Cameron Erving | Tackle | #74

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/23/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 313
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (19) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
The Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot reports the Browns are shopping former first-round OL Cameron Erving.
The No. 19 overall pick in 2015, Erving has played multiple positions and struggled in all of them. He was competing for the right tackle job this year, but he went down with a calf injury last week. He likely would not have beaten out Shon Coleman either way. The Browns are also attempting to move Joe Haden and Brock Osweiler. Aug 29 - 11:15 AM
Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015CLE160000.00.0000000000000
2016CLE131010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1DeShone Kizer
2Brock Osweiler
3Cody Kessler
4Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3Matt Dayes
4Terrence Magee
5Brandon Wilds
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
FB1Dan Vitale
WR11Kenny Britt
2Ricardo Louis
3Mario Alford
4Jordan Leslie
5Rasheed Bailey
WR21Corey Coleman
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
4Rannell Hall
5Josh Boyce
WR31Ricardo Louis
TE1David Njoku
2Randall Telfer
3Seth DeValve
4J.P. Holtz
5Taylor McNamara
LT1Joe Thomas
2Roderick Johnson
LG1Joel Bitonio
2Spencer Drango
3Kitt O'Brien
4Anthony Fabiano
C1J.C. Tretter
2Marcus Martin
3Austin Reiter
RG1Kevin Zeitler
2John Greco
3Zach Sterup
RT1Shon Coleman
2Cameron Erving
K1Zane Gonzalez
2Cody Parkey
 

 