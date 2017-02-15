Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
James Conner
(RB)
Bart Houston
(QB)
Jake McGee
(TE)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Josh Dobbs
(QB)
Jesse James
(TE)
Phazahn Odom
(TE)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Trey Williams
(RB)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jesse James | Tight End | #81
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/4/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 261
College:
Penn State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 5 (160) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/14/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,488,912 contract. The deal contains $208,912 fully guaranteed. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers.com's Bob Labriola believes TE Jesse James is the locked-in starter.
According to Labriola, James has not faced a "serious challenge" to his spot atop the depth chart. It is disappointing after Xavier Grimble earned some buzz this offseason, but he apparently has struggled with consistency. James is not going to threaten any yardage records, but he could score a few touchdowns for owners in deeper leagues or two-TE formats.
Aug 22 - 10:06 AM
Source:
Steelers.com
Ben Roethlisberger and Jesse James spent a considerable amount of time working on their red-zone connection at spring practices.
Ben "consistently targeted James in the end zone" at OTAs and minicamp, and it was "100 percent by design" as a teaching point for the 23-year-old tight end to be more aggressive in the scoring area. James saw 62 targets a year ago but figures to see a bump up after the release of Ladarius Green. James will look to build on a postseason that saw him post a 10-131 receiving line.
Jun 21 - 2:28 PM
Source:
DK Pittsburgh Sports
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers' "coaches and Ben (Roethlisberger) like Jesse James."
Still just 22 years old -- he turns 23 in June -- James is only five months older than ballyhooed draft prospect O.J. Howard. James became a particularly big part of Pittsburgh's offense in the playoffs, catching ten balls for 131 yards in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship Game. James' 2017 role remains contingent on Ladarius Green's (concussions) unpredictable health.
Feb 15 - 9:03 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Jesse James delivered five catches for 48 yards on seven targets Sunday in the Steelers' AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots.
James was busy in the first half but only caught one-of-three targets for six yards after halftime. It looked like he had a 19-yard touchdown late in the second quarter but replay showed that James was down about one foot shy of the end zone. The Steelers would eventually settle for a field goal. James was expected to take a backseat to Ladarius Green this year, but as usual, Green couldn’t stay healthy. The Penn State alum won’t be worth drafting in fantasy leagues this summer.
Jan 22 - 11:22 PM
Jesse James locked into starting TE job
Aug 22 - 10:06 AM
Big Ben working with James in the red zone
Jun 21 - 2:28 PM
Steelers high on Jesse James
Feb 15 - 9:03 PM
Jesse James racks up 48 yards in AFCCG
Jan 22 - 11:22 PM
More Jesse James Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
PIT
8
8
56
7.0
7.0
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PIT
16
39
338
21.1
8.7
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jesse James's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jesse James's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jesse James's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Jesse James's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@WAS
5
31
6.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
CIN
3
29
9.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@PHI
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
KC
2
15
7.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYJ
6
43
7.2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@MIA
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NE
2
18
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@BAL
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DAL
4
59
14.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CLE
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
NYG
3
32
10.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@BUF
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
BAL
4
49
12.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CLE
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Josh Dobbs
4
Bart Houston
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
3
Knile Davis
4
Fitzgerald Toussaint
5
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Sidelined
Steelers second-round WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is day to day with a bone bruise in his knee.
It's not a major concern for the rookie wideout, but comes mere days after he returned from a concussion. The more practice time Smith-Schuster misses, the harder it will be to lock down No. 4 duties.
Aug 17
4
Cobi Hamilton
5
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Martavis Bryant
Suspended
Martavis Bryant caught 2-of-3 targets for 20 yards in his preseason debut Sunday.
Still "conditionally suspended" but by all accounts on track for a full return, Bryant made his preseason debut with Josh Dobbs at quarterback. Bryant lost three yards on the first drive of the game, but flashed his big-play ability on a 20-yard reception down the sideline. Bryant played into the third quarter and looked good out there. He is a fringe third-/fourth-round target in non-PPR leagues and a fourth-/fifth-rounder in PPR.
Aug 20
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Sammie Coates
4
Justin Hunter
5
DeMarcus Ayers
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Jesse James
2
David Johnson
3
Xavier Grimble
4
Phazahn Odom
5
Jake McGee
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Matt Feiler
3
Jake Rodgers
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Jerald Hawkins
3
B.J. Finney
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Kyle Friend
3
Lucas Crowley
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
Ethan Cooper
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Chris Hubbard
3
Brian Mihalik
4
Keavon Milton
K
1
Chris Boswell
Headlines
Dose: Boldin Calls it Quits
Aug 22
In Tuesday's Dose, Ryan McDowell covers the latest NFL news, including the surprising retirement of Anquan Boldin.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Boldin Calls it Quits
Aug 22
»
Podcast: Stack Doug & Quizz
Aug 22
»
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 21
»
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 20
»
Silva's Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 20
»
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 18
»
Dose: QB Question Marks
Aug 18
»
Last Chance: Beat the Experts
Aug 17
NFL Headlines
»
Rivera: Cam Newton on track to play Thursday
»
Tyler Boyd will be Bengals' 2nd-best WR?
»
John Ross will have limited early role
»
Coach says Jordan Matthews will be ready Wk 1
»
McDermott: Cordy Glenn on track for Week 1
»
Bowles will announce QB decision next week
»
Jesse James locked into starting TE job
»
Buck Allen has been 'most effective back'
»
Wendell Smallwood returns to full practice
»
Hue Jackson hopes to name QB by Wednesday
»
Donald Penn expected to end holdout this week
»
Odell Beckham suggests he will be ready Wk 1
