Trey Flowers | Defensive Lineman | #98 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (25) / 8/16/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 265 College: Arkansas Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (101) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,838,932 contract. The deal included a $558,932 signing bonus. 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Patriots DE Trey Flowers was forced from Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a concussion and will not return. Flowers was down for several moments in the first half. He was ruled out after the break. It's a big blow for the Patriots' pass rush. Deatrich Wise has seen increased snaps in Flowers' absence.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran doesn’t consider contract-year DE Trey Flowers a lock for an extension. Flowers led New England's defensive front in snaps last season despite missing two games. He graded as a top-15 end at PFF, but the Patriots have multiple linemen on expiring deals after declining fifth-year options for Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton. There should be a strong market for Flowers if the Patriots let him walk. Source: CSN New England

Patriots DE Trey Flowers injured his ribs Week 12 against the Dolphins. Flowers suffered the injury during a sack late in the third quarter. He briefly returned to the game, but he ultimately headed to the locker room. Flowers leads New England with six sacks including two against the Dolphins. Already struggling to get pressure, losing Flowers for any amount of time would be a blow to the defense. Source: ESPN