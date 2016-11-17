Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Tim Cook
(RB)
Chad Henne
(QB)
I'Tavius Mathers
(RB)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Jason Myers
(K)
Kenneth Walker III
(WR)
Caleb Bluiett
(TE)
Amba Etta-Tawo
(WR)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Larry Pinkard
(WR)
Dede Westbrook
(WR)
Tommy Bohanon
(RB)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
Marquez Williams
(RB)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Keelan Cole
(WR)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Jamal Robinson
(WR)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Dante Fowler | Defensive Lineman | #56
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/3/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 255
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (3) / JAC
Contract:
view contract details
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jaguars DE Dante Fowler was arrested on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and mischief in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Tuesday night.
Fowler allegedly got out of his car, hit a man, knocking off his glasses, and then stepped on them. The arrest comes exactly one month after DC Todd Wash said Fowler has "matured a lot" heading into his third year. Fowler was released early this morning on $650 bond. The former No. 3 overall pick missed all of 2015 with a torn ACL and recorded just four sacks last season while taking eight penalties.
Jul 19 - 11:03 AM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
Jaguars DC Todd Wash said 2015 No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler "has matured a lot."
"He is more focused on the little details," Wash said. "You just see a young man mature, which is really good to see because he is a good football player." Fowler was whistled for eight penalties last season including three offsides in just 570 snaps. He will need to be more disciplined moving forward to reach his potential, but it sounds like he is on the right track.
Jun 19 - 12:27 PM
Source:
First Coast News
Jaguars third-year DE Dante Fowler expects to take a step forward this season.
"I think it will happen," he said. "It was a big learning experience for me last year. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life." Fowler is currently 248 pounds, but expects to play at 250-255. He should be closer to his pre-injury form two years removed from knee surgery. Still only 22 years old, Fowler is a good bet to improve on his four sacks from 2016.
May 27 - 8:02 PM
Source:
gridironnow.com
Jaguars sophomore DE Dante Fowler says he has been battling through a shoulder injury since Week 3.
Fowler was listed on the report with a shoulder issue heading into Week 4, but he has not been listed because of the shoulder since. Fowler was benched because of poor play against the Titans and has seen his snap percentage steadily decrease throughout the season. Perhaps the injury has something to do with it. Since recording two sacks Week 2, Fowler has half a sack in the last seven games.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 10:00:00 AM
Source:
Florida Times Union
Jaguars DE Fowler arrested on battery charges
Jul 19 - 11:03 AM
DC: Dante Fowler 'has matured a lot'
Jun 19 - 12:27 PM
Dante Fowler hoping for breakout year
May 27 - 8:02 PM
Fowler says he is battling shoulder injury
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 10:00:00 AM
More Dante Fowler Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
JAC
16
23
9
32
4.0
26
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
Dante Fowler's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Dante Fowler's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dante Fowler's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Dante Fowler's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
GB
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@LAC
5
1
6
2.0
12
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
BAL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
IND
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@CHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
OAK
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
@TEN
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@KC
1
3
4
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
HOU
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DET
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BUF
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
DEN
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
MIN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@HOU
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TEN
2
0
2
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@IND
0
1
1
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
3
Chris Ivory
4
Corey Grant
5
I'Tavius Mathers
GLB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
FB
1
Tommy Bohanon
2
Marquez Williams
3
Tim Cook
WR1
1
Allen Robinson
2
Dede Westbrook
3
Arrelious Benn
4
Shane Wynn
5
Larry Pinkard
WR2
1
Marqise Lee
2
Allen Hurns
3
Rashad Greene
4
Amba Etta-Tawo
5
Jamal Robinson
WR3
1
Allen Hurns
TE
1
Marcedes Lewis
2
Mychal Rivera
3
Ben Koyack
4
Neal Sterling
5
Caleb Bluiett
LT
1
Branden Albert
2
Josh Wells
LG
1
Cam Robinson
2
Earl Watford
3
Chris Reed
4
Avery Gennesy
C
1
Brandon Linder
2
Luke Bowanko
3
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Tyler Shatley
3
Patrick Omameh
4
Nila Kasitati
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
Jeremiah Poutasi
K
1
Jason Myers
