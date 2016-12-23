Player Page

Dorial Green-Beckham | Wide Receiver | #18

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/12/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 237
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (40) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice believes Dorial Green-Beckham "must be significantly improved to make the roster in 2017."
Following the additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, Green-Beckham is at best Philly's No. 4 receiver, and Nelson Agholor's contract essentially guarantees him a roster spot. That means DGB is likely competing for one of the last spots on the roster, and those positions are usually reserved for players who contribute on special teams, which he does not do. Unless he makes a big jump, DGB could find himself looking for his third team in two years. Apr 11 - 11:11 AM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PHI153639226.110.90200.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015TEN163254934.317.22400.0.00000000
2016PHI153639226.110.90200.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE2147.0000.0000000
2Sep 19@CHI2189.0000.0000000
3Sep 25PIT33311.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@DET34314.3000.0000000
6Oct 16@WAS12323.0000.0000000
7Oct 23MIN284.0100.0000000
8Oct 30@DAL55511.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@NYG00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13ATL00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@SEA55410.8100.0000000
12Nov 28GB68213.7000.0000000
13Dec 4@CIN4297.3000.0000000
15Dec 18@BAL11111.0000.0000000
16Dec 22NYG177.0000.0000000
17Jan 1DAL11515.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Matt McGloin
RB1Darren Sproles
2Ryan Mathews
3Wendell Smallwood
4Byron Marshall
5Terrell Watson
GLB1Ryan Mathews
2Darren Sproles
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
FB1Andrew Bonnet
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Torrey Smith
3Paul Turner
4Bryce Treggs
5David Watford
WR21Jordan Matthews
2Dorial Green-Beckham
3Nelson Agholor
4Rasheed Bailey
5Marcus Johnson
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
4Anthony Denham
LT1Jason Peters
2Matt Tobin
3Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
3Josh Andrews
4Aaron Neary
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
3Darrell Greene
4Dallas Thomas
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3Taylor Hart
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 