Player Page

Weather | Roster

Bud Dupree | Linebacker | #48

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/12/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 269
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (22) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Steelers declared OLB Bud Dupree (shoulder) inactive for Week 1 against the Browns.
Along with Dupree, QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Justin Hunter, CB Brian Allen, OT Jerald Hawkins, OT Matt Feiler and DT Daniel McCullers are also inactive to open the season versus the Browns. Anthony Chickillo will start at OLB in place of Dupree. Sep 10 - 11:36 AM
Source: Bob Labriola on Twitter
More Bud Dupree Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015PIT16179264.071.8000000100000
2016PIT7195244.5245.3000001100000
Bud Dupree's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Bud Dupree's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Bud Dupree's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Bud Dupree's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@CLEGame scheduled for 9/10 1:00 PM ET
2Sep 17MINGame scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3Sep 24@CHIGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1@BALGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5Oct 8JACGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 15@KCGame scheduled for 10/15 4:25 PM ET
7Oct 22CINGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29@DETGame scheduled for 10/29 8:30 PM ET
10Nov 12@INDGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 16TENGame scheduled for 11/16 8:25 PM ET
12Nov 26GBGame scheduled for 11/26 8:30 PM ET
13Dec 4@CINGame scheduled for 12/4 8:30 PM ET
14Dec 10BALGame scheduled for 12/10 8:30 PM ET
15Dec 17NEGame scheduled for 12/17 4:25 PM ET
16Dec 25@HOUGame scheduled for 12/25 4:30 PM ET
17Dec 31CLEGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Josh Dobbs
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3Terrell Watson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Eli Rogers
3JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR21Martavis Bryant
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Justin Hunter
WR31Eli Rogers
TE1Jesse James
2Vance McDonald
3Xavier Grimble
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Jerald Hawkins
LG1Ramon Foster
2B.J. Finney
C1Maurkice Pouncey
RG1David DeCastro
2Matt Feiler
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Chris Hubbard
K1Chris Boswell
 

 