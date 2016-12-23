Dorial Green-Beckham | Wide Receiver | #18 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (23) / 4/12/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 237 College: Oklahoma Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (40) / TEN Contract: view contract details [x] 6/1/2015: Signed a four-year contract. The deal included a $2.335 million signing bonus. 2017: $944,418, 2018: $1,199,127, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice believes Dorial Green-Beckham "must be significantly improved to make the roster in 2017." Following the additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, Green-Beckham is at best Philly's No. 4 receiver, and Nelson Agholor's contract essentially guarantees him a roster spot. That means DGB is likely competing for one of the last spots on the roster, and those positions are usually reserved for players who contribute on special teams, which he does not do. Unless he makes a big jump, DGB could find himself looking for his third team in two years. Source: Philly Voice

Dorial Green-Beckham hauled in 1-of-5 targets for 15 yards Week 17 against the Cowboys. Even with Nelson Agholor exiting the game on the first drive, Green-Beckham was not able to do anything. It was a fitting end to another disappointing season for the career underachiever. DGB ended up catching 36-of-74 targets for 392 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the Eagles after being acquired from the Titans in training camp. Green-Beckham showed flashes like he always does and has two more cheap years left on his rookie deal, but the Eagles need to surround Carson Wentz with better and more consistent weapons. Green-Beckham remains a hold if possible in Dynasty formats, but that could change in the very near future.

Dorial Green-Beckham caught one pass for seven yards in Week 16 against the Giants. He had just two targets. Green-Beckham has been a non-factor since returning from an oblique injury. He'll take a 35/377/2 line into Week 17.