Jesse James | Tight End | #81

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 261
College: Penn State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (160) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Steelers.com's Bob Labriola believes TE Jesse James is the locked-in starter.
According to Labriola, James has not faced a "serious challenge" to his spot atop the depth chart. It is disappointing after Xavier Grimble earned some buzz this offseason, but he apparently has struggled with consistency. James is not going to threaten any yardage records, but he could score a few touchdowns for owners in deeper leagues or two-TE formats. Aug 22 - 10:06 AM
Source: Steelers.com
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015PIT88567.07.00100.0.00000000
2016PIT163933821.18.70300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@WAS5316.2000.0000000
2Sep 18CIN3299.7100.0000000
3Sep 25@PHI2105.0000.0000000
4Oct 2KC2157.5100.0000000
5Oct 9NYJ6437.2100.0000000
6Oct 16@MIA2136.5000.0000000
7Oct 23NE2189.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@BAL2136.5000.0000000
10Nov 13DAL45914.8000.0000000
11Nov 20@CLE155.0000.0000000
12Nov 24@IND00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4NYG33210.7000.0000000
14Dec 11@BUF155.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@CIN00.0000.0000000
16Dec 25BAL44912.3000.0000000
17Jan 1CLE2168.0000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Josh Dobbs
4Bart Houston
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3Knile Davis
4Fitzgerald Toussaint
5Terrell Watson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Eli Rogers
3JuJu Smith-Schuster
4Cobi Hamilton
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Martavis Bryant
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Justin Hunter
5DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Eli Rogers
TE1Jesse James
2David Johnson
3Xavier Grimble
4Phazahn Odom
5Jake McGee
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Matt Feiler
3Jake Rodgers
LG1Ramon Foster
2Jerald Hawkins
3B.J. Finney
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Kyle Friend
3Lucas Crowley
RG1David DeCastro
2Ethan Cooper
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Chris Hubbard
3Brian Mihalik
4Keavon Milton
K1Chris Boswell
 

 