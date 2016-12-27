Welcome,
D.J. Humphries | Tackle | #74
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/28/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 307
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (24) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/1/2015: Signed a four-year, $8.912 million contract. The deal contains $7.961 million guaranteed, including a $4.741 million signing bonus. Humphries is eligible for an annual roster bonus of $1,185,384 throughout the contract's life. 2017: $1,245,192, 2018: $1,450,288 (+ $200,000 workout bonus), 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Cardinals are considering leaving D.J. Humphries at left tackle.
Humphries spent most of 2016 struggling at right tackle, but filled in for Jared Veldheer on the blindside in Weeks 12-14. Humphries missed the final three games of the season with a concussion. "Just his smoothness, the punch, the feet, everything looked natural," OC Harold Goodwin said. The Cards are clearly still high on the 2015 first-rounder, even though he wasn't great last year and was a healthy scratch his entire rookie season. Humphries turned 23 in December.
Feb 2 - 8:50 PM
Source:
azcardinals.com
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries (concussion) won't return for Week 17.
The No. 24 overall pick of the 2015 draft heads into the offseason having missed the final three games. Humphries, who was a healthy scratch his entire rookie year, began the season at right tackle before filling in for LT Jared Veldheer (triceps) for three games. Veldheer should regain blindside control in 2017.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 02:28:00 PM
Source:
Kent Somers on Twitter
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 15.
Humphries didn't practice all week and remains in the concussion protocol. John Wetzel will start at left tackle against the Saints.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 05:30:00 PM
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries is officially in the concussion protocol.
Humphries is week to week. John Wetzel is the next man up.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 02:32:00 PM
Source:
Darren Urban on Twitter
Cardinals may keep Humphries at left tackle
Feb 2 - 8:50 PM
D.J. Humphries (concussion) done for year
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 02:28:00 PM
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries out for Week 15
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 05:30:00 PM
D.J. Humphries in the concussion protocol
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 02:32:00 PM
More D.J. Humphries Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Palmer
ARZ
(2623)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(2438)
3
M. Bryant
PIT
(2254)
4
T. Bridgewater
MIN
(2251)
5
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2246)
6
T. Romo
DAL
(2047)
7
M. Oher
CAR
(1867)
8
A. Brown
PIT
(1809)
9
J. Gordon
CLE
(1788)
10
J. Garoppolo
NE
(1759)
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ARZ
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ARZ
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
3
Zac Dysert
RB
1
David Johnson
Sidelined
David Johnson told
PFT Live
his "goal" is to record 1,000 yards both as a runner and a receiver.
The scary thing for opposing defenses is this goal is very attainable. Johnson came close with 1,239 yards on the ground and 879 yards through the air in 2016, and he thinks he was just a few mistakes away from a 1,000-1,000 season, which only Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk have done in NFL history. "The biggest thing is my route running," Johnson said. "I remember all the routes I messed up on and I probably would have had 1,000 yards this year." With the knee injury he suffered in Week 17 thankfully not a long-term concern, Johnson is locked in as a top-two fantasy running back for 2017.
Feb 2
2
Kerwynn Williams
3
Elijhaa Penny
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
John Brown
3
Chris Hubert
4
Marvin Hall
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
Marquis Bundy
3
Brittan Golden
4
Aaron Dobson
WR3
1
John Brown
TE
1
Darren Fells
2
Hakeem Valles
3
Troy Niklas
4
Ifeanyi Momah
LT
1
Jared Veldheer
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Kaleb Johnson
C
1
Evan Boehm
RG
1
Cole Toner
2
Daniel Munyer
RT
1
D.J. Humphries
2
John Wetzel
3
Ulrick John
4
Givens Price
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
