Dec 1DAL8597.4000.0000000
14Dec 11@JAC35518.3000.0000000
15Dec 18IND2136.5000.0000000
16Dec 24@GBGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Jan 1CHIGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Shaun Hill
RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Matt Asiata
3Bishop Sankey
4Adrian Peterson
GLB1Matt Asiata
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Adrian Peterson
FB1Zach Line
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Jarius Wright
WR21Adam Thielen
2Charles Johnson
3Laquon Treadwell
WR31Cordarrelle Patterson
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2Rhett Ellison
3David Morgan
LT1T.J. Clemmings
2Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Zac Kerin
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Willie Beavers
RT1Jeremiah Sirles
K1Kai Forbath
 

 

