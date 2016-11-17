Player Page

Weather | Roster

Dante Fowler | Defensive Lineman | #56

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 255
College: Florida
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (3) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jaguars DE Dante Fowler was arrested on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and mischief in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Tuesday night.
Fowler allegedly got out of his car, hit a man, knocking off his glasses, and then stepped on them. The arrest comes exactly one month after DC Todd Wash said Fowler has "matured a lot" heading into his third year. Fowler was released early this morning on $650 bond. The former No. 3 overall pick missed all of 2015 with a torn ACL and recorded just four sacks last season while taking eight penalties. Jul 19 - 11:03 AM
Source: Tampa Bay Times
More Dante Fowler Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016JAC16239324.0266.5000000500000
Dante Fowler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Dante Fowler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dante Fowler's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Dante Fowler's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB2130.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAC5162.0126.0000000000000
3Sep 25BAL1010.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2IND2020.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16@CHI1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23OAK2020.00.0000000000000
8Oct 27@TEN0220.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@KC1340.536.0000000000000
10Nov 13HOU1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@DET1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@BUF0110.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4DEN4040.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11MIN1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@HOU0000.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24TEN2021.088.0000000200000
17Jan 1@IND0110.536.0000000100000
 

 