D.J. Humphries | Tackle | #74

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/28/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 307
College: Florida
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (24) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
The Cardinals are considering leaving D.J. Humphries at left tackle.
Humphries spent most of 2016 struggling at right tackle, but filled in for Jared Veldheer on the blindside in Weeks 12-14. Humphries missed the final three games of the season with a concussion. "Just his smoothness, the punch, the feet, everything looked natural," OC Harold Goodwin said. The Cards are clearly still high on the 2015 first-rounder, even though he wasn't great last year and was a healthy scratch his entire rookie season. Humphries turned 23 in December. Feb 2 - 8:50 PM
Source: azcardinals.com
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ130000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ130000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Zac Dysert
RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2John Brown
3Chris Hubert
4Marvin Hall
WR21J.J. Nelson
2Marquis Bundy
3Brittan Golden
4Aaron Dobson
WR31John Brown
TE1Darren Fells
2Hakeem Valles
3Troy Niklas
4Ifeanyi Momah
LT1Jared Veldheer
LG1Mike Iupati
2Kaleb Johnson
C1Evan Boehm
RG1Cole Toner
2Daniel Munyer
RT1D.J. Humphries
2John Wetzel
3Ulrick John
4Givens Price
K1Chandler Catanzaro
 

 