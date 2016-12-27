D.J. Humphries | Tackle | #74

Sidelined

David Johnson told PFT Live his "goal" is to record 1,000 yards both as a runner and a receiver.

The scary thing for opposing defenses is this goal is very attainable. Johnson came close with 1,239 yards on the ground and 879 yards through the air in 2016, and he thinks he was just a few mistakes away from a 1,000-1,000 season, which only Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk have done in NFL history. "The biggest thing is my route running," Johnson said. "I remember all the routes I messed up on and I probably would have had 1,000 yards this year." With the knee injury he suffered in Week 17 thankfully not a long-term concern, Johnson is locked in as a top-two fantasy running back for 2017.