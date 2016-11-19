Bud Dupree | Linebacker | #48 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (24) / 2/12/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 269 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (22) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 5/14/2015: Signed a four-year, $9.22 million contract. The deal contains $8.632 million guaranteed, including a $4.967 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,273,390, 2018: $1,692,585, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Steelers declared OLB Bud Dupree (shoulder) inactive for Week 1 against the Browns. Along with Dupree, QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Justin Hunter, CB Brian Allen, OT Jerald Hawkins, OT Matt Feiler and DT Daniel McCullers are also inactive to open the season versus the Browns. Anthony Chickillo will start at OLB in place of Dupree. Source: Bob Labriola on Twitter

Steelers OLB Bud Dupree (shoulder) is questionable for Week 1 against the Browns. Dupree popped up on the injury report as limited with a shoulder issue Thursday, suggesting he suffered the injury in practice. The fact he was not able to go on Friday raises red flags. Anthony Chickillo is next up on the depth chart.

Steelers activated OLB Bud Dupree (groin) from injured reserve. Dupree will take the roster spot of RE Cameron Heyward, who was sent to injured reserve with a pectoral injury. The sophomore has been sidelined all season, but the Steelers will hope his return boosts the worst pass rush in the league. Dupree managed four sacks as a rookie. Source: Ed Bouchette on Twitter