Devin Funchess | Wide Receiver | #17

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/21/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 225
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (41) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the team "could’ve used (Devin Funchess) better."
A second-round pick in 2015, Funchess has just 54 career receptions despite appearing in all but one game through two seasons. "That's one of the things we're learning about Devin is how much more we can use him," Rivera said. "He's confident in what he's doing." Even with Ted Ginn and Corey Brown out the door, Funchess is not a lock for a bigger role in his third year. He will battle with first-round RB Christian McCaffrey and second-round WR Curtis Samuel for targets behind Greg Olsen and Kelvin Benjamin. Jun 5 - 10:52 AM
Source: ESPN
More Devin Funchess Player News

Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015CAR163147329.615.31500.0.00010000
2016CAR152337124.716.10400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN199.0000.0000000
2Sep 18SF2199.5100.0000000
3Sep 25MIN00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@ATL25628.0000.0000000
5Oct 10TB00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@NO22814.0100.0000000
8Oct 30ARZ33812.7000.0000000
9Nov 6@LAR12828.0000.0000000
10Nov 13KC35618.7100.0000000
11Nov 17NO23216.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@OAK2199.5000.0000000
13Dec 4@SEA24422.0000.0000000
14Dec 11LAC23316.5100.0000000
15Dec 19@WAS00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24ATL199.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
4Garrett Gilbert
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Jonathan Stewart
3Fozzy Whittaker
4Cameron Artis-Payne
5Jalen Simmons
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Christian McCaffrey
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Darrel Young
2Alexander Armah
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Brenton Bersin
3Russell Shepard
4Keyarris Garrett
5Fred Ross
WR21Devin Funchess
2Curtis Samuel
3Damiere Byrd
4Charles Johnson
5Mose Frazier
WR31Curtis Samuel
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
4Chris Manhertz
5Eric Wallace
LT1Matt Kalil
2Tyrus Thompson
LG1Andrew Norwell
2Chris Scott
3David Yankey
C1Ryan Kalil
2Gino Gradkowski
3Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Amini Silatolu
3Dan France
RT1Michael Oher
2Daryl Williams
3Taylor Moton
4Blaine Clausell
K1Graham Gano
2Harrison Butker
 

 