Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Anthony Denham
(TE)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Rasheed Bailey
(WR)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
David Watford
(WR)
Andrew Bonnet
(RB)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Dom Williams
(WR)
Dorial Green-Beckham | Wide Receiver | #18
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/12/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 237
College:
Oklahoma
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (40) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/1/2015: Signed a four-year contract. The deal included a $2.335 million signing bonus. 2017: $944,418, 2018: $1,199,127, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice believes Dorial Green-Beckham "must be significantly improved to make the roster in 2017."
Following the additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, Green-Beckham is at best Philly's No. 4 receiver, and Nelson Agholor's contract essentially guarantees him a roster spot. That means DGB is likely competing for one of the last spots on the roster, and those positions are usually reserved for players who contribute on special teams, which he does not do. Unless he makes a big jump, DGB could find himself looking for his third team in two years.
Apr 11 - 11:11 AM
Source:
Philly Voice
Dorial Green-Beckham hauled in 1-of-5 targets for 15 yards Week 17 against the Cowboys.
Even with Nelson Agholor exiting the game on the first drive, Green-Beckham was not able to do anything. It was a fitting end to another disappointing season for the career underachiever. DGB ended up catching 36-of-74 targets for 392 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the Eagles after being acquired from the Titans in training camp. Green-Beckham showed flashes like he always does and has two more cheap years left on his rookie deal, but the Eagles need to surround Carson Wentz with better and more consistent weapons. Green-Beckham remains a hold if possible in Dynasty formats, but that could change in the very near future.
Jan 1 - 4:46 PM
Dorial Green-Beckham caught one pass for seven yards in Week 16 against the Giants.
He had just two targets. Green-Beckham has been a non-factor since returning from an oblique injury. He'll take a 35/377/2 line into Week 17.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 12:25:00 AM
Dorial Green-Beckham caught 1-of-3 targets for 11 yards in the Eagles' Week 15 loss to the Ravens.
Despite playing over 60 percent of the snaps in a game where Carson Wentz dropped back to pass 43 times, Green-Beckham was a non-factor. He's likely to remain so when the Eagles face a stingy Giants secondary next.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:53:00 PM
Green-Beckham's Eagles roster spot in doubt
Apr 11 - 11:11 AM
Dorial Green-Beckham catches 1 pass Week 17
Jan 1 - 4:46 PM
Dorial Green-Beckham non-factor in Week 16
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 12:25:00 AM
Green-Beckham goes 1-11 against Ravens
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:53:00 PM
More Dorial Green-Beckham Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PHI
15
36
392
26.1
10.9
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
TEN
16
32
549
34.3
17.2
2
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PHI
15
36
392
26.1
10.9
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CLE
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 19
@CHI
2
18
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
PIT
3
33
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DET
3
43
14.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@WAS
1
23
23.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
MIN
2
8
4.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DAL
5
55
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
ATL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SEA
5
54
10.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 28
GB
6
82
13.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CIN
4
29
7.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BAL
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 22
NYG
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
DAL
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
3
Matt McGloin
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Ryan Mathews
Sidelined
The Philadelphia Inquirer says Ryan Mathews has "probably played his last game for the Eagles."
Mathews is owed a non-guaranteed $4 million salary coming off a serious neck injury. Entering his age-30 season, it's going to take a pay cut for him to return. The Eagles have Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, Kenjon Barner, Byron Marshall, and Terrell Watson all under contract. Releasing Mathews would leave $1 million in dead money.
Mar 4
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Byron Marshall
5
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Ryan Mathews
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
FB
1
Andrew Bonnet
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Torrey Smith
3
Paul Turner
4
Bryce Treggs
5
David Watford
WR2
1
Jordan Matthews
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
3
Nelson Agholor
4
Rasheed Bailey
5
Marcus Johnson
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
4
Anthony Denham
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Matt Tobin
3
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh LeRibeus
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
3
Josh Andrews
4
Aaron Neary
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
3
Darrell Greene
4
Dallas Thomas
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3
Taylor Hart
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the Eagles' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
