Dante Fowler | Defensive Lineman | #56 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (22) / 8/3/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 255 College: Florida Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (3) / JAC Contract: view contract details [x] 5/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $23.5 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $15.3 million signing bonus. 2017: $2,570,476, 2018: $3,638,214, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jaguars DE Dante Fowler was arrested on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and mischief in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Tuesday night. Fowler allegedly got out of his car, hit a man, knocking off his glasses, and then stepped on them. The arrest comes exactly one month after DC Todd Wash said Fowler has "matured a lot" heading into his third year. Fowler was released early this morning on $650 bond. The former No. 3 overall pick missed all of 2015 with a torn ACL and recorded just four sacks last season while taking eight penalties. Source: Tampa Bay Times

Jaguars DC Todd Wash said 2015 No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler "has matured a lot." "He is more focused on the little details," Wash said. "You just see a young man mature, which is really good to see because he is a good football player." Fowler was whistled for eight penalties last season including three offsides in just 570 snaps. He will need to be more disciplined moving forward to reach his potential, but it sounds like he is on the right track. Source: First Coast News

Jaguars third-year DE Dante Fowler expects to take a step forward this season. "I think it will happen," he said. "It was a big learning experience for me last year. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life." Fowler is currently 248 pounds, but expects to play at 250-255. He should be closer to his pre-injury form two years removed from knee surgery. Still only 22 years old, Fowler is a good bet to improve on his four sacks from 2016. Source: gridironnow.com