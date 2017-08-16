Phillip Dorsett | Wide Receiver | #15

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, The Ringer's Mike Lombardi reported Colts WR Phillip Dorsett is available for trade.

"He's available in trade," Lombardi said. "You can have him if you want him." The Colts would likely be willing to part with Dorsett for a late-round pick. Teams that gave Dorsett high draft grades in 2015 may come calling closer to final cuts. Dorsett was one of ex-GM Ryan Grigson's most egregious draft picks.