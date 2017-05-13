Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Khalid Abdullah
(RB)
Wayne Gallman
(RB)
Jerome Lane
(WR)
Darius Powe
(WR)
Kevin Snead
(WR)
Jerell Adams
(TE)
Dwayne Harris
(WR)
Roger Lewis
(WR)
Aldrick Rosas
(K)
Colin Thompson
(TE)
Odell Beckham
(WR)
Jacob Huesman
(RB)
Eli Manning
(QB)
Travis Rudolph
(WR)
Andrew Turzilli
(WR)
Orleans Darkwa
(RB)
Josh Johnson
(QB)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Sterling Shepard
(WR)
Will Tye
(TE)
Shaun Draughn
(RB)
Keeon Johnson
(WR)
Mike Nugent
(K)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Shane Vereen
(RB)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Tavarres King
(WR)
Paul Perkins
(RB)
Shane Smith
(RB)
Davis Webb
(QB)
Evan Engram
(TE)
Matt LaCosse
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ereck Flowers | Tackle | #74
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/25/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 325
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (9) / NYG
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/18/2015: Signed a four-year, $14.391 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including an $8.726 million signing bonus. 2017: $615,000 (+ $1,128,348 roster bonus), 2018: $2,397,522, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan reports LT Ereck Flowers had a rough practice on Monday.
Raanan writes Flowers had "five or six awful reps" which "several ex-NFL offensive linemen and some independent offensive line coaches" agreed were "brutal." One of those experts said the session was the, "Worst I’ve seen, period." The practice is not an aberration, either, as Flowers has consistently struggled throughout camp. The Giants bet on Flowers improving this offseason, but it looks like left tackle will once again be a huge area of concern.
Aug 17 - 9:39 AM
Source:
ESPN
ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan writes LT Ereck Flowers has struggled with his technique and consistency during camp.
They are the same issues which he struggled with his first two seasons. "The technique flaws that plagued him last season have surfaced too often during the first week of camp," Raanan writes. "This past Saturday was his best day, but he needs more of those. The inconsistency is still a problem." The Giants have a championship defense and talent at the skill positions, but the offensive line remains a major concern.
Aug 7 - 9:11 AM
Source:
ESPN
Giants OC Mike Sullivan said LT Ereck Flowers is "a lot leaner."
"It’s very early and we didn’t get a chance to practice against the defense yet, but you do see some increased quickness," Sullivan added before praising Flowers and RT Bobby Hart for improving their bodies this offseason. After not adding a left tackle in free agency or the draft, the Giants are banking on a big improvement from Flowers. Being in better shape will not hurt.
May 13 - 10:40 AM
Source:
New York Post
Giants GM Jerry Reese said he expects LT Ereck Flowers and RT Bobby Hart "to make a significant jump this season."
Despite a clear need at tackle, the Giants neglected the offensive line until trading up for Adam Bisnowaty in the sixth round. Reese explained the decision by saying both Flowers (23-years-old) and Hart (22) are young players who the Giants expect to get better. "(They're) almost kind of developmental," Reese said. "Those guys could have been in this draft class." The Giants certainly would have addressed the position if the right player was available, but this year's tackle crop was dreadful. New York probably made the right decision in not reaching for the wrong player, but they have to hope Flowers and Hart take a big step forward. Added in free agency, D.J. Fluker could also be an option on the outside.
May 1 - 8:31 PM
Source:
SNY
Ereck Flowers struggling during camp
Aug 17 - 9:39 AM
Ereck Flowers struggling with inconsistency
Aug 7 - 9:11 AM
OC Sullivan: Ereck Flowers is 'a lot leaner'
May 13 - 10:40 AM
Reese expects Flowers, Hart to make the jump
May 1 - 8:31 PM
More Ereck Flowers Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Elliott
DAL
(6604)
2
S. Watkins
LAR
(4865)
3
J. Matthews
BUF
(4612)
4
A. Luck
IND
(4116)
5
M. Bryant
PIT
(3971)
6
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3965)
7
J. Mixon
CIN
(3908)
8
L. Bell
PIT
(3882)
9
S. Ware
KC
(3839)
10
D. Martin
TB
(3756)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Giants Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
NYG
15
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYG
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ereck Flowers's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ereck Flowers's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ereck Flowers's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Ereck Flowers's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Geno Smith
3
Josh Johnson
4
Davis Webb
RB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Shane Vereen
3
Orleans Darkwa
4
Wayne Gallman
5
Shaun Draughn
GLB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Orleans Darkwa
3RB
1
Shane Vereen
2
Paul Perkins
WR1
1
Odell Beckham
2
Dwayne Harris
3
Tavarres King
4
Andrew Turzilli
5
Travis Rudolph
WR2
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Sterling Shepard
3
Roger Lewis
4
Darius Powe
5
Jerome Lane
WR3
1
Sterling Shepard
TE
1
Rhett Ellison
2
Evan Engram
3
Will Tye
4
Jerell Adams
5
Matt LaCosse
LT
1
Ereck Flowers
2
Michael Bowie
LG
1
Justin Pugh
2
Adam Gettis
3
Chad Wheeler
C
1
Weston Richburg
2
Brett Jones
RG
1
John Jerry
2
Jon Halapio
RT
1
Bobby Hart
2
D.J. Fluker
3
Adam Bisnowaty
K
1
Aldrick Rosas
2
Mike Nugent
