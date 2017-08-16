Phillip Dorsett | Wide Receiver | #15

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Ninth Wonders
Aug 19
The Week Ahead: Rodon Rolling
Aug 19
Daily Dose: Mighty Machado
Aug 19
Dose: Lester’s Lat
Aug 18
Podcast: Harper Hurting
Aug 18
Waiver Wired: Meet Lamet
Aug 17
Daily Dose: Bright Sox
Aug 17
Perkins Lurkin'
Aug 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dodgers place Yu Darvish (back) on 10-day DL
Dodgers option slumping Pederson to Triple-A
Curtis Granderson bats fifth in Dodgers debut
Delmonico uses arms and legs to homer twice
Romano fires seven innings of one-run ball
Dodgers acquire OF Granderson from Mets
Buxton finishes singles shy of cycle Friday
Chapman's struggles continue Friday vs. BoSox
Devers homers again in victory over Yankees
Machado caps off epic night with walkoff slam
Cruz powers three extra-base hits vs Rays
Chris Taylor leads Dodgers with four-hit game
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 19
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 18
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 18
Dose: QB Question Marks
Aug 18
Last Chance: Beat the Experts
Aug 17
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 17
Dose: Gillislee Sidelined
Aug 17
NFL Wins: Over/Under
Aug 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Mariota carves up Panthers' ones on Saturday
Report: Phillip Dorsett available for trade
Panthers to increase Cam's workload this week
Marqise Lee expects to be ready for Week 1
Beat writer thinks Abdullah hits 1,000 yards
Seahawks lose LT Fant (ACL) for the season
Chris Carson earns 1st-team preseason snaps
Kasen Williams shines with Seahawks' starters
Eddie Lacy's preseason struggles continue
Cook totals 50 yards on 9 touches for Vikings
Russ Wilson dominates, but loses left tackle
Seahawks LT Fant carted off with knee injury
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Antetokounmpo (knee) to miss Eurobasket
Jeff Withey gets one-year deal with Mavs
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
DFS: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kennington on pole, qualifying washed out
Sadler retains NXS lead after 3rd at Bristol
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: 5th at BMS, 3rd in standings
Poole: 4th in points after 6th at BMS
Cole Custer: Food City 300 results
Hemric: 7th at BMS, 5th in NXS points
Matt Tifft: Food City 300 results
Dean set to get dirty in Springfield debut
Blake Koch: Food City 300 results
Armstrong falters to 24th place finish at BMS
Michael Annett: Food City 300 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Siem into the Lawrie Match Play semi finals
Defending champion Wall into PL Match Play QF
Ormsby claims 54-hole Fiji International lead
An among notable MCs at Wyndham; MDF looms
Simpson co-leads Wyndham after R2 64
Armour co-leads Wyndham after career-low 61
Fathauer WDs during R2 of the Wyndham
Molder's season ends with a Wyndham WD
Kjeldsen cards TOUR-low 63 in R2 of Wyndham
Stenson early clubhouse leader on 12-under
Kevin Na twirls a morning-low round of 63
Wagner rides albatross and eagle to R2 64
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Indiana mistake nixes Fitzgerald for season
Buechele potentially nearing starting status
Mountaineers WR Durante transfers to FAU
Bo Scarbrough (undisclosed) not at practice
Jamie Gordinier out for season w/ knee injury
Report: Alabama, Miami eyeing 2021 opener
Georgia Tech dismisses RB Dedrick Mills
Mike Weber (hamstring) will be ready to roll
Ed Orgeron: Arden Key unlikely for first game
James Franklin lands huge contract extension
Shirreffs, Rosier leading Canes QB battle
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 2
Aug 19
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 2
Aug 18
Late Fitness Check GW2
Aug 18
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 2
Aug 18
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW2
Aug 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 2
Aug 16
Jese and the value of context
Aug 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 2
Aug 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal hard done by in Britannia loss
United score 3 in 4 minutes to bury Swansea
Mesa debuts but Swans overmatched by MUN, 0-4
Hammer blow following Reid's late withdrawal
Robson-Kanu scores and sees red in 1-0 win
Robson-Kanu scores and sees red in 1-0 win
Watford brush Bournemouth aside
Liverpool bounces back with home win
Hennessey comes up big, but Palace fall short
Heaton beaten near post as Clarets fall
Maguire shines as Foxes cruise past Brighton
PL new boys Brighton still without a goal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Marvin Bracy
(WR)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Marlon Mack
(RB)
Brian Riley
(WR)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Chris Briggs
(TE)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Valdez Showers
(WR)
Phillip Walker
(QB)
Fred Brown
(WR)
Bug Howard
(WR)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Tevaun Smith
(WR)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Darrell Daniels
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
JoJo Natson Jr.
(WR)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
George Winn
(RB)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Justice Liggins
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Phillip Dorsett | Wide Receiver | #15
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/5/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 185
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (29) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/27/2015: Signed a four-year, $8.135 million contract. The deal contains $6.591 million guaranteed, including a $4.176 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,174,582, 2018: $1,094,373, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Appearing on the
Rich Eisen Show
, The Ringer's Mike Lombardi reported Colts WR Phillip Dorsett is available for trade.
"He's available in trade," Lombardi said. "You can have him if you want him." The Colts would likely be willing to part with Dorsett for a late-round pick. Teams that gave Dorsett high draft grades in 2015 may come calling closer to final cuts. Dorsett was one of ex-GM Ryan Grigson's most egregious draft picks.
Aug 19 - 3:38 PM
Source:
Rich Eisen Show
Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) returned to Colts practice this week.
Dorsett has missed time with a pair of hamstring injuries and wasn't available for the preseason opener. He expects to play this week. Dorsett is competing with Kamar Aiken and Chester Rogers for the No. 3 receiver gig.
Aug 16 - 2:23 PM
Source:
Indianapolis Star
Phillip Dorsett has missed the last four practices with a hamstring injury.
Dorsett also missed minicamp with a hamstring injury. There is no reason at this point to believe the injury is serious, but it is a big setback for a player who may be fighting for his roster spot. As of now, Chester Rogers looks like the favorite for the No. 3 spot with Dorsett and Kamar Aiken competing behind him.
Aug 10 - 11:54 AM
Source:
Zak Keefer on Twitter
Colts third-year WR Phillip Dorsett is missing minicamp with a hamstring injury.
The injury isn't believed to be severe, but it's costing Dorsett a chance to make depth-chart progress after flopping his first two years in the league. Dorsett is in danger of losing his third receiver duties to Kamar Aiken.
Jun 14 - 8:49 PM
Source:
Herald-Bulletin
Report: Phillip Dorsett available for trade
Aug 19 - 3:38 PM
Phillip Dorsett back at Colts practice
Aug 16 - 2:23 PM
Phillip Dorsett out with a hamstring injury
Aug 10 - 11:54 AM
Phillip Dorsett nursing hamstring at minicamp
Jun 14 - 8:49 PM
More Phillip Dorsett Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Martin
TB
(4733)
2
A. Luck
IND
(4596)
3
E. Elliott
DAL
(4538)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(4506)
5
M. Bryant
PIT
(4479)
6
D. Cook
MIN
(4459)
7
C. Anderson
DEN
(4296)
8
J. Brown
ARZ
(4246)
9
T. Rawls
SEA
(4196)
10
K. Golladay
DET
(4194)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indianapolis Colts Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
IND
11
18
225
20.5
12.5
0
1
3
17
1.5
5.7
0
0
1
12
0
1
0
2016
IND
15
33
528
35.2
16.0
0
2
2
10
.7
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Phillip Dorsett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Phillip Dorsett's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Phillip Dorsett's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Phillip Dorsett's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
DET
4
94
23.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DEN
1
30
30.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
LAC
3
27
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@JAC
1
64
64.0
1
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CHI
2
26
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@HOU
2
12
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
KC
5
33
6.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@GB
2
28
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TEN
1
50
50.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
PIT
3
31
10.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
HOU
3
19
6.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@MIN
1
50
50.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@OAK
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
JAC
4
56
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
Colts owner Jim Irsay acknowledged Sunday that Andrew Luck's (shoulder) Week 1 availability is in question.
Irsay still sounded optimistic overall, acknowledging he couldn't "unequivocally say" Luck will be ready for Week 1 but promising Luck will be back "around" the start of the season. Colts beat writers have hinted that even if Luck misses Week 1 against the Rams, he could return for Week 2 against the Cardinals. The Colts may view the Rams as beatable with Scott Tolzien under center. Irsay also confirmed Sunday that Luck has indeed resumed throwing.
Aug 13
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Stephen Morris
4
Phillip Walker
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Marlon Mack
4
Josh Ferguson
5
Troymaine Pope
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Quan Bray
4
Tevaun Smith
I.L.
Colts promoted WR Tevaun Smith from the practice squad.
WR Quan Bray was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move. The Colts have gotten extremely little production behind T.Y. Hilton since Donte Moncrief went down with a shoulder injury. An UDFA out of Iowa, Smith had a productive summer, catching 10 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.
Oct 18
5
Fred Brown
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Chester Rogers
3
Kamar Aiken
4
Valdez Showers
5
Bug Howard
WR3
1
Chester Rogers
TE
1
Jack Doyle
2
Erik Swoope
Sidelined
Colts TE Erik Swoope underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and is week to week.
It's why Swoope sat out the Colts' preseason opener. Swoope is expected to play a bigger role as a sub-package tight end this year, but the missed time will set him back, and he is questionable to be ready for Week 1. Jack Doyle remains locked in as the Colts' every-down tight end.
Aug 14
3
Brandon Williams
4
Darrell Daniels
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Fahn Cooper
3
Andrew Wylie
4
Arturo Uzdavinis
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Blake Muir
C
1
Ryan Kelly
Sidelined
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Colts will likely place C Ryan Kelly (foot surgery) on injured reserve with the intent to designate him as one of their return players.
The center will have surgery to repair a "bone defect" on Friday. The recovery timeline was originally given as 6-8 weeks, but putting Kelly on injured reserve would force him to sit out until at least Week 9. With Kelly looking likely to miss half the season, the Colts will almost certainly attempt to bring in outside help. They met with Jeremy Zuttah this week.
Aug 17
2
Deyshawn Bond
3
Adam Redmond
RG
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
3
Brian Schwenke
RT
1
Le'Raven Clark
2
Zach Banner
3
Jeremy Vujnovich
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
Headlines
Silva's Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 19
Evan Silva unveils his Top 150 Rankings for non-PPR leagues.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 19
»
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 18
»
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 18
»
Dose: QB Question Marks
Aug 18
»
Last Chance: Beat the Experts
Aug 17
»
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 17
»
Dose: Gillislee Sidelined
Aug 17
»
NFL Wins: Over/Under
Aug 17
NFL Headlines
»
Mariota carves up Panthers' ones on Saturday
»
Report: Phillip Dorsett available for trade
»
Panthers to increase Cam's workload this week
»
Marqise Lee expects to be ready for Week 1
»
Beat writer thinks Abdullah hits 1,000 yards
»
Seahawks lose LT Fant (ACL) for the season
»
Chris Carson earns 1st-team preseason snaps
»
Kasen Williams shines with Seahawks' starters
»
Eddie Lacy's preseason struggles continue
»
Cook totals 50 yards on 9 touches for Vikings
»
Russ Wilson dominates, but loses left tackle
»
Seahawks LT Fant carted off with knee injury
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Draft Guide for new FanDuel users
»
Use Weather to Gain an Edge in MLB DFS
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved