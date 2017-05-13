Ereck Flowers | Tackle | #74 Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (23) / 4/25/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 325 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (9) / NYG Contract: view contract details [x] 6/18/2015: Signed a four-year, $14.391 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including an $8.726 million signing bonus. 2017: $615,000 (+ $1,128,348 roster bonus), 2018: $2,397,522, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan reports LT Ereck Flowers had a rough practice on Monday. Raanan writes Flowers had "five or six awful reps" which "several ex-NFL offensive linemen and some independent offensive line coaches" agreed were "brutal." One of those experts said the session was the, "Worst I’ve seen, period." The practice is not an aberration, either, as Flowers has consistently struggled throughout camp. The Giants bet on Flowers improving this offseason, but it looks like left tackle will once again be a huge area of concern. Source: ESPN

ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan writes LT Ereck Flowers has struggled with his technique and consistency during camp. They are the same issues which he struggled with his first two seasons. "The technique flaws that plagued him last season have surfaced too often during the first week of camp," Raanan writes. "This past Saturday was his best day, but he needs more of those. The inconsistency is still a problem." The Giants have a championship defense and talent at the skill positions, but the offensive line remains a major concern. Source: ESPN

Giants OC Mike Sullivan said LT Ereck Flowers is "a lot leaner." "It’s very early and we didn’t get a chance to practice against the defense yet, but you do see some increased quickness," Sullivan added before praising Flowers and RT Bobby Hart for improving their bodies this offseason. After not adding a left tackle in free agency or the draft, the Giants are banking on a big improvement from Flowers. Being in better shape will not hurt. Source: New York Post