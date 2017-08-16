Player Page

Weather | Roster

Phillip Dorsett | Wide Receiver | #15

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/5/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 185
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (29) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, The Ringer's Mike Lombardi reported Colts WR Phillip Dorsett is available for trade.
"He's available in trade," Lombardi said. "You can have him if you want him." The Colts would likely be willing to part with Dorsett for a late-round pick. Teams that gave Dorsett high draft grades in 2015 may come calling closer to final cuts. Dorsett was one of ex-GM Ryan Grigson's most egregious draft picks. Aug 19 - 3:38 PM
Source: Rich Eisen Show
More Phillip Dorsett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015IND111822520.512.5013171.55.700112010
2016IND153352835.216.002210.75.00000000
Phillip Dorsett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Phillip Dorsett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Phillip Dorsett's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Phillip Dorsett's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11DET49423.5000.0000000
2Sep 18@DEN13030.0000.0000000
3Sep 25LAC3279.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@JAC16464.01133.0000000
5Oct 9CHI22613.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@HOU2126.0000.0000000
8Oct 30KC5336.6000.0000000
9Nov 6@GB22814.0000.0000000
11Nov 20TEN15050.0000.0000000
12Nov 24PIT33110.3000.0000000
13Dec 5@NYJ00.00177.0000000
14Dec 11HOU3196.3000.0000000
15Dec 18@MIN15050.0100.0000000
16Dec 24@OAK188.0000.0000000
17Jan 1JAC45614.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
4Phillip Walker
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Marlon Mack
4Josh Ferguson
5Troymaine Pope
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Tevaun Smith
5Fred Brown
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
3Kamar Aiken
4Valdez Showers
5Bug Howard
WR31Chester Rogers
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
3Brandon Williams
4Darrell Daniels
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Fahn Cooper
3Andrew Wylie
4Arturo Uzdavinis
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Blake Muir
C1Ryan Kelly
2Deyshawn Bond
3Adam Redmond
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Brian Schwenke
RT1Le'Raven Clark
2Zach Banner
3Jeremy Vujnovich
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 