Player Results
Article Results
Cameron Erving | Tackle | #74
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/23/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 313
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (19) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/15/2015: Signed a four-year, $9.429 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $5.117 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,292,188, 2018: $1,720,782, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
The Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot reports the Browns are shopping former first-round OL Cameron Erving.
The No. 19 overall pick in 2015, Erving has played multiple positions and struggled in all of them. He was competing for the right tackle job this year, but he went down with a calf injury last week. He likely would not have beaten out Shon Coleman either way. The Browns are also attempting to move Joe Haden and Brock Osweiler.
Aug 29 - 11:15 AM
Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer
Browns RT Cameron Erving (calf) is week to week.
Coach Hue Jackson already ruled Erving out for the Browns' second preseason game. It's possible Erving will be ready for Week 1, but this is a huge blow to his starting chances. Shon Coleman is likely to open the year at right tackle.
Aug 16 - 4:14 PM
Source:
Andrew Gribble on Twitter
Former first-rounder Cameron Erving will head into Browns offseason practices as a right tackle.
Erving, the 19th overall pick in 2015, has bounced all over the offensive line early in his career, getting reps at center, guard, and right tackle. He started the first 15 weeks at center last season before manning right tackle in the finale. Erving figures to compete with Shon Coleman on the right side. Last year's starting right tackle Austin Pasztor remains unsigned as a free agent.
Mar 28 - 10:02 PM
Source:
Akron Beacon-Journal
Browns OL Cameron Erving's knee injury will not require surgery.
Erving suffered an MCL injury in the season finale, but it looks like he avoided a serious issue. He should be ready for the offseason program, but the 2015 first-rounder is trending toward bust status. The Browns should give him a shot at tackle this offseason.
Jan 3 - 10:40 AM
Source:
Scott Petrak on Twitter
Browns shopping 2015 1st-rounder Erving
Aug 29 - 11:15 AM
Browns RT Cameron Erving out with calf injury
Aug 16 - 4:14 PM
Cameron Erving going into 2017 as a tackle
Mar 28 - 10:02 PM
Cameron Erving will not need surgery
Jan 3 - 10:40 AM
More Cameron Erving Player News
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
CLE
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CLE
13
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
DeShone Kizer
2
Brock Osweiler
3
Cody Kessler
4
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
Matt Dayes
4
Terrence Magee
5
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
FB
1
Dan Vitale
WR1
1
Kenny Britt
2
Ricardo Louis
3
Mario Alford
4
Jordan Leslie
5
Rasheed Bailey
WR2
1
Corey Coleman
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
4
Rannell Hall
5
Josh Boyce
WR3
1
Ricardo Louis
TE
1
David Njoku
2
Randall Telfer
3
Seth DeValve
4
J.P. Holtz
5
Taylor McNamara
LT
1
Joe Thomas
2
Roderick Johnson
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
Sidelined
Browns LG Joel Bitonio (knee) has been ruled out of the Browns' second preseason game.
Bitonio isn't dealing with any structural damage and won't need surgery. It's not related to his 2016 Lisfranc injury, but this is a setback that could cost him multiple weeks. Bitonio should be ready for the season opener.
Aug 16
2
Spencer Drango
3
Kitt O'Brien
4
Anthony Fabiano
C
1
J.C. Tretter
2
Marcus Martin
3
Austin Reiter
Sidelined
Browns placed C Austin Reiter on injured reserve with a torn left ACL, ending his season.
A 2015 seventh-round pick of the Redskins, Reiter made his first career appearance Sunday, starting against the Redskins. With first-rounder Cameron Erving still week to week with a bruised lung, the Browns could be down to option three at the pivot in Week 5.
Oct 3
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
2
John Greco
3
Zach Sterup
RT
1
Shon Coleman
2
Cameron Erving
Sidelined
The Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot reports the Browns are shopping former first-round OL Cameron Erving.
The No. 19 overall pick in 2015, Erving has played multiple positions and struggled in all of them. He was competing for the right tackle job this year, but he went down with a calf injury last week. He likely would not have beaten out Shon Coleman either way. The Browns are also attempting to move Joe Haden and Brock Osweiler.
Aug 29
K
1
Zane Gonzalez
2
Cody Parkey
