Bud Dupree | Linebacker | #48

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Going Cycling
Sep 10
Week That Was: AZ Heat
Sep 9
Daily Dose: Sweet Sixteen
Sep 9
The Week Ahead: Speed Walker
Sep 8
Dose: Tale Of Two Claytons
Sep 8
Waiver Wired: Go Garrett
Sep 7
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Sep 7
FanDuel MLB Bargains: Thursday
Sep 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Willson Contreras returns from disabled list
Donaldson (illness) held out of lineup again
Noah Syndergaard's (lat) sim. game scratched
Steven Souza (knee) out again on Sunday
Sale fans eight in six shutout frames vs Rays
Heaney left start due to soreness in shoulder
Jose Abreu hits for the cycle against Giants
Fowler diagnosed with a left knee contusion
Hernan Perez plates five, Brewers rout Cubs
Osuna was out Saturday due to neck injury
Pillar goes 4-for-4 with HR as Jays top DET
Ziegler unavailable Saturday with back issue
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 1 Rankings
Sep 10
Silva's Week 1 Matchups
Sep 10
Injury Report: Week 1
Sep 10
Weather: Week 1 Forecasts
Sep 9
Podcast: Mr. September
Sep 9
Roundtable: Backfield Thoughts
Sep 8
Dose: Chiefs Cruise By Pats
Sep 8
Week 1 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Garrett headlines Browns' Week 1 Inactives
Jeremy Kerley healthy scratch for Week 1
Raiders missing 1st-rounder Conley for opener
Kyle Long, Markus Wheaton inactive vs. ATL
Steelers missing OLB Bud Dupree vs. Browns
T.J. Yeldon among Jaguars Week 1 inactives
Kenny Golladay (ankle) active for Week 1
Jamison Crowder officially active for Week 1
Lions DE Ziggy Ansah active for Week 1
Carson could rotate with Lacy if Rawls sits
Saints can't use franchise tag on Drew Brees
Rawls could be out until he's 100 percent
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
Thomas dealing w/ 'more than just a tear'
Blazers add Archie Goodwin for training camp
Kristaps Porzingis drops 28 points vs. Turkey
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Reggie Jackson (knee) still not fully cleared
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Blue Jackets Preview
Sep 9
Podcast: Avalanche Preview
Sep 8
Podcast: Blackhawks Preview
Sep 7
Overvalued ADP
Sep 7
Carolina Hurricanes Preview
Sep 6
Pod: Calgary Flames Preview
Sep 5
Pod: Buffalo Sabres Preview
Sep 4
Podcast: Boston Bruins Preview
Sep 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vancouver locks up Bo Horvat to six-year deal
Nick Bonino might be available for opener
Preds will be without Ryan Ellis for months
George Parros named director of Player Safety
Flames sign Sam Bennett to two-year extension
P. A. Parenteau will attend Wings' camp
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
Report: Jets give head coach, GM extensions
Hurricanes will name team captain after camp
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chase Elliott finishes 10th at Richmond
Kyle Busch gets 6th straight top-10
Jimmie Johnson gets 1st top-10 in 7 races
Daniel Suarez 7th in Federated Auto Parts 400
Erik Jones barely misses Richmond top-five
Hamlin survives contact for top-5 at RIR
Ryan Reed: VA529 College Savings 250 results
Labbe claims fifth 2017 Pinty's Series win
Austin Theriault wins at Salem Speedway
Kurt Busch gets fifth straight top-15 at RIR
Ryan Newman 3rd at Richmond
Joey Logano comes up one short in 2nd
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fitzpatrick wins the Omega European Masters
Hend 2 clear at weather-hit European Masters
Hend takes one-shot halfway Euro Masters lead
Jaidee claims clubhouse lead in Euro Masters
Hend shines again at Crans; in 3-way R1 tie
Hatton finds his mojo; ties R1 lead at Crans
Jiménez rolls back the years; R1 64 in Crans
Stricker chooses Mickelson and Hoffman for PC
Fleetwood looks to climb again in mountains
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
Thomas rises from the pack to win Dell Tech
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rypien (undisclosed) up in air for Thursday
Penny on the money with 300 total yards
Brett Rypien leaves game after taking sack
Nick Fitzgerald accounts for five touchdowns
Darnold throws for four scores in route
Jake Fromm posts quiet numbers in first start
Mayfield hits trio of scores in upset of OSU
Sutton destroys North Texas D for four scores
Lexington Thomas romps over Idaho in win
Tyre Brady goes supernova with 11-248-1
Andrews scores three times in Bruins victory
Rosen throws five scores in easy victory
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 4
Sep 9
Late Fitness Check GW4
Sep 8
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 4
Sep 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW4
Sep 7
Sean's Super Subs - Week 4
Sep 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 4
Sep 6
The Bargain Hunter - Week 4
Sep 5
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Palace still cannot score, lose to Burnley
Choupo-Moting dents United's 100% record
City hoping Ederson will make a swift return
Kane breaks goal drought in rout of Everton
Everton crushed by Kane's resurgence
Grossly competent Brighton beat WBA
Kante nets the winner against former club
Lively Vardy not enough to beat Chelsea
Daryl Janmaat returns with a goal
No Van Dijk again as Saints fall to Hornets
Welbeck brace leads Arsenal against Cherries
Gabriel Jesus, Sane shine for Man City in win
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
James Conner
(RB)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Josh Dobbs
(QB)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(WR)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Bud Dupree | Linebacker | #48
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 2/12/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 269
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (22) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/14/2015: Signed a four-year, $9.22 million contract. The deal contains $8.632 million guaranteed, including a $4.967 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,273,390, 2018: $1,692,585, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers declared OLB Bud Dupree (shoulder) inactive for Week 1 against the Browns.
Along with Dupree, QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Justin Hunter, CB Brian Allen, OT Jerald Hawkins, OT Matt Feiler and DT Daniel McCullers are also inactive to open the season versus the Browns. Anthony Chickillo will start at OLB in place of Dupree.
Sep 10 - 11:36 AM
Source:
Bob Labriola on Twitter
Steelers OLB Bud Dupree (shoulder) is questionable for Week 1 against the Browns.
Dupree popped up on the injury report as limited with a shoulder issue Thursday, suggesting he suffered the injury in practice. The fact he was not able to go on Friday raises red flags. Anthony Chickillo is next up on the depth chart.
Sep 8 - 5:07 PM
Steelers activated OLB Bud Dupree (groin) from injured reserve.
Dupree will take the roster spot of RE Cameron Heyward, who was sent to injured reserve with a pectoral injury. The sophomore has been sidelined all season, but the Steelers will hope his return boosts the worst pass rush in the league. Dupree managed four sacks as a rookie.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 02:01:00 PM
Source:
Ed Bouchette on Twitter
Steelers OLB Bud Dupree (groin, injured reserve) could return for Week 11.
Dupree resumed practicing last week. The Steelers have two more weeks to activate him. Week 12 might remain more realistic than Week 11.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 01:25:00 PM
Source:
Dale Lolley on Twitter
Steelers missing OLB Bud Dupree vs. Browns
Sep 10 - 11:36 AM
Steelers OLB Bud Dupree questionable for Wk 1
Sep 8 - 5:07 PM
Steelers activate OLB Bud Dupree (groin)
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 02:01:00 PM
Bud Dupree could return for Week 11
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 01:25:00 PM
More Bud Dupree Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Elliott
DAL
(12025)
2
T. Rawls
SEA
(11657)
3
O. Beckham
NYG
(10890)
4
A. Luck
IND
(10531)
5
D. Martin
TB
(9733)
6
K. Hunt
KC
(9377)
7
M. Gillislee
NE
(9278)
8
D. Woodhead
BAL
(9144)
9
M. Forte
NYJ
(8932)
10
T. West
BAL
(8644)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
PIT
16
17
9
26
4.0
7
1.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PIT
7
19
5
24
4.5
24
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Bud Dupree's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Bud Dupree's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Bud Dupree's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Bud Dupree's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@CLE
Game scheduled for 9/10 1:00 PM ET
2
Sep 17
MIN
Game scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3
Sep 24
@CHI
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
@BAL
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
JAC
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@KC
Game scheduled for 10/15 4:25 PM ET
7
Oct 22
CIN
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@DET
Game scheduled for 10/29 8:30 PM ET
10
Nov 12
@IND
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 16
TEN
Game scheduled for 11/16 8:25 PM ET
12
Nov 26
GB
Game scheduled for 11/26 8:30 PM ET
13
Dec 4
@CIN
Game scheduled for 12/4 8:30 PM ET
14
Dec 10
BAL
Game scheduled for 12/10 8:30 PM ET
15
Dec 17
NE
Game scheduled for 12/17 4:25 PM ET
16
Dec 25
@HOU
Game scheduled for 12/25 4:30 PM ET
17
Dec 31
CLE
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Josh Dobbs
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
3
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Sidelined
Steelers second-round WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is day to day with a bone bruise in his knee.
It's not a major concern for the rookie wideout, but comes mere days after he returned from a concussion. The more practice time Smith-Schuster misses, the harder it will be to lock down No. 4 duties.
Aug 17
WR2
1
Martavis Bryant
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Justin Hunter
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Vance McDonald
3
Xavier Grimble
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Jerald Hawkins
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
B.J. Finney
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
Matt Feiler
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Chris Hubbard
K
1
Chris Boswell
Headlines
Week 1 Rankings
Sep 10
Patrick Daugherty breaks down Week 1's top plays at QB, RB, WR, TE, K and DEF.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 1 Rankings
Sep 10
»
Silva's Week 1 Matchups
Sep 10
»
Injury Report: Week 1
Sep 10
»
Weather: Week 1 Forecasts
Sep 9
»
Podcast: Mr. September
Sep 9
»
Roundtable: Backfield Thoughts
Sep 8
»
Dose: Chiefs Cruise By Pats
Sep 8
»
Week 1 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 7
NFL Headlines
»
Garrett headlines Browns' Week 1 Inactives
»
Jeremy Kerley healthy scratch for Week 1
»
Raiders missing 1st-rounder Conley for opener
»
Kyle Long, Markus Wheaton inactive vs. ATL
»
Steelers missing OLB Bud Dupree vs. Browns
»
T.J. Yeldon among Jaguars Week 1 inactives
»
Kenny Golladay (ankle) active for Week 1
»
Jamison Crowder officially active for Week 1
»
Lions DE Ziggy Ansah active for Week 1
»
Carson could rotate with Lacy if Rawls sits
»
Saints can't use franchise tag on Drew Brees
»
Rawls could be out until he's 100 percent
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Season Pass for new FanDuel users
»
Change the way you DFS with RotoGrinders LineupHQ
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Dominate NFL DFS with RotoGrinders!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved