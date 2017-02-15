Jesse James | Tight End | #81 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (23) / 6/4/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 261 College: Penn State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (160) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 5/14/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,488,912 contract. The deal contains $208,912 fully guaranteed. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Steelers.com's Bob Labriola believes TE Jesse James is the locked-in starter. According to Labriola, James has not faced a "serious challenge" to his spot atop the depth chart. It is disappointing after Xavier Grimble earned some buzz this offseason, but he apparently has struggled with consistency. James is not going to threaten any yardage records, but he could score a few touchdowns for owners in deeper leagues or two-TE formats. Source: Steelers.com

Ben Roethlisberger and Jesse James spent a considerable amount of time working on their red-zone connection at spring practices. Ben "consistently targeted James in the end zone" at OTAs and minicamp, and it was "100 percent by design" as a teaching point for the 23-year-old tight end to be more aggressive in the scoring area. James saw 62 targets a year ago but figures to see a bump up after the release of Ladarius Green. James will look to build on a postseason that saw him post a 10-131 receiving line. Source: DK Pittsburgh Sports

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers' "coaches and Ben (Roethlisberger) like Jesse James." Still just 22 years old -- he turns 23 in June -- James is only five months older than ballyhooed draft prospect O.J. Howard. James became a particularly big part of Pittsburgh's offense in the playoffs, catching ten balls for 131 yards in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship Game. James' 2017 role remains contingent on Ladarius Green's (concussions) unpredictable health. Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette