Hundley is entering the final year of his rookie deal and was expendable in Green Bay after the Packers got 2017 second-rounder DeShone Kizer from the Browns to back up Aaron Rodgers. For Seattle, Hundley will slide in as Russell Wilson's No. 2, jumping Austin Davis and seventh-round rookie Alex McGough. Hundley was terrible as the Packers' starter in 10 games last year and likely needed a change of scenery. He's drawn mostly positive reviews from camp this year.

Hundley played the entire first half behind an offensive line that didn't play a single projected starter. He notably targeted Geronimo Allison (2-40) deep on two occasions and had a sure touchdown pass dropped by Lance Kendricks in the end zone. There's an outside chance the Packers keep only two quarterbacks, so DeShone Kizer and Hundley remain in a tight race heading into the club's preseason finale. Hundley has completed 23-of-37 passes for 263 yards, one touchdown, and one pick so far this preseason.

"Brett wasn’t ready for what he needed to be ready for," McCarthy said at the Combine. "That’s something we should’ve been better prepared for." The Packers stuck by Hundley throughout 2017 despite his struggles, but it's clear he's not the answer behind Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay should upgrade on Hundley this offseason.

Brett Hundley completed 14-of-24 passes for 172 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions.

Hundley took over the starting reins after Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in Week 6. There was initial excitement about Hundley since he has been sitting and learning behind Rodgers for 2.5 years at the time of the injury, but Hundley proved completely inept and incapable of running the offense. He had a couple big games on the road against a broken Steelers defense and the 0-16 Browns, but was otherwise dreadful. Hundley didn't throw a single touchdown across five starts at Lambeau Field and finishes the year having completed 192-of-316 passes (60.8%) for 1,841 yards (5.8 YPA) and a 9:12 TD:INT mark while absorbing 29 sacks in ten games. Hundley is signed through 2018, but the Packers may need to look for an upgrade for Rodgers' backup role.