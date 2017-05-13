Player Page

Ereck Flowers | Tackle | #74

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 325
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (9) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan reports LT Ereck Flowers had a rough practice on Monday.
Raanan writes Flowers had "five or six awful reps" which "several ex-NFL offensive linemen and some independent offensive line coaches" agreed were "brutal." One of those experts said the session was the, "Worst I’ve seen, period." The practice is not an aberration, either, as Flowers has consistently struggled throughout camp. The Giants bet on Flowers improving this offseason, but it looks like left tackle will once again be a huge area of concern. Aug 17 - 9:39 AM
Source: ESPN
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015NYG151010.00.0000000000000
2016NYG161010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
 

 